Cake Stands

featured

Lazy Susan Cake Stand

$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Queen Anne Cake Stand

$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Creative Co-Op Elegant Modern, Cake Desert Serve Ware Stand, Black Tiered Tray

$47.40
amazon

Canvas Home Dauville Cake Stand Porcelain China in White/Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 11.5 W in | Wayfair C34-CK

$63.99
wayfair

Browder Aluminum Cake Stand

$135.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Canora Grey Cake Stands 3-Set Round Cupcake Stands Metal Dessert Display Cake Stand, White Iron in Gray/White, Size 3.4 H x 10.5 W in | Wayfair

$86.99
wayfair

Canora Grey Ulverst Crypto Cake Stand Glass, Size 4.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair 4D292F0A350E4BD0AF158CAF099B82EF

$61.98
wayfair

Sunflower Splendor Cake Stand

$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Charlton Home® Stumbaugh Cake Stand Porcelain China in Blue/Brown, Size 4.0 H x 8.25 W in | Wayfair 577F13C030A146609C99984EB919468E

$47.99
wayfair

Bungalow Rose Eudene Cake Stand Aluminum in Brown/Gray, Size 6.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair BLMT8414 43164897

$62.99
wayfair

Square Cake Stand - White

$63.00
macy's

Classic Touch Marbleized Footed Cake Stand In Black/gold

$56.99
buybuybaby
Advertisement

Elk Lighting kitchen item - cake stand, medium, Pewter

$62.73
amazon

Treat Yourself Cake Stand

$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica

August Grove® Marble Cake Stand in White, Size 2.0 H x 13.75 W in | Wayfair B2971F5CF8284C829D5352C7AB169346

$59.99
wayfair

Bordallo Pinheiro Anthracite Rua Nova Cake Stand

$88.90
($127.00 save 30%)
belk

Eliana Cake Stand

$60.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Creative Home Natural Marble Stone and Acacia Wood 2-Tier Cake Stand Dessert Fruit Plate Pastry Server, 10" Diam. x 11.8" H, Grey (Off-White)

$41.15
amazon

Birch Lane™ Shellman Cake Stand in White, Size 4.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair MNTP1248 37257877

$64.00
wayfair

Boston Warehouse Good Times Cake and Dessert Stand

$14.06
amazon

17 Stories Elegant Modern Tray, Cake Stand Or Desert Serve Ware Stand, Natural & Gold Wood in Black, Size 15.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair

$47.99
wayfair

Astoria Grand Cedarville Square Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray, Size 4.25 H x 14.25 W in | Wayfair F0731783D4CE4B87AD960361770CF762

$51.99
wayfair

Appletree Design Flights of Fancy Birdcage Cake Stand, 12-3/8 by 4-5/8-Inch

$67.43
amazon

Bormioli Rocco Think Natural Cake Stand

$28.00
amazon
Advertisement

Astoria Grand Chaidez Square Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 22.25 W in | Wayfair 21B69146AA284994A66455F964D3873E

$219.99
wayfair

Forest Floor Cake Stand By Anthropologie in Beige Size STAND

$58.00
anthropologie us

Arkose Cake Stand

$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Offering Cake Stand

$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Round Cake Stand

$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Norwell Cake Stand

$108.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Corrigan Studio® Nissen Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair F5C8FE79208F4126A9BC7F5EA576A982

$75.99
wayfair

Elegance Round Stand/Cake Plateau, 14", Nickel

$116.27
amazon

Antique Crystal 13 Piece Cupcake and Cake Pop Stand

$299.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Elite Global Solutions Cake Stand Acrylic or Melamine in White, Size 4.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair M12RPKT-C

$41.99
wayfair

Deco 79 Cake Stand, 12" L x 12" W x 7" H, Gold

$34.39
amazon

Everly Quinn Gospodarczyk 3 Pieces Cake Stand Set Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W in | Wayfair E08C27CD545647EE8659112D08C486CD

$23.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Elegance by Leeber Cake Stand Glass in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair 31212

$25.99
wayfair

Elite Global Solutions Round Cake Stand Acrylic or Melamine in Black, Size 1.5 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair M5P-B

$19.99
wayfair

Gibson Home 10" Stoneware Cake Stand with Glass Dome Cover Green

$28.99
target

Mercer41 Pennell Glass Footed Cake Stand Glass, Size 4.3 H x 12.9 W in | Wayfair 9062F4AE6E0F42BCA5B626B00E58AC4B

$64.99
wayfair

Peetal New York Mother of Pearl Cake Stand Stoneware in Black, Size 6.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair MOP0001

$153.99
wayfair

Orren Ellis Buell Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray/White, Size 7.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 45A4585BA3EE427D94BF7C44683A643E

$50.99
wayfair

Prep & Savour Cake Stand Grubbs in Black, Size 10.0 H x 12.4 W in | Wayfair B965ACC6453B4801BBFBD9DE25B56CDC

$60.99
wayfair

Old Dutch International Lily Pad Cake Stand Aluminum in Pink, Size 3.8 H x 14.5 W in | Wayfair 3440RG

$50.99
wayfair

Loon Peak® Cake Stands, Acacia Wood, Set Of 2 By Evvaria in Brown, Size 3.25 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 816DF06E6887445C833FD3D96C1DBE27

$179.99
wayfair

Red Barrel Studio® European Trifle Bowl w/ Pedestal, Round Dessert Display Stand For Laying Cakes, Pastries Or Baked Goods, Size 9.5 H in | Wayfair

$114.99
wayfair

Orren Ellis Abdoulmalik Mirror Light Up Cake Stand Glass, Size 4.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 1DD8D786A62B44ACA3E975992F3FB4F6

$86.99
wayfair

Park Designs Granite Enamelware 1-Tier Speckled Red Cake Stand

$45.99
homedepot
Advertisement

Glenna Cake Stand By Anthropologie in White Size S

$58.00
anthropologie us

Preece Tierra Cake Stand

$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Grape Cake Stand

$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica

17 Stories Anita 2 Round Wooden Dessert Tiered Stand Wood in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair F4980AC1F87D48AAA8E1027C01EA7F47

$54.99
wayfair

Creative Co-op Elegant Modern 3-Tiered Tray Cake Stand, Black

$101.99
($196.99 save 48%)
ashleyhomestore

Bali Small Cake Stand

$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica

iPad mini 3 Case, iPad mini 2 Case Cover, Allytech Ultra Slim Multi Angle Stand Smart Cover Auto Sleep Wake Folio Heavy Duty Protective Case for Apple iPad Mini 1st /2nd /3rd Gen, Rainbow Cake

$14.99
walmart

222 Fifth (PTS) Marbella Skull Multicolor 11" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand

$29.99
replacementsltd

Creative Co-Op Round Glass Cake Stand with Hobnail Edge and Cloche, Clear

$87.99
($168.99 save 48%)
ashleyhomestore

Alessi Dressed for X-mas Cake Stand Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.27 H x 10.24 W in | Wayfair MW52/2

$430.00
wayfair

222 Fifth (PTS) Adelaide Blue and White 10" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand

$33.99
replacementsltd

Elena Footed Cake Stand

$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com