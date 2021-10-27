Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Decor
Lighting
Lighting
Share
Lighting
Sconces
Flush Mounts
Chandeliers
Lamps
Pendant
ANDlight Spotlight Volumes C Series Table Lamp - Color: Gold
featured
ANDlight Spotlight Volumes C Series Table Lamp - Color: Gold
$1,195.00
lumens
AllModern Nora 1 - Light Single Geometric LED Pendant in Gray/White/Yellow, Size 8.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair
featured
AllModern Nora 1 - Light Single Geometric LED Pendant in Gray/White/Yellow, Size 8.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair
$320.00
wayfair
61" Metal Floor Lamp w/ 2-Lights, Edison Bulbs, & Clear Glass Globe Shades
featured
61" Metal Floor Lamp w/ 2-Lights, Edison Bulbs, & Clear Glass Globe Shades
$94.99
overstock
Edison Brass Wall Sconces Set Of Two Sconce Plug In With Switch Swing Arm
Edison Brass Wall Sconces Set Of Two Sconce Plug In With Switch Swing Arm
$243.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lior 48" Rectangular Pendant
Lior 48" Rectangular Pendant
$16,999.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Plug-In Wall Sconces Set Of Two Swing Arm Brass Wall Lamp With Plug-In Cord Wall Light Fixture
Plug-In Wall Sconces Set Of Two Swing Arm Brass Wall Lamp With Plug-In Cord Wall Light Fixture
$509.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Orren Ellis 12-Inch CRI90+15W 3000K/4000K/5000K Color Temperature Adjustable Dimmable LED Wall Sconce, ETL Listed LED Half Moon Wall Fixture Wayfair
Orren Ellis 12-Inch CRI90+15W 3000K/4000K/5000K Color Temperature Adjustable Dimmable LED Wall Sconce, ETL Listed LED Half Moon Wall Fixture Wayfair
$152.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Donashia 1 Light Wall Sconce Glass in Brown, Size 20.75 H x 4.5 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair C53E40561D3F4FCABF6A2EC1C1E16A6C
Latitude Run® Donashia 1 Light Wall Sconce Glass in Brown, Size 20.75 H x 4.5 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair C53E40561D3F4FCABF6A2EC1C1E16A6C
$310.00
wayfair
Dimmable 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp
Dimmable 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp
$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gamero 2-Light 16" Flush Mount
Gamero 2-Light 16" Flush Mount
$640.00
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories 12 Lights Adjustable Spider Chandelier Frame For Living Room Dining Room Bedroom Showroom, Max 45" Metal in Black | Wayfair
17 Stories 12 Lights Adjustable Spider Chandelier Frame For Living Room Dining Room Bedroom Showroom, Max 45" Metal in Black | Wayfair
$219.99
wayfair
Todd Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (SAO2041033)
Todd Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (SAO2041033)
$570.00
($1,140.00
save -56900%)
ylighting
Philip Linen Drum Pendant Light by Alder & Ore - Color: White - Finish: Textured - (SAO2022588)
Philip Linen Drum Pendant Light by Alder & Ore - Color: White - Finish: Textured - (SAO2022588)
$913.00
ylighting
Innovations 100AC-10CR-2AC Transitional One Light Mini Pendant from Winchester Collection in Copper Finish,
Innovations 100AC-10CR-2AC Transitional One Light Mini Pendant from Winchester Collection in Copper Finish,
$64.35
amazon
Hunter Squire Manor Brushed Nickel Modern/Contemporary Lantern LED Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 19087
Hunter Squire Manor Brushed Nickel Modern/Contemporary Lantern LED Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 19087
$342.11
lowes
JONATHAN Y Transitional 23-in Gold Rotary Socket Table Lamp with Linen Shade Cotton | JYL4019A
JONATHAN Y Transitional 23-in Gold Rotary Socket Table Lamp with Linen Shade Cotton | JYL4019A
$68.98
lowes
Chaima 2 - Light Unique / Statement Linear Pendant
Chaima 2 - Light Unique / Statement Linear Pendant
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Nest 27.5" Round Pendant Glass in Gray/Brown, Size 9.0 H x 27.5 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair 897640-1AB
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Nest 27.5" Round Pendant Glass in Gray/Brown, Size 9.0 H x 27.5 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair 897640-1AB
$5,099.99
wayfair
Eurofase Lighting Landigo Large Pendant Landigo - 35952-015 - Mid-Century Modern
Eurofase Lighting Landigo Large Pendant Landigo - 35952-015 - Mid-Century Modern
$132.80
($166.00
save 20%)
1800lighting
Murdoch 3 - Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier
Murdoch 3 - Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier
$374.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gallery Twofold Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Antique - (273050-1131)
Gallery Twofold Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Antique - (273050-1131)
$1,097.80
ylighting
Hubbardton Forge Abacus Floor Lamp - 289520-1017
Hubbardton Forge Abacus Floor Lamp - 289520-1017
$3,847.80
1800lighting
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Ballston Cone 16 Inch 1 Light Semi Flush Mount Ballston Cone - 516-1C-WPC-GBC-162 - Modern Contemporary
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Ballston Cone 16 Inch 1 Light Semi Flush Mount Ballston Cone - 516-1C-WPC-GBC-162 - Modern Contemporary
$276.10
1800lighting
FORTE LIGHTING INC Jayden 3-Light Antique Bronze Chandelier with Clear Glass
FORTE LIGHTING INC Jayden 3-Light Antique Bronze Chandelier with Clear Glass
$164.90
homedepot
Mckissick 1 - Light Simple Bowl Flush Mount
Mckissick 1 - Light Simple Bowl Flush Mount
$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica
4-Head White Modern LED Lamp Chandelier Acrylic Lamp Chandelier Pendant Lights, Suitable For Living Room Lamp Simple Diamond Shape Creative Bedroom St
4-Head White Modern LED Lamp Chandelier Acrylic Lamp Chandelier Pendant Lights, Suitable For Living Room Lamp Simple Diamond Shape Creative Bedroom St
$174.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Loon Peak® Zayyan 1-Light Wall Sconce Ceramic in Blue/Black, Size 13.75 H x 8.0 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair 1E03B2D836AB45C49B08510E01C1DD52
Loon Peak® Zayyan 1-Light Wall Sconce Ceramic in Blue/Black, Size 13.75 H x 8.0 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair 1E03B2D836AB45C49B08510E01C1DD52
$249.99
wayfair
Belinda Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (H415101A-OB)
Belinda Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (H415101A-OB)
$238.00
ylighting
Dean 3 - Light Lantern Drum Chandelier
Dean 3 - Light Lantern Drum Chandelier
$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Branch Large Pendant Light by RBW - Color: Silver - Finish: Natural - (BREP-L-AA01-27-277_TR_DIN)
Branch Large Pendant Light by RBW - Color: Silver - Finish: Natural - (BREP-L-AA01-27-277_TR_DIN)
$1,564.00
($1,840.00
save 0%)
ylighting
Classic Lighting Bedazzle 1-Light Wall Sconce Glass in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 16102 CPSQ
Classic Lighting Bedazzle 1-Light Wall Sconce Glass in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 16102 CPSQ
$236.99
wayfair
Cresswell 58 in. Distressed Iron Etagere Floor Lamp with Linen Shade
Cresswell 58 in. Distressed Iron Etagere Floor Lamp with Linen Shade
$67.12
homedepot
Brrnoo Retro Pendant Light, Pendant Light lamps,86-265V 5XE27 Retro Style LED Pendant Light Antique lamps Fixture for Study Cafe Bar Hallway
Brrnoo Retro Pendant Light, Pendant Light lamps,86-265V 5XE27 Retro Style LED Pendant Light Antique lamps Fixture for Study Cafe Bar Hallway
$40.60
walmart
Crystorama Traditional Crystal 14 Inch Wall Sconce Traditional Crystal - 1122-CH-CL-S - Crystal
Crystorama Traditional Crystal 14 Inch Wall Sconce Traditional Crystal - 1122-CH-CL-S - Crystal
$654.00
1800lighting
Corrigan Studio® Barnabas 3 - Light Unique/Statement Cylinder LED Pendant Glass in Black/White, Size 40.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Barnabas 3 - Light Unique/Statement Cylinder LED Pendant Glass in Black/White, Size 40.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair
$299.99
wayfair
Cyan Design Beaming Around Linear Chandelier - Color: Clear - Size: 8 light
Cyan Design Beaming Around Linear Chandelier - Color: Clear - Size: 8 light
$1,647.46
lumens
Canora Grey Cadarrah 31" Table Lamp Fabric/Crystal in Black/White, Size 30.5 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 3401549EF66D496BABA10036438B4930
Canora Grey Cadarrah 31" Table Lamp Fabric/Crystal in Black/White, Size 30.5 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 3401549EF66D496BABA10036438B4930
$199.99
wayfair
Carson Carrington Soro Gold Mercury Glass and Beige Linen Drum Shade 24-Inch Gourd Table Lamp
Carson Carrington Soro Gold Mercury Glass and Beige Linen Drum Shade 24-Inch Gourd Table Lamp
$101.99
overstock
10711/3 Weaverton 3-Light Chandelier in Oil Rubbed
10711/3 Weaverton 3-Light Chandelier in Oil Rubbed
$448.00
appliancesconnection
Designers Fountain Jedrek 5-Light Matte Black Transitional Chandelier | 93385-BK
Designers Fountain Jedrek 5-Light Matte Black Transitional Chandelier | 93385-BK
$331.00
lowes
Crystorama Maria Theresa 16 Inch Wall Sconce Maria Theresa - 4404-GD-CL-MWP - Crystal
Crystorama Maria Theresa 16 Inch Wall Sconce Maria Theresa - 4404-GD-CL-MWP - Crystal
$394.00
1800lighting
Cyan Designs Cinebulle 25 Inch Table Lamp - 08773
Cyan Designs Cinebulle 25 Inch Table Lamp - 08773
$487.50
1800lighting
The Sisley Table Lamp Gold Ceramic - Crestview Collection CVAP2515
The Sisley Table Lamp Gold Ceramic - Crestview Collection CVAP2515
$270.00
totallyfurniture
Arroyo Craftsman Evergreen 9 Inch Mini Pendant Evergreen - ESH-9SF-AM-BZ - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Evergreen 9 Inch Mini Pendant Evergreen - ESH-9SF-AM-BZ - Craftsman-Mission
$520.00
1800lighting
DALS Lighting Cfled 18-in Satin Nickel LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | CFLEDR18-CC-SN
DALS Lighting Cfled 18-in Satin Nickel LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | CFLEDR18-CC-SN
$222.46
lowes
Mangassa 3 - Light Cluster Geometric Pendant
Mangassa 3 - Light Cluster Geometric Pendant
$499.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breakwater Bay Branton 1 - Light Single Dome Pendant Glass in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 4CA9CBA81EFF44BEA046EB2056660602
Breakwater Bay Branton 1 - Light Single Dome Pendant Glass in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 4CA9CBA81EFF44BEA046EB2056660602
$206.99
wayfair
Dakota Fields Akron 1 - Light Wall Sconce Ceramic in Gray, Size 4.25 H x 7.75 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair C7DB4440228E4576AE9FBA48A58F7B91
Dakota Fields Akron 1 - Light Wall Sconce Ceramic in Gray, Size 4.25 H x 7.75 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair C7DB4440228E4576AE9FBA48A58F7B91
$162.99
wayfair
Keyon 1 - Light LED Dimmable Wall Sconce
Keyon 1 - Light LED Dimmable Wall Sconce
$249.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Bond 35.3" Sconce Glass/Metal in Black, Size 35.3 H x 5.5 W x 7.6 D in | Wayfair 926450-11ST
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Bond 35.3" Sconce Glass/Metal in Black, Size 35.3 H x 5.5 W x 7.6 D in | Wayfair 926450-11ST
$3,099.99
wayfair
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Natural Inspirations 22 - Light Cluster Bulb Pendant Glass in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Natural Inspirations 22 - Light Cluster Bulb Pendant Glass in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
$14,199.99
wayfair
American Brass Five Light Chandelier Kaya collection Pewter - One Size
American Brass Five Light Chandelier Kaya collection Pewter - One Size
$1,268.49
overstock
17 Stories Rugeley 1 - Light Single Cone Pendant Glass in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair E2ECA5D012AC42B3ACD218793739CDCE
17 Stories Rugeley 1 - Light Single Cone Pendant Glass in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair E2ECA5D012AC42B3ACD218793739CDCE
$112.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Fannin 2 - Light Dimmable Armed Sconce Glass/Metal in Gray, Size 10.2 H x 13.9 W x 7.1 D in | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Fannin 2 - Light Dimmable Armed Sconce Glass/Metal in Gray, Size 10.2 H x 13.9 W x 7.1 D in | Wayfair
$77.99
wayfair
Crownstone 890750 Wall Sconce by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Textured - (890750-21ST)
Crownstone 890750 Wall Sconce by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Textured - (890750-21ST)
$2,025.00
ylighting
Astoria Grand Soderberg 5-Light Candle Style Classic/Traditional Chandelier Metal in Brown | Wayfair DB1FE4F2AD1542618B42BC3BFD19F70C
Astoria Grand Soderberg 5-Light Candle Style Classic/Traditional Chandelier Metal in Brown | Wayfair DB1FE4F2AD1542618B42BC3BFD19F70C
$719.99
wayfair
Livex Lighting Oasis 3 Light Antique Brass Semi-Flush Mount
Livex Lighting Oasis 3 Light Antique Brass Semi-Flush Mount
$149.90
homedepot
Arroyo Craftsman A-Line 9 Inch Wall Sconce - AB-1T-WO-AB
Arroyo Craftsman A-Line 9 Inch Wall Sconce - AB-1T-WO-AB
$372.00
1800lighting
Cal Lighting Akaki 6-Light Wood and Metal Industrial Chandelier | FX-3706-6
Cal Lighting Akaki 6-Light Wood and Metal Industrial Chandelier | FX-3706-6
$921.48
lowes
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 15 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-2DT-TN-AC
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 15 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-2DT-TN-AC
$360.00
1800lighting
