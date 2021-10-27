Serving Trays

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Dining
Serveware
Serving Trays
Serving Trays
Share
Serving Trays
North Pole Trading Co. Wood Serving Tray, One Size , White
featured
North Pole Trading Co. Wood Serving Tray, One Size , White
$20.99
($60.00
save 65%)
jcpenney
Cheung's Trays and Caddies 13-in x 19.5-in Brown Rectangle Serving Tray | FP-3772B
featured
Cheung's Trays and Caddies 13-in x 19.5-in Brown Rectangle Serving Tray | FP-3772B
$26.67
lowes
Rectangle Polished Silver Stone Handle Serving Tray
featured
Rectangle Polished Silver Stone Handle Serving Tray
$152.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Co-Op Elegant Modern, Cake Desert Serve Ware Stand, Black Tiered Tray
Creative Co-Op Elegant Modern, Cake Desert Serve Ware Stand, Black Tiered Tray
$47.40
amazon
Cheung's Trays and Caddies 10.5-in x 10.5-in Gray 4 Divided Round Serving Caddy | 4971
Cheung's Trays and Caddies 10.5-in x 10.5-in Gray 4 Divided Round Serving Caddy | 4971
$30.55
lowes
Crestware Stainless Steel Swirl Serving Tray, 14-Inch
Crestware Stainless Steel Swirl Serving Tray, 14-Inch
$10.02
amazon
Creative Home Natural Bamboo 11" L x 14" W Rectangular Serving Tray, Coffee Hot Tea Serving Plate, Natural Finish
Creative Home Natural Bamboo 11" L x 14" W Rectangular Serving Tray, Coffee Hot Tea Serving Plate, Natural Finish
$25.03
amazon
Cheung's Trays and Caddies 10.5-in x 16.25-in Brown Rectangle Serving Tray | 5646
Cheung's Trays and Caddies 10.5-in x 16.25-in Brown Rectangle Serving Tray | 5646
$31.51
lowes
20" Bamboo-Style Serving Tray - Blue/Gold - Dana Gibson
20" Bamboo-Style Serving Tray - Blue/Gold - Dana Gibson
$235.00
onekingslane
Corbell Silver Company Queen Anne Small Oval Serving Tray Metal in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 9.0 W in | Wayfair 0/6853
Corbell Silver Company Queen Anne Small Oval Serving Tray Metal in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 9.0 W in | Wayfair 0/6853
$53.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Dendy Metallic Leaf Serving Tray Metal in Yellow, Size 1.25 H x 4.25 W in | Wayfair 3F8D13A7B35A49D297C040A2B437A0E1
Charlton Home® Dendy Metallic Leaf Serving Tray Metal in Yellow, Size 1.25 H x 4.25 W in | Wayfair 3F8D13A7B35A49D297C040A2B437A0E1
$45.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Overbeck Laser Engraved Serving Tray Bamboo in Brown, Size 2.63 H x 15.75 W in | Wayfair 769EAF4E0E1D46BF97B816036091F60B
Charlton Home® Overbeck Laser Engraved Serving Tray Bamboo in Brown, Size 2.63 H x 15.75 W in | Wayfair 769EAF4E0E1D46BF97B816036091F60B
$56.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Grovetown 3 Piece Serving Tray Set
Grovetown 3 Piece Serving Tray Set
$214.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breakwater Bay Mcdonough Crab Boil Serving Tray Metal in White, Size 1.5 H x 18.0 W in | Wayfair DD6F4E5946B344C8975437B6ABFB8E94
Breakwater Bay Mcdonough Crab Boil Serving Tray Metal in White, Size 1.5 H x 18.0 W in | Wayfair DD6F4E5946B344C8975437B6ABFB8E94
$48.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Pfarr Textured Serving Tray Metal in Black, Size 1.5 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 10ED39225BF24FFD8673B36FEEF0851F
Canora Grey Pfarr Textured Serving Tray Metal in Black, Size 1.5 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 10ED39225BF24FFD8673B36FEEF0851F
$56.99
wayfair
Notos Serving Tray - 9IN
Notos Serving Tray - 9IN
$38.00
verishop
Creativeware Ice Blocks Serving Tray
Creativeware Ice Blocks Serving Tray
$19.96
amazon
Live Edge Cherry Serving Tray
Live Edge Cherry Serving Tray
$30.00
amazon
Cheung's Trays and Caddies 10.5-in x 17.25-in Brown Rectangle Serving Tray | 5629
Cheung's Trays and Caddies 10.5-in x 17.25-in Brown Rectangle Serving Tray | 5629
$34.36
lowes
Phillippi Narrow Beaded Handle Serving Tray
Phillippi Narrow Beaded Handle Serving Tray
$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bee & Willow 2-Piece Galvanized Metal Serving Tray Set In Black
Bee & Willow 2-Piece Galvanized Metal Serving Tray Set In Black
$25.00
buybuybaby
Fresh Eggs Serving Tray - CTW Home Collection 440026
Fresh Eggs Serving Tray - CTW Home Collection 440026
$25.99
totallyfurniture
Bungalow Rose Haberfield Serving Tray Glass in Blue/Red, Size 2.6 H x 15.75 W in | Wayfair 41DD7E57983441B88B1796E5D5278F17
Bungalow Rose Haberfield Serving Tray Glass in Blue/Red, Size 2.6 H x 15.75 W in | Wayfair 41DD7E57983441B88B1796E5D5278F17
$129.99
wayfair
Bradburn Home Barclay Butera Marble Serving Tray Plastic/Acrylic in Brown, Size 2.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 420-99-15534
Bradburn Home Barclay Butera Marble Serving Tray Plastic/Acrylic in Brown, Size 2.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 420-99-15534
$239.99
wayfair
Advertisement
HSSB-10GR, Sushi Boat Shape Plate Sushi Sashimi Serving Plate Melamine Plastic Tray 10 X 4.5 Inch (Green)
HSSB-10GR, Sushi Boat Shape Plate Sushi Sashimi Serving Plate Melamine Plastic Tray 10 X 4.5 Inch (Green)
$49.68
wayfairnorthamerica
Rattan Round Serving Tray, Hand Woven Serving Basket With Cut - Out Handles, Wicker Fruit/Bread Serving Basket
Rattan Round Serving Tray, Hand Woven Serving Basket With Cut - Out Handles, Wicker Fruit/Bread Serving Basket
$96.11
wayfairnorthamerica
Bodum Cork Accent Serving Tray in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 17.7 W in | Wayfair 11856-109
Bodum Cork Accent Serving Tray in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 17.7 W in | Wayfair 11856-109
$49.99
wayfair
Arthur Court Designs Grape Open Wine Round 5 Section Serving Tray Aluminum in Gray, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 103956
Arthur Court Designs Grape Open Wine Round 5 Section Serving Tray Aluminum in Gray, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 103956
$136.99
wayfair
August Grove® Gotland Serving Tray Plastic in Brown, Size 11.6 W in | Wayfair 8A68BBB7AE0541DC93FDFC4E4AD90379
August Grove® Gotland Serving Tray Plastic in Brown, Size 11.6 W in | Wayfair 8A68BBB7AE0541DC93FDFC4E4AD90379
$59.02
wayfair
Cole & Grey Rustic Rectangular 3 Piece Serving Tray Set Wood/Aluminum in Brown/Gray/White, Size 20.0 W in | Wayfair 37194
Cole & Grey Rustic Rectangular 3 Piece Serving Tray Set Wood/Aluminum in Brown/Gray/White, Size 20.0 W in | Wayfair 37194
$269.99
wayfair
Bellcreekco cheese board serving tray
Bellcreekco cheese board serving tray
$39.99
amazon
Cal-Mil Plastic Serving Tray & Tray Stand Plastic, Size 21.0 H x 8.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 1204-52
Cal-Mil Plastic Serving Tray & Tray Stand Plastic, Size 21.0 H x 8.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 1204-52
$357.30
wayfair
Turkish Ottoman Coffee Tea Beverage Serving Wavy Zamac Tray
Turkish Ottoman Coffee Tea Beverage Serving Wavy Zamac Tray
$134.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bon Chef Melamine Walnut Wood Grain Design Serving Tray Melamine in Brown, Size 5.5 W in | Wayfair 53507
Bon Chef Melamine Walnut Wood Grain Design Serving Tray Melamine in Brown, Size 5.5 W in | Wayfair 53507
$21.99
wayfair
Overbeck Laser Engraved Serving Tray
Overbeck Laser Engraved Serving Tray
$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Stukes Porcelain Serving Tray
Stukes Porcelain Serving Tray
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Cambro Polytread® Non-Skid Serving Tray Plastic in Brown, Size 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair PT1400167
Cambro Polytread® Non-Skid Serving Tray Plastic in Brown, Size 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair PT1400167
$106.08
wayfair
Bon Chef Stainless Steel 2-5 Quarts Serving Tray & Tray Stand Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 4.88 H x 13.13 W x 13.13 D in | Wayfair 9314
Bon Chef Stainless Steel 2-5 Quarts Serving Tray & Tray Stand Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 4.88 H x 13.13 W x 13.13 D in | Wayfair 9314
$89.99
wayfair
Cheung's Trays and caddies 11.5-in x 20-in Brown Rectangle Serving Tray | FP-4023
Cheung's Trays and caddies 11.5-in x 20-in Brown Rectangle Serving Tray | FP-4023
$24.63
lowes
Otani Laser Engraved Serving Tray
Otani Laser Engraved Serving Tray
$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Uplander Serving Tray All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in White, Size 6.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 36B599E49FCA466FA9C38A0F7A12E959
Charlton Home® Uplander Serving Tray All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in White, Size 6.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 36B599E49FCA466FA9C38A0F7A12E959
$59.96
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Kristanna Marble Serving Tray Marble in Green, Size 0.75 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair DRBH4792 45516879
Brayden Studio® Kristanna Marble Serving Tray Marble in Green, Size 0.75 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair DRBH4792 45516879
$128.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Wicker Baskets Trays Rattan Serving Tray Rectangle Vanity Basket Set Of 3 For Bathroom Woven Storage & Organizer For Kitchen Honey Wood
Bayou Breeze Wicker Baskets Trays Rattan Serving Tray Rectangle Vanity Basket Set Of 3 For Bathroom Woven Storage & Organizer For Kitchen Honey Wood
$107.99
wayfair
Feaster Square Wood Serving Tray
Feaster Square Wood Serving Tray
$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Acacia Wood Oval Serving Tray with Modern Flat Metal Handles
Acacia Wood Oval Serving Tray with Modern Flat Metal Handles
$49.99
overstock
Boston International Ceramic Serving Tray, 12 x 8-Inches, Orange Pumpkin Pie Recipe
Boston International Ceramic Serving Tray, 12 x 8-Inches, Orange Pumpkin Pie Recipe
$20.25
amazon
Classic Cuisine Oval Bamboo Appetizer Serving Tray
Classic Cuisine Oval Bamboo Appetizer Serving Tray
$24.91
qvc
Emiliee 2 Piece Serving Tray Set
Emiliee 2 Piece Serving Tray Set
$143.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Solid Wood Serving Tray, Rectangle With Handle Hole Non-Slip Tea Coffee Snack Plate, Meals Serving Tray With Raised Edges, For Home Kitchen Restaurant
Solid Wood Serving Tray, Rectangle With Handle Hole Non-Slip Tea Coffee Snack Plate, Meals Serving Tray With Raised Edges, For Home Kitchen Restaurant
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Serving Tray
Serving Tray
$110.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Kristanna Marble Serving Tray
Kristanna Marble Serving Tray
$128.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Black Box KVT417A-16CATX-1IP ServTray 17' LCD Console Drawer with 16-Port CATx KVM Switch
Black Box KVT417A-16CATX-1IP ServTray 17' LCD Console Drawer with 16-Port CATx KVM Switch
$2,349.68
newegg
Mccane Palm Tree 2 Section Serving Tray
Mccane Palm Tree 2 Section Serving Tray
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Beatty Serving Tray Wood in White, Size 3.0 H x 22.0 W in | Wayfair DA9394E8066A466290E417372FEC2B6F
August Grove® Beatty Serving Tray Wood in White, Size 3.0 H x 22.0 W in | Wayfair DA9394E8066A466290E417372FEC2B6F
$59.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Middlewich 19.75" Diameter Round Rattan Serving Tray Rattan/Wicker in Brown/White, Size 2.75 H x 19.75 W in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Middlewich 19.75" Diameter Round Rattan Serving Tray Rattan/Wicker in Brown/White, Size 2.75 H x 19.75 W in | Wayfair
$123.99
wayfair
American Atelier Leather Rectangle Serving Tray, Silver
American Atelier Leather Rectangle Serving Tray, Silver
$18.84
amazon
Bay Isle Home™ Woven Basket Tray,Fruit Bread Basket Tray PP Handwoven Basket Fruit Vegetables Serving Basket, Round Stackable Basket,2 Pieces
Bay Isle Home™ Woven Basket Tray,Fruit Bread Basket Tray PP Handwoven Basket Fruit Vegetables Serving Basket, Round Stackable Basket,2 Pieces
$56.96
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Natural Rattan Serving Tray w/ Handles, Handmade Round Wicker Bread Basket Tray in Brown, Size 2.56 H x 11.97 W x 14.33 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Natural Rattan Serving Tray w/ Handles, Handmade Round Wicker Bread Basket Tray in Brown, Size 2.56 H x 11.97 W x 14.33 D in | Wayfair
$75.07
wayfair
AllModern Mali Lady Purple Serving Tray Marble in White, Size 1.5 H x 9.0 W in | Wayfair MCRF5269 44552998
AllModern Mali Lady Purple Serving Tray Marble in White, Size 1.5 H x 9.0 W in | Wayfair MCRF5269 44552998
$114.38
wayfair
222 Fifth (PTS) Poinsettia Holly 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Square Dinner&Salad Plate)
222 Fifth (PTS) Poinsettia Holly 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Square Dinner&Salad Plate)
$25.99
replacementsltd
Load More
Serving Trays
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.