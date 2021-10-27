Dinnerware

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Dining
Dinnerware
Dinnerware
Share
Dinnerware
sets
Bowls
Plates
Charger Plates
Latitude Run® Ceramic Soup Bowls Cereal Bowl Bowls Set Chip Resistant Dishwasher in Red/White, Size 6.73 H in | Wayfair
featured
Latitude Run® Ceramic Soup Bowls Cereal Bowl Bowls Set Chip Resistant Dishwasher in Red/White, Size 6.73 H in | Wayfair
$78.99
wayfair
222 Fifth (PTS) Adelaide Electroplate Square Salad Plate
featured
222 Fifth (PTS) Adelaide Electroplate Square Salad Plate
$12.99
replacementsltd
Arte Italica Tuscan Salad/Dessert Plate
featured
Arte Italica Tuscan Salad/Dessert Plate
$90.00
bloomingdale's
222 Fifth (PTS) Butterfly Dream Brown Salad Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Butterfly Dream Brown Salad Plate
$8.99
replacementsltd
10 Strawberry Street Silver Line 10.756" Dinner Plate, Set of 6, White/Silver
10 Strawberry Street Silver Line 10.756" Dinner Plate, Set of 6, White/Silver
$57.80
amazon
Alcott Hill® Mechling 9" Lunch Plate Ceramic in Brown/White/Yellow | Wayfair ALTH3357 42664628
Alcott Hill® Mechling 9" Lunch Plate Ceramic in Brown/White/Yellow | Wayfair ALTH3357 42664628
$172.38
wayfair
AllModern Borgen 6" Bread & Buttler Plate Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Black | Wayfair B1528BFD11814A2AA3A8F8FCE50AF54D
AllModern Borgen 6" Bread & Buttler Plate Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Black | Wayfair B1528BFD11814A2AA3A8F8FCE50AF54D
$54.00
wayfair
Alfred & Sapota Blue Star Salad/Dessert Plate
Alfred & Sapota Blue Star Salad/Dessert Plate
$6.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Avignon Turquoise 9" Soup/Pasta Bowl
222 Fifth (PTS) Avignon Turquoise 9" Soup/Pasta Bowl
$8.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Surya Teal Square Dinner Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Surya Teal Square Dinner Plate
$15.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Laurette Dinner Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Laurette Dinner Plate
$11.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Eliza Plum Dinner Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Eliza Plum Dinner Plate
$11.99
($13.99
save 14%)
replacementsltd
Advertisement
222 Fifth (PTS) Rose Bouquets Salad Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Rose Bouquets Salad Plate
$5.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Rococo Blue Brown Salad/Dessert Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Rococo Blue Brown Salad/Dessert Plate
$19.99
replacementsltd
American Atelier Floral Daze Large Rim Soup Bowl
American Atelier Floral Daze Large Rim Soup Bowl
$9.99
replacementsltd
American Atelier Piper 16-piece Dinnerware Set
American Atelier Piper 16-piece Dinnerware Set
$79.98
overstock
Bay Isle Home™ Navi Pineapple 7.5" Glass Salad or Dessert Plate Glass in Yellow | Wayfair 191386CCB174434FAD6EEE45F3E9AA90
Bay Isle Home™ Navi Pineapple 7.5" Glass Salad or Dessert Plate Glass in Yellow | Wayfair 191386CCB174434FAD6EEE45F3E9AA90
$37.99
wayfair
AllModern Borgen 8" Dessert Plate Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Gray | Wayfair 1E8EA77CA106485993CA3BA6012D8B99
AllModern Borgen 8" Dessert Plate Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Gray | Wayfair 1E8EA77CA106485993CA3BA6012D8B99
$32.00
wayfair
Baum Hearth 16pc Dinnerware Set
Baum Hearth 16pc Dinnerware Set
$92.36
qvc
Abbiamo Tutto 2 Clusters Of Lemons Salad/Dessert Plates, Set Of 6 Enamelware/Ceramic | Wayfair LEM-540-2
Abbiamo Tutto 2 Clusters Of Lemons Salad/Dessert Plates, Set Of 6 Enamelware/Ceramic | Wayfair LEM-540-2
$139.99
wayfair
Arte Italica Florentine Silver 9" Soup/Pasta Bowl
Arte Italica Florentine Silver 9" Soup/Pasta Bowl
$25.99
($31.99
save 19%)
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Adelaide Maroon Soup/Cereal Bowl
222 Fifth (PTS) Adelaide Maroon Soup/Cereal Bowl
$15.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Jolly Poppy Salad Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Jolly Poppy Salad Plate
$8.99
replacementsltd
Bespoky Deco 12" Dinner Plate Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Gray/Green | Wayfair SQR-S-4
Bespoky Deco 12" Dinner Plate Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Gray/Green | Wayfair SQR-S-4
$389.99
wayfair
Advertisement
American Atelier Casino Coupe Soup Bowl
American Atelier Casino Coupe Soup Bowl
$6.99
replacementsltd
Manfull 4 Piece 9" Melamine Dinner Plate Set
Manfull 4 Piece 9" Melamine Dinner Plate Set
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
American Atelier Oasis 16-Piece Dinnerware Set In Blue/grey
American Atelier Oasis 16-Piece Dinnerware Set In Blue/grey
$59.99
buybuybaby
Arzberg Hobby White Coupe Soup Bowl
Arzberg Hobby White Coupe Soup Bowl
$23.99
replacementsltd
Astoria Grand Bridgette 8 oz. Soup Bowl Porcelain China/Ceramic in Gray/White, Size 0.75 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair ASTG2330 28235365
Astoria Grand Bridgette 8 oz. Soup Bowl Porcelain China/Ceramic in Gray/White, Size 0.75 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair ASTG2330 28235365
$131.94
wayfair
American Atelier Marble 16-Piece Contemporary Black and White Porcelain Dinnerware Set (Service for 4)
American Atelier Marble 16-Piece Contemporary Black and White Porcelain Dinnerware Set (Service for 4)
$62.36
homedepot
Baum Brothers Square Lines Denim Blue Dinner Plate
Baum Brothers Square Lines Denim Blue Dinner Plate
$6.99
($7.99
save 13%)
replacementsltd
August Grove® Quiana Rose Salad Plate Porcelain China/Ceramic in White | Wayfair C87C3225071F4CB79A5C190A501C0B75
August Grove® Quiana Rose Salad Plate Porcelain China/Ceramic in White | Wayfair C87C3225071F4CB79A5C190A501C0B75
$126.99
wayfair
Dinner Plate
Dinner Plate
$28.74
theapollobox
Bordallo Pinheiro Seashell Service Blue Dinner Plate
Bordallo Pinheiro Seashell Service Blue Dinner Plate
$49.99
replacementsltd
Sugar Skull Day of the Dead Soup Bowl Cozy
Sugar Skull Day of the Dead Soup Bowl Cozy
$11.00
amazon
Doynton Square Melamine Dinner Plate
Doynton Square Melamine Dinner Plate
$150.13
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Boatman Geller Chevron 10" Single Initial Melamine Plate Melamine in Yellow | Wayfair WFPLT09-SI-W-n
Boatman Geller Chevron 10" Single Initial Melamine Plate Melamine in Yellow | Wayfair WFPLT09-SI-W-n
$24.99
wayfair
BergHOFF Elan Charger Plate with Wide Rim, 12'', White
BergHOFF Elan Charger Plate with Wide Rim, 12'', White
$25.68
amazon
Block Pink Beauty Dinner Plate
Block Pink Beauty Dinner Plate
$8.99
replacementsltd
Bernardaud Athena Platinum Bread & Butter Plate
Bernardaud Athena Platinum Bread & Butter Plate
$61.00
amazon
Ramsha 45 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 8
Ramsha 45 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 8
$164.08
wayfairnorthamerica
Baum Brothers Galaxy Coupe Jade Salad Plate
Baum Brothers Galaxy Coupe Jade Salad Plate
$9.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Les Etoiles Crown Salad Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Les Etoiles Crown Salad Plate
$13.99
replacementsltd
American Atelier Bianca Wave 16-Piece Dinnerware Set White
American Atelier Bianca Wave 16-Piece Dinnerware Set White
$65.99
buybuybaby
August Grove® Ondina Salad Plate Porcelain China/Ceramic in White | Wayfair 1E4D28BD449D479DBE3CC573BA72C5B5
August Grove® Ondina Salad Plate Porcelain China/Ceramic in White | Wayfair 1E4D28BD449D479DBE3CC573BA72C5B5
$134.99
wayfair
BergHOFF International Hotel 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 Porcelain/Ceramic in White | Wayfair 2219016
BergHOFF International Hotel 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 Porcelain/Ceramic in White | Wayfair 2219016
$182.99
wayfair
Bernardaud Iris Small Bread & Butter Plate
Bernardaud Iris Small Bread & Butter Plate
$9.99
($47.99
save 79%)
replacementsltd
Alcott Hill® Parkey Round Dinner Melamine Salad Plate Melamine in Brown | Wayfair 4866C0CCD8B14F4EAFF7E1E7E59E2DB4
Alcott Hill® Parkey Round Dinner Melamine Salad Plate Melamine in Brown | Wayfair 4866C0CCD8B14F4EAFF7E1E7E59E2DB4
$116.81
wayfair
Advertisement
Robyn Palm 10.5" Melamine Dinner Plate
Robyn Palm 10.5" Melamine Dinner Plate
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alice Pazkus Set Of Four Smoked Glass Chargers With Scattered Gold Design
Alice Pazkus Set Of Four Smoked Glass Chargers With Scattered Gold Design
$94.99
overstock
Set of 4 Laurier Salad Plate Cream - Ballard Designs
Set of 4 Laurier Salad Plate Cream - Ballard Designs
$49.00
ballarddesigns
BIA Cordon Bleu 12pc Corie Floral Dinnerware Set, Contains 3 Pieces, Multi-Colored
BIA Cordon Bleu 12pc Corie Floral Dinnerware Set, Contains 3 Pieces, Multi-Colored
$82.54
amazon
CAC China Japanese Style 9-Inch Creamy White Square Plate, Box of 24
CAC China Japanese Style 9-Inch Creamy White Square Plate, Box of 24
$309.89
amazon
Essentials 12.5" Dinner Plate
Essentials 12.5" Dinner Plate
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Heloise Bread & Butter Plate, 6.3"
Heloise Bread & Butter Plate, 6.3"
$173.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
American Atelier Noelle Dinner Plate
American Atelier Noelle Dinner Plate
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
replacementsltd
Astros Soup Bowl Cozy
Astros Soup Bowl Cozy
$11.00
amazon
Bernardaud Athena Coupe Soup Bowl
Bernardaud Athena Coupe Soup Bowl
$97.00
bloomingdale's
Bruntmor Matte Glazed 7" Ceramic Shell Shaped Dinner Plates, For Appetizer or Desserts, Dinner Plates, Buffet Plates Set Of 4
Bruntmor Matte Glazed 7" Ceramic Shell Shaped Dinner Plates, For Appetizer or Desserts, Dinner Plates, Buffet Plates Set Of 4
$37.99
overstock
Set of 4 Brigitte Salad Plates Ivory - Ballard Designs
Set of 4 Brigitte Salad Plates Ivory - Ballard Designs
$49.00
ballarddesigns
Load More
Dinnerware
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.