Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Dining
Dinnerware
sets
Dinnerware Sets
Share
Dinnerware Sets
American Atelier Piper 16-piece Dinnerware Set
featured
American Atelier Piper 16-piece Dinnerware Set
$79.98
overstock
Baum Hearth 16pc Dinnerware Set
featured
Baum Hearth 16pc Dinnerware Set
$92.36
qvc
American Atelier Oasis 16-Piece Dinnerware Set In Blue/grey
featured
American Atelier Oasis 16-Piece Dinnerware Set In Blue/grey
$59.99
buybuybaby
American Atelier Marble 16-Piece Contemporary Black and White Porcelain Dinnerware Set (Service for 4)
American Atelier Marble 16-Piece Contemporary Black and White Porcelain Dinnerware Set (Service for 4)
$62.36
homedepot
Ramsha 45 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 8
Ramsha 45 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 8
$164.08
wayfairnorthamerica
American Atelier Bianca Wave 16-Piece Dinnerware Set White
American Atelier Bianca Wave 16-Piece Dinnerware Set White
$65.99
buybuybaby
BergHOFF International Hotel 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 Porcelain/Ceramic in White | Wayfair 2219016
BergHOFF International Hotel 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 Porcelain/Ceramic in White | Wayfair 2219016
$182.99
wayfair
BIA Cordon Bleu 12pc Corie Floral Dinnerware Set, Contains 3 Pieces, Multi-Colored
BIA Cordon Bleu 12pc Corie Floral Dinnerware Set, Contains 3 Pieces, Multi-Colored
$82.54
amazon
Baum Aquaflora 16-pc. Stoneware Dinnerware Set, One Size , Gray
Baum Aquaflora 16-pc. Stoneware Dinnerware Set, One Size , Gray
$89.99
($140.00
save 36%)
jcpenney
Bungalow Rose Gibraltar Fall Patch Snowflowers 4 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 1 in Red/White | Wayfair F7422B2A21FB43599DA3BA4839189AC4
Bungalow Rose Gibraltar Fall Patch Snowflowers 4 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 1 in Red/White | Wayfair F7422B2A21FB43599DA3BA4839189AC4
$132.80
wayfair
American Atelier 16pc Porcelain Marble Dinnerware Set White/Blue
American Atelier 16pc Porcelain Marble Dinnerware Set White/Blue
$42.99
target
American Atelier Olivia 16-Piece Casual Green Ceramic Dinnerware Set (Service for 4)
American Atelier Olivia 16-Piece Casual Green Ceramic Dinnerware Set (Service for 4)
$51.33
homedepot
Dinnerware Set
Dinnerware Set
$100.80
theapollobox
Amazon Basics 18-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 6 and International Silver Arabesque Frost 18/0 Stainless Steel Flatware, 20-Piece Set, Service for 4 (5114325) Bundle
Amazon Basics 18-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 6 and International Silver Arabesque Frost 18/0 Stainless Steel Flatware, 20-Piece Set, Service for 4 (5114325) Bundle
$70.14
amazon
American Atelier Olivia White 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, White
American Atelier Olivia White 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, White
$149.99
ashleyhomestore
Hillington 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
Hillington 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
$90.00
martha
BAUM Tuscany 16-Piece White Blue and Multi Color Ceramic Dinnerware Set (Service for 4-People)
BAUM Tuscany 16-Piece White Blue and Multi Color Ceramic Dinnerware Set (Service for 4-People)
$57.74
homedepot
10 Strawberry Street 16 Piece Square Dinnerware Set, Cream White
10 Strawberry Street 16 Piece Square Dinnerware Set, Cream White
$53.18
amazon
Elama Elama Tahitian Pearl 16 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set in Slate and Stone Pearl, Black/Gray
Elama Elama Tahitian Pearl 16 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set in Slate and Stone Pearl, Black/Gray
$62.99
($194.99
save 68%)
ashleyhomestore
Blue and White 16 Piece Dinnerware Set - Blue
Blue and White 16 Piece Dinnerware Set - Blue
$87.99
($172.00
save 49%)
macy's
Gibson Elite Lawson 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Teal, Blue
Gibson Elite Lawson 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Teal, Blue
$71.99
($224.99
save 68%)
ashleyhomestore
Baum Brothers Mutli Itto 16 Piece Dinnerware Set
Baum Brothers Mutli Itto 16 Piece Dinnerware Set
$56.00
($140.00
save 60%)
belk
White Ceramic Dinnerware (set of 3)
White Ceramic Dinnerware (set of 3)
$28.99
theapollobox
Gibson Home Soho Lounge Matte 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Taupe, Brown
Gibson Home Soho Lounge Matte 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Taupe, Brown
$70.99
($219.99
save 68%)
ashleyhomestore
American Atelier Oasis 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Mint/white
American Atelier Oasis 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Mint/white
$62.99
buybuybaby
American Atelier Piper 16 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Blue/Gray | Wayfair 6590-16BL-RB
American Atelier Piper 16 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Blue/Gray | Wayfair 6590-16BL-RB
$74.99
wayfair
American Atelier 16-Piece Pink/White Oasis Dinnerware Set
American Atelier 16-Piece Pink/White Oasis Dinnerware Set
$51.99
homedepot
Alcott Hill® Ocasio 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 Porcelain/Ceramic in White | Wayfair AA81FF1F7BE1410EB72C7B640D1DACD5
Alcott Hill® Ocasio 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 Porcelain/Ceramic in White | Wayfair AA81FF1F7BE1410EB72C7B640D1DACD5
$159.99
wayfair
Boynton 16 Piece Bone China Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Boynton 16 Piece Bone China Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
$254.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gibson Gracious Dining Dinnerware, 3-Tier Oval Bowl Set with Metal Rack, White/Black
Gibson Gracious Dining Dinnerware, 3-Tier Oval Bowl Set with Metal Rack, White/Black
$39.99
($121.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
10 Strawberry Street Bone China 32 Piece Dinnerware Set
10 Strawberry Street Bone China 32 Piece Dinnerware Set
$103.49
overstock
10 Strawberry Street Nova Square Dinnerware Set, 40 Piece, Gray
10 Strawberry Street Nova Square Dinnerware Set, 40 Piece, Gray
$86.87
amazon
American Atelier Osais 16-Piece Dinnerware Set In Charcoal
American Atelier Osais 16-Piece Dinnerware Set In Charcoal
$56.99
bedbath&beyond
Lorren Home Trends 20-Piece Porcelain Square Dinnerware Set Service for 4, Assorted Colors
Lorren Home Trends 20-Piece Porcelain Square Dinnerware Set Service for 4, Assorted Colors
$44.44
homedepot
Manhattan Comfort 12-Piece Dinnerware | 2-AM95-6792
Manhattan Comfort 12-Piece Dinnerware | 2-AM95-6792
$75.32
lowes
Mikasa Swirl Speckle 16-Piece Dinnerware Set In Graphite
Mikasa Swirl Speckle 16-Piece Dinnerware Set In Graphite
$189.99
buybuybaby
Lorren Home Trends Bone China 57 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 8 Bone China/Ceramic in Gray | Wayfair Serafina
Lorren Home Trends Bone China 57 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 8 Bone China/Ceramic in Gray | Wayfair Serafina
$253.17
wayfair
Mikasa Swirl 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware | Wayfair 5138527
Mikasa Swirl 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware | Wayfair 5138527
$169.44
wayfair
Noritake Colorwave Suede 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Noritake Colorwave Suede 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
$160.33
amazon
Filomena 44 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 8
Filomena 44 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 8
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Amkit 12 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Amkit 12 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
$64.55
wayfairnorthamerica
Mikasa Monet Jardin 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 - White
Mikasa Monet Jardin 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 - White
$139.99
($400.00
save 65%)
macy's
Trellis White 36 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 6
Trellis White 36 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 6
$189.99
mikasa
Dinnerware Set For 4, Porcelain Plates And Bowls With Mugs Set, Ceramic Dishes Set, Microwave And Dishwasher Safe
Dinnerware Set For 4, Porcelain Plates And Bowls With Mugs Set, Ceramic Dishes Set, Microwave And Dishwasher Safe
$95.61
wayfairnorthamerica
Oneida Golden Michelangelo 5 Piece Bone China Dinnerware Place Setting, Service for 1 Bone China/Ceramic in White | Wayfair D16705
Oneida Golden Michelangelo 5 Piece Bone China Dinnerware Place Setting, Service for 1 Bone China/Ceramic in White | Wayfair D16705
$129.99
($156.99
save 17%)
wayfair
Noritake Colorwave 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, Created for Macy's - Blue
Noritake Colorwave 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, Created for Macy's - Blue
$119.99
($384.00
save 69%)
macy's
Noritake Cameroon Sand 5-Piece Dinnerware Place Setting, Service for 1
Noritake Cameroon Sand 5-Piece Dinnerware Place Setting, Service for 1
$60.50
amazon
Mikasa Talia Blue 16Pc Dinnerware Set, Service For 4 in Blue/Pink | Wayfair 5280863
Mikasa Talia Blue 16Pc Dinnerware Set, Service For 4 in Blue/Pink | Wayfair 5280863
$89.99
wayfair
Melange 36-Pcs Bamboo Dinnerware Set(Rounds Collection), Color: Blue, Dinner Plate, Salad Plate & Soup Bowl(12 Each)
Melange 36-Pcs Bamboo Dinnerware Set(Rounds Collection), Color: Blue, Dinner Plate, Salad Plate & Soup Bowl(12 Each)
$103.87
overstock
Malacasa Blance 60-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Sets,Service For 12 Porcelain/Ceramic in White | Wayfair BLANCE-30x2
Malacasa Blance 60-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Sets,Service For 12 Porcelain/Ceramic in White | Wayfair BLANCE-30x2
$209.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Jupiter 12 Pieces Dinnerware Set Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in White | Wayfair 9F120B6D56AD44A094BE99DD1E22EE56
Mercer41 Jupiter 12 Pieces Dinnerware Set Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in White | Wayfair 9F120B6D56AD44A094BE99DD1E22EE56
$59.08
wayfair
Tarvin 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Tarvin 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
$80.66
wayfairnorthamerica
Arman 16-Piece Dinnerware Service
Arman 16-Piece Dinnerware Service
$165.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Mikasa Lemons 16-Piece Dinnerware Set Multi
Mikasa Lemons 16-Piece Dinnerware Set Multi
$145.99
buybuybaby
Mistana™ Kazuko Crackle-Glaze 20 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Green/Blue | Wayfair
Mistana™ Kazuko Crackle-Glaze 20 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Green/Blue | Wayfair
$115.41
wayfair
Manhattan Comfort 16-Piece Dinnerware | AM19-1902
Manhattan Comfort 16-Piece Dinnerware | AM19-1902
$50.71
lowes
Hoefer Millwood Pines Aztec Bear 4 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Hoefer Millwood Pines Aztec Bear 4 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
$39.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Ophelia & Co. Honora 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 Porcelain/Ceramic in Black/White | Wayfair 140D77863E0B4EFEA8B9278283B8CE77
Ophelia & Co. Honora 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 Porcelain/Ceramic in Black/White | Wayfair 140D77863E0B4EFEA8B9278283B8CE77
$38.99
wayfair
Mikasa Swirl Coupe Graphite 4-pc. Dinnerware Set, White
Mikasa Swirl Coupe Graphite 4-pc. Dinnerware Set, White
$63.99
($79.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Millwood Pines Navia 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service For 4 Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Gray | Wayfair EEF13ED9A1174995A09FAC5F58FECCF2
Millwood Pines Navia 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service For 4 Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Gray | Wayfair EEF13ED9A1174995A09FAC5F58FECCF2
$79.99
wayfair
Dinnerware Sets
