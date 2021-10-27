Skip to content
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Dining
Serveware
Butter Dishes
Butter Dishes
Butter Dishes
Butter Women's Dished Over The Knee Flat Boot, Taupe Suede,
featured
Butter Women's Dished Over The Knee Flat Boot, Taupe Suede,
$98.31
walmart
DOWAN Butter Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in Brown, Size 6.5 W in | Wayfair D0300107A
featured
DOWAN Butter Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in Brown, Size 6.5 W in | Wayfair D0300107A
$16.17
wayfair
Bruntmor Elegant Porcelain Butter Dish with Lid, Covered Butter Keeper - Handle Design - Dishwasher Safe, 7.5 Inch Wide
featured
Bruntmor Elegant Porcelain Butter Dish with Lid, Covered Butter Keeper - Handle Design - Dishwasher Safe, 7.5 Inch Wide
$29.99
overstock
Corelle Coordinates Butter Dish, White
Corelle Coordinates Butter Dish, White
$19.99
amazon
Desimone Whale Butter Dish
Desimone Whale Butter Dish
$43.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Co-Op Butter Dishes Blue - Aqua Whale Butter Dish
Creative Co-Op Butter Dishes Blue - Aqua Whale Butter Dish
$13.99
($22.49
save 38%)
zulily
Created by EverMyHart Hand Painted Glass Butter Dish - Dragonflies & Posies - Violet Shimmer
Created by EverMyHart Hand Painted Glass Butter Dish - Dragonflies & Posies - Violet Shimmer
$25.00
amazon
Bayou Breeze Melillo Flamingo Butter Dish All Ceramic in Blue/White, Size 6.75 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 3874CF6FF41A49DDB6672140866D128F
Bayou Breeze Melillo Flamingo Butter Dish All Ceramic in Blue/White, Size 6.75 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 3874CF6FF41A49DDB6672140866D128F
$27.99
wayfair
Tavola Butter Dish
Tavola Butter Dish
$140.70
wayfairnorthamerica
Dakota Fields Dunwoody Butter Dish All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Blue/Green | Wayfair 1497A9F75B0C4C4AA3011E8E027757BD
Dakota Fields Dunwoody Butter Dish All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Blue/Green | Wayfair 1497A9F75B0C4C4AA3011E8E027757BD
$67.05
wayfair
Mckoy Butter Dish
Mckoy Butter Dish
$17.30
wayfairnorthamerica
Celebrate Harvest Together Pumpkin Butter Dish, Orange, BUTTERDISH
Celebrate Harvest Together Pumpkin Butter Dish, Orange, BUTTERDISH
$11.99
($19.99
save 40%)
kohl's
FIESTA Butter Dishes - Twilight Butter Dish & Cover
FIESTA Butter Dishes - Twilight Butter Dish & Cover
$30.99
($50.00
save 38%)
zulily
Fox Run 8 oz. Silver Stainless Steel Butter Dishes
Fox Run 8 oz. Silver Stainless Steel Butter Dishes
$14.57
homedepot
Noritake Accompanist Bone China Butter Dish Bone China/All Ceramic in White, Size 6.75 W in | Wayfair 4886-738
Noritake Accompanist Bone China Butter Dish Bone China/All Ceramic in White, Size 6.75 W in | Wayfair 4886-738
$40.00
wayfair
Noritake Colorwave Covered Butter Dish In Apple Green Apple
Noritake Colorwave Covered Butter Dish In Apple Green Apple
$44.99
buybuybaby
Golden Wave Butter Dish
Golden Wave Butter Dish
$38.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Butter Dish With Lid Hand Painted Ceramics Cheese Box Cheese Plate Simplicity Dessert Tray Tableware
Butter Dish With Lid Hand Painted Ceramics Cheese Box Cheese Plate Simplicity Dessert Tray Tableware
$86.63
wayfairnorthamerica
Tomasini Butter Dish
Tomasini Butter Dish
$58.52
wayfairnorthamerica
Royal Copenhagen Blue Fluted Plain Butter Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 5.5 W in | Wayfair 5705140732457
Royal Copenhagen Blue Fluted Plain Butter Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 5.5 W in | Wayfair 5705140732457
$180.00
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Nanki Butter Dish Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 1.0 W in | Wayfair 0FA72450521D4D8EA61FB6E7606B10BA
Red Barrel Studio® Nanki Butter Dish Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 1.0 W in | Wayfair 0FA72450521D4D8EA61FB6E7606B10BA
$38.62
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Butter Dish All Ceramic | Wayfair 71393645C8F54FEDB12AB387839722C9
Red Barrel Studio® Butter Dish All Ceramic | Wayfair 71393645C8F54FEDB12AB387839722C9
$73.83
wayfair
Prep & Savour Aviana Butter Dish All Ceramic in White, Size 3.7 W in | Wayfair 2BC62AB788B54A30979BDA46A66E892F
Prep & Savour Aviana Butter Dish All Ceramic in White, Size 3.7 W in | Wayfair 2BC62AB788B54A30979BDA46A66E892F
$53.15
wayfair
STP-Goods Tatiana Porcelain Blue and White Butter Dish
STP-Goods Tatiana Porcelain Blue and White Butter Dish
$37.99
overstock
Honora Butter Dish
Honora Butter Dish
$17.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Pillivuyt Sancerre Small Butter Dish
Pillivuyt Sancerre Small Butter Dish
$9.99
replacementsltd
The Cellar Whiteware Covered Butter Dish, Created for Macy's - White
The Cellar Whiteware Covered Butter Dish, Created for Macy's - White
$5.99
($19.00
save 68%)
macy's
Abdulahad Measurements And Knife Butter Dish
Abdulahad Measurements And Knife Butter Dish
$56.17
wayfairnorthamerica
Classic White New Britain Butter Dish
Classic White New Britain Butter Dish
$28.27
wayfairnorthamerica
Progressive Butter Dishes - Wide Butter Keeper
Progressive Butter Dishes - Wide Butter Keeper
$8.79
($9.99
save 12%)
zulily
Noritake Colorwave Covered Sugar Bowl In Plum
Noritake Colorwave Covered Sugar Bowl In Plum
$24.49
($31.99
save 23%)
buybuybaby
Noritake Platinum Wave Butter Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White | Wayfair 037725353012
Noritake Platinum Wave Butter Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White | Wayfair 037725353012
$100.00
wayfair
Our Table Butter Dish Clear
Our Table Butter Dish Clear
$10.00
bedbath&beyond
Old Hong Trading Porcelain Butter Dish w/ Lid, Airtight Large Butter Keeper w/ Wooden Lid in Green, Size 3.7 W in | Wayfair W86YD9087B8LDVJ-04
Old Hong Trading Porcelain Butter Dish w/ Lid, Airtight Large Butter Keeper w/ Wooden Lid in Green, Size 3.7 W in | Wayfair W86YD9087B8LDVJ-04
$62.21
wayfair
Prep & Savour Pack Clear Acrylic Butter Dish w/ Lid, Double Covered Butter Keeper Container w/ Easy To Hold Diamond Top Lid in White | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Pack Clear Acrylic Butter Dish w/ Lid, Double Covered Butter Keeper Container w/ Easy To Hold Diamond Top Lid in White | Wayfair
$56.86
wayfair
Prep & Savour Porcelain Butter Crock, French Butter Dish, Ceramic Butter Keeper For Counter, Big Capacity, Elegant Collection in Blue, Size 4.0 W in
Prep & Savour Porcelain Butter Crock, French Butter Dish, Ceramic Butter Keeper For Counter, Big Capacity, Elegant Collection in Blue, Size 4.0 W in
$65.64
wayfair
Chintz Butter Dish
Chintz Butter Dish
$8.99
($18.00
save 50%)
surlatable
Rowen Butter Dish
Rowen Butter Dish
$72.59
wayfairnorthamerica
Happy Pig Butter Dish
Happy Pig Butter Dish
$152.00
verishop
Butter Dish Glass Butter Plate Bamboo Wooden Base Sushi Small Plate Fruit Plate Cheese Plate Cheese Plate Cheese Plate With Cover Fine Plate Fine Pla
Butter Dish Glass Butter Plate Bamboo Wooden Base Sushi Small Plate Fruit Plate Cheese Plate Cheese Plate Cheese Plate With Cover Fine Plate Fine Pla
$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tosca Butter Dish
Tosca Butter Dish
$20.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Butter Dish With Lid Butter Container With Lid Ceramic Cheese Case Dessert Plate Deluxe Butter Keeper For Counter Makes Spreading Effortless
Butter Dish With Lid Butter Container With Lid Ceramic Cheese Case Dessert Plate Deluxe Butter Keeper For Counter Makes Spreading Effortless
$72.49
wayfairnorthamerica
Butter Dish Ceramic Butter Plate And Bamboo And Butter Knife Sushi Small Plate Fruit Plate Cheese Plate With Cover Fine Plate Fine Plate Paste Plate B
Butter Dish Ceramic Butter Plate And Bamboo And Butter Knife Sushi Small Plate Fruit Plate Cheese Plate With Cover Fine Plate Fine Plate Paste Plate B
$112.10
wayfairnorthamerica
wisdomfurnitureco Butter Dish Ceramic Butter Plate & Bamboo in Brown/Green | Wayfair 33C9D1095NMHM22
wisdomfurnitureco Butter Dish Ceramic Butter Plate & Bamboo in Brown/Green | Wayfair 33C9D1095NMHM22
$148.65
wayfair
Winston Porter Adeva Butter Dish Glass, Size 6.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 26B3A20481864A379E582C7A5BFDAAFD
Winston Porter Adeva Butter Dish Glass, Size 6.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 26B3A20481864A379E582C7A5BFDAAFD
$29.71
wayfair
Handmade Marble Butter Dish
Handmade Marble Butter Dish
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ZWISSLIV Butter Dish Glass Butter Plate Bamboo Wooden Base Sushi Small Plate Fruit Plate Cheese Plate Cheese Plate Cheese Plate w/ in Brown/Green
ZWISSLIV Butter Dish Glass Butter Plate Bamboo Wooden Base Sushi Small Plate Fruit Plate Cheese Plate Cheese Plate Cheese Plate w/ in Brown/Green
$177.99
wayfair
Bettylee Butter Dish
Bettylee Butter Dish
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2" Butter and Butter Plate
2" Butter and Butter Plate
$90.47
wayfairnorthamerica
Butter Dish
Butter Dish
$22.97
wayfairnorthamerica
Abbott Collection LG Rect Butter Cv'd Dish-7.5" L
Abbott Collection LG Rect Butter Cv'd Dish-7.5" L
$32.70
amazon
Arte Italica Tavola Butter Dish Glass, Size 5.0 W x 7.75 D in | Wayfair TAV0556
Arte Italica Tavola Butter Dish Glass, Size 5.0 W x 7.75 D in | Wayfair TAV0556
$140.70
wayfair
Fiesta Serveware Butter Dish All Ceramic in Blue, Size 8.2 W in | Wayfair 1431337
Fiesta Serveware Butter Dish All Ceramic in Blue, Size 8.2 W in | Wayfair 1431337
$34.99
wayfair
Goodcook, Butter dish, Clear
Goodcook, Butter dish, Clear
$10.96
amazon
Guzzini Butter Dish Plastic, Size 7.87 W x 4.84 D in | Wayfair 22420000
Guzzini Butter Dish Plastic, Size 7.87 W x 4.84 D in | Wayfair 22420000
$30.26
wayfair
Large Butter Dish With Lid For Countertop Porcelain Butter Container With Knife Double Silicone Seal Butter Dishes With Covers Perfect For West Or Eas
Large Butter Dish With Lid For Countertop Porcelain Butter Container With Knife Double Silicone Seal Butter Dishes With Covers Perfect For West Or Eas
$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hinesville Quarter Pound Covered Butter Dish
Hinesville Quarter Pound Covered Butter Dish
$24.59
wayfairnorthamerica
Gracie Oaks Boza Countertop Butter Dish All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Blue, Size 5.8 W in | Wayfair AA452B4A043244B6BA735F592339B8D1
Gracie Oaks Boza Countertop Butter Dish All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Blue, Size 5.8 W in | Wayfair AA452B4A043244B6BA735F592339B8D1
$58.66
wayfair
Large Butter Dish Container With Airtight Bamboo Lid & Stainless Steel Knife, Porcelain Butter Keeper - Holds Up To 2 Sticks Of Butter
Large Butter Dish Container With Airtight Bamboo Lid & Stainless Steel Knife, Porcelain Butter Keeper - Holds Up To 2 Sticks Of Butter
$69.42
wayfairnorthamerica
Glass Butter Dish | Premium Butter Dish With Lid And Easy Grip Handle | Easy To Use And 100% Food Safe - Dishwasher Safe | Classic Addition
Glass Butter Dish | Premium Butter Dish With Lid And Easy Grip Handle | Easy To Use And 100% Food Safe - Dishwasher Safe | Classic Addition
$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Butter Dishes
