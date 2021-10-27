Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Dining
Flatware
Flatware
Share
Flatware
Serving Pieces
Chopsticks
Sets
Steak Knives
Cheese Knives
Wooden Cheese Board
featured
Wooden Cheese Board
$138.46
wayfairnorthamerica
Dalia Pearls (Stainless) Tablespoon (Serving Spoon)
featured
Dalia Pearls (Stainless) Tablespoon (Serving Spoon)
$15.99
replacementsltd
Cambridge Silversmiths Delia Champagne Satin 20 Piece Flatware Set, Service for Four - 20 Piece
featured
Cambridge Silversmiths Delia Champagne Satin 20 Piece Flatware Set, Service for Four - 20 Piece
$49.98
($66.64
save 25%)
overstock
Rihamna 82 Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 12
Rihamna 82 Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 12
$322.05
wayfairnorthamerica
Christofle Silver Plated Galea Serving Fork 0047-007
Christofle Silver Plated Galea Serving Fork 0047-007
$206.70
($480.00
save 57%)
jomashop
Cambridge Silversmiths Scout Full Sand 20-Piece Flatware Set
Cambridge Silversmiths Scout Full Sand 20-Piece Flatware Set
$32.99
buybuybaby
Bugatti Italy England 5 Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 1 Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 99-CBIN05300MB/5
Bugatti Italy England 5 Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 1 Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 99-CBIN05300MB/5
$42.99
wayfair
Creative Home Genuine Green Marble Stone 2 Piece Serving Set, Stainless Steel Cutter Slicer and Cheese Knife
Creative Home Genuine Green Marble Stone 2 Piece Serving Set, Stainless Steel Cutter Slicer and Cheese Knife
$16.04
amazon
Harlow 18/10 Stainless Steel 20 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4
Harlow 18/10 Stainless Steel 20 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4
$112.00
($160.00
save 30%)
macys
Melange Royal 60 Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 12
Melange Royal 60 Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 12
$39.27
wayfairnorthamerica
Cambridge Silver Sydney-Sand (Stainless) Medium Solid Cold Meat Serving Fork
Cambridge Silver Sydney-Sand (Stainless) Medium Solid Cold Meat Serving Fork
$9.99
replacementsltd
Cuisinart Flatware Panneau (Stainless) Medium Solid Cold Meat Serving Fork
Cuisinart Flatware Panneau (Stainless) Medium Solid Cold Meat Serving Fork
$5.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement
Craft Kitchen Stainless Satin Kailey 20 Piece Flatware Set
Craft Kitchen Stainless Satin Kailey 20 Piece Flatware Set
$28.00
($70.00
save 60%)
belk
Cuisinart Flatware Ella Frost (Stainless) Pierced Tablespoon (Serving Spoon)
Cuisinart Flatware Ella Frost (Stainless) Pierced Tablespoon (Serving Spoon)
$8.99
replacementsltd
Christofle Silver Plated Galea Salad Serving Fork 0047-083
Christofle Silver Plated Galea Salad Serving Fork 0047-083
$206.70
($480.00
save 57%)
jomashop
Creative Co-Op Serving Utensils Red - Red Splatter Enameled Ladle
Creative Co-Op Serving Utensils Red - Red Splatter Enameled Ladle
$13.99
($22.49
save 38%)
zulily
Christofle Silver Plated Aria Salad Serving Fork 0022-083
Christofle Silver Plated Aria Salad Serving Fork 0022-083
$206.70
($300.00
save 31%)
jomashop
Crestware Economy Pointed Wood Handle Steak Knife, 4.125-Inch Blade
Crestware Economy Pointed Wood Handle Steak Knife, 4.125-Inch Blade
$10.64
amazon
Cambridge Silversmiths Beacon Mirror 60 Piece Flatware Set, Silver
Cambridge Silversmiths Beacon Mirror 60 Piece Flatware Set, Silver
$72.00
amazon
Craft Kitchen Cheese Knife Wood in Brown, Size 5.25 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair 80304
Craft Kitchen Cheese Knife Wood in Brown, Size 5.25 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair 80304
$18.99
wayfair
Stainless Steel Teaspoon Set
Stainless Steel Teaspoon Set
$35.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Mcphail Serving Spoon Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 2.25 W in | Wayfair FLA20RC
Charlton Home® Mcphail Serving Spoon Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 2.25 W in | Wayfair FLA20RC
$8.99
wayfair
Briggs Steak Knife, Rocker Knife, Curved Knife, Verti Grip Kitchen and Dinner Steak Knife for Ease of Chopping or Limited Hand Strength, Dishwasher Safe, Stainless Steel Blade
Briggs Steak Knife, Rocker Knife, Curved Knife, Verti Grip Kitchen and Dinner Steak Knife for Ease of Chopping or Limited Hand Strength, Dishwasher Safe, Stainless Steel Blade
$20.21
amazon
Charlton Home® Seidl 45 Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 8 Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 079914160452
Charlton Home® Seidl 45 Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 8 Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 079914160452
$114.14
wayfair
Advertisement
DAVID SHAW PRD502 20 Piece Splendide Varna Flatware Set, Silver
DAVID SHAW PRD502 20 Piece Splendide Varna Flatware Set, Silver
$15.92
amazon
Schroeppel Serving Fork
Schroeppel Serving Fork
$40.07
wayfairnorthamerica
DENUSEAOUS 12 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4 Stainless Steel in Blue/Indigo | Wayfair UZU-HS-PS05
DENUSEAOUS 12 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4 Stainless Steel in Blue/Indigo | Wayfair UZU-HS-PS05
$45.99
wayfair
Ted 20 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 5
Ted 20 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 5
$24.85
wayfairnorthamerica
Spatours Serving Fork
Spatours Serving Fork
$295.00
neimanmarcus
Cambro Camwear 12 Piece Serving Spoon Plastic in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 1.47 W in | Wayfair SPO8CW133
Cambro Camwear 12 Piece Serving Spoon Plastic in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 1.47 W in | Wayfair SPO8CW133
$21.80
wayfair
BergHOFF Bamboo Chopsticks (Set of 5), Multi
BergHOFF Bamboo Chopsticks (Set of 5), Multi
$17.99
homedepot
Bay Isle Home™ Wacker 77 Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair B202FB3A71AF4BC5BA10DE3A9C544BD7
Bay Isle Home™ Wacker 77 Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair B202FB3A71AF4BC5BA10DE3A9C544BD7
$294.21
wayfair
Cambridge Silversmiths Logan Rainbow Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set
Cambridge Silversmiths Logan Rainbow Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set
$79.99
($99.99
save 20%)
bedbath&beyond
Bee & Willow Home Milbrook Satin Oversized Serving Fork Silver
Bee & Willow Home Milbrook Satin Oversized Serving Fork Silver
$6.99
bedbath&beyond
Cambridge Silver Pearl Mirror (Stainless) Tablespoon (Serving Spoon)
Cambridge Silver Pearl Mirror (Stainless) Tablespoon (Serving Spoon)
$6.99
($7.99
save 13%)
replacementsltd
Cambridge Silversmiths Mena 40-Piece Flatware Set Frost
Cambridge Silversmiths Mena 40-Piece Flatware Set Frost
$41.99
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement
Cambridge Silversmiths Henrietta Hammered Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set
Cambridge Silversmiths Henrietta Hammered Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set
$36.22
amazon
Cambridge Silversmiths Timberbrook Sand 20 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4 - 20 Piece
Cambridge Silversmiths Timberbrook Sand 20 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4 - 20 Piece
$39.99
overstock
Cambridge Silversmiths Nero Hammered Black 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
Cambridge Silversmiths Nero Hammered Black 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
$34.99
bedbath&beyond
Cambridge Silversmiths Rhiannon 3-Piece Hostess Set Stainless Steel in Brown, Size 8.0 W in | Wayfair 505836CKW43DS
Cambridge Silversmiths Rhiannon 3-Piece Hostess Set Stainless Steel in Brown, Size 8.0 W in | Wayfair 505836CKW43DS
$30.57
wayfair
Cambridge Silver Fiesta-Merengue (Stainless) Tablespoon (Serving Spoon)
Cambridge Silver Fiesta-Merengue (Stainless) Tablespoon (Serving Spoon)
$5.99
($6.99
save 14%)
replacementsltd
Morgan Flatware Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set
Morgan Flatware Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set
$81.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Bon Chef Slotted Serving Spoon Stainless Steel in Yellow, Size 1.0 W in | Wayfair 9458GM
Bon Chef Slotted Serving Spoon Stainless Steel in Yellow, Size 1.0 W in | Wayfair 9458GM
$33.99
wayfair
Cambridge Silversmiths 20-Piece Estelle Bamboo Flatware Set, Silver
Cambridge Silversmiths 20-Piece Estelle Bamboo Flatware Set, Silver
$24.98
amazon
Cambridge Silversmiths Rhiannon 3-Piece Hostess Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.0 W in | Wayfair 402436CNW43DS
Cambridge Silversmiths Rhiannon 3-Piece Hostess Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.0 W in | Wayfair 402436CNW43DS
$27.66
wayfair
Bistro 12pc Steak Knife Set
Bistro 12pc Steak Knife Set
$139.99
overstock
Siena 5 Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 1
Siena 5 Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 1
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brayden Studio® Stainless Steel Cheese Spreader Butter Spreaders Cream Knife Silver, Packs Of 4 in Gray | Wayfair 401818709FCD43809A498710CCED1AC9
Brayden Studio® Stainless Steel Cheese Spreader Butter Spreaders Cream Knife Silver, Packs Of 4 in Gray | Wayfair 401818709FCD43809A498710CCED1AC9
$59.99
wayfair
Advertisement
BergHOFF International Gem 4 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 1 Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 1204051
BergHOFF International Gem 4 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 1 Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 1204051
$54.99
wayfair
Cambridge Silversmiths Albina Sand 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for Four, silver
Cambridge Silversmiths Albina Sand 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for Four, silver
$31.99
($49.99
save 36%)
amazon
Cambridge Meridian Hammered 20-Piece Flatware Set In Black
Cambridge Meridian Hammered 20-Piece Flatware Set In Black
$99.99
buybuybaby
Bunny Williams Paris Flea Market 5-Piece Flatware Set - Ballard Designs
Bunny Williams Paris Flea Market 5-Piece Flatware Set - Ballard Designs
$69.00
ballarddesigns
Aaron Probyn 7.25" Stainless Steel Gorge Hard Cheese Knife - Silver-Tone
Aaron Probyn 7.25" Stainless Steel Gorge Hard Cheese Knife - Silver-Tone
$25.00
macy's
Cambridge Choice of Style 20-pc Stainless SteelFlatware Set
Cambridge Choice of Style 20-pc Stainless SteelFlatware Set
$49.98
qvc
Cambridge Silver Brooke (Stainless) Large Solid Cold Meat Serving Fork
Cambridge Silver Brooke (Stainless) Large Solid Cold Meat Serving Fork
$19.99
($21.99
save 9%)
replacementsltd
Averie Satin 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4 - Silver-Tone
Averie Satin 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4 - Silver-Tone
$45.99
($115.00
save 60%)
macy's
Cambridge Silver Circles (Stainless) Pierced Tablespoon (Serving Spoon)
Cambridge Silver Circles (Stainless) Pierced Tablespoon (Serving Spoon)
$8.99
replacementsltd
BergHOFF Ralph Kramer Silver Stainless Steel 30-piece Flatware Set for 6
BergHOFF Ralph Kramer Silver Stainless Steel 30-piece Flatware Set for 6
$179.99
overstock
Christofle Silver Plated Perles Serving Fork 0010-007
Christofle Silver Plated Perles Serving Fork 0010-007
$206.70
($330.00
save 37%)
jomashop
Cambridge Waldwick Mirror 3-Piece Hostess Set - Silver- Tone
Cambridge Waldwick Mirror 3-Piece Hostess Set - Silver- Tone
$19.99
($50.00
save 60%)
macy's
Load More
Flatware
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.