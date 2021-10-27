Window Shades

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Decor
Window Treatments
Shades
Window Shades
Share
Window Shades
ACHIM Celestial Linen Cordless Light Filtering Double Layered Polyester Roller Shade 31 in. W x 72 in. L
featured
ACHIM Celestial Linen Cordless Light Filtering Double Layered Polyester Roller Shade 31 in. W x 72 in. L
$56.95
homedepot
Latitude Run® Semi-Sheer Roller Shades Synthetic Fabrics in Brown, Size 55.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 649F7947FC0A4BF8AEE983161FF10E94
featured
Latitude Run® Semi-Sheer Roller Shades Synthetic Fabrics in Brown, Size 55.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 649F7947FC0A4BF8AEE983161FF10E94
$166.49
wayfair
Linen Avenue Cordless Top Down Bottom Up Blackout Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Gray, Size 66.0 H x 42.0 W x 1.25 D in | Wayfair U5DG4200C66
featured
Linen Avenue Cordless Top Down Bottom Up Blackout Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Gray, Size 66.0 H x 42.0 W x 1.25 D in | Wayfair U5DG4200C66
$178.88
wayfair
DEZ Furnishings QHSN280720 Light Filtering 1.5" Double Cellular Window Shade, 28W x 72H Inches, Sand
DEZ Furnishings QHSN280720 Light Filtering 1.5" Double Cellular Window Shade, 28W x 72H Inches, Sand
$60.92
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QDER594720 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 59.5W x 72L Inches, Ecru
DEZ Furnishings QDER594720 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 59.5W x 72L Inches, Ecru
$59.71
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QMAL384840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 38.5" W x 84" H, Alabaster
DEZ Furnishings QMAL384840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 38.5" W x 84" H, Alabaster
$99.17
amazon
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 48.0 H x 30.5 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LCT-IM-30-1-2-48
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 48.0 H x 30.5 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LCT-IM-30-1-2-48
$125.94
wayfair
Chicology Cut-to-Size Morning Croissant Cordless Light Filtering Privacy Cellular Shades 24.5 x 64 in. L, Morning Croissant - Privacy & Light Filtering
Chicology Cut-to-Size Morning Croissant Cordless Light Filtering Privacy Cellular Shades 24.5 x 64 in. L, Morning Croissant - Privacy & Light Filtering
$59.39
homedepot
DEZ Furnishings QMWT714840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 71.5" W x 84" H, White
DEZ Furnishings QMWT714840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 71.5" W x 84" H, White
$64.87
amazon
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 48.0 H x 66.0 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LCT-IM-66-0-0-48
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 48.0 H x 66.0 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LCT-IM-66-0-0-48
$169.94
wayfair
DEZ Furnishings QGAL394640 Cordless Light Filtering Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 39.5W x 64L Inches, Alabaster
DEZ Furnishings QGAL394640 Cordless Light Filtering Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 39.5W x 64L Inches, Alabaster
$68.39
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QETNWT540480 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 54W x 48L Inches Tan
DEZ Furnishings QETNWT540480 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 54W x 48L Inches Tan
$98.16
amazon
Advertisement
DEZ Furnishings QMAL220720 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 22" W x 72" H, Alabaster
DEZ Furnishings QMAL220720 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 22" W x 72" H, Alabaster
$65.72
amazon
Chicology Cut-to-Width Winter White 9/16 in. Blackout Cordless Cellular Shades - 50 in. W x 72 in. L, Winter White - Blackout
Chicology Cut-to-Width Winter White 9/16 in. Blackout Cordless Cellular Shades - 50 in. W x 72 in. L, Winter White - Blackout
$150.61
homedepot
DEZ Furnishings QEWT680640 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 68W x 64H Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QEWT680640 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 68W x 64H Inches, White
$133.41
($156.30
save 15%)
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QCWT440480 Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade, 44W x 48H Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QCWT440480 Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade, 44W x 48H Inches, White
$54.39
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QCLG304640 Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade, 30.5W x 64H Inches, Gray Cloud
DEZ Furnishings QCLG304640 Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade, 30.5W x 64H Inches, Gray Cloud
$51.26
amazon
Chicology Cut-to-Width Winter White 9/16 in. Cordless Cellular Shades - 51 in. W x 72 in. L, Winter Dove (Blackout)
Chicology Cut-to-Width Winter White 9/16 in. Cordless Cellular Shades - 51 in. W x 72 in. L, Winter Dove (Blackout)
$150.61
homedepot
DEZ Furnishings QEWT410480 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 41W x 48L Inches White
DEZ Furnishings QEWT410480 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 41W x 48L Inches White
$73.43
amazon
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 72.0 H x 68.5 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LWD-IM-68-1-2-72
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 72.0 H x 68.5 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LWD-IM-68-1-2-72
$225.94
wayfair
Chicology Custom Made Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 48.0 H x 23.0 W in | Wayfair CSTB-BWD-IM-23-0-0-48
Chicology Custom Made Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 48.0 H x 23.0 W in | Wayfair CSTB-BWD-IM-23-0-0-48
$134.99
wayfair
DEZ Furnishings QGAL604640 Cordless Light Filtering Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 60.5W x 64L Inches, Alabaster
DEZ Furnishings QGAL604640 Cordless Light Filtering Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 60.5W x 64L Inches, Alabaster
$115.08
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QECRWT260720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 26W x 72L Inches, Cream
DEZ Furnishings QECRWT260720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 26W x 72L Inches, Cream
$68.49
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QHGR504720 Light Filtering 1.5" Double Cellular Window Shade, 50.5W x 72H Inches, Anchor Gray
DEZ Furnishings QHGR504720 Light Filtering 1.5" Double Cellular Window Shade, 50.5W x 72H Inches, Anchor Gray
$87.14
amazon
Advertisement
Chicology Cut-to-Size Morning Croissant Cordless Light Filtering Privacy Cellular Shades 50 x 64 in. L, Morning Croissant - Privacy & Light Filtering
Chicology Cut-to-Size Morning Croissant Cordless Light Filtering Privacy Cellular Shades 50 x 64 in. L, Morning Croissant - Privacy & Light Filtering
$91.21
homedepot
DEZ Furnishings QDLG424640 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 42.5W x 64L Inches, Silver Gray
DEZ Furnishings QDLG424640 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 42.5W x 64L Inches, Silver Gray
$59.23
($78.60
save 25%)
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QFLG604640 Cordless Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 60.5W x 64L Inches, Sterling Gray
DEZ Furnishings QFLG604640 Cordless Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 60.5W x 64L Inches, Sterling Gray
$160.88
($237.34
save 32%)
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QFCR580640 Cordless Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 58W x 64L Inches, Cream
DEZ Furnishings QFCR580640 Cordless Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 58W x 64L Inches, Cream
$168.92
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QEWT650840 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 65W x 84L Inches White
DEZ Furnishings QEWT650840 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 65W x 84L Inches White
$152.00
($222.48
save 32%)
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QDWT584720 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 58.5W x 72L Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QDWT584720 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 58.5W x 72L Inches, White
$64.87
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QECRWT374720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 37.5W x 72L Inches Cream
DEZ Furnishings QECRWT374720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 37.5W x 72L Inches Cream
$93.24
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QFWT704640 Cordless Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 70.5W x 64L Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QFWT704640 Cordless Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 70.5W x 64L Inches, White
$173.30
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QMGR354640 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 35.5" W x 64" H, Anchor Gray
DEZ Furnishings QMGR354640 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 35.5" W x 64" H, Anchor Gray
$74.27
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QELGWT290720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 29W x 72L Inches, Sterling Gray
DEZ Furnishings QELGWT290720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 29W x 72L Inches, Sterling Gray
$68.49
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QMAL284720 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 28.5" W x 72" H, Alabaster
DEZ Furnishings QMAL284720 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 28.5" W x 72" H, Alabaster
$74.97
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QDLG340720 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 34W x 72L Inches, Silver Gray
DEZ Furnishings QDLG340720 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 34W x 72L Inches, Silver Gray
$47.18
($68.48
save 31%)
amazon
Advertisement
DEZ Furnishings QCLG574640 Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade, 57.5W x 64H Inches, Gray Cloud
DEZ Furnishings QCLG574640 Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade, 57.5W x 64H Inches, Gray Cloud
$81.31
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QDLG250480 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 25W x 48L Inches, Silver Gray
DEZ Furnishings QDLG250480 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 25W x 48L Inches, Silver Gray
$30.19
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QMLG510840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 51" W x 84" H, Gray Cloud
DEZ Furnishings QMLG510840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 51" W x 84" H, Gray Cloud
$136.91
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QMWT380720 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 38" W x 72" H, White
DEZ Furnishings QMWT380720 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 38" W x 72" H, White
$95.15
amazon
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 72.0 H x 29.0 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LWD-IM-29-0-0-72
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 72.0 H x 29.0 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LWD-IM-29-0-0-72
$128.94
wayfair
DEZ Furnishings QMLT580480 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 58" W x 48" H, Latte
DEZ Furnishings QMLT580480 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 58" W x 48" H, Latte
$103.03
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QEWT590720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 59W x 72H Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QEWT590720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 59W x 72H Inches, White
$126.50
($143.90
save 12%)
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QDWT500480 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 50W x 48L Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QDWT500480 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 50W x 48L Inches, White
$52.29
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QMLT670720 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 67" W x 72" H, Latte
DEZ Furnishings QMLT670720 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 67" W x 72" H, Latte
$147.72
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QMLT444840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 44.5" W x 84" H, Latte
DEZ Furnishings QMLT444840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 44.5" W x 84" H, Latte
$109.55
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QFLG314720 Cordless Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 31.5W x 72L Inches, Sterling Gray
DEZ Furnishings QFLG314720 Cordless Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 31.5W x 72L Inches, Sterling Gray
$103.59
amazon
Chicology Cut-to-Width Winter White 9/16 in. Blackout Cordless Cellular Shades - 60 in. W x 72 in. L, Winter White - Blackout
Chicology Cut-to-Width Winter White 9/16 in. Blackout Cordless Cellular Shades - 60 in. W x 72 in. L, Winter White - Blackout
$150.61
homedepot
Advertisement
DEZ Furnishings 3QKK580720 Insulating Cordless Roman Shade, 58W x 72L Inches, Khaki
DEZ Furnishings 3QKK580720 Insulating Cordless Roman Shade, 58W x 72L Inches, Khaki
$180.01
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QDLG474640 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 47.5W x 64L Inches, Silver Gray
DEZ Furnishings QDLG474640 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 47.5W x 64L Inches, Silver Gray
$76.99
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QECRWT434720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 43.5W x 72L Inches Cream
DEZ Furnishings QECRWT434720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 43.5W x 72L Inches Cream
$104.98
amazon
Chicology Cut-to-Size Winter White Cordless Light Filtering Privacy Cellular Shades 59 in. W x 72 in. L, Winter White (Privacy & Light Filtering)
Chicology Cut-to-Size Winter White Cordless Light Filtering Privacy Cellular Shades 59 in. W x 72 in. L, Winter White (Privacy & Light Filtering)
$114.55
homedepot
DEZ Furnishings QEWT280480 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 28W x 48L Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QEWT280480 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 28W x 48L Inches, White
$56.09
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QMWT290720 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 29" W x 72" H, White
DEZ Furnishings QMWT290720 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 29" W x 72" H, White
$74.98
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QMLG254840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 25.5" W x 84" H, Gray Cloud
DEZ Furnishings QMLG254840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 25.5" W x 84" H, Gray Cloud
$77.87
amazon
Jolie 23" X 64" Cordless Shade In Grey
Jolie 23" X 64" Cordless Shade In Grey
$59.99
buybuybaby
DEZ Furnishings QFLG544640 Cordless Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 54.5W x 64L Inches, Sterling Gray
DEZ Furnishings QFLG544640 Cordless Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 54.5W x 64L Inches, Sterling Gray
$147.86
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QETNWT614720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 61.5W x 72L Inches Tan
DEZ Furnishings QETNWT614720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 61.5W x 72L Inches Tan
$177.99
amazon
Chicology Cut-to-Size Morning Croissant Cordless Light Filtering Privacy Cellular Shades 54 x 64 in. L, Morning Croissant - Privacy & Light Filtering
Chicology Cut-to-Size Morning Croissant Cordless Light Filtering Privacy Cellular Shades 54 x 64 in. L, Morning Croissant - Privacy & Light Filtering
$74.74
homedepot
Chicology Snap-N-Glide Cordless Roller Shades, Lt Beige, 35X72
Chicology Snap-N-Glide Cordless Roller Shades, Lt Beige, 35X72
$83.99
($139.99
save 40%)
kohl's
Load More
Window Shades
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.