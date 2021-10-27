Charger Plates

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Dining
Dinnerware
Charger Plates
Charger Plates
Share
Charger Plates
BergHOFF Elan Charger Plate with Wide Rim, 12'', White
featured
BergHOFF Elan Charger Plate with Wide Rim, 12'', White
$25.68
amazon
Alice Pazkus Set Of Four Smoked Glass Chargers With Scattered Gold Design
featured
Alice Pazkus Set Of Four Smoked Glass Chargers With Scattered Gold Design
$94.99
overstock
Bordallo Pinheiro Watermelon Watermelon Charger Plate
featured
Bordallo Pinheiro Watermelon Watermelon Charger Plate
$60.90
($87.00
save 30%)
belk
Arte Italica Finezza 13.5" Charger Plate Metal in White, Size 13.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair DON0307
Arte Italica Finezza 13.5" Charger Plate Metal in White, Size 13.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair DON0307
$294.99
wayfair
Arte Italica Bella Bianca Scalloped 16.25" Charger Plate Earthenware/Stoneware in White, Size 16.25 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair BBS1001
Arte Italica Bella Bianca Scalloped 16.25" Charger Plate Earthenware/Stoneware in White, Size 16.25 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair BBS1001
$84.92
wayfair
A&B Home Textured Silver Glass 13-inch Charger
A&B Home Textured Silver Glass 13-inch Charger
$35.00
overstock
Charger Plate
Charger Plate
$140.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Amscan Fall Sunflower Melamine 13" Charger Melamine in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 430962
Amscan Fall Sunflower Melamine 13" Charger Melamine in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 430962
$41.99
wayfair
10 Strawberry Street Luxor Gold Charger Plate (Set of 6)
10 Strawberry Street Luxor Gold Charger Plate (Set of 6)
$123.99
overstock
Abigails Charlot 13" Charger Earthenware/Stoneware in White, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 400306
Abigails Charlot 13" Charger Earthenware/Stoneware in White, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 400306
$204.99
($240.00
save 15%)
wayfair
10 Strawberry Street Bistro 12" Charger Plate, Set of 6, White
10 Strawberry Street Bistro 12" Charger Plate, Set of 6, White
$60.56
amazon
Arzberg Blue Flowers (Blue Trim, Rim) Service Plate (Charger)
Arzberg Blue Flowers (Blue Trim, Rim) Service Plate (Charger)
$49.99
($59.99
save 17%)
replacementsltd
Advertisement
MacKenzie-Childs Flower Market Charger/Plate - White
MacKenzie-Childs Flower Market Charger/Plate - White
$65.00
bloomingdale's
Mercer41 Baynes Leopard 13.25" Charger Glass in Black/Brown, Size 13.25 W x 13.25 D in | Wayfair D29018E4F19D49C1BB0F1EBAC6EC21A8
Mercer41 Baynes Leopard 13.25" Charger Glass in Black/Brown, Size 13.25 W x 13.25 D in | Wayfair D29018E4F19D49C1BB0F1EBAC6EC21A8
$49.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Misbah 13" Studded Design Charger Plastic in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair CA2C8CEAA1AC43F2B107C35A1CD7EDD3
Mercer41 Misbah 13" Studded Design Charger Plastic in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair CA2C8CEAA1AC43F2B107C35A1CD7EDD3
$30.99
wayfair
Mikasa Spice Service Plate (Charger)
Mikasa Spice Service Plate (Charger)
$13.99
replacementsltd
Mercer41 Langner Rose Glitter Edge 4 Piece Charger Set Metal in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 2A33A88DE12B40219FBB55F6FFD449AC
Mercer41 Langner Rose Glitter Edge 4 Piece Charger Set Metal in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 2A33A88DE12B40219FBB55F6FFD449AC
$112.99
wayfair
Hutschenreuther Vicenza Service Plate (Charger)
Hutschenreuther Vicenza Service Plate (Charger)
$45.99
($65.95
save 30%)
replacementsltd
Home Essentials & Beyond Natural Wood Grain Charger
Home Essentials & Beyond Natural Wood Grain Charger
$4.00
($10.00
save 60%)
belk
Koyal Wholesale 13" Flora Glass Charger Glass in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 403413
Koyal Wholesale 13" Flora Glass Charger Glass in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 403413
$62.99
wayfair
KPM Berlin (Platinum Trim) Service Plate (Charger)
KPM Berlin (Platinum Trim) Service Plate (Charger)
$179.95
($289.95
save 38%)
replacementsltd
Lillian Collection Plastic Plates- 12" Gold Magnificence Plate Chargers Pack of 10
Lillian Collection Plastic Plates- 12" Gold Magnificence Plate Chargers Pack of 10
$15.87
($17.35
save 9%)
amazon
Majestic Gifts European Glass Charger Plates (Set of 2), 12.5", Clear
Majestic Gifts European Glass Charger Plates (Set of 2), 12.5", Clear
$31.97
amazon
Noritake Rochelle Platinum 12" Accent Charger Bone China in Blue/White, Size 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 4795-537
Noritake Rochelle Platinum 12" Accent Charger Bone China in Blue/White, Size 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 4795-537
$50.00
wayfair
Advertisement
Old Dutch 13" Brushed Nickel Charger Plates - Hammered Rim, Set of 6
Old Dutch 13" Brushed Nickel Charger Plates - Hammered Rim, Set of 6
$44.49
amazon
Noritake Hammock Wood Round Charger
Noritake Hammock Wood Round Charger
$41.99
($60.00
save 30%)
macys
Lenox Tosca Service Plate (Charger)
Lenox Tosca Service Plate (Charger)
$159.95
replacementsltd
Jars-France Tourron Jade Service Plate (Charger)
Jars-France Tourron Jade Service Plate (Charger)
$62.00
replacementsltd
Philippe Deshoulieres Indienne Jade Service Plate (Charger)
Philippe Deshoulieres Indienne Jade Service Plate (Charger)
$6.99
($11.99
save 42%)
replacementsltd
Noritake Everyday Elegance Metaal Round Platter/Charger, White/Black, 12.75"
Noritake Everyday Elegance Metaal Round Platter/Charger, White/Black, 12.75"
$82.79
amazon
Mercer41 Mounce 13" Charger Glass in Gray, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 1470321-sl
Mercer41 Mounce 13" Charger Glass in Gray, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 1470321-sl
$38.99
wayfair
Koyal Wholesale 13" Flora Glass Charger Glass in Gray, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 403414
Koyal Wholesale 13" Flora Glass Charger Glass in Gray, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 403414
$62.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Mattingly 8 Piece Charger Set Glass in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 87B5FA81C7004D44AE10BF3408D05092
Mercer41 Mattingly 8 Piece Charger Set Glass in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 87B5FA81C7004D44AE10BF3408D05092
$172.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Penley 12.5" Charger Glass in Yellow, Size 12.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 415B3CC4CDB84F2C8CE9780E72518395
Mercer41 Penley 12.5" Charger Glass in Yellow, Size 12.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 415B3CC4CDB84F2C8CE9780E72518395
$266.99
wayfair
Koyal Wholesale Glass Charger Plates Round Silver Modern Minimalist Mirror Glass in Gray, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 867239
Koyal Wholesale Glass Charger Plates Round Silver Modern Minimalist Mirror Glass in Gray, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 867239
$118.99
wayfair
Old Dutch 13" 6pk Stainless Steel Mirror Puzzle Charger Plates Black
Old Dutch 13" 6pk Stainless Steel Mirror Puzzle Charger Plates Black
$69.99
target
Advertisement
Old Dutch Etched Rim Charger Plates, Set of 6
Old Dutch Etched Rim Charger Plates, Set of 6
$99.98
qvc
Versallies 13-inch Charger Plates (Set of 6)
Versallies 13-inch Charger Plates (Set of 6)
$56.49
overstock
Lenox Federal Gold (Discontinued 2005) Service Plate (Charger)
Lenox Federal Gold (Discontinued 2005) Service Plate (Charger)
$29.99
($33.99
save 12%)
replacementsltd
L'Objet Corde Wide Rim Porcelain Charger Plate
L'Objet Corde Wide Rim Porcelain Charger Plate
$98.00
saksfifthavenue
Mercer41 Caffrey 13" Charger Plastic in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair DE0E5F725A124D28A3CCE84D27FB82F9
Mercer41 Caffrey 13" Charger Plastic in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair DE0E5F725A124D28A3CCE84D27FB82F9
$25.99
wayfair
Lenox Eternal Service Plate (Charger)
Lenox Eternal Service Plate (Charger)
$23.99
($39.99
save 40%)
replacementsltd
Etta Avenue™ Halie 13" Charger Glass in White, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 049BBAD47DC74BA3A17DA18569FDC603
Etta Avenue™ Halie 13" Charger Glass in White, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 049BBAD47DC74BA3A17DA18569FDC603
$131.99
wayfair
Everly Quinn 13 Inch Charger Plate, 13"X13" Round in Pink, Size 13.0 W in | Wayfair 96D1D7FA1392485B8F29F360CEB48CFD
Everly Quinn 13 Inch Charger Plate, 13"X13" Round in Pink, Size 13.0 W in | Wayfair 96D1D7FA1392485B8F29F360CEB48CFD
$139.99
wayfair
Elegance by Leeber Rope/Metallic 4 Piece Charger Set Glass in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 31141
Elegance by Leeber Rope/Metallic 4 Piece Charger Set Glass in Yellow, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 31141
$112.99
wayfair
Juliska Ceramics Pewter Stoneware Octagonal Service Plate (Charger)
Juliska Ceramics Pewter Stoneware Octagonal Service Plate (Charger)
$79.95
replacementsltd
Halcyon Days - Magnificent Wildlife Charger Plate - Tiger
Halcyon Days - Magnificent Wildlife Charger Plate - Tiger
$241.00
amaraus
Leopard Charger/Cake Plate
Leopard Charger/Cake Plate
$180.00
neimanmarcus
Advertisement
Charlton Home® Araceli Floral 14" Charger Plastic in Blue/White, Size 14.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair A5928D29353A4E1B83A4349C761C12CB
Charlton Home® Araceli Floral 14" Charger Plastic in Blue/White, Size 14.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair A5928D29353A4E1B83A4349C761C12CB
$54.99
wayfair
Classic Touch Marbleized Charger Plate - Black
Classic Touch Marbleized Charger Plate - Black
$34.99
($59.00
save 41%)
macy's
Charles Field Haviland Planete Service Plate (Charger)
Charles Field Haviland Planete Service Plate (Charger)
$13.99
($29.99
save 53%)
replacementsltd
Charles Field Haviland Taj Mahal Service Plate (Charger)
Charles Field Haviland Taj Mahal Service Plate (Charger)
$9.99
($11.99
save 17%)
replacementsltd
ChargeIt! by Jay Hammered 12.6" Charger Glass in Gray, Size 12.6 W x 12.6 D in | Wayfair 1470402
ChargeIt! by Jay Hammered 12.6" Charger Glass in Gray, Size 12.6 W x 12.6 D in | Wayfair 1470402
$16.99
wayfair
Jardin Indien Charger Plate
Jardin Indien Charger Plate
$140.00
neimanmarcus
Charlton Home® Krystal 13" Charger Porcelain China in Gray, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 4AA4ABD0B3C946BCAF5D446F7F3D4E93
Charlton Home® Krystal 13" Charger Porcelain China in Gray, Size 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 4AA4ABD0B3C946BCAF5D446F7F3D4E93
$139.99
wayfair
Alice Pazkus 13" Gold Flower Shaped Charger
Alice Pazkus 13" Gold Flower Shaped Charger
$27.99
overstock
Casafina Madeira Harvest (White) Service Plate (Charger)
Casafina Madeira Harvest (White) Service Plate (Charger)
$31.99
replacementsltd
Bernardaud Boulle Service Plate (Charger)
Bernardaud Boulle Service Plate (Charger)
$179.95
($279.95
save 36%)
replacementsltd
Bernardaud Grenadiers Service Plate (Charger)
Bernardaud Grenadiers Service Plate (Charger)
$199.95
replacementsltd
Charlton Home® Weybossett 11.88" Charger Porcelain China in Brown/White, Size 11.88 W x 11.88 D in | Wayfair CHLH2986 27385368
Charlton Home® Weybossett 11.88" Charger Porcelain China in Brown/White, Size 11.88 W x 11.88 D in | Wayfair CHLH2986 27385368
$197.94
wayfair
Load More
Charger Plates
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.