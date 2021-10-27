Skip to content
Pendant Lighting
AllModern Nora 1 - Light Single Geometric LED Pendant in Gray/White/Yellow, Size 8.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair
featured
AllModern Nora 1 - Light Single Geometric LED Pendant in Gray/White/Yellow, Size 8.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair
$320.00
wayfair
Lior 48" Rectangular Pendant
featured
Lior 48" Rectangular Pendant
$16,999.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Philip Linen Drum Pendant Light by Alder & Ore - Color: White - Finish: Textured - (SAO2022588)
featured
Philip Linen Drum Pendant Light by Alder & Ore - Color: White - Finish: Textured - (SAO2022588)
$913.00
ylighting
Innovations 100AC-10CR-2AC Transitional One Light Mini Pendant from Winchester Collection in Copper Finish,
Innovations 100AC-10CR-2AC Transitional One Light Mini Pendant from Winchester Collection in Copper Finish,
$64.35
amazon
Hunter Squire Manor Brushed Nickel Modern/Contemporary Lantern LED Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 19087
Hunter Squire Manor Brushed Nickel Modern/Contemporary Lantern LED Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 19087
$342.11
lowes
Chaima 2 - Light Unique / Statement Linear Pendant
Chaima 2 - Light Unique / Statement Linear Pendant
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Nest 27.5" Round Pendant Glass in Gray/Brown, Size 9.0 H x 27.5 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair 897640-1AB
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Nest 27.5" Round Pendant Glass in Gray/Brown, Size 9.0 H x 27.5 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair 897640-1AB
$5,099.99
wayfair
Eurofase Lighting Landigo Large Pendant Landigo - 35952-015 - Mid-Century Modern
Eurofase Lighting Landigo Large Pendant Landigo - 35952-015 - Mid-Century Modern
$132.80
($166.00
save 20%)
1800lighting
Branch Large Pendant Light by RBW - Color: Silver - Finish: Natural - (BREP-L-AA01-27-277_TR_DIN)
Branch Large Pendant Light by RBW - Color: Silver - Finish: Natural - (BREP-L-AA01-27-277_TR_DIN)
$1,564.00
($1,840.00
save 0%)
ylighting
Brrnoo Retro Pendant Light, Pendant Light lamps,86-265V 5XE27 Retro Style LED Pendant Light Antique lamps Fixture for Study Cafe Bar Hallway
Brrnoo Retro Pendant Light, Pendant Light lamps,86-265V 5XE27 Retro Style LED Pendant Light Antique lamps Fixture for Study Cafe Bar Hallway
$40.60
walmart
Corrigan Studio® Barnabas 3 - Light Unique/Statement Cylinder LED Pendant Glass in Black/White, Size 40.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Barnabas 3 - Light Unique/Statement Cylinder LED Pendant Glass in Black/White, Size 40.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair
$299.99
wayfair
Arroyo Craftsman Evergreen 9 Inch Mini Pendant Evergreen - ESH-9SF-AM-BZ - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Evergreen 9 Inch Mini Pendant Evergreen - ESH-9SF-AM-BZ - Craftsman-Mission
$520.00
1800lighting
Mangassa 3 - Light Cluster Geometric Pendant
Mangassa 3 - Light Cluster Geometric Pendant
$499.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breakwater Bay Branton 1 - Light Single Dome Pendant Glass in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 4CA9CBA81EFF44BEA046EB2056660602
Breakwater Bay Branton 1 - Light Single Dome Pendant Glass in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 4CA9CBA81EFF44BEA046EB2056660602
$206.99
wayfair
Arroyo Craftsman A-Line 4 Inch Mini Pendant A-Line - ASH-1ECS-P - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman A-Line 4 Inch Mini Pendant A-Line - ASH-1ECS-P - Craftsman-Mission
$258.00
1800lighting
Dainolite 4 Inch LED Mini Pendant - 281LED-1P-BK
Dainolite 4 Inch LED Mini Pendant - 281LED-1P-BK
$214.00
1800lighting
Astrum Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: Brass - Finish: Textured - (06-270-17D-MB)
Astrum Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: Brass - Finish: Textured - (06-270-17D-MB)
$1,045.50
($1,230.00
save 0%)
ylighting
Arroyo Craftsman Glasgow 18 Inch Large Pendant Glasgow - GH-18LCS-P - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Glasgow 18 Inch Large Pendant Glasgow - GH-18LCS-P - Craftsman-Mission
$888.00
1800lighting
Cerno Licht For Cerno Ignis 24 Inch Large Pendant - 06-220-24BDCS
Cerno Licht For Cerno Ignis 24 Inch Large Pendant - 06-220-24BDCS
$1,610.00
1800lighting
ELK Lighting Chadwick 17 Inch Large Pendant - 66644-1
ELK Lighting Chadwick 17 Inch Large Pendant - 66644-1
$484.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Valencia 5 Inch Mini Pendant Valencia - VSH-7NR-CR-BK - Nautical
Arroyo Craftsman Valencia 5 Inch Mini Pendant Valencia - VSH-7NR-CR-BK - Nautical
$436.00
1800lighting
ELEGANT FURNITURE & LIGH Timeless Home Chloe 1-Light White Pendant with 15.7 in. W x 9.1 in. H White Aluminum Shade
ELEGANT FURNITURE & LIGH Timeless Home Chloe 1-Light White Pendant with 15.7 in. W x 9.1 in. H White Aluminum Shade
$78.00
homedepot
ET2 Lighting Fizz Iii 4 Inch LED Mini Pendant - E22761-89BZ
ET2 Lighting Fizz Iii 4 Inch LED Mini Pendant - E22761-89BZ
$164.00
1800lighting
Dakota Fields 3.5" H Glass Sphere Pendant Shade ( Screw On ) Glass in Orange, Size 3.5 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair BLMK7263 45297523
Dakota Fields 3.5" H Glass Sphere Pendant Shade ( Screw On ) Glass in Orange, Size 3.5 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair BLMK7263 45297523
$69.99
wayfair
Arroyo Craftsman Berkeley 9 Inch Mini Pendant Berkeley - BCMH-6-RM-S - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Berkeley 9 Inch Mini Pendant Berkeley - BCMH-6-RM-S - Craftsman-Mission
$544.00
1800lighting
Charlton Home® Bungay 3 - Light Lantern Rectangle Pendant Glass in Gray, Size 19.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair CAH-7LRM-P
Charlton Home® Bungay 3 - Light Lantern Rectangle Pendant Glass in Gray, Size 19.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair CAH-7LRM-P
$692.89
wayfair
Dainolite Glasgow Matte Black/Vintage Bronze Transitional Tinted Glass Globe Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | GLA-121P-MB-VB
Dainolite Glasgow Matte Black/Vintage Bronze Transitional Tinted Glass Globe Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | GLA-121P-MB-VB
$230.00
lowes
CWI Lighting Heale 18" 4-light Drum Shade Metal Pendant in Reddish Black
CWI Lighting Heale 18" 4-light Drum Shade Metal Pendant in Reddish Black
$191.56
walmart
Dainolite Selene Polished Chrome Modern/Contemporary LED Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | SEL-6P-PC
Dainolite Selene Polished Chrome Modern/Contemporary LED Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | SEL-6P-PC
$242.00
lowes
629-AB-LED Filigree 1-Light Pendant in Aged Bronze -
629-AB-LED Filigree 1-Light Pendant in Aged Bronze -
$268.00
appliancesconnection
Imber Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (06-210-24WOCL-35P1)
Imber Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (06-210-24WOCL-35P1)
$1,615.00
($1,900.00
save 0%)
ylighting
Irvona 2 - Light Single Bowl Pendant
Irvona 2 - Light Single Bowl Pendant
$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DSI LIGHTING Jute 3-Light Black Farmhouse Convertible Pendant
DSI LIGHTING Jute 3-Light Black Farmhouse Convertible Pendant
$126.09
homedepot
Ignis Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (06-220-17RWRL-35P1)
Ignis Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (06-220-17RWRL-35P1)
$1,521.50
($1,790.00
save 0%)
ylighting
Arroyo Craftsman Canterbury 7 Inch Mini Pendant Canterbury - CAH-7WO-P - Williamsburg
Arroyo Craftsman Canterbury 7 Inch Mini Pendant Canterbury - CAH-7WO-P - Williamsburg
$704.00
1800lighting
ET2 Lighting Quest 29 Inch LED Large Pendant - E25118-92BKGLD
ET2 Lighting Quest 29 Inch LED Large Pendant - E25118-92BKGLD
$638.00
1800lighting
Etat-des-Lieux 2C LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by D'Armes - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (EDL2CCT30DD1B)
Etat-des-Lieux 2C LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by D'Armes - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (EDL2CCT30DD1B)
$6,180.00
ylighting
Capistrano 5-Light Pendant, Oil Rubbed Bronze/Satin Brass
Capistrano 5-Light Pendant, Oil Rubbed Bronze/Satin Brass
$169.64
($188.49
save 10%)
overstock
Dainolite Vega 20 Inch Large Pendant Vega - VEG-196P-GLD-VB
Dainolite Vega 20 Inch Large Pendant Vega - VEG-196P-GLD-VB
$478.00
1800lighting
Mini Pendant with Clear Textured Glass - Antique Brass
Mini Pendant with Clear Textured Glass - Antique Brass
$40.91
walmart
Paulina Acoustic Pendant Light by Bruck Lighting - Color: Brown - Finish: Matte - (WEPPAU/80/PTB/ACT)
Paulina Acoustic Pendant Light by Bruck Lighting - Color: Brown - Finish: Matte - (WEPPAU/80/PTB/ACT)
$1,494.40
($1,868.00
save 0%)
ylighting
Carter Pendant Light by DelightFULL - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (CARTERPDT_NKLPL_WHTMT)
Carter Pendant Light by DelightFULL - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (CARTERPDT_NKLPL_WHTMT)
$890.00
ylighting
Craftmade Portrait 19 Inch Cage Pendant - 44936-ESP
Craftmade Portrait 19 Inch Cage Pendant - 44936-ESP
$397.60
1800lighting
Dainolite Glasgow 33 Inch Large Pendant - GLA-3310HP-MB
Dainolite Glasgow 33 Inch Large Pendant - GLA-3310HP-MB
$718.00
1800lighting
73041-3 Avalon 3 Light Pendant in Satin
73041-3 Avalon 3 Light Pendant in Satin
$498.00
appliancesconnection
Buzzishade Medium Pendant by BuzziSpace (SHADE-M-64-ORGLACE-RAL9006-196INCH-BLKCBL)
Buzzishade Medium Pendant by BuzziSpace (SHADE-M-64-ORGLACE-RAL9006-196INCH-BLKCBL)
$2,490.00
ylighting
Elk 546-1RBY-CRC-LED Curvalo 1-LED Light Pendant with Ruby Crackle Glass Shade, 6 by 13-Inch, Satin Nickel Finish
Elk 546-1RBY-CRC-LED Curvalo 1-LED Light Pendant with Ruby Crackle Glass Shade, 6 by 13-Inch, Satin Nickel Finish
$312.00
($327.00
save 5%)
amazon
Dainolite Mackerel Modern/Contemporary White Glass Bowl LED Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | PLD-1516-SC
Dainolite Mackerel Modern/Contemporary White Glass Bowl LED Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | PLD-1516-SC
$298.00
lowes
Dainolite Brynn 32 Inch Large Pendant - BRY-XL-PC-2406
Dainolite Brynn 32 Inch Large Pendant - BRY-XL-PC-2406
$684.00
1800lighting
Diana Pendant Light by DelightFULL - Color: Blue - Finish: Polished - (DIANASUSP_BLUGL_WHTMT_GLDPL)
Diana Pendant Light by DelightFULL - Color: Blue - Finish: Polished - (DIANASUSP_BLUGL_WHTMT_GLDPL)
$1,790.00
ylighting
BuzziLight Mono Pendant Light by BuzziSpace - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (BUZZILIGHT-MONO-L-58-WHT-BLK-78INCH-BLK)
BuzziLight Mono Pendant Light by BuzziSpace - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (BUZZILIGHT-MONO-L-58-WHT-BLK-78INCH-BLK)
$1,221.00
ylighting
BuzziShade Large Pendant by BuzziSpace - Color: Green - Finish: Black - (SHADE-L-64-WHTLACE-RAL9005-78INCH-BLKCBL)
BuzziShade Large Pendant by BuzziSpace - Color: Green - Finish: Black - (SHADE-L-64-WHTLACE-RAL9005-78INCH-BLKCBL)
$2,575.00
ylighting
Charlton Home® Hinde 1 - Light Single Bell Pendant in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair CHLH8953 34596243
Charlton Home® Hinde 1 - Light Single Bell Pendant in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair CHLH8953 34596243
$87.99
wayfair
Chelsea House 21 Inch Large Pendant - 68743
Chelsea House 21 Inch Large Pendant - 68743
$1,165.00
1800lighting
Knot Cilindro LED Pendant Light by Brokis - Color: Clear (PC1019-CGC23-CGSU66-CCS69-CCSC897-CEB982-CRP970-1-CEDV1461-165)
Knot Cilindro LED Pendant Light by Brokis - Color: Clear (PC1019-CGC23-CGSU66-CCS69-CCSC897-CEB982-CRP970-1-CEDV1461-165)
$2,355.00
ylighting
Corrigan Studio® Manhattan 1 - Light Unique Dome Pendant Metal in White, Size 7.75 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair DA889C7E819A4BA797304AC35E166A1D
Corrigan Studio® Manhattan 1 - Light Unique Dome Pendant Metal in White, Size 7.75 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair DA889C7E819A4BA797304AC35E166A1D
$219.99
wayfair
Classic Lighting Valencia 3-Light Bowl Pendant in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 5653 ABZ
Classic Lighting Valencia 3-Light Bowl Pendant in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 5653 ABZ
$969.99
($1,470.00
save -96899%)
wayfair
Cerno Amicus 16 Inch Pendant Light - Color: Brown - Size: 1 light
Cerno Amicus 16 Inch Pendant Light - Color: Brown - Size: 1 light
$909.50
($1,070.00
save -90850%)
lumens
Dainolite Octavia 16 Inch Large Pendant - OCV-161P-PC-GRY
Dainolite Octavia 16 Inch Large Pendant - OCV-161P-PC-GRY
$320.00
1800lighting
Dainolite Belenko 16 Inch Large Pendant - BKO-M-WH
Dainolite Belenko 16 Inch Large Pendant - BKO-M-WH
$144.00
1800lighting
Pendant Lighting
