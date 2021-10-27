Curtains & Drapes

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Decor
Window Treatments
Curtains Drapes
Curtains & Drapes
Share
Curtains & Drapes
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 120, Union Blue
featured
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 120, Union Blue
$65.99
($80.00
save 18%)
amazon
Exclusive Home Curtains Catarina Layered Solid Blackout and Sheer,Window, Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet Top, 52x63, Vanilla
featured
Exclusive Home Curtains Catarina Layered Solid Blackout and Sheer,Window, Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet Top, 52x63, Vanilla
$55.95
($89.99
save 38%)
amazon
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 108, Neutral Ground
featured
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 108, Neutral Ground
$69.75
($199.98
save 65%)
amazon
Aurora Home Extra Wide Thermal 100 x 84-inch Blackout Curtain Panel - 100 x 84 - 100 x 84
Aurora Home Extra Wide Thermal 100 x 84-inch Blackout Curtain Panel - 100 x 84 - 100 x 84
$34.87
($46.49
save 25%)
overstock
Alcott Hill® Scarsdale Solid Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Gray, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair ACOT4343 38139426
Alcott Hill® Scarsdale Solid Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Gray, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair ACOT4343 38139426
$35.77
wayfair
Archaeo Linen Blend Blackout Grommet Top Curtain, 52 in x 84 in, Gray
Archaeo Linen Blend Blackout Grommet Top Curtain, 52 in x 84 in, Gray
$26.99
($69.99
save 61%)
amazon
Achim 63-in Grey Polyester Light Filtering Top Tab Single Curtain Panel in Gray | HPPN63GY06
Achim 63-in Grey Polyester Light Filtering Top Tab Single Curtain Panel in Gray | HPPN63GY06
$33.29
lowes
17 Stories City Chandelier Printing Blackout Curtain 100*200CM Wide*Long Perforated 2Pcs Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 78.74 H in | Wayfair
17 Stories City Chandelier Printing Blackout Curtain 100*200CM Wide*Long Perforated 2Pcs Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 78.74 H in | Wayfair
$75.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Sheppard 100% Cotton Single Curtain Panel 100% Cotton, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair ALCT9814 33527909
Alcott Hill® Sheppard 100% Cotton Single Curtain Panel 100% Cotton, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair ALCT9814 33527909
$20.99
wayfair
Amalgamated Textiles Solid Blackout Tab Top Curtain Panels Polyester in Pink, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair YC012621DSEHC1 610
Amalgamated Textiles Solid Blackout Tab Top Curtain Panels Polyester in Pink, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair YC012621DSEHC1 610
$111.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Ricka Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 63.0 H in | Wayfair ANDO7534 37838691
Andover Mills™ Ricka Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 63.0 H in | Wayfair ANDO7534 37838691
$15.08
wayfair
Amity Home Arianna Linen Banded Curtain Linen in Brown, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair CM15359ECB-84
Amity Home Arianna Linen Banded Curtain Linen in Brown, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair CM15359ECB-84
$139.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Achim Bombay Double Layered Window Curtain Panel, Grey, 52X63
Achim Bombay Double Layered Window Curtain Panel, Grey, 52X63
$35.99
($59.99
save 40%)
kohl's
Kenya Window Curtain Panel, 50x84 - Brown/multi
Kenya Window Curtain Panel, 50x84 - Brown/multi
$13.99
($49.00
save 71%)
macy's
Buffalo Check Window Curtain Panel, 42x63 - Burgundy
Buffalo Check Window Curtain Panel, 42x63 - Burgundy
$16.99
($59.00
save 71%)
macy's
City Chandelier Printing Blackout Curtain 100*200CM Wide*Long Perforated 2Pcs
City Chandelier Printing Blackout Curtain 100*200CM Wide*Long Perforated 2Pcs
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Hoyt Solid Semi-Sheer Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in Brown, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair DBB278CAC1D74D5C85FDD2176DC31EB6
Alcott Hill® Hoyt Solid Semi-Sheer Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in Brown, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair DBB278CAC1D74D5C85FDD2176DC31EB6
$59.99
wayfair
Amalgamated Textiles Winter White Faux Silk Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 54 in. W x 84 in. L (Set of 2)
Amalgamated Textiles Winter White Faux Silk Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 54 in. W x 84 in. L (Set of 2)
$30.71
homedepot
Amalgamated Textiles Ash Gray Medallion Linen Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 54 in. W x 96 in. L (Set of 2)
Amalgamated Textiles Ash Gray Medallion Linen Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 54 in. W x 96 in. L (Set of 2)
$42.14
homedepot
ATI Home Squared Embellished Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair
ATI Home Squared Embellished Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair
$46.42
overstock
Abstract art draperies, window curtain set with two 50"x84" panels, Kinetic
Abstract art draperies, window curtain set with two 50"x84" panels, Kinetic
$179.00
amazon
Andover Mills™ andish Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in White, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair WRLO6440 40725692
Andover Mills™ andish Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in White, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair WRLO6440 40725692
$38.82
wayfair
Blue Galore Ii 50x84 Blackout Curtain
Blue Galore Ii 50x84 Blackout Curtain
$86.99
overstock
Aurora Home Thermal Insulated Blackout Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair
Aurora Home Thermal Insulated Blackout Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair
$35.27
($63.49
save 44%)
overstock
Advertisement
Best Home Fashion 120-in Olive Polyester Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel Pair in Green | GROM-120-OLIVE
Best Home Fashion 120-in Olive Polyester Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel Pair in Green | GROM-120-OLIVE
$64.99
lowes
Erika 84" Sheer Jacquard Panel Curtain, Gray
Erika 84" Sheer Jacquard Panel Curtain, Gray
$52.99
($83.53
save 37%)
ashleyhomestore
Malta Sheer Wide Tailored Curtain Pair 110 x 84, 110 x 84, Light Cream
Malta Sheer Wide Tailored Curtain Pair 110 x 84, 110 x 84, Light Cream
$45.99
($66.00
save 30%)
touchofclass
Best Home Fashion, Inc. Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in Indigo, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair GROM-120-Purple
Best Home Fashion, Inc. Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in Indigo, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair GROM-120-Purple
$70.09
wayfair
Best Home Fashion 108-in Chocolate Polyester Blackout Back Tab Curtain Panel Pair in Brown | SOLID-108-CHOCOLATE
Best Home Fashion 108-in Chocolate Polyester Blackout Back Tab Curtain Panel Pair in Brown | SOLID-108-CHOCOLATE
$55.99
lowes
Amazon Basics Room-Darkening Blackout Curtain Set with Grommets - 52 x 96-Inch, Dark Gray/Light Gray Stripe, 2 Panels
Amazon Basics Room-Darkening Blackout Curtain Set with Grommets - 52 x 96-Inch, Dark Gray/Light Gray Stripe, 2 Panels
$41.49
amazon
Andover Mills™ andish Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in White, Size 108.0 H in | Wayfair WRLO6440 40725689
Andover Mills™ andish Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in White, Size 108.0 H in | Wayfair WRLO6440 40725689
$44.82
wayfair
Bella Luna Navy Extra Wide Grommet Sheer Curtain - 54 in. W x 95 in. L (Set of 2), Blue
Bella Luna Navy Extra Wide Grommet Sheer Curtain - 54 in. W x 95 in. L (Set of 2), Blue
$40.47
homedepot
Amalgamated Textiles Winter White Woven Thermal Blackout Curtain - 52 in. W x 96 in. L (Set of 2)
Amalgamated Textiles Winter White Woven Thermal Blackout Curtain - 52 in. W x 96 in. L (Set of 2)
$56.43
homedepot
Best Home Fashion 96-in Blush Polyester Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel 4-pack in Pink | MM-TRELLIS-96-BLUSH
Best Home Fashion 96-in Blush Polyester Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel 4-pack in Pink | MM-TRELLIS-96-BLUSH
$89.99
lowes
Lapeer 84" Jacquard Panel Curtain, Silver
Lapeer 84" Jacquard Panel Curtain, Silver
$45.99
($73.58
save 37%)
ashleyhomestore
Tulum Abstract 50x84 Blackout Curtain
Tulum Abstract 50x84 Blackout Curtain
$86.49
overstock
Advertisement
Clean Window Textured Slub Stripe Anti-Dust Linen Blend Sheer 52" x 63" White Curtain Panel, White
Clean Window Textured Slub Stripe Anti-Dust Linen Blend Sheer 52" x 63" White Curtain Panel, White
$32.99
($99.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Best Home Fashion 84-in Dark Grey Polyester Blackout Back Tab Curtain Panel Pair in Gray | JC-04-BAK-84-DG
Best Home Fashion 84-in Dark Grey Polyester Blackout Back Tab Curtain Panel Pair in Gray | JC-04-BAK-84-DG
$50.77
lowes
Palm Blackout Curtain - 50x84
Palm Blackout Curtain - 50x84
$98.49
overstock
Andover Mills™ Oneridge Solid Blackout Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Orange, Size 120.0 H in | Wayfair 7A0CFA561586431CACB997E853A293BE
Andover Mills™ Oneridge Solid Blackout Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Orange, Size 120.0 H in | Wayfair 7A0CFA561586431CACB997E853A293BE
$34.01
wayfair
Amalgamated Textiles Kochi Indigo Ogee Polyester 54 in. W x 63 in. L Grommet Top Light Filtering Curtain Panel (Set of 2), Blue
Amalgamated Textiles Kochi Indigo Ogee Polyester 54 in. W x 63 in. L Grommet Top Light Filtering Curtain Panel (Set of 2), Blue
$38.57
homedepot
Andover Mills™ Oneridge Solid Blackout Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Brown, Size 96.0 H in | Wayfair 804B99F906364FD288AC5DB727A81195
Andover Mills™ Oneridge Solid Blackout Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Brown, Size 96.0 H in | Wayfair 804B99F906364FD288AC5DB727A81195
$28.74
wayfair
Amalgamated Textiles Exclusive Home Solid Semi-Sheer Tab Top Curtain Panels Polyester in White/Brown, Size 108.0 H in | Wayfair EH8483-01-2108V
Amalgamated Textiles Exclusive Home Solid Semi-Sheer Tab Top Curtain Panels Polyester in White/Brown, Size 108.0 H in | Wayfair EH8483-01-2108V
$89.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Schaeffer Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 63.0 H in | Wayfair ACOT4344 38139499
Alcott Hill® Schaeffer Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 63.0 H in | Wayfair ACOT4344 38139499
$41.68
wayfair
August Grove® Lakov Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair AGTG2898 42547176
August Grove® Lakov Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair AGTG2898 42547176
$54.99
wayfair
August Grove® Haylee Tie-Up Plaid Sheer Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Yellow, Size 63.0 H in | Wayfair 2D2A16FD45194655B2745B9B91D6CA4E
August Grove® Haylee Tie-Up Plaid Sheer Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Yellow, Size 63.0 H in | Wayfair 2D2A16FD45194655B2745B9B91D6CA4E
$39.99
wayfair
Vaughn 96" Jacquard Chevron Panel Curtain, Pink Blossom
Vaughn 96" Jacquard Chevron Panel Curtain, Pink Blossom
$68.99
($144.62
save 52%)
ashleyhomestore
Bayou Breeze 2 Panels Printed Leaf Blackout Curtains Drapes For Room, Nordic Style, 52"*63" Polyester in Blue/Green, Size 63.0 H in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze 2 Panels Printed Leaf Blackout Curtains Drapes For Room, Nordic Style, 52"*63" Polyester in Blue/Green, Size 63.0 H in | Wayfair
$74.99
wayfair
Advertisement
August Grove® Carnamaddy 100% Cotton Checkered Room Darkening Single Curtain Panel 100% Cotton in Brown, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair
August Grove® Carnamaddy 100% Cotton Checkered Room Darkening Single Curtain Panel 100% Cotton in Brown, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair
$112.99
wayfair
Abstract art draperies, window curtain set with two 50"x84" panels, Canyon Sunset
Abstract art draperies, window curtain set with two 50"x84" panels, Canyon Sunset
$179.00
amazon
Best Home Fashion 120-in Black Polyester Blackout Back Tab Curtain Panel Pair | SOLID-120-BLACK
Best Home Fashion 120-in Black Polyester Blackout Back Tab Curtain Panel Pair | SOLID-120-BLACK
$61.99
lowes
Blazing Needles 'Bordeaux' Patterned Jacquard Chenille Curtain Panels (Set of 2)
Blazing Needles 'Bordeaux' Patterned Jacquard Chenille Curtain Panels (Set of 2)
$63.49
overstock
Alcott Hill® Indianapolis Velvet Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Velvet in White, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair ALTH3141 42513984
Alcott Hill® Indianapolis Velvet Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Velvet in White, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair ALTH3141 42513984
$154.24
wayfair
Classic Cupcake Pattern Sheer Curtains - 53 x 84 - 53 x 84
Classic Cupcake Pattern Sheer Curtains - 53 x 84 - 53 x 84
$76.99
overstock
Best Home Fashion, Inc. Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair GROM-72-ROYAL.BLUE
Best Home Fashion, Inc. Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair GROM-72-ROYAL.BLUE
$49.55
wayfair
Sun Zero Pippa Stripes 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel, Pink
Sun Zero Pippa Stripes 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel, Pink
$88.99
ashleyhomestore
Astoria Grand Sherrell Damask Sheer Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in White, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair 248D63448AF9451B9A61637395EA7732
Astoria Grand Sherrell Damask Sheer Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in White, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair 248D63448AF9451B9A61637395EA7732
$33.99
wayfair
Peyton Peyton Lined Curtain Panel, Ivory
Peyton Peyton Lined Curtain Panel, Ivory
$65.99
($145.49
save 55%)
ashleyhomestore
CHF 63-in Ivory Polyester Room Darkening Standard Lined Grommet Single Curtain Panel in Off-White | 1Q803706IV
CHF 63-in Ivory Polyester Room Darkening Standard Lined Grommet Single Curtain Panel in Off-White | 1Q803706IV
$15.87
lowes
Ben&Jonah Simple Elegance Laurel Window Curtain Valance - 58" W x 14" L - Burgundy
Ben&Jonah Simple Elegance Laurel Window Curtain Valance - 58" W x 14" L - Burgundy
$17.99
amazon
Load More
Curtains & Drapes
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.