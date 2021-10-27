Lighting

featured

ANDlight Spotlight Volumes C Series Table Lamp - Color: Gold

$1,195.00
lumens
featured

AllModern Nora 1 - Light Single Geometric LED Pendant in Gray/White/Yellow, Size 8.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair

$320.00
wayfair
featured

61" Metal Floor Lamp w/ 2-Lights, Edison Bulbs, & Clear Glass Globe Shades

$94.99
overstock

Edison Brass Wall Sconces Set Of Two Sconce Plug In With Switch Swing Arm

$243.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Lior 48" Rectangular Pendant

$16,999.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Plug-In Wall Sconces Set Of Two Swing Arm Brass Wall Lamp With Plug-In Cord Wall Light Fixture

$509.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Orren Ellis 12-Inch CRI90+15W 3000K/4000K/5000K Color Temperature Adjustable Dimmable LED Wall Sconce, ETL Listed LED Half Moon Wall Fixture Wayfair

$152.99
wayfair

Latitude Run® Donashia 1 Light Wall Sconce Glass in Brown, Size 20.75 H x 4.5 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair C53E40561D3F4FCABF6A2EC1C1E16A6C

$310.00
wayfair

Dimmable 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp

$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Gamero 2-Light 16" Flush Mount

$640.00
wayfairnorthamerica

17 Stories 12 Lights Adjustable Spider Chandelier Frame For Living Room Dining Room Bedroom Showroom, Max 45" Metal in Black | Wayfair

$219.99
wayfair

Todd Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (SAO2041033)

$570.00
($1,140.00 save -56900%)
ylighting
Advertisement

Philip Linen Drum Pendant Light by Alder & Ore - Color: White - Finish: Textured - (SAO2022588)

$913.00
ylighting

Innovations 100AC-10CR-2AC Transitional One Light Mini Pendant from Winchester Collection in Copper Finish,

$64.35
amazon

Hunter Squire Manor Brushed Nickel Modern/Contemporary Lantern LED Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 19087

$342.11
lowes

JONATHAN Y Transitional 23-in Gold Rotary Socket Table Lamp with Linen Shade Cotton | JYL4019A

$68.98
lowes

Chaima 2 - Light Unique / Statement Linear Pendant

$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Nest 27.5" Round Pendant Glass in Gray/Brown, Size 9.0 H x 27.5 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair 897640-1AB

$5,099.99
wayfair

Eurofase Lighting Landigo Large Pendant Landigo - 35952-015 - Mid-Century Modern

$132.80
($166.00 save 20%)
1800lighting

Murdoch 3 - Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier

$374.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Gallery Twofold Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Antique - (273050-1131)

$1,097.80
ylighting

Hubbardton Forge Abacus Floor Lamp - 289520-1017

$3,847.80
1800lighting

Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Ballston Cone 16 Inch 1 Light Semi Flush Mount Ballston Cone - 516-1C-WPC-GBC-162 - Modern Contemporary

$276.10
1800lighting

FORTE LIGHTING INC Jayden 3-Light Antique Bronze Chandelier with Clear Glass

$164.90
homedepot
Advertisement

Mckissick 1 - Light Simple Bowl Flush Mount

$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica

4-Head White Modern LED Lamp Chandelier Acrylic Lamp Chandelier Pendant Lights, Suitable For Living Room Lamp Simple Diamond Shape Creative Bedroom St

$174.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Loon Peak® Zayyan 1-Light Wall Sconce Ceramic in Blue/Black, Size 13.75 H x 8.0 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair 1E03B2D836AB45C49B08510E01C1DD52

$249.99
wayfair

Belinda Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (H415101A-OB)

$238.00
ylighting

Dean 3 - Light Lantern Drum Chandelier

$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Branch Large Pendant Light by RBW - Color: Silver - Finish: Natural - (BREP-L-AA01-27-277_TR_DIN)

$1,564.00
($1,840.00 save 0%)
ylighting

Classic Lighting Bedazzle 1-Light Wall Sconce Glass in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 16102 CPSQ

$236.99
wayfair

Cresswell 58 in. Distressed Iron Etagere Floor Lamp with Linen Shade

$67.12
homedepot

Brrnoo Retro Pendant Light, Pendant Light lamps,86-265V 5XE27 Retro Style LED Pendant Light Antique lamps Fixture for Study Cafe Bar Hallway

$40.60
walmart

Crystorama Traditional Crystal 14 Inch Wall Sconce Traditional Crystal - 1122-CH-CL-S - Crystal

$654.00
1800lighting

Corrigan Studio® Barnabas 3 - Light Unique/Statement Cylinder LED Pendant Glass in Black/White, Size 40.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair

$299.99
wayfair

Cyan Design Beaming Around Linear Chandelier - Color: Clear - Size: 8 light

$1,647.46
lumens
Advertisement

Canora Grey Cadarrah 31" Table Lamp Fabric/Crystal in Black/White, Size 30.5 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 3401549EF66D496BABA10036438B4930

$199.99
wayfair

Carson Carrington Soro Gold Mercury Glass and Beige Linen Drum Shade 24-Inch Gourd Table Lamp

$101.99
overstock

10711/3 Weaverton 3-Light Chandelier in Oil Rubbed

$448.00
appliancesconnection

Designers Fountain Jedrek 5-Light Matte Black Transitional Chandelier | 93385-BK

$331.00
lowes

Crystorama Maria Theresa 16 Inch Wall Sconce Maria Theresa - 4404-GD-CL-MWP - Crystal

$394.00
1800lighting

Cyan Designs Cinebulle 25 Inch Table Lamp - 08773

$487.50
1800lighting

The Sisley Table Lamp Gold Ceramic - Crestview Collection CVAP2515

$270.00
totallyfurniture

Arroyo Craftsman Evergreen 9 Inch Mini Pendant Evergreen - ESH-9SF-AM-BZ - Craftsman-Mission

$520.00
1800lighting

DALS Lighting Cfled 18-in Satin Nickel LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | CFLEDR18-CC-SN

$222.46
lowes

Mangassa 3 - Light Cluster Geometric Pendant

$499.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Breakwater Bay Branton 1 - Light Single Dome Pendant Glass in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 4CA9CBA81EFF44BEA046EB2056660602

$206.99
wayfair

Dakota Fields Akron 1 - Light Wall Sconce Ceramic in Gray, Size 4.25 H x 7.75 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair C7DB4440228E4576AE9FBA48A58F7B91

$162.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Keyon 1 - Light LED Dimmable Wall Sconce

$249.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Bond 35.3" Sconce Glass/Metal in Black, Size 35.3 H x 5.5 W x 7.6 D in | Wayfair 926450-11ST

$3,099.99
wayfair

Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Natural Inspirations 22 - Light Cluster Bulb Pendant Glass in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair

$14,199.99
wayfair

American Brass Five Light Chandelier Kaya collection Pewter - One Size

$1,268.49
overstock

17 Stories Rugeley 1 - Light Single Cone Pendant Glass in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair E2ECA5D012AC42B3ACD218793739CDCE

$112.99
wayfair

Andover Mills™ Fannin 2 - Light Dimmable Armed Sconce Glass/Metal in Gray, Size 10.2 H x 13.9 W x 7.1 D in | Wayfair

$77.99
wayfair

Crownstone 890750 Wall Sconce by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Textured - (890750-21ST)

$2,025.00
ylighting

Astoria Grand Soderberg 5-Light Candle Style Classic/Traditional Chandelier Metal in Brown | Wayfair DB1FE4F2AD1542618B42BC3BFD19F70C

$719.99
wayfair

Livex Lighting Oasis 3 Light Antique Brass Semi-Flush Mount

$149.90
homedepot

Arroyo Craftsman A-Line 9 Inch Wall Sconce - AB-1T-WO-AB

$372.00
1800lighting

Cal Lighting Akaki 6-Light Wood and Metal Industrial Chandelier | FX-3706-6

$921.48
lowes

Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 15 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-2DT-TN-AC

$360.00
1800lighting
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com