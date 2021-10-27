Candleholders

featured

Vegan Glow in Dark Bio Glass 100% Natural Candle Holders Candlesticks for Table Centerpiece Taper Candles 1''D Home Decor (Violet)

$45.50
amazon
featured

Etta Avenue™ Iron Candlestick Iron in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 32879

$51.99
wayfair
featured

Dakota Fields Natural Tealight Candle Holder- Medium 4-5 Lbs- Includes One Tealight Candle, Size 6.0 H x 6.2 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair

$124.99
wayfair

Charlton Home® Matte Candle Holders Set Of 3 - Metal Candle Holders For Pillar Candles - 3 Pillar Candle Holder Centerpiece in Black | Wayfair

$209.99
wayfair

32" Clear Crystal Harlow Large Candle Holder

$665.49
overstock

Creative Co-Op Candleholders - Brown Bird Nest Tealight Holder

$6.83
($8.99 save 24%)
zulily

Charlton Home® Grand Hotel Metal Candlestick Metal in Gray, Size 12.2 H x 4.7 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 5B5B7A198D52411D8487A7F568E7F9C9

$51.99
wayfair

Creative Brands Heartfelt Collection-Lustre Mercury Glass Cloche Dome Candle Holder, 5.5 x 7-Inches, His Angles-Psalm 91:11

$25.99
amazon

Wood Pillar Candle Holder with Square Base - CTW Home Collection 530181

$23.99
totallyfurniture

By Lassen - Line Candle Holder - Brass

$152.00
amaraus

DANYA B Orbits Black Metal and Clear Glass Hurricane Candleholder

$35.95
($38.99 save 8%)
homedepot

Cyan Design Medium Hex Nut Candleholder in Natural Wood

$113.75
lightsonline
Advertisement

Cyan Design 09817 Lucus Aluminum Decorative Candle Holder - Bronze

$100.91
overstock

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Contemporary Candlestick Holders

$93.80
($134.00 save 30%)
macys

DecMode 5"W, 14"H Aluminum Contemporary Candle Holders, Gold, 3-Piece

$41.50
walmartusa

Crystal Candelabra Block (Sm)

$260.82
wayfairnorthamerica

Cyan Design Small Ranger Candleholder in Raw Iron And Natural Wood

$136.25
lightsonline

Bungalow Rose Small Size Candle Holder Sets Decor, Elephant Candle Holders Classic & Noble Design, Pillar Candle Stand For Home Coffee Table Decor

$112.99
wayfair

Cypress Home Candleholders - Moravian Star Candle Holder Set

$22.99
($37.50 save 39%)
zulily

Craft Outlet 2 Piece Tin Metal Star Candle Holder Set Metal in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 9.75 W x 9.75 D in | Wayfair T1306

$51.99
wayfair

Bungalow Rose 9.5" Ceramic Tabletop Candlestick Ceramic in White, Size 9.5 H x 5.0 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 81F2ABCCA32147A68BA86CD44CCC82CF

$69.99
wayfair

Large Modern Style Metal Candle Holders Candelabra - Gold-tone

$68.99
($116.00 save 41%)
macy's

10" Clear and Black Handblown Glass Pillar Candle Holder

$61.86
overstock

A medium sized light red candlestick with black and white crystals. Ideal for small areas.

$12.00
amazon
Advertisement

Reveri Metal Candlestick

$143.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Iron Tabletop Candelabra

$49.88
wayfairnorthamerica

Cyan Design Bach Candlestick

$82.59
($197.00 save 58%)
macys

Classic Home and Garden 260035-587 Maxwell Candle Holder Set of 2-Straw Weave Planter

$28.99
amazon

3 Piece Wood Candlestick Set

$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Deco 79 55349 Large Metallic Gold Feather Candle Holder with Hurricane Glass, 6” x 10”, Medium

$46.78
amazon

Turtle Delight Small Stone Candlestick

$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Metal Pillar Candle Holder with Wavy Wires, Rose Gold - 14 H x 6W x 6 Inches

$92.15
overstock

Beechwood Oval- 24.5 Inch Candle Holder Matte Black Finish with

$67.99
overstock

20" Gold Leaf Metal Taper Candle Holder

$365.49
overstock

Candle Holder Agate Stone (Natural)

$19.99
amazon

Bloomingville Distressed Resin Taper, Set of 2 Styles Candle Holder, Blue, 2

$40.87
amazon
Advertisement

Bungalow Rose 21.3" Tabletop Candlestick Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 21.3 H x 3.9 W x 3.9 D in | Wayfair E836F1E7F4C742E4A1EAA2E0D3722D39

$163.99
wayfair

Benjara Metal Ring Candle Holder with Glass Hurricane, Large, Silver and Clear

$105.39
amazon

Bay Isle Home™ Noelle Ceramic Candlestick Ceramic in Green, Size 9.5 H x 3.7 W x 3.7 D in | Wayfair 0635B322C4C746EA950E5B0C06C94D17

$41.99
wayfair

13.5" Silver Colored Geometric Pattern Oval Shape Glass Candle Holder

$90.49
overstock

Bloomsbury Market 89D9C346AE9B4E65811A302FAFBECD21 – 13.5?H Drapery Candle Holder in White, Size 13.5 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair

$136.99
wayfair

Bala Ceiling Fans 3.5" Glass Hanging Ball Candle Holder Glass, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 90-1008

$323.99
wayfair

Set of Two Metal Candle Holders - CTW Home Collection 370369

$32.99
totallyfurniture

Beachcrest Home™ Ceramic Candlestick Ceramic in Blue/Black, Size 11.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair F431AA1501944139A422195C209BD616

$44.15
wayfair

7A95B0D4621248C68ECA37B3AC35A516 – 14/18?H Sobek Candleholder Set Of 2

$196.99
wayfairnorthamerica

5.9" Weathered Candle Holder Lantern - CKK Home Decor

$10.99
target

16" Green and Blue Sidewing Oil Contemporary Candle Holder

$54.99
overstock

Himalayan Salt Square-shaped Salt Candleholder by Black Tai Salt Co.

$22.49
overstock
Advertisement

Bay Isle Home™ Hand-Woven Jute & Glass Votive Candle Holder in Green, Size 5.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair FC7078078565498F8B956C8F27584B93

$45.99
wayfair

Artisanal White Leather Mid Cherished Soy Wax Candle & Concrete Candle Holder In CONCRETE & WAX

$81.00
wolf&badgerus

Astoria Grand Resin Candlestick in Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair CFD5BCF08DF04BE4BF37239954E4B174

$87.99
wayfair

Bloomsbury Market Polyresin Tabletop Candlestick in Red, Size 12.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair BE84A52CAEF3479799E79E8F87C856D7

$159.99
wayfair

Cape Craftsmen Candleholders - Brown Metal Tealight Holder Set

$29.99
($43.75 save 31%)
zulily

Marche Tall Iron Candelabra

$369.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Canora Grey 10.25" Ceramic Candleholder Ceramic in Brown, Size 5.91 H x 3.54 W x 3.54 D in | Wayfair 220A6D0E7B4543DA81C60FB9E4E6E865

$35.98
wayfair

Artisanal White Mid Curious Rose Soy Wax Candle & Concrete Candle Holder In CONCRETE & WAX

$81.00
wolf&badgerus

27.25" Black Mission Style Tea Light Candle Holder Tree with 3 Lanterns

$52.34
($53.99 save 3%)
walmartusa

Rustic 3 Piece Metal Candlestick Set

$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica

12" Gold Cylindrical Table Top Glass Candle Holder

$75.61
overstock

Canora Grey Glass Candlestick Glass, Size 14.5 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 7556352B56064E4491DA53D1619FDB96

$149.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com