The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Dining
Flatware
Steak Knives
Steak Knives
Steak Knives
Crestware Economy Pointed Wood Handle Steak Knife, 4.125-Inch Blade
featured
Crestware Economy Pointed Wood Handle Steak Knife, 4.125-Inch Blade
$10.64
amazon
Briggs Steak Knife, Rocker Knife, Curved Knife, Verti Grip Kitchen and Dinner Steak Knife for Ease of Chopping or Limited Hand Strength, Dishwasher Safe, Stainless Steel Blade
featured
Briggs Steak Knife, Rocker Knife, Curved Knife, Verti Grip Kitchen and Dinner Steak Knife for Ease of Chopping or Limited Hand Strength, Dishwasher Safe, Stainless Steel Blade
$20.21
amazon
Cambridge Silversmiths Nero Hammered Black 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
featured
Cambridge Silversmiths Nero Hammered Black 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
$34.99
bedbath&beyond
Bistro 12pc Steak Knife Set
Bistro 12pc Steak Knife Set
$139.99
overstock
Bon Chef Britany Euro Solid Handle Steak Knife Stainless Steel/Metal in Gray, Size 0.875 W in | Wayfair S1615
Bon Chef Britany Euro Solid Handle Steak Knife Stainless Steel/Metal in Gray, Size 0.875 W in | Wayfair S1615
$48.59
wayfair
Bene Casa 5" Serrated Steak knife Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 9.0 H x 0.5 W in | Wayfair BC-74762
Bene Casa 5" Serrated Steak knife Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 9.0 H x 0.5 W in | Wayfair BC-74762
$14.99
wayfair
Cookit Knife Set,15 PCS Kitchen Knifes Set w/ Block Wooden, High Carbon Stainless Steak Knife Set w/ Manual Sharpener in Brown | Wayfair
Cookit Knife Set,15 PCS Kitchen Knifes Set w/ Block Wooden, High Carbon Stainless Steak Knife Set w/ Manual Sharpener in Brown | Wayfair
$85.99
wayfair
Cuisinox Steak Knife with Black Handle (Set of 6)
Cuisinox Steak Knife with Black Handle (Set of 6)
$10.29
amazon
Pakka 14pc Steak Knife Set & 2 Case
Pakka 14pc Steak Knife Set & 2 Case
$159.99
overstock
Brilliant 4 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 7004.008.04
Brilliant 4 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 7004.008.04
$29.99
wayfair
Chef Deluxe 10-piece Steak Knife Set
Chef Deluxe 10-piece Steak Knife Set
$29.99
overstock
Berghoff Geminis Steak Knife With Case (Set Of 6) Silver
Berghoff Geminis Steak Knife With Case (Set Of 6) Silver
$59.99
buybuybaby
BergHOFF International Geminis 12pc Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set
BergHOFF International Geminis 12pc Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arcos Fully Forged Kyoto 4-1/2-Inch Serrated Steak Knife
Arcos Fully Forged Kyoto 4-1/2-Inch Serrated Steak Knife
$75.54
amazon
BergHOFF International Classico Stainless Steel Steak Knifes, Set of 4 Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 2202018
BergHOFF International Classico Stainless Steel Steak Knifes, Set of 4 Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 2202018
$49.99
wayfair
Cutipol Atlantis (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Cutipol Atlantis (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$11.99
($13.99
save 14%)
replacementsltd
Cuisinart C77WTR-6PSKGR Triple Rivet Steak Knife Set, White, 6-Piece Set - White & Stainless
Cuisinart C77WTR-6PSKGR Triple Rivet Steak Knife Set, White, 6-Piece Set - White & Stainless
$29.95
overstock
Brilliant 4 Piece Steak Knife Set
Brilliant 4 Piece Steak Knife Set
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cambridge Silversmiths Piccante Mirror 36-Piece Flatware Set with Steak Knives, Service for 6
Cambridge Silversmiths Piccante Mirror 36-Piece Flatware Set with Steak Knives, Service for 6
$29.97
walmartusa
Cold Steel 6 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 59KSS6Z
Cold Steel 6 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 59KSS6Z
$46.32
wayfair
Bon Chef Viva 12 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair S1415
Bon Chef Viva 12 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair S1415
$48.59
wayfair
Bon Chef Queen Anne 12 Piece Steak Knife Set
Bon Chef Queen Anne 12 Piece Steak Knife Set
$49.56
wayfairnorthamerica
FRENCH HOME Laguiole 4-Piece Blue Marble Steak Knives
FRENCH HOME Laguiole 4-Piece Blue Marble Steak Knives
$24.49
($25.00
save 2%)
homedepot
French Home Laguiole Connoisseur Assorted Wood 7 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 1.75 H x 9.5 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
French Home Laguiole Connoisseur Assorted Wood 7 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 1.75 H x 9.5 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
$70.81
wayfair
FRENCH HOME Laguiole Faux Ivory Steak Knives - Set of 4 at Nordstrom Rack
FRENCH HOME Laguiole Faux Ivory Steak Knives - Set of 4 at Nordstrom Rack
$29.97
nordstromrack
Farberware Chop House Steak Knife Set, 4-piece, Black
Farberware Chop House Steak Knife Set, 4-piece, Black
$9.97
($10.99
save 9%)
amazon
Fortessa Grand City (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Fortessa Grand City (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$7.99
($8.99
save 11%)
replacementsltd
Oneida 18/10 Stainless Steel Jade Steak Knives (Set of 12)
Oneida 18/10 Stainless Steel Jade Steak Knives (Set of 12)
$158.49
overstock
Frond Steak Knives, Set of Four
Frond Steak Knives, Set of Four
$40.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Mepra AZC10981136 Steak Knife Tigre Bronzo, Copper
Mepra AZC10981136 Steak Knife Tigre Bronzo, Copper
$2,594.05
amazon
Oneida Silver Becket (Silverplate, 1985) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Oneida Silver Becket (Silverplate, 1985) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
replacementsltd
Red Barrel Studio® 49-Piece Silverware Set w/ Flatware Drawer Organizer, Stainless Steel Cutlery Set w/ 8 Steak Knifes in Gray | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® 49-Piece Silverware Set w/ Flatware Drawer Organizer, Stainless Steel Cutlery Set w/ 8 Steak Knifes in Gray | Wayfair
$109.99
wayfair
55-Piece Silverware Set With Serving Utensils And Steak Knife By, Flatware Set Mirror Polished, Dishwasher Safe Service For 8, Include Knife/Fork/Spoo
55-Piece Silverware Set With Serving Utensils And Steak Knife By, Flatware Set Mirror Polished, Dishwasher Safe Service For 8, Include Knife/Fork/Spoo
$79.08
wayfairnorthamerica
Oneida Silver Rembrandt (Stainless, Distinction Deluxe) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Oneida Silver Rembrandt (Stainless, Distinction Deluxe) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$13.99
replacementsltd
SCHMIDT BROS. 4-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Zebra Wood Jumbo Steak Knife Set in Wood Gift Box
SCHMIDT BROS. 4-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Zebra Wood Jumbo Steak Knife Set in Wood Gift Box
$119.99
homedepot
72-Piece Silverware Set With Steak Knives For 12, Stainless Steel Flatware Cutlery Set, Fork Spoon Knife Set Eating Utensils Tableware, Mirror Polishe
72-Piece Silverware Set With Steak Knives For 12, Stainless Steel Flatware Cutlery Set, Fork Spoon Knife Set Eating Utensils Tableware, Mirror Polishe
$94.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Reed & Barton Greenbrier (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton Greenbrier (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$5.99
replacementsltd
RSVP Flatware Stonegate (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
RSVP Flatware Stonegate (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$5.99
replacementsltd
Oneida Silver Spring Glen (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Oneida Silver Spring Glen (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$9.99
replacementsltd
Red Barrel Studio® Kellei 40 Piece Steak Knife Set, Service for 6 Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair CC02AED151ED47E3BB9F124AA3E97B4E
Red Barrel Studio® Kellei 40 Piece Steak Knife Set, Service for 6 Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair CC02AED151ED47E3BB9F124AA3E97B4E
$143.10
wayfair
Reed & Barton Lady Hamilton (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton Lady Hamilton (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$4.99
($5.99
save 17%)
replacementsltd
Presence 6 Piece Steak Knife Set
Presence 6 Piece Steak Knife Set
$22.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Reed & Barton Royal Britannia (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton Royal Britannia (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$4.99
replacementsltd
Sant Andrea Scarlatti (Silverplate) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Sant Andrea Scarlatti (Silverplate) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$9.99
($15.99
save 38%)
replacementsltd
Reed & Barton Williamsburg Royal Shell (Stainless) Individual Pistol Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton Williamsburg Royal Shell (Stainless) Individual Pistol Handle Steak Knife
$19.99
replacementsltd
Reed & Barton Brookshire (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton Brookshire (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$6.99
($7.99
save 13%)
replacementsltd
Reed & Barton Hammered Antique Matte (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Reed & Barton Hammered Antique Matte (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$13.99
replacementsltd
Reed & Barton American Classic (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton American Classic (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$6.99
($7.99
save 13%)
replacementsltd
Amefa USA Corp Brasero 6 Piece Steak Knife Set High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 495715BC05BR1
Amefa USA Corp Brasero 6 Piece Steak Knife Set High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 495715BC05BR1
$33.99
wayfair
Blaumann 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
Blaumann 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
$26.49
overstock
Mepra Stile 2 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 107544236
Mepra Stile 2 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 107544236
$66.00
wayfair
Miyabi Koh Steak Knife Set, 4-Piece
Miyabi Koh Steak Knife Set, 4-Piece
$429.99
verishop
Henckels 8-pc Stainless Steel Serrated Steak Knife Set - Stainless Steel
Henckels 8-pc Stainless Steel Serrated Steak Knife Set - Stainless Steel
$44.95
overstock
Mundial 5 Inch Steak Knife Set Of 6 Pieces With Wood Handle
Mundial 5 Inch Steak Knife Set Of 6 Pieces With Wood Handle
$22.29
wayfairnorthamerica
Oneida 18/10 Stainless Steel New Rim Steak Knives (Set of 12)
Oneida 18/10 Stainless Steel New Rim Steak Knives (Set of 12)
$91.49
overstock
Jean Dubost Laguiole Block steak knives, one size, Blue/White/Light Blue
Jean Dubost Laguiole Block steak knives, one size, Blue/White/Light Blue
$94.89
($110.56
save 14%)
amazon
Knife Set With Wooden Block - 15 Piece Set Includes Chef Knife, Bread Knife, Carving Knife, Utility Knife, Paring Knife, Steak Knife, Boning Knife, Scissors And Knife Sharpener. - By Kitch N’ Wares
Knife Set With Wooden Block - 15 Piece Set Includes Chef Knife, Bread Knife, Carving Knife, Utility Knife, Paring Knife, Steak Knife, Boning Knife, Scissors And Knife Sharpener. - By Kitch N’ Wares
$29.44
amazon
Lamson Fire Steak Knife Set, Set of 2
Lamson Fire Steak Knife Set, Set of 2
$139.99
amazon
Laguiole Clasp Box Steak Knives, one size, Red/Yellow/Green/Pink/Maroon/Orange
Laguiole Clasp Box Steak Knives, one size, Red/Yellow/Green/Pink/Maroon/Orange
$281.32
amazon
Oster Baldwyn 4 Piece Stainless Steel Serrated Steak Knives
Oster Baldwyn 4 Piece Stainless Steel Serrated Steak Knives
$13.29
($14.08
save 6%)
amazon
Steak Knives
