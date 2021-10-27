Mattress Pads & Toppers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Furniture
Bedroom
mattress pads toppers
Mattress Pads & Toppers
Share
Mattress Pads & Toppers
Alwyn Home 2 Inch Gel & Aloe Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Twin, Size 79.0 H x 16.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 086BBFE19CB44EADB382E5F13276C961
featured
Alwyn Home 2 Inch Gel & Aloe Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Twin, Size 79.0 H x 16.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 086BBFE19CB44EADB382E5F13276C961
$159.99
wayfair
Wayfair Sleep™ Wayfair Sleep Charcoal Infused 1" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 53.0 W x 1.0 D in
featured
Wayfair Sleep™ Wayfair Sleep Charcoal Infused 1" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 53.0 W x 1.0 D in
$54.99
wayfair
Wayfair Sleep™ Wayfair Sleep Charcoal Infused 1" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 38.0 W x 1.0 D in
featured
Wayfair Sleep™ Wayfair Sleep Charcoal Infused 1" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 38.0 W x 1.0 D in
$50.99
wayfair
Wayfair Sleep™ Wayfair Sleep Charcoal Infused 2" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 53.0 W x 2.0 D in
Wayfair Sleep™ Wayfair Sleep Charcoal Infused 2" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 53.0 W x 2.0 D in
$84.99
wayfair
Wayfair Sleep™ Wayfair Sleep Charcoal Infused 1" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam in Gray, Size 79.0 H x 59.0 W x 1.0 D in
Wayfair Sleep™ Wayfair Sleep Charcoal Infused 1" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam in Gray, Size 79.0 H x 59.0 W x 1.0 D in
$61.99
wayfair
Wayfair Sleep™ Wayfair Sleep Charcoal Infused 2" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 38.0 W x 2.0 D in
Wayfair Sleep™ Wayfair Sleep Charcoal Infused 2" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam in Gray, Size 74.0 H x 38.0 W x 2.0 D in
$57.99
wayfair
Alwyn Home Waterproof Top Fitted Polyester Mattress Pad Polyester, Size 54.0 H x 80.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair ANEW2813 42688757
Alwyn Home Waterproof Top Fitted Polyester Mattress Pad Polyester, Size 54.0 H x 80.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair ANEW2813 42688757
$44.99
wayfair
Reusable Twin Polyester Mattress Pad
Reusable Twin Polyester Mattress Pad
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
All-In-One Water-Resistant Ultra-Soft Cooling Rayon from Bamboo Fitted Mattress Pad, Twin
All-In-One Water-Resistant Ultra-Soft Cooling Rayon from Bamboo Fitted Mattress Pad, Twin
$34.99
amazon
Alwyn Home 1.5" Mattress Topper Memory Foam Memory Foam, Size 74.0 H x 38.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair ANEW2341 40069456
Alwyn Home 1.5" Mattress Topper Memory Foam Memory Foam, Size 74.0 H x 38.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair ANEW2341 40069456
$46.99
wayfair
Simply Bamboo Mattress Pad
Simply Bamboo Mattress Pad
$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alwyn Home Overfilled Mattress Pad Polyester, Size 80.0 H x 39.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair FCE3EF6029D14B4192FA8B178FF1D26B
Alwyn Home Overfilled Mattress Pad Polyester, Size 80.0 H x 39.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair FCE3EF6029D14B4192FA8B178FF1D26B
$50.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Alwyn Home Brandsville 2" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam, Size 74.0 H x 52.5 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 28A5A84234A04FFD8DCE00B92F39B9F1
Alwyn Home Brandsville 2" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam, Size 74.0 H x 52.5 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 28A5A84234A04FFD8DCE00B92F39B9F1
$71.99
wayfair
Alwyn Home Mattress Pad Polyester/Cotton, Size 75.0 H x 39.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 064E7EB05BF7418696D3229C4A61E5D0
Alwyn Home Mattress Pad Polyester/Cotton, Size 75.0 H x 39.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 064E7EB05BF7418696D3229C4A61E5D0
$73.99
wayfair
Alwyn Home Nan Shredded 1.25" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Gel Memory Foam, Size 1.25 D in | Wayfair E6515A843EA248969BACA5B66F2C97D5
Alwyn Home Nan Shredded 1.25" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Gel Memory Foam, Size 1.25 D in | Wayfair E6515A843EA248969BACA5B66F2C97D5
$169.99
wayfair
Alwyn Home Illman 1" Duck Feather Mattress Topper Down/Feather, Size 1.0 D in | Wayfair C5312-CK
Alwyn Home Illman 1" Duck Feather Mattress Topper Down/Feather, Size 1.0 D in | Wayfair C5312-CK
$69.99
wayfair
Alwyn Home Fresh Down Alternative Mattress Pad Down Alternative, Size 14.0 H x 13.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair D27159FF6FDA4A8F828BD43E53A5B054
Alwyn Home Fresh Down Alternative Mattress Pad Down Alternative, Size 14.0 H x 13.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair D27159FF6FDA4A8F828BD43E53A5B054
$31.99
wayfair
Behrens England 3-in D Polyester Full Hypoallergenic Mattress Topper in White | FB-003-2F
Behrens England 3-in D Polyester Full Hypoallergenic Mattress Topper in White | FB-003-2F
$52.50
lowes
4 Inch Gel And Aloe Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Full
4 Inch Gel And Aloe Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Full
$147.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alwyn Home Polyester Mattress Pad Cotton, Size 80.0 H x 54.0 W x 0.3 D in | Wayfair C682EB4668B64D0C9B1399EA83C513E0
Alwyn Home Polyester Mattress Pad Cotton, Size 80.0 H x 54.0 W x 0.3 D in | Wayfair C682EB4668B64D0C9B1399EA83C513E0
$54.99
wayfair
Blue Ridge Home Fashions Gusseted Cotton Mattress Pad, One Size , White
Blue Ridge Home Fashions Gusseted Cotton Mattress Pad, One Size , White
$99.99
($140.00
save 29%)
jcpenney
Alwyn Home Brayan 1.5" Down Alternative Mattress Pad Down Alternative, Size 75.0 H x 54.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair PD-MP15006-F
Alwyn Home Brayan 1.5" Down Alternative Mattress Pad Down Alternative, Size 75.0 H x 54.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair PD-MP15006-F
$39.99
wayfair
Alwyn Home 1.5" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Gel Memory Foam, Size 1.5 D in | Wayfair 26001BAA06E74F4291E2452666255C2F
Alwyn Home 1.5" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Gel Memory Foam, Size 1.5 D in | Wayfair 26001BAA06E74F4291E2452666255C2F
$149.99
wayfair
Best Price Mattress 3 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Mattress Topper with Copper Infusion, CertiPUR-US Certified, Queen
Best Price Mattress 3 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Mattress Topper with Copper Infusion, CertiPUR-US Certified, Queen
$74.99
amazon
Advertisement
Alwyn Home Deena Polyester Mattress Pad Polyester, Size 80.0 H x 60.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 05000E5A0C9C4D99A5FE5532AE056B6C
Alwyn Home Deena Polyester Mattress Pad Polyester, Size 80.0 H x 60.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 05000E5A0C9C4D99A5FE5532AE056B6C
$36.99
wayfair
All-In-One Circular Flow Breathable & Cooling Fitted Mattress Pad, White, Queen
All-In-One Circular Flow Breathable & Cooling Fitted Mattress Pad, White, Queen
$62.99
($104.99
save 40%)
kohl's
Alwyn Home Blue & White Two Inch Gel & Aloe Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen | Wayfair 42EB7C9D92E1497CB8F1D7595D523168
Alwyn Home Blue & White Two Inch Gel & Aloe Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen | Wayfair 42EB7C9D92E1497CB8F1D7595D523168
$202.99
wayfair
Arsuite 0.4" Shropshire Wool Mattress Pad Wool, Size 0.4 D in | Wayfair MDPQ
Arsuite 0.4" Shropshire Wool Mattress Pad Wool, Size 0.4 D in | Wayfair MDPQ
$189.99
wayfair
ComforPedic Beautyrest 4-inch Textured Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Blue, King
ComforPedic Beautyrest 4-inch Textured Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Blue, King
$334.99
($669.99
save 50%)
kohl's
BioPEDIC Fresh and Clean 2.5" Down Alternative Mattress Topper with Ultra-Fresh Treated Fabric, Full - White
BioPEDIC Fresh and Clean 2.5" Down Alternative Mattress Topper with Ultra-Fresh Treated Fabric, Full - White
$85.99
($344.00
save 75%)
macy's
Beautyrest Cotton Blend Queen Heated Mattress Pad in White - Olliix BR55-0200
Beautyrest Cotton Blend Queen Heated Mattress Pad in White - Olliix BR55-0200
$110.49
totallyfurniture
Beautyrest Mattress Pad, Twin Xl
Beautyrest Mattress Pad, Twin Xl
$66.49
($136.00
save 51%)
macys
Beautyrest Polyester Mattress Pad Polyester, Size 80.0 H x 39.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 99209-DCOM
Beautyrest Polyester Mattress Pad Polyester, Size 80.0 H x 39.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 99209-DCOM
$79.99
wayfair
Alwyn Home Classic Contour 1.25" Mattress Topper Gel Memory Foam Gel Memory Foam, Size 73.0 H x 36.0 W x 1.25 D in | Wayfair
Alwyn Home Classic Contour 1.25" Mattress Topper Gel Memory Foam Gel Memory Foam, Size 73.0 H x 36.0 W x 1.25 D in | Wayfair
$89.99
wayfair
Best Price Mattress 2 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Mattress Topper with Soothing Lavender Infusion, CertiPUR-US Certified, Twin XL
Best Price Mattress 2 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Mattress Topper with Soothing Lavender Infusion, CertiPUR-US Certified, Twin XL
$33.13
amazon
Arsuite Isotonic Swirl 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Polyester/Memory Foam, Size 3.0 D in | Wayfair ANEW2050 39379298
Arsuite Isotonic Swirl 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Polyester/Memory Foam, Size 3.0 D in | Wayfair ANEW2050 39379298
$109.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Gough 5.5" Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Gough 5.5" Memory Foam Mattress Topper
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3" Latex Mattress Topper
3" Latex Mattress Topper
$274.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Best Price Mattress 4 inch Ventilated Memory Foam Topper, Twin, White
Best Price Mattress 4 inch Ventilated Memory Foam Topper, Twin, White
$77.96
($87.39
save 11%)
walmartusa
Bedstory Selection 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam in Gray, Size 80.0 H x 72.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair AM-F92176-4
Bedstory Selection 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory Foam in Gray, Size 80.0 H x 72.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair AM-F92176-4
$99.99
wayfair
Sadowa 1.5" Down Alternative Mattress Topper
Sadowa 1.5" Down Alternative Mattress Topper
$194.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beautyrest Triple Protection Mattress Pad, Queen
Beautyrest Triple Protection Mattress Pad, Queen
$97.99
($200.00
save 51%)
macys
BioPEDIC Fresh and Clean 2.5" Down Alternative Mattress Topper with Ultra-Fresh Treated Fabric, Twin Xl - White
BioPEDIC Fresh and Clean 2.5" Down Alternative Mattress Topper with Ultra-Fresh Treated Fabric, Twin Xl - White
$67.99
($273.00
save 75%)
macy's
Bargoose Home Textiles Quilted Mattress Pad, California King - White
Bargoose Home Textiles Quilted Mattress Pad, California King - White
$65.99
($110.00
save 40%)
macy's
Best Price Mattress 3 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Cooling Gel Infusion, CertiPUR-US Certified, Full
Best Price Mattress 3 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Cooling Gel Infusion, CertiPUR-US Certified, Full
$86.97
amazon
BioPEDIC Gel Fusion Mattress Topper, Queen, White
BioPEDIC Gel Fusion Mattress Topper, Queen, White
$64.84
amazon
Best Price Mattress 4 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper, CertiPUR-US Certified, Cal King
Best Price Mattress 4 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper, CertiPUR-US Certified, Cal King
$143.96
amazon
J. Queen New York Regency Queen Mattress Topper
J. Queen New York Regency Queen Mattress Topper
$90.99
($229.99
save 60%)
ashleyhomestore
Advertisement
Subrtex Comfort Gel Infused Memory Foam RV Mattress Topper
Subrtex Comfort Gel Infused Memory Foam RV Mattress Topper
$81.49
overstock
Comfort Escape 3 Ebonite Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Black, Queen
Comfort Escape 3 Ebonite Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Black, Queen
$244.99
($489.99
save 50%)
kohl's
Columbia Ice Fiber Mattress Pad, White, Twin
Columbia Ice Fiber Mattress Pad, White, Twin
$71.99
($159.99
save 55%)
kohl's
Comfort Revolution F02-00174-KG0 Hydraluxe+ React 3” Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper, King, White
Comfort Revolution F02-00174-KG0 Hydraluxe+ React 3” Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper, King, White
$305.99
amazon
Platinum Top Polyester Mattress Pad
Platinum Top Polyester Mattress Pad
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charter Club Continuous Support Mattress Pad, King - White
Charter Club Continuous Support Mattress Pad, King - White
$200.00
macy's
Costway Mattress Pad Cover Padded Topper Soft Quilted Fitted Deep Pocket-King Size
Costway Mattress Pad Cover Padded Topper Soft Quilted Fitted Deep Pocket-King Size
$64.95
costway
ComforPedic Loft from Beautyrest 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Gel Memory Foam, Size 79.0 H x 59.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 10090-00849-WF
ComforPedic Loft from Beautyrest 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Gel Memory Foam, Size 79.0 H x 59.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 10090-00849-WF
$172.99
wayfair
Continental Sleep Foam Topper,Adds Comfort to Mattress, Twin Size, Yellow
Continental Sleep Foam Topper,Adds Comfort to Mattress, Twin Size, Yellow
$45.99
amazon
Classic Brands 3-Inch Cool Cloud Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper With Free Cover, Queen
Classic Brands 3-Inch Cool Cloud Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper With Free Cover, Queen
$73.21
amazon
Charisma Luxury Plush 3.5-Inch Mattress Topper, White, Twin
Charisma Luxury Plush 3.5-Inch Mattress Topper, White, Twin
$157.49
($349.99
save 55%)
kohl's
Comfort Revolution Comfort Revolution 2 In. Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen in White | F02-00180-QN0
Comfort Revolution Comfort Revolution 2 In. Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen in White | F02-00180-QN0
$89.99
lowes
Load More
Mattress Pads & Toppers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.