Table Runners

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Dining
Table Decor
Runners
Table Runners
Share
Table Runners
East Urban Home USA Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Red, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 198596AC26D248BEB479EE8CDCC47854
featured
East Urban Home USA Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Red, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 198596AC26D248BEB479EE8CDCC47854
$17.99
wayfair
Burlap Table Runner - Give Thanks
featured
Burlap Table Runner - Give Thanks
$27.00
amazon
DII Aqua Solid Chambray Table Runner Cotton in Blue | CAMZ38720
featured
DII Aqua Solid Chambray Table Runner Cotton in Blue | CAMZ38720
$13.52
lowes
Design Imports 14x72 Zig Dobby Stripe Table Runner
Design Imports 14x72 Zig Dobby Stripe Table Runner
$11.93
qvc
Dakota Fields Malvern Geometric Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Green, Size 90.0 D in | Wayfair E7406FD2AE4D40ECA46CD44951914B94
Dakota Fields Malvern Geometric Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Green, Size 90.0 D in | Wayfair E7406FD2AE4D40ECA46CD44951914B94
$37.99
wayfair
Design Imports Porto Stripe Print Table Runner14 x 72
Design Imports Porto Stripe Print Table Runner14 x 72
$26.39
qvc
DII CAMZ11278 Braided Farmhouse Diamond Table Runner, 15 x 72 inches, Stone
DII CAMZ11278 Braided Farmhouse Diamond Table Runner, 15 x 72 inches, Stone
$10.99
amazon
East Urban Home Ethnic Table Runner Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair B8BDE3B4640E41C28D46F79D9773178D
East Urban Home Ethnic Table Runner Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair B8BDE3B4640E41C28D46F79D9773178D
$22.99
wayfair
Bamboo Table Runner by Chilewich - Color: Grey (100101-021)
Bamboo Table Runner by Chilewich - Color: Grey (100101-021)
$55.00
ylighting
DII Artichoke Double Border Burlap Table Runner in Green | CAMZ38412
DII Artichoke Double Border Burlap Table Runner in Green | CAMZ38412
$10.77
lowes
Corrigan Studio® Whipton Strokes Table Runner Polyester in Yellow, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair 74A6CF918E86401E879BE9D17E71D2C9
Corrigan Studio® Whipton Strokes Table Runner Polyester in Yellow, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair 74A6CF918E86401E879BE9D17E71D2C9
$22.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Hand Drawn Triangle Table Runner Polyester in Pink, Size 1.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 61E4B67FEC1F4E3492AD930F233AD82D
Brayden Studio® Hand Drawn Triangle Table Runner Polyester in Pink, Size 1.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 61E4B67FEC1F4E3492AD930F233AD82D
$61.24
wayfair
Advertisement
Brayden Studio® Classic Hand Drawn Triangles Table Runner Polyester in Indigo, Size 1.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair E369CD166D754FDFB49B99AD241BACDF
Brayden Studio® Classic Hand Drawn Triangles Table Runner Polyester in Indigo, Size 1.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair E369CD166D754FDFB49B99AD241BACDF
$54.00
wayfair
Garden Medley Table Runner (Various Sizes)
Garden Medley Table Runner (Various Sizes)
$15.95
amazon
CaughtYaLookin' Gingham Table Runner Cotton in Gray/Red, Size 50.5 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair S53-75-651
CaughtYaLookin' Gingham Table Runner Cotton in Gray/Red, Size 50.5 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair S53-75-651
$25.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Kuhlman Geometric Table Runner Polyester in Brown, Size 14.0 D in | Wayfair A07E5A62215C4F72BBE6A62242E230FB
Corrigan Studio® Kuhlman Geometric Table Runner Polyester in Brown, Size 14.0 D in | Wayfair A07E5A62215C4F72BBE6A62242E230FB
$38.99
wayfair
DII Braided Table Runner
DII Braided Table Runner
$16.97
overstock
DII French Blue Middle Stripe Burlap Table Runner, 108"x14", Cotton
DII French Blue Middle Stripe Burlap Table Runner, 108"x14", Cotton
$8.75
($12.14
save 28%)
walmartusa
DII Deep Yellow Stripes Table Runner
DII Deep Yellow Stripes Table Runner
$18.42
($23.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
Dakota Fields 100% Cotton Table Runner Cotton in Yellow, Size 108.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair E6825D4DA5374A179392F54782BEFC6F
Dakota Fields 100% Cotton Table Runner Cotton in Yellow, Size 108.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair E6825D4DA5374A179392F54782BEFC6F
$21.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Bayton Painted Brush Strokes Table Runner Polyester in Blue, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 3368D19B07F544D29D2003BF43A42EA6
Brayden Studio® Bayton Painted Brush Strokes Table Runner Polyester in Blue, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 3368D19B07F544D29D2003BF43A42EA6
$27.99
wayfair
Chilewich - Quill Table Runner - Sand
Chilewich - Quill Table Runner - Sand
$207.00
amaraus
Dakota Fields Nielsen Geometric Table Runner Polyester in Yellow, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair 5CF9D1BE47D647BFB1E48AE6D7E7D31A
Dakota Fields Nielsen Geometric Table Runner Polyester in Yellow, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair 5CF9D1BE47D647BFB1E48AE6D7E7D31A
$43.99
wayfair
Creative Co-Op Bird Emblem Appliqued Cotton Red Tassels Table Runner, Multicolor
Creative Co-Op Bird Emblem Appliqued Cotton Red Tassels Table Runner, Multicolor
$32.42
amazon
Advertisement
Brayden Studio® Classic Skyscrapers Table Runner Polyester in Blue/Yellow, Size 16" x 72" | Wayfair E4D4F6B65610410AAA1A6CC433156660
Brayden Studio® Classic Skyscrapers Table Runner Polyester in Blue/Yellow, Size 16" x 72" | Wayfair E4D4F6B65610410AAA1A6CC433156660
$41.76
wayfair
Wildlife In Plaid Table Runner (Various Sizes)
Wildlife In Plaid Table Runner (Various Sizes)
$15.95
amazon
Dakota Fields Maghull Diamond Shibori Table Runner Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair 60826AB20CFC4B1B831B6F1A7234B34F
Dakota Fields Maghull Diamond Shibori Table Runner Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair 60826AB20CFC4B1B831B6F1A7234B34F
$29.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Caulfield Table Runner Cotton in Blue, Size 0.25 D in | Wayfair 529F614F1EBA4167AF1B4BC9A8A1BBB2
Breakwater Bay Caulfield Table Runner Cotton in Blue, Size 0.25 D in | Wayfair 529F614F1EBA4167AF1B4BC9A8A1BBB2
$27.99
wayfair
DII Springtime Tabletop Collection, Color Pop Plaid, Table Runner, 14x72"
DII Springtime Tabletop Collection, Color Pop Plaid, Table Runner, 14x72"
$9.99
amazon
DII Redwood Striped Fringe Ribbe Table Runner 13x72"
DII Redwood Striped Fringe Ribbe Table Runner 13x72"
$25.99
overstock
Spice Braided Stripe Table Runner 15x108
Spice Braided Stripe Table Runner 15x108
$26.99
walmartusa
DaDa Bedding Field of Roses Woven Table Runner Cotton Blend in Brown, Size 38.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair TR33X95CM5594
DaDa Bedding Field of Roses Woven Table Runner Cotton Blend in Brown, Size 38.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair TR33X95CM5594
$15.99
wayfair
Chilewich Mini Basketweave Table Runner - Turquoise
Chilewich Mini Basketweave Table Runner - Turquoise
$49.99
($67.00
save 25%)
macy's
DII Sprig Dobby Stripe Collection Tabletop, Table Runner, 14x72
DII Sprig Dobby Stripe Collection Tabletop, Table Runner, 14x72
$17.37
amazon
East Urban Home Animal Print Table Runner Polyester in Red/White, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair B67AA2E319104F4FA20B4BF24F4FAD12
East Urban Home Animal Print Table Runner Polyester in Red/White, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair B67AA2E319104F4FA20B4BF24F4FAD12
$56.99
wayfair
DII French Blue Quilted Farmhouse Table Runner
DII French Blue Quilted Farmhouse Table Runner
$20.99
($24.99
save 16%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Basketweave Table Runner by Chilewich - Color: Grey (100108-055)
Basketweave Table Runner by Chilewich - Color: Grey (100108-055)
$55.00
ylighting
Bamboo Table Runner by Chilewich - Color: Grey (100101-012)
Bamboo Table Runner by Chilewich - Color: Grey (100101-012)
$55.00
ylighting
Barn Red Braided Stripe Table Runner 15x108
Barn Red Braided Stripe Table Runner 15x108
$26.99
walmartusa
DII Jolly Tree Kitchen Collection, Table Runner, 14x72, Nutcracker Plaid
DII Jolly Tree Kitchen Collection, Table Runner, 14x72, Nutcracker Plaid
$7.14
($10.99
save 35%)
amazon
East Urban Home Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Red, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair 2570C98B0E6F40E2BE67CF698863EDC5
East Urban Home Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Red, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair 2570C98B0E6F40E2BE67CF698863EDC5
$18.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Kushner Geometric Table Runner Polyester in Black/White, Size 14.0 D in | Wayfair 8E3064298BF047189687C191E55A769A
Corrigan Studio® Kushner Geometric Table Runner Polyester in Black/White, Size 14.0 D in | Wayfair 8E3064298BF047189687C191E55A769A
$38.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Whipton Strokes Table Runner Polyester in Green, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair 1C358F809AD94DC982AA3D5EBF4EBB02
Corrigan Studio® Whipton Strokes Table Runner Polyester in Green, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair 1C358F809AD94DC982AA3D5EBF4EBB02
$26.99
wayfair
14" x 72" Pink and Blue Multicolored Design Rectangular Table Runner
14" x 72" Pink and Blue Multicolored Design Rectangular Table Runner
$27.49
overstock
DII Stone Tri Color Check Table Runner
DII Stone Tri Color Check Table Runner
$11.99
($13.99
save 14%)
walmartusa
Bay Isle Home™ Ina Applique Sea life & Coral Table Runner Polyester in Blue/Brown/Gray, Size 13.5 D in | Wayfair XD151361372
Bay Isle Home™ Ina Applique Sea life & Coral Table Runner Polyester in Blue/Brown/Gray, Size 13.5 D in | Wayfair XD151361372
$29.99
wayfair
Chili August Grove® Piper 72 Inch Table Runner Cotton Blend in Gray/Red, Size 72.0 D in | Wayfair 2384F8E3F91F410D83CFA9E5109FA465
Chili August Grove® Piper 72 Inch Table Runner Cotton Blend in Gray/Red, Size 72.0 D in | Wayfair 2384F8E3F91F410D83CFA9E5109FA465
$39.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Fractured Stripes Table Runner Polyester in Pink/Blue, Size 1.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair C533D9786CA3436980C485EADCA96C90
Brayden Studio® Fractured Stripes Table Runner Polyester in Pink/Blue, Size 1.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair C533D9786CA3436980C485EADCA96C90
$42.23
wayfair
Advertisement
Alcott Hill® Ingham Rose Garland Border Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Red/White, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair F80229C352AA4ECE9DCBC8FD78191C27
Alcott Hill® Ingham Rose Garland Border Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Red/White, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair F80229C352AA4ECE9DCBC8FD78191C27
$24.99
wayfair
August Grove® Garnell Beer Hops & Wheat Table Runner Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 108.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 7FEE85F75AC3449190B311B0C1179272
August Grove® Garnell Beer Hops & Wheat Table Runner Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 108.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 7FEE85F75AC3449190B311B0C1179272
$28.99
wayfair
August Grove® Schroeders Woven Table Runner Cotton Blend in Brown, Size 38.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair TR33X95CM14426
August Grove® Schroeders Woven Table Runner Cotton Blend in Brown, Size 38.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair TR33X95CM14426
$10.99
wayfair
Artistic Inspired Table Runner
Artistic Inspired Table Runner
$34.44
theapollobox
Astoria Grand Elva Table Runner Polyester in Black/Yellow, Size 72.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 3B8D8F52BDF94AFBA05402B923C4EF20
Astoria Grand Elva Table Runner Polyester in Black/Yellow, Size 72.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 3B8D8F52BDF94AFBA05402B923C4EF20
$33.99
wayfair
August Grove® Maxfield Table Runner Burlap in Gray/Brown, Size 13.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair 4E719E65CFAC44BD94EDE045D2E767BA
August Grove® Maxfield Table Runner Burlap in Gray/Brown, Size 13.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair 4E719E65CFAC44BD94EDE045D2E767BA
$19.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Fractured Stripes Table Runner Polyester in Orange, Size 1.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair C4D4D11386E84FDA8A7DE68A2241A60F
Brayden Studio® Fractured Stripes Table Runner Polyester in Orange, Size 1.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair C4D4D11386E84FDA8A7DE68A2241A60F
$44.24
wayfair
Maze Inspired Table Runner
Maze Inspired Table Runner
$41.08
theapollobox
Brayden Studio® Classic Hand Drawn Triangles Table Runner Polyester in Red/Gray, Size 1.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair F095538105B64D8DB7B5A253C5E4D307
Brayden Studio® Classic Hand Drawn Triangles Table Runner Polyester in Red/Gray, Size 1.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair F095538105B64D8DB7B5A253C5E4D307
$46.29
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Forbell Macaw Quilted Cotton Table Runner Cotton Blend in Brown, Size 0.2 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 468107CA8EA5421EB67BE9FAF143492B
Bayou Breeze Forbell Macaw Quilted Cotton Table Runner Cotton Blend in Brown, Size 0.2 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 468107CA8EA5421EB67BE9FAF143492B
$67.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Mcentee Cotton Blend Table Runner Cotton Blend in Brown, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair 598551CEFA7540168C80731CC14493F5
Bayou Breeze Mcentee Cotton Blend Table Runner Cotton Blend in Brown, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair 598551CEFA7540168C80731CC14493F5
$47.99
wayfair
August Grove® Waubun Plaid 100% Cotton Table Runner Cotton in Gray/Red, Size 72.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair C7D1AA4ECFCE46409B3E2765F7463441
August Grove® Waubun Plaid 100% Cotton Table Runner Cotton in Gray/Red, Size 72.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair C7D1AA4ECFCE46409B3E2765F7463441
$41.99
wayfair
Load More
Table Runners
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.