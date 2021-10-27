Skip to content
Flush Mounts Lighting
Livex Lighting Oasis 3 Light Antique Brass Semi-Flush Mount
featured
Livex Lighting Oasis 3 Light Antique Brass Semi-Flush Mount
$149.90
homedepot
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 15 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-2DT-TN-AC
featured
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 15 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-2DT-TN-AC
$360.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Prairie 18 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - PCH-18-AM-BK
featured
Arroyo Craftsman Prairie 18 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - PCH-18-AM-BK
$1,110.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Scottsdale 13 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount - SDCM-13AM-BZ
Arroyo Craftsman Scottsdale 13 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount - SDCM-13AM-BZ
$836.00
1800lighting
1 - Light 14''
1 - Light 14''
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 17 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-4A-CR-AB
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 17 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-4A-CR-AB
$778.00
1800lighting
Access Lighting Tara 3-light Brushed Steel Flush Mount
Access Lighting Tara 3-light Brushed Steel Flush Mount
$204.00
overstock
Access Lighting Duo 15W Adjustable LED Semi-Flush Track Light with Acrylic Lens
Access Lighting Duo 15W Adjustable LED Semi-Flush Track Light with Acrylic Lens
$218.00
overstock
AllModern Ericka 1 - Light LED Dimmable Flush Mount in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair WS-11718-AL
AllModern Ericka 1 - Light LED Dimmable Flush Mount in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair WS-11718-AL
$179.10
wayfair
ASHLEY HARBOUR COLLECTION Leona 14 in. 1-Light White Lustre LED Flush Mount
ASHLEY HARBOUR COLLECTION Leona 14 in. 1-Light White Lustre LED Flush Mount
$95.70
homedepot
AA WAREHOUSING 15 in. 1-Light Brushed Nickel LED Flush Mount
AA WAREHOUSING 15 in. 1-Light Brushed Nickel LED Flush Mount
$50.31
homedepot
AFX Capri 19-in White Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | CFF193100LAJD1WH
AFX Capri 19-in White Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | CFF193100LAJD1WH
$152.00
lowes
AllModern Nomad 1 - Light Dimmable Flush Mount Ceramic/Metal in Red, Size 14.0 H x 5.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 3512AADE9663452BB32949CEDBC98A77
AllModern Nomad 1 - Light Dimmable Flush Mount Ceramic/Metal in Red, Size 14.0 H x 5.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 3512AADE9663452BB32949CEDBC98A77
$210.18
wayfair
AFX LED Wrap 24 in. 2-Light White LED Flush Mount
AFX LED Wrap 24 in. 2-Light White LED Flush Mount
$66.00
homedepot
AFX Lighting Covina 32 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount - CVF32232C927ENSN
AFX Lighting Covina 32 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount - CVF32232C927ENSN
$134.00
1800lighting
AllModern Logan Flush Mount Ceramic in White/Brown, Size 14.25 H x 12.75 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 9B38A9D95CC64CFF83699D0F18F33FEC
AllModern Logan Flush Mount Ceramic in White/Brown, Size 14.25 H x 12.75 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 9B38A9D95CC64CFF83699D0F18F33FEC
$255.42
wayfair
Allegri Lemire 18 Inch 5 Light Flush Mount Lemire - 025943-010-FR001 - Crystal
Allegri Lemire 18 Inch 5 Light Flush Mount Lemire - 025943-010-FR001 - Crystal
$1,020.00
1800lighting
AllModern Brewer 3 - Light 16" Cluster Globe Semi Flush Mount Glass in Yellow, Size 12.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair
AllModern Brewer 3 - Light 16" Cluster Globe Semi Flush Mount Glass in Yellow, Size 12.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair
$216.00
wayfair
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Caledonia 5 Inch 1 Light LED Semi Flush Mount - 516-1C-PC-G259-LED
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Caledonia 5 Inch 1 Light LED Semi Flush Mount - 516-1C-PC-G259-LED
$149.05
1800lighting
Alcott Hill® Melendy 1 - Light Flush Mount Glass/Ceramic in Brown, Size 6.5 H x 14.75 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair ALTH5576 44244411
Alcott Hill® Melendy 1 - Light Flush Mount Glass/Ceramic in Brown, Size 6.5 H x 14.75 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair ALTH5576 44244411
$169.99
wayfair
AllModern Nomad 1 - Light Dimmable Flush Mount Ceramic/Metal in White, Size 20.0 H x 5.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair B22AA39930634D539BA83D813B44CA3E
AllModern Nomad 1 - Light Dimmable Flush Mount Ceramic/Metal in White, Size 20.0 H x 5.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair B22AA39930634D539BA83D813B44CA3E
$254.54
wayfair
Elegant Designs Elipse Crystal 2 Light Round Ceiling Flush Mount - Gold
Elegant Designs Elipse Crystal 2 Light Round Ceiling Flush Mount - Gold
$139.00
($248.00
save 44%)
macy's
Tatum LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by AFX Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (TTMF1626L30D1SN)
Tatum LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by AFX Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (TTMF1626L30D1SN)
$302.00
ylighting
2nd Avenue Design Dean 48 Inch 6 Light Semi Flush Mount - 871493.48.SF.3ORBBRZ.FI
2nd Avenue Design Dean 48 Inch 6 Light Semi Flush Mount - 871493.48.SF.3ORBBRZ.FI
$4,500.00
1800lighting
17 Stories Benge 2 - Light 13" Flush Mount Glass in Yellow, Size 5.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 72F941D52DEB4853B5D4ABD519D16505
17 Stories Benge 2 - Light 13" Flush Mount Glass in Yellow, Size 5.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 72F941D52DEB4853B5D4ABD519D16505
$439.99
wayfair
AFX Apex 14.25-in Weathered Grey LED Flush Mount Light | APF1214LAJUDWG-LW
AFX Apex 14.25-in Weathered Grey LED Flush Mount Light | APF1214LAJUDWG-LW
$366.00
lowes
American Brass Five Light Semi-Flush Mount Kensgton Dark Bronze - One Size
American Brass Five Light Semi-Flush Mount Kensgton Dark Bronze - One Size
$1,208.49
overstock
Access Lighting Strike 2.0 9 Inch 1 Light LED Flush Mount Strike 2.0 - 20801LEDD-WH/ACR - Modern Contemporary
Access Lighting Strike 2.0 9 Inch 1 Light LED Flush Mount Strike 2.0 - 20801LEDD-WH/ACR - Modern Contemporary
$67.50
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Glasgow 2 - Light Simple Square Flush Mount Glass in Gray, Size 7.25 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair GCM-18RM-P
Arroyo Craftsman Glasgow 2 - Light Simple Square Flush Mount Glass in Gray, Size 7.25 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair GCM-18RM-P
$632.08
wayfair
Armetta 3 - Light 15.24" LED Semi Flush Mount
Armetta 3 - Light 15.24" LED Semi Flush Mount
$220.00
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Amell 1 - Light 6" Lantern Cylinder Semi Flush Mount Metal in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair STSS8469 45252603
17 Stories Amell 1 - Light 6" Lantern Cylinder Semi Flush Mount Metal in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair STSS8469 45252603
$127.99
wayfair
Access Lighting Zenon 16-in Brushed Steel Incandescent Flush Mount Light | 20662-BS/OPL
Access Lighting Zenon 16-in Brushed Steel Incandescent Flush Mount Light | 20662-BS/OPL
$88.00
lowes
Alcott Hill® Melendy Dimmable Flush Mount Glass/Ceramic in Black, Size 7.0 H x 14.75 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair ALTH5577 44244447
Alcott Hill® Melendy Dimmable Flush Mount Glass/Ceramic in Black, Size 7.0 H x 14.75 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair ALTH5577 44244447
$169.99
wayfair
Arroyo Craftsman Prairie 36 Inch 8 Light Semi Flush Mount - PCH-36-RM-RC
Arroyo Craftsman Prairie 36 Inch 8 Light Semi Flush Mount - PCH-36-RM-RC
$4,290.00
1800lighting
Tristram 1 - Light 7.48'' Sputnik Dome LED Semi Flush Mount
Tristram 1 - Light 7.48'' Sputnik Dome LED Semi Flush Mount
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beachcrest Home™ Nardone 1 - Light Simple Bell Semi Flush Mount Glass in White/Yellow | Wayfair BFCF11FA12D24DE68DAEF9E2159D06A2
Beachcrest Home™ Nardone 1 - Light Simple Bell Semi Flush Mount Glass in White/Yellow | Wayfair BFCF11FA12D24DE68DAEF9E2159D06A2
$122.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Nickole 1-Light 8.7" Semi Flush Mount Metal in Black, Size 8.3 H x 8.7 W x 8.7 D in | Wayfair 644F1D41F36848AD92C2304D66B0E0F6
Breakwater Bay Nickole 1-Light 8.7" Semi Flush Mount Metal in Black, Size 8.3 H x 8.7 W x 8.7 D in | Wayfair 644F1D41F36848AD92C2304D66B0E0F6
$61.99
wayfair
Telford Orchard - 6 Inch 11W 1 LED Flush Mount
Telford Orchard - 6 Inch 11W 1 LED Flush Mount
$58.49
overstock
Access Lighting Artemis 1 - Light Dimmable Black Flush Mount Glass/Metal in White, Size 12.25 H x 7.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 20416LEDDLP-MBL/OPL
Access Lighting Artemis 1 - Light Dimmable Black Flush Mount Glass/Metal in White, Size 12.25 H x 7.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 20416LEDDLP-MBL/OPL
$118.99
wayfair
Maryjane 2 - Light 12.2 Flush Mount
Maryjane 2 - Light 12.2 Flush Mount
$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Axolight Orchid LED Flushmount Light - Color: Beige - Size: 3 light
Axolight Orchid LED Flushmount Light - Color: Beige - Size: 3 light
$1,359.15
($1,599.00
save 0%)
lumens
Beachcrest Home™ Alexandira 1-Light 6" Semi Flush Mount Glass in Gray, Size 13.5 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 1DD13F9AD21A42DE88D04D5CDEA4333F
Beachcrest Home™ Alexandira 1-Light 6" Semi Flush Mount Glass in Gray, Size 13.5 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 1DD13F9AD21A42DE88D04D5CDEA4333F
$136.22
wayfair
Arroyo Craftsman Prairie 36 Inch 8 Light Semi Flush Mount - PCH-36-WO-RC
Arroyo Craftsman Prairie 36 Inch 8 Light Semi Flush Mount - PCH-36-WO-RC
$4,290.00
1800lighting
Pirouette Flush Mount By Anthropologie in Brown
Pirouette Flush Mount By Anthropologie in Brown
$448.00
anthropologie us
Duo LED Semi-Flush Mount by Access Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (63077LEDD-MWH/ACR)
Duo LED Semi-Flush Mount by Access Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (63077LEDD-MWH/ACR)
$218.00
ylighting
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 17 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-4DT-AM-VP
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 17 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-4DT-AM-VP
$650.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Vintage 12 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount - VICM-12RM-RB
Arroyo Craftsman Vintage 12 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount - VICM-12RM-RB
$450.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 17 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-4E-WO-AC
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 17 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-4E-WO-AC
$746.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman A-Line 17 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - ACM-4E-GW-AC
Arroyo Craftsman A-Line 17 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - ACM-4E-GW-AC
$1,098.00
1800lighting
Linkable LED Wraparound Shop Light Flush Mount Garage Lights, LED Wrap Around Light, 4Ft Linear Puff Ceiling Lighting Fixture, Fluorescent Tube Repl
Linkable LED Wraparound Shop Light Flush Mount Garage Lights, LED Wrap Around Light, 4Ft Linear Puff Ceiling Lighting Fixture, Fluorescent Tube Repl
$80.76
wayfairnorthamerica
Arroyo Craftsman Pasadena 11 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - PIH-11O-CR-BZ
Arroyo Craftsman Pasadena 11 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - PIH-11O-CR-BZ
$396.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Prairie 18 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - PIH-18-M-RB
Arroyo Craftsman Prairie 18 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - PIH-18-M-RB
$920.00
1800lighting
AllModern Nomad 1 - Light Dimmable Flush Mount Ceramic/Metal in White, Size 14.0 H x 5.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 72434C6EDD3545C69C768588363AA871
AllModern Nomad 1 - Light Dimmable Flush Mount Ceramic/Metal in White, Size 14.0 H x 5.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 72434C6EDD3545C69C768588363AA871
$254.46
wayfair
Artcraft Boise 17 Inch 3 Light Flush Mount Boise - AC2317OB - Modern Contemporary
Artcraft Boise 17 Inch 3 Light Flush Mount Boise - AC2317OB - Modern Contemporary
$163.00
1800lighting
Beachcrest Home™ Knowles 1-Light 10" Semi Flush Mount Glass in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair E94B812632E0426ABFD4A1E013EF38FF
Beachcrest Home™ Knowles 1-Light 10" Semi Flush Mount Glass in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair E94B812632E0426ABFD4A1E013EF38FF
$164.99
wayfair
Allegri Chauvet 10 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount Chauvet - 026940-010-FR001 - Crystal
Allegri Chauvet 10 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount Chauvet - 026940-010-FR001 - Crystal
$262.00
1800lighting
AllModern Miro 1-Light 7.5" LED Semi Flush Mount in White, Size 8.0 H x 7.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair 779DF6A17186439FAC99940C6F7E81CA
AllModern Miro 1-Light 7.5" LED Semi Flush Mount in White, Size 8.0 H x 7.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair 779DF6A17186439FAC99940C6F7E81CA
$203.00
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Saroyan 1-Light 6.25" Flush Mount Glass in White/Brown, Size 7.9 H x 6.25 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 7D39E8EADB1E497AAB761DEEA22570F3
Breakwater Bay Saroyan 1-Light 6.25" Flush Mount Glass in White/Brown, Size 7.9 H x 6.25 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 7D39E8EADB1E497AAB761DEEA22570F3
$77.86
wayfair
Bel Air Lighting 15 in. 26-Watt Equivalent Rubbed Oil Bronze Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Metal Shade
Bel Air Lighting 15 in. 26-Watt Equivalent Rubbed Oil Bronze Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Metal Shade
$81.24
homedepot
Lenox 16-inch White LED Flush Mount, White Acrylic Shade
Lenox 16-inch White LED Flush Mount, White Acrylic Shade
$177.00
overstock
Flush Mounts Lighting
