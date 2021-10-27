Wreaths & Garlands

featured

August Grove® 6' Willow Berries Garland in Green, Size 72.0 H x 72.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 7D15C612278E4AAC9CF4474F9396AFAB

$40.99
wayfair
featured

Alcott Hill® Berry Foam Wreath in Orange/Red, Size 26.0 H x 26.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair E11071479513461B9C5AB7D08701DEFD

$99.99
wayfair
featured

2 Pack of 19.5" Hydrangea, Rose & Sedum Wreath By Allstate | Michaels®

$72.00
($144.00 save 50%)
michaelsstores

Preserved 10" Driftwood Wreath

$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica

or wreath, artificial wreath

$135.00
amazon

6Ft Yellow Sunflower Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®

$5.99
($14.99 save 60%)
michaelsstores

5.5" Mini Wreath with Squirrel by Ashland® | Michaels®

$3.19
($7.99 save 60%)
michaelsstores

August Grove® Pip Garland in Red, Size 3.0 H x 48.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 18842665830D4BC1B727F9480C3DAA86

$30.99
wayfair

August Grove® Colorful Garden Mix Poppy 24" Polyester Wreath in Green/Orange/Pink, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair

$77.99
wayfair

Primrose 22" Foam Wreath

$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica

18" Black Feather Wreath by Ashland® | Michaels®

$17.49
($34.99 save 50%)
michaelsstores

Candle Ring 16" Silk Wreath

$107.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Tulip wreath, Grapevine wreath, Spring wreath

$188.70
amazon

Welcome Flamingo 18" Deco Mesh Wreath

$143.99
wayfairnorthamerica

August Grove® 24" Silk Wreath Silk in Orange, Size 22.0 H x 24.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair D67FAA5A73B349C1968A00ECD407BA04

$66.99
wayfair

6Ft Orange, Black & Yellow Fabric Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®

$7.49
($14.99 save 50%)
michaelsstores

6Ft Cream Peony Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®

$19.99
michaelsstores

Bala Ceiling Fans Artificial Flower Garland Metal in White, Size 86.0 H x 4.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 25-0314WH

$283.99
wayfair

August Grove® Faux Magnolia Leaf Garland in Green, Size 12.0 H x 60.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair WR1508

$62.99
wayfair

Burlap monogram wreath, bow wreath, turquoise wreath, burlap wreath, classic monogram, initial

$70.00
amazon

6Ft White Rose Foliage Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®

$29.99
michaelsstores

Creative Collection™ Shimmer LED Lights Garland By Ashland™ | Michaels®

$19.99
michaelsstores

22" Boxwood Wreath by Ashland® | Michaels®

$39.99
michaelsstores

Ash & Hart Floral Bead Novelty Garland Wood in Orange, Size 72.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair ORMM

$29.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Handmade Felt Ball 14" 100% Sustainable Wool Wreath

$125.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Rise and Shine Farmhouse Handmade 24" Deco Mesh Wreath

$153.99
wayfairnorthamerica

August Grove® Preserved Basic Monogram Letter 12" Moss Wreath ery in Green, Size 18.0 H x 12.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG3798 43015411

$57.99
wayfair

4 Pack of 4.5Ft Orange Maple Leaf Garland By Allstate | Michaels®

$25.49
($50.99 save 50%)
michaelsstores

6Ft Stephanotis Classic Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®

$5.00
($16.49 save 70%)
michaelsstores

August Grove® Artificial Indian Corn Husk 26" Wreath in Yellow, Size 26.0 H x 26.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair AGTG2930 42557305

$59.99
wayfair

Andover Mills™ 30" Lighted PVC Wreath in Red/White, Size 18.0 H x 6.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair C96F8693DF794EB3AB0CBE83BFB6DE44

$45.99
wayfair

6 Pack of 6Ft Forsythia Garland, Yellow By Allstate | Michaels®

$9.99
($19.99 save 50%)
michaelsstores

Fresh 24" Picked Pansy Wreath

$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Artificial 22" French Lavender Wreath

$51.99
overstock

6.5" Foliage Wreath by Ashland® in Green | Michaels®

$9.99
michaelsstores

2 Pack of 22" White & Pink Peony Wreath By Allstate | Michaels®

$44.99
($89.99 save 50%)
michaelsstores
Advertisement

August Grove® Floral Wreath w/ Sunflowers in Green/Red/Yellow, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG2667 42450970

$36.99
wayfair

Burlap sunflower wreath bandanna burlap wreath bandanna wreath monogram wreath custom wreath

$60.00
amazon

Berry Grapevine Wreath

$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Secret Garden Wreath -24” Secret Garden Wreath

$63.99
($79.99 save 20%)
1800flowerscom

3 Pack of 5Ft Berry Garland, Green By Allstate | Michaels®

$19.99
($39.99 save 50%)
michaelsstores

24" Sunflower Wreath

$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Eucalyptus 20" Greenery Wreath

$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica

6Ft Mixed Orange Maple Leaf Chain Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®

$5.99
($14.99 save 60%)
michaelsstores

Alcott Hill® 6' Gooseberry Decorative Garland in Red, Size 5.0 H x 72.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT7857 32176797

$59.99
wayfair

Serene Blessings Standing Wreath- Bright Small

$174.99
1800flowerscom

Serene Blessings Standing Wreath- Pink & White Large by 1-800 Flowers

$224.99
1800flowers

Serene Blessings Standing Wreath- Red, White & Blue Small by 1-800 Flowers

$174.99
1800flowers
Advertisement

Darby Home Co Peony & Heather 26" Silk Wreath Silk in Green/Pink/White, Size 26.0 H x 26.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 1BFD1937226B49C4B71994D78C0E43F7

$152.99
wayfair

Dakota Fields Malachi Bead Garland Wood in Blue/Brown/White, Size 58.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 953A399F28D94F398941683CBE291F4D

$42.99
wayfair

Magnolia | Blue Design | Floral wreath

$92.97
amazon

Hydrangea Forsythia Cosmos Berry Spring Everyday Silk Wreath

$233.99
wayfairnorthamerica

10Ft Gold & White Balloon Garland by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®

$19.99
michaelsstores

Christopher Knight Home Milner Artificial Wreath, Green + Red

$40.97
amazon

Dakota Fields Alaric Bead Mixed Garland Wood in Blue/Brown/White, Size 33.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair B9539CEC9B664533AD4BB1251C022BD9

$35.99
wayfair

Club Pack of 12 Decorative Metallic Hanging Disco Ball Garland 1.5" x 78" - Silver

$150.49
overstock

Welcome Bee wreath

$110.00
amazon

Yellow and Pink Spring Florals Artificial Wreath - 20-Inch

$76.92
($90.49 save 15%)
overstock

Beautiful Butterflies Handmade 24" Deco Mesh Wreath

$153.99
wayfairnorthamerica

August Grove® Light Hotag 22" Plastic Wreath in Green, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair AGGR2665 37986144

$43.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com