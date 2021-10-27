Nightstands

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Furniture
Bedroom
Nightstands
Nightstands
Share
Nightstands
2 Drawer Nightstand in White
featured
2 Drawer Nightstand in White
$246.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ivy Bronx 2 Drawers Nightstand in White/Black, Size 18.9 H x 17.72 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair C20CE4FA9E1F4743A9FAEAA8D59D6FA3
featured
Ivy Bronx 2 Drawers Nightstand in White/Black, Size 18.9 H x 17.72 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair C20CE4FA9E1F4743A9FAEAA8D59D6FA3
$205.99
wayfair
Erastus Nightstand
featured
Erastus Nightstand
$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ACME Furniture Colt Nightstand, Rustic Natural, One Size
ACME Furniture Colt Nightstand, Rustic Natural, One Size
$121.00
amazon
Glendo 3 Drawer Nightstand
Glendo 3 Drawer Nightstand
$1,199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Voeville Ii Platinum Nightstand
Voeville Ii Platinum Nightstand
$471.16
1stopbedrooms
Alcott Hill® Piazza 2 - Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand in White Wood in Brown/White, Size 24.0 H x 15.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Piazza 2 - Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand in White Wood in Brown/White, Size 24.0 H x 15.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair
$409.99
wayfair
Sterret 18 Inch Nightstand
Sterret 18 Inch Nightstand
$291.18
1stopbedrooms
Alcott Hill® Phelan 2 - Drawer Nightstand Wood in Brown/Red, Size 24.0 H x 23.75 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair A5F48B86454B443DACB570038F7B433F
Alcott Hill® Phelan 2 - Drawer Nightstand Wood in Brown/Red, Size 24.0 H x 23.75 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair A5F48B86454B443DACB570038F7B433F
$309.99
wayfair
Table With Charging Station, Narrow Flip Top End Side Table With Storage Shelf And USB Ports & Power Outlets For Small Spaces, Nightstand Sofa Table F
Table With Charging Station, Narrow Flip Top End Side Table With Storage Shelf And USB Ports & Power Outlets For Small Spaces, Nightstand Sofa Table F
$459.99
wayfairnorthamerica
247SHOPATHOME , nightstands, Cherry
247SHOPATHOME , nightstands, Cherry
$253.82
amazon
Armen Living Coco 20 in. H Rustic Single Drawer Balsamico Oak Wood and Black Leather Nightstand
Armen Living Coco 20 in. H Rustic Single Drawer Balsamico Oak Wood and Black Leather Nightstand
$273.06
homedepot
Advertisement
Benjara Benzara Contemporary Style Nightstand with Antique Handles, Brown
Benjara Benzara Contemporary Style Nightstand with Antique Handles, Brown
$170.60
amazon
Adore Decor Jules End Table Nightstand with Drawer Wooden Bedside or Living Room Storage Modern Farmhouse Decor Fully Assembled, LightGray
Adore Decor Jules End Table Nightstand with Drawer Wooden Bedside or Living Room Storage Modern Farmhouse Decor Fully Assembled, LightGray
$127.39
amazon
Easy Pieces Single Drawer Solid Wood End Table/Nightstand With Cubby - Adeptus 77242
Easy Pieces Single Drawer Solid Wood End Table/Nightstand With Cubby - Adeptus 77242
$51.99
totallyfurniture
Benjara Chic Side Nightstand, Brown
Benjara Chic Side Nightstand, Brown
$292.62
amazon
Acme Athouman 2 Drawer Nightstand with USB in Weathered Oak 23923
Acme Athouman 2 Drawer Nightstand with USB in Weathered Oak 23923
$346.55
1stopbedrooms
Industrial Accent Side Table With Metal Storage Shelf, Console Table, End Tables Living Room, Nightstand
Industrial Accent Side Table With Metal Storage Shelf, Console Table, End Tables Living Room, Nightstand
$249.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Humble Crew Nightstand End Table with Shelf and Drawer Storage, Dark Wood/Black, Brown
Humble Crew Nightstand End Table with Shelf and Drawer Storage, Dark Wood/Black, Brown
$77.99
($159.99
save 51%)
ashleyhomestore
Kailyn 3 - Drawer Nightstand
Kailyn 3 - Drawer Nightstand
$539.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BM172830 Mahogany Wood Mid Century Nightstand
BM172830 Mahogany Wood Mid Century Nightstand
$332.99
appliancesconnection
Shreya 1 - Drawer Nightstand
Shreya 1 - Drawer Nightstand
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Florus 2 Drawer Nightstand
Florus 2 Drawer Nightstand
$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BM195987 Faux Crystal Inlaid Wooden Nightstand with Three Spacious Drawers Clear and
BM195987 Faux Crystal Inlaid Wooden Nightstand with Three Spacious Drawers Clear and
$574.99
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Breakwater Bay Simple Nightstand 1-Drawer Sofa Side Table w/ Storage Cabinet Wood in Black/Brown, Size 23.6 H x 23.6 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair
Breakwater Bay Simple Nightstand 1-Drawer Sofa Side Table w/ Storage Cabinet Wood in Black/Brown, Size 23.6 H x 23.6 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair
$124.99
wayfair
Baxton Studio Espresso Modern Nightstand
Baxton Studio Espresso Modern Nightstand
$89.99
($99.99
save 10%)
overstock
BM123146 Janeiro Transitional Nightstand Rustic Natural
BM123146 Janeiro Transitional Nightstand Rustic Natural
$379.99
appliancesconnection
Alcott Hill® Laprade 2 Drawer Nightstand Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 24.0 H x 16.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 6DA048C40C2E48058DC278E76DD0666C
Alcott Hill® Laprade 2 Drawer Nightstand Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 24.0 H x 16.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 6DA048C40C2E48058DC278E76DD0666C
$316.99
wayfair
Baxton Studio Cecilia Hollywood Regency Glamour Style Mirrored 2-Drawer Nightstand
Baxton Studio Cecilia Hollywood Regency Glamour Style Mirrored 2-Drawer Nightstand
$395.16
1stopbedrooms
17 Stories Nightstands Set Of 2, Bedroom Nightstands w/ 1 Drawer, 1 Open Compartment, Side Table, Steel Frame, Stable Legs, Wood Look Accent Table
17 Stories Nightstands Set Of 2, Bedroom Nightstands w/ 1 Drawer, 1 Open Compartment, Side Table, Steel Frame, Stable Legs, Wood Look Accent Table
$172.99
wayfair
Kuntz 3 - Drawer Nightstand in Gray
Kuntz 3 - Drawer Nightstand in Gray
$937.00
wayfairnorthamerica
2 Drawer Wooden Nightstand with Metal Pulls and Hairpin Legs,White and Gold
2 Drawer Wooden Nightstand with Metal Pulls and Hairpin Legs,White and Gold
$459.98
overstock
Baxton Studio Sami 1-Drawer Nightstand In Grey Grey/brass
Baxton Studio Sami 1-Drawer Nightstand In Grey Grey/brass
$199.99
buybuybaby
BM196260 Two Drawer Wooden Nightstand with Metal Angled Legs Brown and
BM196260 Two Drawer Wooden Nightstand with Metal Angled Legs Brown and
$389.99
appliancesconnection
Birch Lane™ Henrietta 2 Drawer Nightstand Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 28.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 269DC88396B04340BCB24FA5344EB25F
Birch Lane™ Henrietta 2 Drawer Nightstand Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 28.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 269DC88396B04340BCB24FA5344EB25F
$669.00
wayfair
Nightstand Set of 2, Bedside Table End Side Table, Round Corner Cabinet Bedside Table, Night Stands for Bedrooms, Bedroom Furniture, Nightstand with Drawers, Wash Color
Nightstand Set of 2, Bedside Table End Side Table, Round Corner Cabinet Bedside Table, Night Stands for Bedrooms, Bedroom Furniture, Nightstand with Drawers, Wash Color
$166.71
walmartusa
Advertisement
Meike Mid-Century Modern Two-Tone 3-Drawer Nightstand
Meike Mid-Century Modern Two-Tone 3-Drawer Nightstand
$174.99
overstock
BM182726 Wooden Nightstand with Intricate Carved Designs
BM182726 Wooden Nightstand with Intricate Carved Designs
$684.99
appliancesconnection
Benjara Wooden Nightstand with Block Legs and Bar Handles, Brown
Benjara Wooden Nightstand with Block Legs and Bar Handles, Brown
$89.83
amazon
Woodgrain Finish Monarch Hill Poppy Ivory Oak Nightstand, Ivory
Woodgrain Finish Monarch Hill Poppy Ivory Oak Nightstand, Ivory
$89.99
($149.99
save 40%)
ashleyhomestore
Hartman Mid-Century Modern Walnut Finished Wood 2-Drawer Nightstand
Hartman Mid-Century Modern Walnut Finished Wood 2-Drawer Nightstand
$109.99
overstock
Benjara nightstand Hankinson Transitional Style Night Stand, Rustic Natural Tone
Benjara nightstand Hankinson Transitional Style Night Stand, Rustic Natural Tone
$499.18
amazon
Noelia Creative Elegant 2 Drawer Nightstand
Noelia Creative Elegant 2 Drawer Nightstand
$1,369.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Benzara Gray Nightstand | BM185687
Benzara Gray Nightstand | BM185687
$288.55
lowes
Benjara 2 Drawer Wooden Nightstand with Metal Bar Pulls and Chamfered Feet, White
Benjara 2 Drawer Wooden Nightstand with Metal Bar Pulls and Chamfered Feet, White
$223.23
amazon
Benjara Ireland Contemporary White 3 Drawer Wood Nightstand
Benjara Ireland Contemporary White 3 Drawer Wood Nightstand
$366.47
homedepot
BM196019 Stylish Wooden Nightstand With Two Drawers and Flared Legs Brown and
BM196019 Stylish Wooden Nightstand With Two Drawers and Flared Legs Brown and
$329.99
appliancesconnection
Raised Top Wooden Nightstand with 1 Open Compartment, Gray and Black
Raised Top Wooden Nightstand with 1 Open Compartment, Gray and Black
$275.49
overstock
Advertisement
Inbox Zero Home Office Mobile Computer Desk Bedside Table in Red/White, Size 33.5 H in | Wayfair 4E61243D2709430099A21D6C918C8DB8
Inbox Zero Home Office Mobile Computer Desk Bedside Table in Red/White, Size 33.5 H in | Wayfair 4E61243D2709430099A21D6C918C8DB8
$88.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Nightstand Wooden End Table Bedside Table W/2 Glide Sliding Drawers, Mid-Century Accent Multipurpose For Bedroom in Black/Brown
Corrigan Studio® Nightstand Wooden End Table Bedside Table W/2 Glide Sliding Drawers, Mid-Century Accent Multipurpose For Bedroom in Black/Brown
$409.99
wayfair
203191Q5PC Cambridge Queen Size Bed with Dresser Mirror Nightstand and Chest in Dark Cherry
203191Q5PC Cambridge Queen Size Bed with Dresser Mirror Nightstand and Chest in Dark Cherry
$2,391.95
appliancesconnection
Corrigan Studio® Bamboo Nightstand Stackable Side Table End Table Bedside Tables For Living Room/Bedroom/Nursery Room/Laundry Room/Study Room
Corrigan Studio® Bamboo Nightstand Stackable Side Table End Table Bedside Tables For Living Room/Bedroom/Nursery Room/Laundry Room/Study Room
$232.99
wayfair
Muli 2 - Drawer Nightstand in Brown
Muli 2 - Drawer Nightstand in Brown
$344.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Corrigan Studio® Nightstand Wood in Blue, Size 23.23 H x 17.72 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair BDA7499BED904A46A026D570BE66557A
Corrigan Studio® Nightstand Wood in Blue, Size 23.23 H x 17.72 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair BDA7499BED904A46A026D570BE66557A
$179.99
wayfair
Personalized Wood Phone Docking Station Key Holder Wallet Stand Watch Organizer Dad Christmas Gift Men Gift Husband Anniversary Birthday Nightstand Purse Father Graduation Male Travel Idea Gadgets
Personalized Wood Phone Docking Station Key Holder Wallet Stand Watch Organizer Dad Christmas Gift Men Gift Husband Anniversary Birthday Nightstand Purse Father Graduation Male Travel Idea Gadgets
$63.90
amazon
Egeo Night Stand White - Depot E-Shop DE-MBC4763TF
Egeo Night Stand White - Depot E-Shop DE-MBC4763TF
$105.99
totallyfurniture
Copeland Furniture Moduluxe Nightstand Wood in Red/Black, Size 35.0 H x 24.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 2-MOD-08-01
Copeland Furniture Moduluxe Nightstand Wood in Red/Black, Size 35.0 H x 24.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 2-MOD-08-01
$930.67
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® 15.9"L X 15.9"W X 24.8"H Bedside Table in White, Size 25.16 H x 16.31 W x 16.31 D in | Wayfair 4411C60F79164E4AAB22870263D8A985
Corrigan Studio® 15.9"L X 15.9"W X 24.8"H Bedside Table in White, Size 25.16 H x 16.31 W x 16.31 D in | Wayfair 4411C60F79164E4AAB22870263D8A985
$127.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Mandarin 2 - Drawer Nightstand Wood in Black, Size 24.0 H x 22.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair F94FC3DF26B4441EAC760F0CF8CB30D7
Canora Grey Mandarin 2 - Drawer Nightstand Wood in Black, Size 24.0 H x 22.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair F94FC3DF26B4441EAC760F0CF8CB30D7
$249.99
wayfair
Costway 2 Drawers Sofa Beside Storage Organizer Nightstand
Costway 2 Drawers Sofa Beside Storage Organizer Nightstand
$284.95
costway
Load More
Nightstands
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.