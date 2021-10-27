Window Treatments

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Decor
Window Treatments
Window Treatments
Share
Window Treatments
Blinds
Hardware
Curtains Drapes
Shades
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 120, Union Blue
featured
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 120, Union Blue
$65.99
($80.00
save 18%)
amazon
Exclusive Home Curtains Catarina Layered Solid Blackout and Sheer,Window, Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet Top, 52x63, Vanilla
featured
Exclusive Home Curtains Catarina Layered Solid Blackout and Sheer,Window, Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet Top, 52x63, Vanilla
$55.95
($89.99
save 38%)
amazon
Hampton Bay Crown White Room Darkening Vertical Blind for Sliding Door or Window - Louver Size 3.5 in. W x 78 in. L(9-Pack)
featured
Hampton Bay Crown White Room Darkening Vertical Blind for Sliding Door or Window - Louver Size 3.5 in. W x 78 in. L(9-Pack)
$10.15
homedepot
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 108, Neutral Ground
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 108, Neutral Ground
$69.75
($199.98
save 65%)
amazon
CHICOLOGY Roman Shades for Windows , Window Treatments , Roman Shades , Roman Window Shades , Room Darkening Shades , Window Shades , 29"W X 64"H , Belgian Chocolate (Privacy & Light Filtering)
CHICOLOGY Roman Shades for Windows , Window Treatments , Roman Shades , Roman Window Shades , Room Darkening Shades , Window Shades , 29"W X 64"H , Belgian Chocolate (Privacy & Light Filtering)
$49.39
amazon
Aurora Home Extra Wide Thermal 100 x 84-inch Blackout Curtain Panel - 100 x 84 - 100 x 84
Aurora Home Extra Wide Thermal 100 x 84-inch Blackout Curtain Panel - 100 x 84 - 100 x 84
$34.87
($46.49
save 25%)
overstock
ACHIM Celestial Linen Cordless Light Filtering Double Layered Polyester Roller Shade 31 in. W x 72 in. L
ACHIM Celestial Linen Cordless Light Filtering Double Layered Polyester Roller Shade 31 in. W x 72 in. L
$56.95
homedepot
Alcott Hill® Waut Single Curtain Rod Metal in White, Size 1.0 H x 84.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 4CADA9735CFE401C9749158C4BCAFD77
Alcott Hill® Waut Single Curtain Rod Metal in White, Size 1.0 H x 84.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 4CADA9735CFE401C9749158C4BCAFD77
$34.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Scarsdale Solid Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Gray, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair ACOT4343 38139426
Alcott Hill® Scarsdale Solid Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Gray, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair ACOT4343 38139426
$35.77
wayfair
Archaeo Linen Blend Blackout Grommet Top Curtain, 52 in x 84 in, Gray
Archaeo Linen Blend Blackout Grommet Top Curtain, 52 in x 84 in, Gray
$26.99
($69.99
save 61%)
amazon
Achim 63-in Grey Polyester Light Filtering Top Tab Single Curtain Panel in Gray | HPPN63GY06
Achim 63-in Grey Polyester Light Filtering Top Tab Single Curtain Panel in Gray | HPPN63GY06
$33.29
lowes
17 Stories City Chandelier Printing Blackout Curtain 100*200CM Wide*Long Perforated 2Pcs Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 78.74 H in | Wayfair
17 Stories City Chandelier Printing Blackout Curtain 100*200CM Wide*Long Perforated 2Pcs Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 78.74 H in | Wayfair
$75.99
wayfair
Advertisement
ACHIM Privacy Silver Gray Cordless Light Filtering Woven Fabric Roller Shade 70 in. W x 72 in. L
ACHIM Privacy Silver Gray Cordless Light Filtering Woven Fabric Roller Shade 70 in. W x 72 in. L
$142.01
homedepot
NEW YORK APARTMENTS Printed Picture Photo Roller Blind - Custom Made Printed Picture Window Blind - Custom Made Window Blind/Shade
NEW YORK APARTMENTS Printed Picture Photo Roller Blind - Custom Made Printed Picture Window Blind - Custom Made Window Blind/Shade
$81.00
amazon
Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cut-to-Width Camel Cordless Light Filtering Polyester 1 in. Pleated Shade 21 in. W x 64 in. L
Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cut-to-Width Camel Cordless Light Filtering Polyester 1 in. Pleated Shade 21 in. W x 64 in. L
$27.32
homedepot
Alcott Hill® Sheppard 100% Cotton Single Curtain Panel 100% Cotton, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair ALCT9814 33527909
Alcott Hill® Sheppard 100% Cotton Single Curtain Panel 100% Cotton, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair ALCT9814 33527909
$20.99
wayfair
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG230LT06
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG230LT06
$22.91
wayfair
Amalgamated Textiles Solid Blackout Tab Top Curtain Panels Polyester in Pink, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair YC012621DSEHC1 610
Amalgamated Textiles Solid Blackout Tab Top Curtain Panels Polyester in Pink, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair YC012621DSEHC1 610
$111.99
wayfair
A Better Blind Room Darkening Roller Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Gray, Size 3.0 D in | Wayfair florida1%_white+grey_18x96
A Better Blind Room Darkening Roller Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Gray, Size 3.0 D in | Wayfair florida1%_white+grey_18x96
$279.90
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Ricka Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 63.0 H in | Wayfair ANDO7534 37838691
Andover Mills™ Ricka Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 63.0 H in | Wayfair ANDO7534 37838691
$15.08
wayfair
Amity Home Arianna Linen Banded Curtain Linen in Brown, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair CM15359ECB-84
Amity Home Arianna Linen Banded Curtain Linen in Brown, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair CM15359ECB-84
$139.99
wayfair
Achim Jute Cordless Privacy Shade, Brown, 25X72
Achim Jute Cordless Privacy Shade, Brown, 25X72
$116.99
($194.99
save 40%)
kohl's
Achim Bombay Double Layered Window Curtain Panel, Grey, 52X63
Achim Bombay Double Layered Window Curtain Panel, Grey, 52X63
$35.99
($59.99
save 40%)
kohl's
Kenya Window Curtain Panel, 50x84 - Brown/multi
Kenya Window Curtain Panel, 50x84 - Brown/multi
$13.99
($49.00
save 71%)
macy's
Advertisement
A Better Blind Room Darkening Roller Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 3.0 D in | Wayfair florida1%_white+white_30x96
A Better Blind Room Darkening Roller Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 3.0 D in | Wayfair florida1%_white+white_30x96
$280.11
wayfair
Buffalo Check Window Curtain Panel, 42x63 - Burgundy
Buffalo Check Window Curtain Panel, 42x63 - Burgundy
$16.99
($59.00
save 71%)
macy's
ACHIM Privacy Heather Gray Cordless Light Filtering Woven Fabric Roller Shade 26 in. W x 72 in. L
ACHIM Privacy Heather Gray Cordless Light Filtering Woven Fabric Roller Shade 26 in. W x 72 in. L
$55.02
homedepot
City Chandelier Printing Blackout Curtain 100*200CM Wide*Long Perforated 2Pcs
City Chandelier Printing Blackout Curtain 100*200CM Wide*Long Perforated 2Pcs
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Solomon Single Curtain Rod
Solomon Single Curtain Rod
$32.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Balzer Double Curtain Rod Metal in Yellow, Size 0.87 H x 48.0 W in | Wayfair 4766-284
Alcott Hill® Balzer Double Curtain Rod Metal in Yellow, Size 0.87 H x 48.0 W in | Wayfair 4766-284
$95.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Cirillo Adjustable 0.75" Single Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair E7CA3E6555A1418FA332465890DC3048
Alcott Hill® Cirillo Adjustable 0.75" Single Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair E7CA3E6555A1418FA332465890DC3048
$68.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Hoyt Solid Semi-Sheer Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in Brown, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair DBB278CAC1D74D5C85FDD2176DC31EB6
Alcott Hill® Hoyt Solid Semi-Sheer Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in Brown, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair DBB278CAC1D74D5C85FDD2176DC31EB6
$59.99
wayfair
Haubstadt 4-Sided Bay Window Single Curtain Rod & Hardware Set
Haubstadt 4-Sided Bay Window Single Curtain Rod & Hardware Set
$115.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Ulloa Mercury Glass Ball Single Curtain Rod Metal, Size 1.0 H x 120.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 74793A276D62492B826D7D87DF1214EB
Alcott Hill® Ulloa Mercury Glass Ball Single Curtain Rod Metal, Size 1.0 H x 120.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 74793A276D62492B826D7D87DF1214EB
$67.99
wayfair
Amalgamated Textiles Winter White Faux Silk Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 54 in. W x 84 in. L (Set of 2)
Amalgamated Textiles Winter White Faux Silk Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 54 in. W x 84 in. L (Set of 2)
$30.71
homedepot
A Better Blind Zebra Sheer Pleated Shade Natural Fabrics/Synthetic Fabrics in Gray/White, Size 30"W x 36"L | Wayfair basicillusion_grey_30x36
A Better Blind Zebra Sheer Pleated Shade Natural Fabrics/Synthetic Fabrics in Gray/White, Size 30"W x 36"L | Wayfair basicillusion_grey_30x36
$150.68
wayfair
Advertisement
Amazon Basics Curtain Rod Ceiling-Mount Bracket, Set of 2, Black
Amazon Basics Curtain Rod Ceiling-Mount Bracket, Set of 2, Black
$11.59
amazon
A Better Blind Wood Look Zebra Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Brown, Size 60.0 H x 51.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair woodlook_illusion_brown_51x60
A Better Blind Wood Look Zebra Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Brown, Size 60.0 H x 51.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair woodlook_illusion_brown_51x60
$330.14
wayfair
A Better Blind Wood Look Zebra Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Gray/Brown, Size 84.0 H x 37.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair woodlook_illusion_chocolate_37x84
A Better Blind Wood Look Zebra Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Gray/Brown, Size 84.0 H x 37.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair woodlook_illusion_chocolate_37x84
$359.97
wayfair
A Better Blind Wood Look Zebra Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Red/White, Size 84.0 H x 36.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair woodlook_illusion_cherry_36x84
A Better Blind Wood Look Zebra Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Red/White, Size 84.0 H x 36.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair woodlook_illusion_cherry_36x84
$306.11
wayfair
A Better Blind Wood Look Zebra Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Brown, Size 84.0 H x 3.0 D in | Wayfair woodlook_illusion_chocolate_42x84
A Better Blind Wood Look Zebra Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Brown, Size 84.0 H x 3.0 D in | Wayfair woodlook_illusion_chocolate_42x84
$359.97
wayfair
A Better Blind Wood Look Zebra Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Red, Size 34.25 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair woodlook_illusion_cherry_34.25x108
A Better Blind Wood Look Zebra Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Red, Size 34.25 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair woodlook_illusion_cherry_34.25x108
$389.97
wayfair
US Fighter Jet Aviation Printed Picture Photo Roller Blind - Custom Made Printed Picture Window Blind - Custom Made Window Blind/Shade
US Fighter Jet Aviation Printed Picture Photo Roller Blind - Custom Made Printed Picture Window Blind - Custom Made Window Blind/Shade
$81.00
amazon
Amalgamated Textiles Ash Gray Medallion Linen Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 54 in. W x 96 in. L (Set of 2)
Amalgamated Textiles Ash Gray Medallion Linen Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 54 in. W x 96 in. L (Set of 2)
$42.14
homedepot
ATI Home Squared Embellished Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair
ATI Home Squared Embellished Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair
$46.42
overstock
Achim 34-in Cocoa Light Filtering Cordless Roller Shade in Brown | CPS346CO01
Achim 34-in Cocoa Light Filtering Cordless Roller Shade in Brown | CPS346CO01
$71.98
lowes
Abstract art draperies, window curtain set with two 50"x84" panels, Kinetic
Abstract art draperies, window curtain set with two 50"x84" panels, Kinetic
$179.00
amazon
Andover Mills™ andish Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in White, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair WRLO6440 40725692
Andover Mills™ andish Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in White, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair WRLO6440 40725692
$38.82
wayfair
Advertisement
Blue Galore Ii 50x84 Blackout Curtain
Blue Galore Ii 50x84 Blackout Curtain
$86.99
overstock
Amalgamated Textiles Blackout Roman Shade in White, Size 64.0 H x 27.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair YO013607DSEHB1 037
Amalgamated Textiles Blackout Roman Shade in White, Size 64.0 H x 27.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair YO013607DSEHB1 037
$91.74
wayfair
Aurora Home Thermal Insulated Blackout Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair
Aurora Home Thermal Insulated Blackout Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair
$35.27
($63.49
save 44%)
overstock
Best Home Fashion 120-in Olive Polyester Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel Pair in Green | GROM-120-OLIVE
Best Home Fashion 120-in Olive Polyester Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel Pair in Green | GROM-120-OLIVE
$64.99
lowes
Erika 84" Sheer Jacquard Panel Curtain, Gray
Erika 84" Sheer Jacquard Panel Curtain, Gray
$52.99
($83.53
save 37%)
ashleyhomestore
Malta Sheer Wide Tailored Curtain Pair 110 x 84, 110 x 84, Light Cream
Malta Sheer Wide Tailored Curtain Pair 110 x 84, 110 x 84, Light Cream
$45.99
($66.00
save 30%)
touchofclass
Best Home Fashion, Inc. Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in Indigo, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair GROM-120-Purple
Best Home Fashion, Inc. Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Polyester in Indigo, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair GROM-120-Purple
$70.09
wayfair
Astoria Grand Fasano Corner Window Single Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 1.7 H x 120.0 W x 2.75 D in | Wayfair B96858BFBBD04A70929BAE70364B6B3B
Astoria Grand Fasano Corner Window Single Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 1.7 H x 120.0 W x 2.75 D in | Wayfair B96858BFBBD04A70929BAE70364B6B3B
$185.99
wayfair
Best Home Fashion 108-in Chocolate Polyester Blackout Back Tab Curtain Panel Pair in Brown | SOLID-108-CHOCOLATE
Best Home Fashion 108-in Chocolate Polyester Blackout Back Tab Curtain Panel Pair in Brown | SOLID-108-CHOCOLATE
$55.99
lowes
Bandalux BandaluShield systems 72-in Clear Fabric with White Cassette Sheer Cordless Motorized Roller Shade | 56912000
Bandalux BandaluShield systems 72-in Clear Fabric with White Cassette Sheer Cordless Motorized Roller Shade | 56912000
$603.45
lowes
Andover Mills™ Mendoza Single Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 2.2 H x 86.0 W x 3.027 D in | Wayfair 2CECF9D21EDF46E486D5948D1367EF1F
Andover Mills™ Mendoza Single Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 2.2 H x 86.0 W x 3.027 D in | Wayfair 2CECF9D21EDF46E486D5948D1367EF1F
$16.99
wayfair
Amazon Basics Room-Darkening Blackout Curtain Set with Grommets - 52 x 96-Inch, Dark Gray/Light Gray Stripe, 2 Panels
Amazon Basics Room-Darkening Blackout Curtain Set with Grommets - 52 x 96-Inch, Dark Gray/Light Gray Stripe, 2 Panels
$41.49
amazon
Load More
Window Treatments
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.