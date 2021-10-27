Cake Stands

Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Shop
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Dining
Serveware
Cake Stands
Cake Stands
Share
Cake Stands
Lazy Susan Cake Stand
featured
Lazy Susan Cake Stand
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Queen Anne Cake Stand
featured
Queen Anne Cake Stand
$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Co-Op Elegant Modern, Cake Desert Serve Ware Stand, Black Tiered Tray
featured
Creative Co-Op Elegant Modern, Cake Desert Serve Ware Stand, Black Tiered Tray
$47.40
amazon
Canvas Home Dauville Cake Stand Porcelain China in White/Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 11.5 W in | Wayfair C34-CK
Canvas Home Dauville Cake Stand Porcelain China in White/Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 11.5 W in | Wayfair C34-CK
$63.99
wayfair
Browder Aluminum Cake Stand
Browder Aluminum Cake Stand
$135.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey Cake Stands 3-Set Round Cupcake Stands Metal Dessert Display Cake Stand, White Iron in Gray/White, Size 3.4 H x 10.5 W in | Wayfair
Canora Grey Cake Stands 3-Set Round Cupcake Stands Metal Dessert Display Cake Stand, White Iron in Gray/White, Size 3.4 H x 10.5 W in | Wayfair
$86.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Ulverst Crypto Cake Stand Glass, Size 4.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair 4D292F0A350E4BD0AF158CAF099B82EF
Canora Grey Ulverst Crypto Cake Stand Glass, Size 4.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair 4D292F0A350E4BD0AF158CAF099B82EF
$61.98
wayfair
Sunflower Splendor Cake Stand
Sunflower Splendor Cake Stand
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Stumbaugh Cake Stand Porcelain China in Blue/Brown, Size 4.0 H x 8.25 W in | Wayfair 577F13C030A146609C99984EB919468E
Charlton Home® Stumbaugh Cake Stand Porcelain China in Blue/Brown, Size 4.0 H x 8.25 W in | Wayfair 577F13C030A146609C99984EB919468E
$47.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Eudene Cake Stand Aluminum in Brown/Gray, Size 6.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair BLMT8414 43164897
Bungalow Rose Eudene Cake Stand Aluminum in Brown/Gray, Size 6.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair BLMT8414 43164897
$62.99
wayfair
Square Cake Stand - White
Square Cake Stand - White
$63.00
macy's
Classic Touch Marbleized Footed Cake Stand In Black/gold
Classic Touch Marbleized Footed Cake Stand In Black/gold
$56.99
buybuybaby
Elk Lighting kitchen item - cake stand, medium, Pewter
Elk Lighting kitchen item - cake stand, medium, Pewter
$62.73
amazon
Treat Yourself Cake Stand
Treat Yourself Cake Stand
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Marble Cake Stand in White, Size 2.0 H x 13.75 W in | Wayfair B2971F5CF8284C829D5352C7AB169346
August Grove® Marble Cake Stand in White, Size 2.0 H x 13.75 W in | Wayfair B2971F5CF8284C829D5352C7AB169346
$59.99
wayfair
Bordallo Pinheiro Anthracite Rua Nova Cake Stand
Bordallo Pinheiro Anthracite Rua Nova Cake Stand
$88.90
($127.00
save 30%)
belk
Eliana Cake Stand
Eliana Cake Stand
$60.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Home Natural Marble Stone and Acacia Wood 2-Tier Cake Stand Dessert Fruit Plate Pastry Server, 10" Diam. x 11.8" H, Grey (Off-White)
Creative Home Natural Marble Stone and Acacia Wood 2-Tier Cake Stand Dessert Fruit Plate Pastry Server, 10" Diam. x 11.8" H, Grey (Off-White)
$41.15
amazon
Birch Lane™ Shellman Cake Stand in White, Size 4.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair MNTP1248 37257877
Birch Lane™ Shellman Cake Stand in White, Size 4.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair MNTP1248 37257877
$64.00
wayfair
Boston Warehouse Good Times Cake and Dessert Stand
Boston Warehouse Good Times Cake and Dessert Stand
$14.06
amazon
17 Stories Elegant Modern Tray, Cake Stand Or Desert Serve Ware Stand, Natural & Gold Wood in Black, Size 15.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair
17 Stories Elegant Modern Tray, Cake Stand Or Desert Serve Ware Stand, Natural & Gold Wood in Black, Size 15.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair
$47.99
wayfair
Astoria Grand Cedarville Square Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray, Size 4.25 H x 14.25 W in | Wayfair F0731783D4CE4B87AD960361770CF762
Astoria Grand Cedarville Square Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray, Size 4.25 H x 14.25 W in | Wayfair F0731783D4CE4B87AD960361770CF762
$51.99
wayfair
Appletree Design Flights of Fancy Birdcage Cake Stand, 12-3/8 by 4-5/8-Inch
Appletree Design Flights of Fancy Birdcage Cake Stand, 12-3/8 by 4-5/8-Inch
$67.43
amazon
Bormioli Rocco Think Natural Cake Stand
Bormioli Rocco Think Natural Cake Stand
$28.00
amazon
Astoria Grand Chaidez Square Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 22.25 W in | Wayfair 21B69146AA284994A66455F964D3873E
Astoria Grand Chaidez Square Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 22.25 W in | Wayfair 21B69146AA284994A66455F964D3873E
$219.99
wayfair
Forest Floor Cake Stand By Anthropologie in Beige Size STAND
Forest Floor Cake Stand By Anthropologie in Beige Size STAND
$58.00
anthropologie us
Arkose Cake Stand
Arkose Cake Stand
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Offering Cake Stand
Offering Cake Stand
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Round Cake Stand
Round Cake Stand
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Norwell Cake Stand
Norwell Cake Stand
$108.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Corrigan Studio® Nissen Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair F5C8FE79208F4126A9BC7F5EA576A982
Corrigan Studio® Nissen Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair F5C8FE79208F4126A9BC7F5EA576A982
$75.99
wayfair
Elegance Round Stand/Cake Plateau, 14", Nickel
Elegance Round Stand/Cake Plateau, 14", Nickel
$116.27
amazon
Antique Crystal 13 Piece Cupcake and Cake Pop Stand
Antique Crystal 13 Piece Cupcake and Cake Pop Stand
$299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Elite Global Solutions Cake Stand Acrylic or Melamine in White, Size 4.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair M12RPKT-C
Elite Global Solutions Cake Stand Acrylic or Melamine in White, Size 4.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair M12RPKT-C
$41.99
wayfair
Deco 79 Cake Stand, 12" L x 12" W x 7" H, Gold
Deco 79 Cake Stand, 12" L x 12" W x 7" H, Gold
$34.39
amazon
Everly Quinn Gospodarczyk 3 Pieces Cake Stand Set Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W in | Wayfair E08C27CD545647EE8659112D08C486CD
Everly Quinn Gospodarczyk 3 Pieces Cake Stand Set Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W in | Wayfair E08C27CD545647EE8659112D08C486CD
$23.99
wayfair
Elegance by Leeber Cake Stand Glass in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair 31212
Elegance by Leeber Cake Stand Glass in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair 31212
$25.99
wayfair
Elite Global Solutions Round Cake Stand Acrylic or Melamine in Black, Size 1.5 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair M5P-B
Elite Global Solutions Round Cake Stand Acrylic or Melamine in Black, Size 1.5 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair M5P-B
$19.99
wayfair
Gibson Home 10" Stoneware Cake Stand with Glass Dome Cover Green
Gibson Home 10" Stoneware Cake Stand with Glass Dome Cover Green
$28.99
target
Mercer41 Pennell Glass Footed Cake Stand Glass, Size 4.3 H x 12.9 W in | Wayfair 9062F4AE6E0F42BCA5B626B00E58AC4B
Mercer41 Pennell Glass Footed Cake Stand Glass, Size 4.3 H x 12.9 W in | Wayfair 9062F4AE6E0F42BCA5B626B00E58AC4B
$64.99
wayfair
Peetal New York Mother of Pearl Cake Stand Stoneware in Black, Size 6.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair MOP0001
Peetal New York Mother of Pearl Cake Stand Stoneware in Black, Size 6.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair MOP0001
$153.99
wayfair
Orren Ellis Buell Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray/White, Size 7.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 45A4585BA3EE427D94BF7C44683A643E
Orren Ellis Buell Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray/White, Size 7.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 45A4585BA3EE427D94BF7C44683A643E
$50.99
wayfair
Prep & Savour Cake Stand Grubbs in Black, Size 10.0 H x 12.4 W in | Wayfair B965ACC6453B4801BBFBD9DE25B56CDC
Prep & Savour Cake Stand Grubbs in Black, Size 10.0 H x 12.4 W in | Wayfair B965ACC6453B4801BBFBD9DE25B56CDC
$60.99
wayfair
Old Dutch International Lily Pad Cake Stand Aluminum in Pink, Size 3.8 H x 14.5 W in | Wayfair 3440RG
Old Dutch International Lily Pad Cake Stand Aluminum in Pink, Size 3.8 H x 14.5 W in | Wayfair 3440RG
$50.99
wayfair
Loon Peak® Cake Stands, Acacia Wood, Set Of 2 By Evvaria in Brown, Size 3.25 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 816DF06E6887445C833FD3D96C1DBE27
Loon Peak® Cake Stands, Acacia Wood, Set Of 2 By Evvaria in Brown, Size 3.25 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 816DF06E6887445C833FD3D96C1DBE27
$179.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® European Trifle Bowl w/ Pedestal, Round Dessert Display Stand For Laying Cakes, Pastries Or Baked Goods, Size 9.5 H in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® European Trifle Bowl w/ Pedestal, Round Dessert Display Stand For Laying Cakes, Pastries Or Baked Goods, Size 9.5 H in | Wayfair
$114.99
wayfair
Orren Ellis Abdoulmalik Mirror Light Up Cake Stand Glass, Size 4.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 1DD8D786A62B44ACA3E975992F3FB4F6
Orren Ellis Abdoulmalik Mirror Light Up Cake Stand Glass, Size 4.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 1DD8D786A62B44ACA3E975992F3FB4F6
$86.99
wayfair
Park Designs Granite Enamelware 1-Tier Speckled Red Cake Stand
Park Designs Granite Enamelware 1-Tier Speckled Red Cake Stand
$45.99
homedepot
Glenna Cake Stand By Anthropologie in White Size S
Glenna Cake Stand By Anthropologie in White Size S
$58.00
anthropologie us
Preece Tierra Cake Stand
Preece Tierra Cake Stand
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Grape Cake Stand
Grape Cake Stand
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Anita 2 Round Wooden Dessert Tiered Stand Wood in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair F4980AC1F87D48AAA8E1027C01EA7F47
17 Stories Anita 2 Round Wooden Dessert Tiered Stand Wood in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair F4980AC1F87D48AAA8E1027C01EA7F47
$54.99
wayfair
Creative Co-op Elegant Modern 3-Tiered Tray Cake Stand, Black
Creative Co-op Elegant Modern 3-Tiered Tray Cake Stand, Black
$101.99
($196.99
save 48%)
ashleyhomestore
Bali Small Cake Stand
Bali Small Cake Stand
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
iPad mini 3 Case, iPad mini 2 Case Cover, Allytech Ultra Slim Multi Angle Stand Smart Cover Auto Sleep Wake Folio Heavy Duty Protective Case for Apple iPad Mini 1st /2nd /3rd Gen, Rainbow Cake
iPad mini 3 Case, iPad mini 2 Case Cover, Allytech Ultra Slim Multi Angle Stand Smart Cover Auto Sleep Wake Folio Heavy Duty Protective Case for Apple iPad Mini 1st /2nd /3rd Gen, Rainbow Cake
$14.99
walmart
222 Fifth (PTS) Marbella Skull Multicolor 11" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand
222 Fifth (PTS) Marbella Skull Multicolor 11" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand
$29.99
replacementsltd
Creative Co-Op Round Glass Cake Stand with Hobnail Edge and Cloche, Clear
Creative Co-Op Round Glass Cake Stand with Hobnail Edge and Cloche, Clear
$87.99
($168.99
save 48%)
ashleyhomestore
Alessi Dressed for X-mas Cake Stand Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.27 H x 10.24 W in | Wayfair MW52/2
Alessi Dressed for X-mas Cake Stand Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.27 H x 10.24 W in | Wayfair MW52/2
$430.00
wayfair
222 Fifth (PTS) Adelaide Blue and White 10" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand
222 Fifth (PTS) Adelaide Blue and White 10" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand
$33.99
replacementsltd
Elena Footed Cake Stand
Elena Footed Cake Stand
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
