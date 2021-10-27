Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Candleholders
Candleholders
Shop
Home
Decor
Candleholders
Candleholders
Candleholders
Vegan Glow in Dark Bio Glass 100% Natural Candle Holders Candlesticks for Table Centerpiece Taper Candles 1''D Home Decor (Violet)
featured
Vegan Glow in Dark Bio Glass 100% Natural Candle Holders Candlesticks for Table Centerpiece Taper Candles 1''D Home Decor (Violet)
$45.50
amazon
Etta Avenue™ Iron Candlestick Iron in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 32879
featured
Etta Avenue™ Iron Candlestick Iron in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 32879
$51.99
wayfair
Dakota Fields Natural Tealight Candle Holder- Medium 4-5 Lbs- Includes One Tealight Candle, Size 6.0 H x 6.2 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair
featured
Dakota Fields Natural Tealight Candle Holder- Medium 4-5 Lbs- Includes One Tealight Candle, Size 6.0 H x 6.2 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair
$124.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Matte Candle Holders Set Of 3 - Metal Candle Holders For Pillar Candles - 3 Pillar Candle Holder Centerpiece in Black | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Matte Candle Holders Set Of 3 - Metal Candle Holders For Pillar Candles - 3 Pillar Candle Holder Centerpiece in Black | Wayfair
$209.99
wayfair
32" Clear Crystal Harlow Large Candle Holder
32" Clear Crystal Harlow Large Candle Holder
$665.49
overstock
Creative Co-Op Candleholders - Brown Bird Nest Tealight Holder
Creative Co-Op Candleholders - Brown Bird Nest Tealight Holder
$6.83
($8.99
save 24%)
zulily
Charlton Home® Grand Hotel Metal Candlestick Metal in Gray, Size 12.2 H x 4.7 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 5B5B7A198D52411D8487A7F568E7F9C9
Charlton Home® Grand Hotel Metal Candlestick Metal in Gray, Size 12.2 H x 4.7 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 5B5B7A198D52411D8487A7F568E7F9C9
$51.99
wayfair
Creative Brands Heartfelt Collection-Lustre Mercury Glass Cloche Dome Candle Holder, 5.5 x 7-Inches, His Angles-Psalm 91:11
Creative Brands Heartfelt Collection-Lustre Mercury Glass Cloche Dome Candle Holder, 5.5 x 7-Inches, His Angles-Psalm 91:11
$25.99
amazon
Wood Pillar Candle Holder with Square Base - CTW Home Collection 530181
Wood Pillar Candle Holder with Square Base - CTW Home Collection 530181
$23.99
totallyfurniture
By Lassen - Line Candle Holder - Brass
By Lassen - Line Candle Holder - Brass
$152.00
amaraus
DANYA B Orbits Black Metal and Clear Glass Hurricane Candleholder
DANYA B Orbits Black Metal and Clear Glass Hurricane Candleholder
$35.95
($38.99
save 8%)
homedepot
Cyan Design Medium Hex Nut Candleholder in Natural Wood
Cyan Design Medium Hex Nut Candleholder in Natural Wood
$113.75
lightsonline
Cyan Design 09817 Lucus Aluminum Decorative Candle Holder - Bronze
Cyan Design 09817 Lucus Aluminum Decorative Candle Holder - Bronze
$100.91
overstock
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Contemporary Candlestick Holders
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Contemporary Candlestick Holders
$93.80
($134.00
save 30%)
macys
DecMode 5"W, 14"H Aluminum Contemporary Candle Holders, Gold, 3-Piece
DecMode 5"W, 14"H Aluminum Contemporary Candle Holders, Gold, 3-Piece
$41.50
walmartusa
Crystal Candelabra Block (Sm)
Crystal Candelabra Block (Sm)
$260.82
wayfairnorthamerica
Cyan Design Small Ranger Candleholder in Raw Iron And Natural Wood
Cyan Design Small Ranger Candleholder in Raw Iron And Natural Wood
$136.25
lightsonline
Bungalow Rose Small Size Candle Holder Sets Decor, Elephant Candle Holders Classic & Noble Design, Pillar Candle Stand For Home Coffee Table Decor
Bungalow Rose Small Size Candle Holder Sets Decor, Elephant Candle Holders Classic & Noble Design, Pillar Candle Stand For Home Coffee Table Decor
$112.99
wayfair
Cypress Home Candleholders - Moravian Star Candle Holder Set
Cypress Home Candleholders - Moravian Star Candle Holder Set
$22.99
($37.50
save 39%)
zulily
Craft Outlet 2 Piece Tin Metal Star Candle Holder Set Metal in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 9.75 W x 9.75 D in | Wayfair T1306
Craft Outlet 2 Piece Tin Metal Star Candle Holder Set Metal in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 9.75 W x 9.75 D in | Wayfair T1306
$51.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose 9.5" Ceramic Tabletop Candlestick Ceramic in White, Size 9.5 H x 5.0 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 81F2ABCCA32147A68BA86CD44CCC82CF
Bungalow Rose 9.5" Ceramic Tabletop Candlestick Ceramic in White, Size 9.5 H x 5.0 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 81F2ABCCA32147A68BA86CD44CCC82CF
$69.99
wayfair
Large Modern Style Metal Candle Holders Candelabra - Gold-tone
Large Modern Style Metal Candle Holders Candelabra - Gold-tone
$68.99
($116.00
save 41%)
macy's
10" Clear and Black Handblown Glass Pillar Candle Holder
10" Clear and Black Handblown Glass Pillar Candle Holder
$61.86
overstock
A medium sized light red candlestick with black and white crystals. Ideal for small areas.
A medium sized light red candlestick with black and white crystals. Ideal for small areas.
$12.00
amazon
Reveri Metal Candlestick
Reveri Metal Candlestick
$143.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Iron Tabletop Candelabra
Iron Tabletop Candelabra
$49.88
wayfairnorthamerica
Cyan Design Bach Candlestick
Cyan Design Bach Candlestick
$82.59
($197.00
save 58%)
macys
Classic Home and Garden 260035-587 Maxwell Candle Holder Set of 2-Straw Weave Planter
Classic Home and Garden 260035-587 Maxwell Candle Holder Set of 2-Straw Weave Planter
$28.99
amazon
3 Piece Wood Candlestick Set
3 Piece Wood Candlestick Set
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Deco 79 55349 Large Metallic Gold Feather Candle Holder with Hurricane Glass, 6” x 10”, Medium
Deco 79 55349 Large Metallic Gold Feather Candle Holder with Hurricane Glass, 6” x 10”, Medium
$46.78
amazon
Turtle Delight Small Stone Candlestick
Turtle Delight Small Stone Candlestick
$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Metal Pillar Candle Holder with Wavy Wires, Rose Gold - 14 H x 6W x 6 Inches
Metal Pillar Candle Holder with Wavy Wires, Rose Gold - 14 H x 6W x 6 Inches
$92.15
overstock
Beechwood Oval- 24.5 Inch Candle Holder Matte Black Finish with
Beechwood Oval- 24.5 Inch Candle Holder Matte Black Finish with
$67.99
overstock
20" Gold Leaf Metal Taper Candle Holder
20" Gold Leaf Metal Taper Candle Holder
$365.49
overstock
Candle Holder Agate Stone (Natural)
Candle Holder Agate Stone (Natural)
$19.99
amazon
Bloomingville Distressed Resin Taper, Set of 2 Styles Candle Holder, Blue, 2
Bloomingville Distressed Resin Taper, Set of 2 Styles Candle Holder, Blue, 2
$40.87
amazon
Bungalow Rose 21.3" Tabletop Candlestick Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 21.3 H x 3.9 W x 3.9 D in | Wayfair E836F1E7F4C742E4A1EAA2E0D3722D39
Bungalow Rose 21.3" Tabletop Candlestick Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 21.3 H x 3.9 W x 3.9 D in | Wayfair E836F1E7F4C742E4A1EAA2E0D3722D39
$163.99
wayfair
Benjara Metal Ring Candle Holder with Glass Hurricane, Large, Silver and Clear
Benjara Metal Ring Candle Holder with Glass Hurricane, Large, Silver and Clear
$105.39
amazon
Bay Isle Home™ Noelle Ceramic Candlestick Ceramic in Green, Size 9.5 H x 3.7 W x 3.7 D in | Wayfair 0635B322C4C746EA950E5B0C06C94D17
Bay Isle Home™ Noelle Ceramic Candlestick Ceramic in Green, Size 9.5 H x 3.7 W x 3.7 D in | Wayfair 0635B322C4C746EA950E5B0C06C94D17
$41.99
wayfair
13.5" Silver Colored Geometric Pattern Oval Shape Glass Candle Holder
13.5" Silver Colored Geometric Pattern Oval Shape Glass Candle Holder
$90.49
overstock
Bloomsbury Market 89D9C346AE9B4E65811A302FAFBECD21 – 13.5?H Drapery Candle Holder in White, Size 13.5 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
Bloomsbury Market 89D9C346AE9B4E65811A302FAFBECD21 – 13.5?H Drapery Candle Holder in White, Size 13.5 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
$136.99
wayfair
Bala Ceiling Fans 3.5" Glass Hanging Ball Candle Holder Glass, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 90-1008
Bala Ceiling Fans 3.5" Glass Hanging Ball Candle Holder Glass, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 90-1008
$323.99
wayfair
Set of Two Metal Candle Holders - CTW Home Collection 370369
Set of Two Metal Candle Holders - CTW Home Collection 370369
$32.99
totallyfurniture
Beachcrest Home™ Ceramic Candlestick Ceramic in Blue/Black, Size 11.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair F431AA1501944139A422195C209BD616
Beachcrest Home™ Ceramic Candlestick Ceramic in Blue/Black, Size 11.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair F431AA1501944139A422195C209BD616
$44.15
wayfair
7A95B0D4621248C68ECA37B3AC35A516 – 14/18?H Sobek Candleholder Set Of 2
7A95B0D4621248C68ECA37B3AC35A516 – 14/18?H Sobek Candleholder Set Of 2
$196.99
wayfairnorthamerica
5.9" Weathered Candle Holder Lantern - CKK Home Decor
5.9" Weathered Candle Holder Lantern - CKK Home Decor
$10.99
target
16" Green and Blue Sidewing Oil Contemporary Candle Holder
16" Green and Blue Sidewing Oil Contemporary Candle Holder
$54.99
overstock
Himalayan Salt Square-shaped Salt Candleholder by Black Tai Salt Co.
Himalayan Salt Square-shaped Salt Candleholder by Black Tai Salt Co.
$22.49
overstock
Bay Isle Home™ Hand-Woven Jute & Glass Votive Candle Holder in Green, Size 5.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair FC7078078565498F8B956C8F27584B93
Bay Isle Home™ Hand-Woven Jute & Glass Votive Candle Holder in Green, Size 5.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair FC7078078565498F8B956C8F27584B93
$45.99
wayfair
Artisanal White Leather Mid Cherished Soy Wax Candle & Concrete Candle Holder In CONCRETE & WAX
Artisanal White Leather Mid Cherished Soy Wax Candle & Concrete Candle Holder In CONCRETE & WAX
$81.00
wolf&badgerus
Astoria Grand Resin Candlestick in Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair CFD5BCF08DF04BE4BF37239954E4B174
Astoria Grand Resin Candlestick in Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair CFD5BCF08DF04BE4BF37239954E4B174
$87.99
wayfair
Bloomsbury Market Polyresin Tabletop Candlestick in Red, Size 12.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair BE84A52CAEF3479799E79E8F87C856D7
Bloomsbury Market Polyresin Tabletop Candlestick in Red, Size 12.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair BE84A52CAEF3479799E79E8F87C856D7
$159.99
wayfair
Cape Craftsmen Candleholders - Brown Metal Tealight Holder Set
Cape Craftsmen Candleholders - Brown Metal Tealight Holder Set
$29.99
($43.75
save 31%)
zulily
Marche Tall Iron Candelabra
Marche Tall Iron Candelabra
$369.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey 10.25" Ceramic Candleholder Ceramic in Brown, Size 5.91 H x 3.54 W x 3.54 D in | Wayfair 220A6D0E7B4543DA81C60FB9E4E6E865
Canora Grey 10.25" Ceramic Candleholder Ceramic in Brown, Size 5.91 H x 3.54 W x 3.54 D in | Wayfair 220A6D0E7B4543DA81C60FB9E4E6E865
$35.98
wayfair
Artisanal White Mid Curious Rose Soy Wax Candle & Concrete Candle Holder In CONCRETE & WAX
Artisanal White Mid Curious Rose Soy Wax Candle & Concrete Candle Holder In CONCRETE & WAX
$81.00
wolf&badgerus
27.25" Black Mission Style Tea Light Candle Holder Tree with 3 Lanterns
27.25" Black Mission Style Tea Light Candle Holder Tree with 3 Lanterns
$52.34
($53.99
save 3%)
walmartusa
Rustic 3 Piece Metal Candlestick Set
Rustic 3 Piece Metal Candlestick Set
$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica
12" Gold Cylindrical Table Top Glass Candle Holder
12" Gold Cylindrical Table Top Glass Candle Holder
$75.61
overstock
Canora Grey Glass Candlestick Glass, Size 14.5 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 7556352B56064E4491DA53D1619FDB96
Canora Grey Glass Candlestick Glass, Size 14.5 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 7556352B56064E4491DA53D1619FDB96
$149.99
wayfair
Candleholders
