Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Dining
Table Decor
Napkins
Napkins
Share
Napkins
East Urban Home Wilmington Delaware Napkin Cotton in Indigo, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 0364E7C391F44C22983C9C40FB752754
featured
East Urban Home Wilmington Delaware Napkin Cotton in Indigo, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 0364E7C391F44C22983C9C40FB752754
$41.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Arizona Football Luxury Napkin Polyester in Red/White/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 9B2E349B3B4B490DB4B69EB6F48A0EA6
featured
East Urban Home Arizona Football Luxury Napkin Polyester in Red/White/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 9B2E349B3B4B490DB4B69EB6F48A0EA6
$50.24
wayfair
Recycled Blue Linen Icicle Stripe Napkins, Set of 4 ATELIER SAUCIER
featured
Recycled Blue Linen Icicle Stripe Napkins, Set of 4 ATELIER SAUCIER
$53.00
($66.00
save 20%)
wolf&badgerus
Allem Studio Celtic 4 Piece Cotton Napkin Set Cotton in Orange, Size 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair CELORANAP
Allem Studio Celtic 4 Piece Cotton Napkin Set Cotton in Orange, Size 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair CELORANAP
$34.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Stephenie Two Color Lined Cotton Napkin Cotton in Blue/Yellow, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 4C49C48E2B814CCA97BC0D05481B1046
Brayden Studio® Stephenie Two Color Lined Cotton Napkin Cotton in Blue/Yellow, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 4C49C48E2B814CCA97BC0D05481B1046
$35.60
wayfair
Astoria Grand Morrow Damask 17" Napkin Polyester in Gray, Size 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 9F106D66D2154D019148056AA532F20B
Astoria Grand Morrow Damask 17" Napkin Polyester in Gray, Size 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 9F106D66D2154D019148056AA532F20B
$39.99
wayfair
Lioness Napkin
Lioness Napkin
$26.49
overstock
Saro Lifestyle Plain Dinner Napkin (Set of 12), Beige
Saro Lifestyle Plain Dinner Napkin (Set of 12), Beige
$44.99
ashleyhomestore
Bay Isle Home™ Caffey Flamingo Martini 4 Piece Napkin Set Polyester in Pink, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 842E1BBDB9F140128EBA088384544280
Bay Isle Home™ Caffey Flamingo Martini 4 Piece Napkin Set Polyester in Pink, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 842E1BBDB9F140128EBA088384544280
$55.99
wayfair
Hem Stitch Large Linen Napkin
Hem Stitch Large Linen Napkin
$53.81
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Pilla Antique Flowers Print 4 Piece Napkin Set Polyester in Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair ATGR3864 28469409
August Grove® Pilla Antique Flowers Print 4 Piece Napkin Set Polyester in Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair ATGR3864 28469409
$53.99
wayfair
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Red/White/Brown, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair GOT021-SUG22
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Red/White/Brown, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair GOT021-SUG22
$50.24
wayfair
Advertisement
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Blue/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair GOT035-SUG22
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Blue/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair GOT035-SUG22
$50.24
wayfair
April Cornell Ecru Essential Fringed Napkins (Set of 4), White
April Cornell Ecru Essential Fringed Napkins (Set of 4), White
$23.16
($25.74
save 10%)
homedepot
Atelier Saucier Denim Linen Napkins, Set of 4
Atelier Saucier Denim Linen Napkins, Set of 4
$66.00
bloomingdale's
Beachcrest Home™ Ridgemoor Dashing 4 Piece Napkin Set Polyester in Blue, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 66C78E82D0C64AD5B8641B92BA10B60A
Beachcrest Home™ Ridgemoor Dashing 4 Piece Napkin Set Polyester in Blue, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 66C78E82D0C64AD5B8641B92BA10B60A
$48.99
wayfair
18" Square Cotton Napkins with Lace Trim, Charcoal Color, Set of 4, Gray
18" Square Cotton Napkins with Lace Trim, Charcoal Color, Set of 4, Gray
$31.99
($88.99
save 64%)
ashleyhomestore
New Hampshire Watercolor Napkin
New Hampshire Watercolor Napkin
$26.99
overstock
Missouri Flag Napkin
Missouri Flag Napkin
$26.49
overstock
Virginia Love Napkin
Virginia Love Napkin
$26.49
overstock
Dawn at Isawa in Kai Province Napkin
Dawn at Isawa in Kai Province Napkin
$26.49
overstock
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Blue/Yellow, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT031-SUG10
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Blue/Yellow, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT031-SUG10
$37.74
wayfair
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Black/Yellow, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT082-SUG10
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Black/Yellow, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT082-SUG10
$37.74
wayfair
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Gray/Indigo, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair GOT043-SUNP22
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Gray/Indigo, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair GOT043-SUNP22
$48.74
wayfair
Advertisement
Wisconsin Silhouette Napkin
Wisconsin Silhouette Napkin
$26.99
overstock
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Gray/Green, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT084-SUG10
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Gray/Green, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT084-SUG10
$37.74
wayfair
Emerich 6 Piece Napkin Set
Emerich 6 Piece Napkin Set
$22.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Gray/Black, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT069-SUNP10
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Gray/Black, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT069-SUNP10
$36.24
wayfair
Tennessee Silhouette Napkin
Tennessee Silhouette Napkin
$26.49
overstock
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Green, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT006-SUG10
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Green, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT006-SUG10
$37.74
wayfair
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Orange, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT024-SUG10
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Orange, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT024-SUG10
$37.74
wayfair
Bechtelsville 18" Linen Napkin
Bechtelsville 18" Linen Napkin
$79.98
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Vina 18" Cotton Napkin Cotton in Yellow, Size 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 39058CE405414D55A596D7B21D597186
August Grove® Vina 18" Cotton Napkin Cotton in Yellow, Size 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 39058CE405414D55A596D7B21D597186
$34.99
wayfair
Matzet 18" Cotton Napkin
Matzet 18" Cotton Napkin
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Atelier Saucier After Dark Linen Napkins, Set of 4
Atelier Saucier After Dark Linen Napkins, Set of 4
$78.00
bloomingdale's
Chavira Pepper 22" 4 Piece Napkin Set
Chavira Pepper 22" 4 Piece Napkin Set
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
August Grove® 7.9" Cotton Napkin Cotton in Gray/Red, Size 7.87 W x 7.87 D in | Wayfair 0CC401FFA3134881948850605AB5BE74
August Grove® 7.9" Cotton Napkin Cotton in Gray/Red, Size 7.87 W x 7.87 D in | Wayfair 0CC401FFA3134881948850605AB5BE74
$22.99
wayfair
Victorian Napkin
Victorian Napkin
$23.00
neimanmarcus
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Orange, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT004-SUG10
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Orange, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT004-SUG10
$37.74
wayfair
California Watercolor Napkin
California Watercolor Napkin
$26.99
overstock
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Black/Yellow, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT072-SUG10
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Black/Yellow, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT072-SUG10
$37.74
wayfair
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Pink/Gray, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT068-SUNP10
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Pink/Gray, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GOT068-SUNP10
$36.24
wayfair
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Black/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair GOT079-SUNP22
ArtVerse Noira Gothard Two Color Moon Phases Cotton Napkin Cotton in Black/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair GOT079-SUNP22
$48.74
wayfair
Towboats Along the Yotsugi Dori Canal Napkin
Towboats Along the Yotsugi Dori Canal Napkin
$26.49
overstock
Kentucky Flag Napkin
Kentucky Flag Napkin
$26.49
overstock
Alcott Hill® Blakemore Classic Hemstitched Border Linen Napkin Linen in Gray/White, Size 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair ALTH5159 43957254
Alcott Hill® Blakemore Classic Hemstitched Border Linen Napkin Linen in Gray/White, Size 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair ALTH5159 43957254
$27.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Cahoon 4 Piece Napkin Set Polyester in Indigo, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair LDER1265 41571894
Bay Isle Home™ Cahoon 4 Piece Napkin Set Polyester in Indigo, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair LDER1265 41571894
$55.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Two Color Skyscrapers Pattern Cotton Napkin Cotton in Indigo, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 62545D45B7E448009C6D084487AC08DB
Brayden Studio® Two Color Skyscrapers Pattern Cotton Napkin Cotton in Indigo, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 62545D45B7E448009C6D084487AC08DB
$48.73
wayfair
Advertisement
East Urban Home Florida Napkin Polyester in Blue/White, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair A2BF4236419A4FA09AFFEEF98764839F
East Urban Home Florida Napkin Polyester in Blue/White, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair A2BF4236419A4FA09AFFEEF98764839F
$41.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Wake Salem Napkin Polyester in White/Black, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 289D815377CE4FFAB57BB48F84075744
East Urban Home Wake Salem Napkin Polyester in White/Black, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 289D815377CE4FFAB57BB48F84075744
$41.99
wayfair
DII Nordic Snowflake Embroidered Napkin (Set of 4)
DII Nordic Snowflake Embroidered Napkin (Set of 4)
$19.99
($21.99
save 9%)
walmartusa
East Urban Home Home Sweet Ann Arbor Napkin Polyester in Orange, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 4844686C63C8497CB6B782ECD2F88F72
East Urban Home Home Sweet Ann Arbor Napkin Polyester in Orange, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 4844686C63C8497CB6B782ECD2F88F72
$48.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Boston Baseball Dinner 10" Napkin Polyester in Red/Blue/White, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 9EF74DA010F44DD0A9302D12F3D8B743
East Urban Home Boston Baseball Dinner 10" Napkin Polyester in Red/Blue/White, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 9EF74DA010F44DD0A9302D12F3D8B743
$43.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Home Sweet Kansas City Napkin Cotton in Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 83647B53AB604E0FB8F3BFFC40B95708
East Urban Home Home Sweet Kansas City Napkin Cotton in Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 83647B53AB604E0FB8F3BFFC40B95708
$48.99
wayfair
DII Fringe Stripe Collection Tabletop, Napkin Set, 20x20, Turquoise 6 Piece
DII Fringe Stripe Collection Tabletop, Napkin Set, 20x20, Turquoise 6 Piece
$18.03
($18.99
save 5%)
amazon
Abbott Clay Napkin Set of 6 - 20 x 20
Abbott Clay Napkin Set of 6 - 20 x 20
$33.49
overstock
East Urban Home Faux Gemstone Impossible Quote Napkin Polyester in Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 0F3116BA72CF4B2E8A98C6015222D89F
East Urban Home Faux Gemstone Impossible Quote Napkin Polyester in Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 0F3116BA72CF4B2E8A98C6015222D89F
$48.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Handwritten Do What Is Right Quote Napkin Cotton in Black, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair CE13C09805FF4BE5B1866EFA2D2E5E58
East Urban Home Handwritten Do What Is Right Quote Napkin Cotton in Black, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair CE13C09805FF4BE5B1866EFA2D2E5E58
$48.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Tavish Damask 20" Cotton Napkin Cotton in Black, Size 20.0 W in | Wayfair DBHM6386 42833828
Darby Home Co Tavish Damask 20" Cotton Napkin Cotton in Black, Size 20.0 W in | Wayfair DBHM6386 42833828
$25.99
wayfair
Chambray French Stripe Napkin, Set of 6 - Open Green
Chambray French Stripe Napkin, Set of 6 - Open Green
$32.99
($55.00
save 40%)
macy's
Load More
Napkins
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.