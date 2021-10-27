Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Decor
Wall Decor
Wallpaper
Wallpaper
Share
Wallpaper
Ebern Designs Maverick Brick Peel & Stick Wallpaper Panel Fabric in Black/Gray, Size 9 ft | Wayfair CC985E9AB6754AE1A28CB274BCED2DDF
featured
Ebern Designs Maverick Brick Peel & Stick Wallpaper Panel Fabric in Black/Gray, Size 9 ft | Wayfair CC985E9AB6754AE1A28CB274BCED2DDF
$86.99
wayfair
Portia Beige Distressed Texture Wallpaper - 21 x 396 x 0.025
featured
Portia Beige Distressed Texture Wallpaper - 21 x 396 x 0.025
$67.49
overstock
Charlton Home® Jamir 32.7' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in White | Wayfair 2A829E773FBB446B8F7908C81E9167CD
featured
Charlton Home® Jamir 32.7' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in White | Wayfair 2A829E773FBB446B8F7908C81E9167CD
$52.99
wayfair
ESTA Home Taj Blush Palm Trees Wallpaper Sample
ESTA Home Taj Blush Palm Trees Wallpaper Sample
$5.00
homedepot
877851 Punched Tin Still Life Wallpaper Border AAI08093b
877851 Punched Tin Still Life Wallpaper Border AAI08093b
$26.85
walmart
Poem D'Amour Slate Folk Wallpaper - 21in x 396in x 0.025in
Poem D'Amour Slate Folk Wallpaper - 21in x 396in x 0.025in
$101.49
overstock
Dawn Wolfe - Pink Floral Wallpaper Bathing Suit - Dawn Wolfe Design
Dawn Wolfe - Pink Floral Wallpaper Bathing Suit - Dawn Wolfe Design
$394.50
($495.00
save 20%)
onekingslane
Corrigan Studio® Peel & Stick Wallpaper Fabric in Gray/Yellow, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair 2069F1E17D494735A61A65DBF5B968A3
Corrigan Studio® Peel & Stick Wallpaper Fabric in Gray/Yellow, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair 2069F1E17D494735A61A65DBF5B968A3
$128.99
wayfair
Quinn Brown Twist Wallpaper - 21in x 396in x 0.025in
Quinn Brown Twist Wallpaper - 21in x 396in x 0.025in
$86.49
overstock
Corrigan Studio® Removable Wallpaper Forgiving Blue/White Stripes Peel & Stick Wallpaper 17.71 In X 393 in Gray | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Removable Wallpaper Forgiving Blue/White Stripes Peel & Stick Wallpaper 17.71 In X 393 in Gray | Wayfair
$139.99
wayfair
Coloroll Stockholm Lime Geometric Wallpaper
Coloroll Stockholm Lime Geometric Wallpaper
$25.00
walmartusa
Modbury Morrocan Tile Mosaic 10' L x 24" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll
Modbury Morrocan Tile Mosaic 10' L x 24" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll
$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Crown Mirren Off-White Marble Subway Tile Wallpaper | M1509
Crown Mirren Off-White Marble Subway Tile Wallpaper | M1509
$23.59
lowes
Chesapeake Espalier Champagne Chevron Stripe Champagne Wallpaper Sample, Beige
Chesapeake Espalier Champagne Chevron Stripe Champagne Wallpaper Sample, Beige
$10.15
homedepot
Dakota Fields Colorful Bubbles Watercolor Peel & Stick Wallpaper N04026 in Gray, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair 56C3C469050D4EC8B0DE268B27C151D2
Dakota Fields Colorful Bubbles Watercolor Peel & Stick Wallpaper N04026 in Gray, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair 56C3C469050D4EC8B0DE268B27C151D2
$142.99
wayfair
Dakota Fields Aamina 33' x 20.5" Wood Wallpaper in White | Wayfair 8DA76E45B106462A9A6A5802A7EEC286
Dakota Fields Aamina 33' x 20.5" Wood Wallpaper in White | Wayfair 8DA76E45B106462A9A6A5802A7EEC286
$67.99
wayfair
878512 Calico Wreaths Wallpaper Border FAM65073b
878512 Calico Wreaths Wallpaper Border FAM65073b
$26.85
walmart
Carnegie Silver Damask Wallpaper - 20.5 x 396 x 0.025
Carnegie Silver Damask Wallpaper - 20.5 x 396 x 0.025
$58.99
overstock
Damask White And Gray Peel & Stick Wallpaper N09006
Damask White And Gray Peel & Stick Wallpaper N09006
$1,119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chesapeake Braham Taupe Floral Trail Wallpaper
Chesapeake Braham Taupe Floral Trail Wallpaper
$52.48
($69.98
save 25%)
walmartusa
Chesapeake Oakland Mauve Grasscloth Stripe Wallpaper
Chesapeake Oakland Mauve Grasscloth Stripe Wallpaper
$64.38
($99.98
save 36%)
walmartusa
Canora Grey Tollette Trellis Paintable Peel & Stick Wallpaper Panel Fabric in Gray, Size 108" L x 24" W | Wayfair D7ECEE42B0FE4D2C98D116B517E0FBA5
Canora Grey Tollette Trellis Paintable Peel & Stick Wallpaper Panel Fabric in Gray, Size 108" L x 24" W | Wayfair D7ECEE42B0FE4D2C98D116B517E0FBA5
$93.99
wayfair
Brewster Dashwood Taupe Distressed Trellis Wallpaper Sample, Brown
Brewster Dashwood Taupe Distressed Trellis Wallpaper Sample, Brown
$5.00
homedepot
Copper Sequin Wallpaper
Copper Sequin Wallpaper
$85.00
walmart
Advertisement
Miral Removable Palm Leaves Skulls 4.17' L x 25" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll
Miral Removable Palm Leaves Skulls 4.17' L x 25" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll
$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brewster 2809-IH20108 Advantage Geo Kate Teal Stria Wallpaper Teal
Brewster 2809-IH20108 Advantage Geo Kate Teal Stria Wallpaper Teal
$30.58
walmart
Chesapeake Nunkie Denim Sardine Wallpaper, Blue
Chesapeake Nunkie Denim Sardine Wallpaper, Blue
$88.00
homedepot
Chesapeake Timber Grove Sage Tree Toss Wallpaper
Chesapeake Timber Grove Sage Tree Toss Wallpaper
$51.11
($83.98
save 39%)
walmartusa
Sanibel Taupe Flamingo Wallpaper - 20.5in x 396in x 0.025in
Sanibel Taupe Flamingo Wallpaper - 20.5in x 396in x 0.025in
$61.49
overstock
Corrigan Studio® Heslin Peel & Stick Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in Blue, Size 16.67' L x 25" W | Wayfair B2B1BF0878B14E32BD3F548E2D37B0D9
Corrigan Studio® Heslin Peel & Stick Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in Blue, Size 16.67' L x 25" W | Wayfair B2B1BF0878B14E32BD3F548E2D37B0D9
$135.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Ethnic Blue & White Peel & Stick Wallpaper N04140 Vinyl in Blue/Gray, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair 52CA431829694C9FA7BF41D898DA9466
Canora Grey Ethnic Blue & White Peel & Stick Wallpaper N04140 Vinyl in Blue/Gray, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair 52CA431829694C9FA7BF41D898DA9466
$1,119.99
wayfair
Chesapeake Kylie Green Cabin Stripe Wallpaper
Chesapeake Kylie Green Cabin Stripe Wallpaper
$30.00
($79.98
save 62%)
walmartusa
Corrigan Studio® Napfle Sound Proof 30' L x 60" W 3D Embossed Wallpaper Roll Fabric in Gray | Wayfair 1A0650E2145847E9ABBDDFDB6CC54B4D
Corrigan Studio® Napfle Sound Proof 30' L x 60" W 3D Embossed Wallpaper Roll Fabric in Gray | Wayfair 1A0650E2145847E9ABBDDFDB6CC54B4D
$499.99
wayfair
Brewster Paintable Nazareth Ornate Tiles White & Off-White Wallpaper Sample
Brewster Paintable Nazareth Ornate Tiles White & Off-White Wallpaper Sample
$10.15
homedepot
Pleasantville Medieval Work Bench 15' L x 10.25'' W Wallpaper Border
Pleasantville Medieval Work Bench 15' L x 10.25'' W Wallpaper Border
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Heyward 32.7' x 20.5" Stripe Wallpaper Vinyl in Gray | Wayfair 2D7DCF905B2B4D6DB0496FB012CA3D91
Charlton Home® Heyward 32.7' x 20.5" Stripe Wallpaper Vinyl in Gray | Wayfair 2D7DCF905B2B4D6DB0496FB012CA3D91
$43.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Corrigan Studio® Haith 33' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll in Gray | Wayfair B628C6DA7C9840E68E5D42928E48A48D
Corrigan Studio® Haith 33' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll in Gray | Wayfair B628C6DA7C9840E68E5D42928E48A48D
$103.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Castlebar, Dartmouth Grey Faux Plaster Geometric, 27 Feet Long X 27 Inch Wide Wallpaper Roll Vinyl/Fabric in White, Size 27.0 W in
Corrigan Studio® Castlebar, Dartmouth Grey Faux Plaster Geometric, 27 Feet Long X 27 Inch Wide Wallpaper Roll Vinyl/Fabric in White, Size 27.0 W in
$184.99
wayfair
Crown Aura Silver Marble Wallpaper
Crown Aura Silver Marble Wallpaper
$21.43
($24.99
save 14%)
walmartusa
Michaelis Raised Ornamental Iron 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll
Michaelis Raised Ornamental Iron 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll
$163.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Coordonne Wallpaper Vinyl in Gray/Blue | Wayfair 4500153
Coordonne Wallpaper Vinyl in Gray/Blue | Wayfair 4500153
$1,039.99
wayfair
Chesapeake Kaliko Green Wood Herringbone Wallpaper Sample, Beige
Chesapeake Kaliko Green Wood Herringbone Wallpaper Sample, Beige
$5.00
homedepot
Bungalow Rose Buzbee Summer Peel & Stick Wallpaper Panel Paper in Gray, Size 48" H x 24" W x 0.1" D | Wayfair 09327187B74B49CD9838D72BD669321C
Bungalow Rose Buzbee Summer Peel & Stick Wallpaper Panel Paper in Gray, Size 48" H x 24" W x 0.1" D | Wayfair 09327187B74B49CD9838D72BD669321C
$98.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Krick Nambiti 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll Vinyl/Fabric in Gray/Black | Wayfair 81B3D1EB2280403191C46FF9A60C4D1D
Corrigan Studio® Krick Nambiti 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll Vinyl/Fabric in Gray/Black | Wayfair 81B3D1EB2280403191C46FF9A60C4D1D
$172.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Lucious Blueberries Peel & Stick Wallpaper Panel Vinyl in Blue/White, Size 100" L x 25" W | Wayfair 1E2B358723074D658BF49E93A6CC3AB3
Charlton Home® Lucious Blueberries Peel & Stick Wallpaper Panel Vinyl in Blue/White, Size 100" L x 25" W | Wayfair 1E2B358723074D658BF49E93A6CC3AB3
$102.99
wayfair
Chesapeake Rayleigh Teal Floral Damask Teal Wallpaper Sample, Blue
Chesapeake Rayleigh Teal Floral Damask Teal Wallpaper Sample, Blue
$10.15
homedepot
Chesapeake Bluewater Navy Sunny Plaid Paper Strippable Roll Wallpaper (Covers 56.4 sq. ft.)
Chesapeake Bluewater Navy Sunny Plaid Paper Strippable Roll Wallpaper (Covers 56.4 sq. ft.)
$62.99
homedepot
5m Marble Pattern Water-resistant Moistureproof Removable Self Adhesive Wallpaper Peel & Stick PVC Wall Stickers for Living Room Bathroom Kitchen Countertop 8#
5m Marble Pattern Water-resistant Moistureproof Removable Self Adhesive Wallpaper Peel & Stick PVC Wall Stickers for Living Room Bathroom Kitchen Countertop 8#
$38.09
walmart
Advertisement
Moultry Dollie III 48" L x 24" W Paintable Peel and Stick Wallpaper Panel
Moultry Dollie III 48" L x 24" W Paintable Peel and Stick Wallpaper Panel
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Design Art 'Green Fractal Desktop Wallpaper' Graphic Art Print on Metal Metal in Brown, Size 38.0 H x 38.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MT8013-C38
Design Art 'Green Fractal Desktop Wallpaper' Graphic Art Print on Metal Metal in Brown, Size 38.0 H x 38.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MT8013-C38
$119.99
wayfair
Chesapeake Hudson Bay Blue Nautical Blue Wallpaper Sample
Chesapeake Hudson Bay Blue Nautical Blue Wallpaper Sample
$10.15
homedepot
Pilar Taupe Bark Texture Wallpaper - 20.5in x 396in x 0.025in
Pilar Taupe Bark Texture Wallpaper - 20.5in x 396in x 0.025in
$25.99
overstock
Aimee-Lea Ikeya-Seki 33' x 18.9" Wallpaper Roll
Aimee-Lea Ikeya-Seki 33' x 18.9" Wallpaper Roll
$124.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Albertville 18' L x 18" W Paintable Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll
Albertville 18' L x 18" W Paintable Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dakota Fields Demmer 10' L x 24" W Wallpaper Roll in White/Brown | Wayfair A50B463605F1458CB956FF8712483DEE
Dakota Fields Demmer 10' L x 24" W Wallpaper Roll in White/Brown | Wayfair A50B463605F1458CB956FF8712483DEE
$102.99
wayfair
Dundee Deco 4.02-in Abstract Golden Yellow, Sage Green Leaves On Vine Prepasted Wallpaper Border | BD6018
Dundee Deco 4.02-in Abstract Golden Yellow, Sage Green Leaves On Vine Prepasted Wallpaper Border | BD6018
$22.62
lowes
Coordonne Skyscraper Window Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in Gray | Wayfair 4500203
Coordonne Skyscraper Window Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in Gray | Wayfair 4500203
$1,999.99
wayfair
Chesapeake Bison Taupe Herringbone Taupe Wallpaper Sample, Brown
Chesapeake Bison Taupe Herringbone Taupe Wallpaper Sample, Brown
$10.15
homedepot
Chesapeake Wells Sky Candy Stripe Wallpaper
Chesapeake Wells Sky Candy Stripe Wallpaper
$62.91
($93.98
save 33%)
walmartusa
Charlton Home® Carle Ogee 33' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll in White | Wayfair 197BF62CB2E34802A6C38DC57E0B315D
Charlton Home® Carle Ogee 33' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll in White | Wayfair 197BF62CB2E34802A6C38DC57E0B315D
$50.99
wayfair
Load More
Wallpaper
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.