Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Cleaning
Tools
Squeegees
Squeegees
Share
Squeegees
Boardwalk Unisan 21 Red Window Squeegee (BWK 824) | Quill
featured
Boardwalk Unisan 21 Red Window Squeegee (BWK 824) | Quill
$6.39
quill
Blomus MODO Long Handle Squeegee with Hanging Bracket - Color: Black
featured
Blomus MODO Long Handle Squeegee with Hanging Bracket - Color: Black
$149.99
lumens
Quickie Bulldozer 24 2-In-1 Squeegee Pushbroom (635SU) | Quill
featured
Quickie Bulldozer 24 2-In-1 Squeegee Pushbroom (635SU) | Quill
$29.99
quill
Allied Brass Wavy Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-10-PEW
Allied Brass Wavy Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-10-PEW
$100.10
wayfair
Smooth Surface Squeegee Push Brooms
Smooth Surface Squeegee Push Brooms
$76.62
wayfairnorthamerica
Alpine Industries Heavy-Duty Floor Squeegee, 30-Inch Dual Moss, Black (3 Pack)
Alpine Industries Heavy-Duty Floor Squeegee, 30-Inch Dual Moss, Black (3 Pack)
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Brass Wavy Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-10-BKM
Allied Brass Wavy Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-10-BKM
$97.33
wayfair
Ettore ProGrip 12 in. Squeegee
Ettore ProGrip 12 in. Squeegee
$9.98
homedepot
Ettore 24 in. Straight Steel Floor Squeegee
Ettore 24 in. Straight Steel Floor Squeegee
$15.59
homedepot
Shower Squeegee With Adhesive Hook,Stainless-Steel Squeegee For Shower Glass Door,Home Mirrors, Bathroom Squeegee Shower Cleaner Car Windows Wiper
Shower Squeegee With Adhesive Hook,Stainless-Steel Squeegee For Shower Glass Door,Home Mirrors, Bathroom Squeegee Shower Cleaner Car Windows Wiper
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Shower Squeegee For Shower Doors, Bathroom, Window And Car Glass, Ergonomic Non-Slip Handle, No Streak Or Squeak, Stainless Steel
Shower Squeegee For Shower Doors, Bathroom, Window And Car Glass, Ergonomic Non-Slip Handle, No Streak Or Squeak, Stainless Steel
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ToiletTree Products Squeegee with Built in Spray Bottle
ToiletTree Products Squeegee with Built in Spray Bottle
$14.95
overstock
Advertisement
Unger PWK00 Pro Window Cleaning Kit w/8-ft. Pole, Scrubber, Squeegee, Scraper, Sponge
Unger PWK00 Pro Window Cleaning Kit w/8-ft. Pole, Scrubber, Squeegee, Scraper, Sponge
$109.99
($114.99
save 4%)
newegg
Silicone Shower Squeegee With Hook Non Slip Grip Household Squeegee Window Squeegee Glass Squeegee Glass Cleaner Window Cleaner All-Purpose Squeegee F
Silicone Shower Squeegee With Hook Non Slip Grip Household Squeegee Window Squeegee Glass Squeegee Glass Cleaner Window Cleaner All-Purpose Squeegee F
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Unger AquaDozer Squeegee Head (FP600)
Unger AquaDozer Squeegee Head (FP600)
$50.51
newegg
Unger Pro Stainless Steel Window Squeegee 18 inch Wide Blade Black Rubber PR45
Unger Pro Stainless Steel Window Squeegee 18 inch Wide Blade Black Rubber PR45
$31.75
newegg
Multifunctional Rubber Shovel Silicone Rubber Squeegee Angle Beauty Seam Shovel Blade In Addition To Rubber Knife Internal Corner Rubber Squeegee Squeegee
Multifunctional Rubber Shovel Silicone Rubber Squeegee Angle Beauty Seam Shovel Blade In Addition To Rubber Knife Internal Corner Rubber Squeegee Squeegee
$7.99
walmart
Unger PR350 Pro Stainless Steel Window Squeegee, 14' Wide Blade
Unger PR350 Pro Stainless Steel Window Squeegee, 14' Wide Blade
$19.99
($27.99
save 29%)
newegg
YAHENLI Shower Squeegees Stainless Steel with Self Adhesive Hook Window Squeegees for Shower Doors Bathroom Mirror Wiper, Window Glass Cleaning
YAHENLI Shower Squeegees Stainless Steel with Self Adhesive Hook Window Squeegees for Shower Doors Bathroom Mirror Wiper, Window Glass Cleaning
$17.69
walmart
Unger Visa Versa Squeegee 14' Strip Washer VP350
Unger Visa Versa Squeegee 14' Strip Washer VP350
$61.58
newegg
Umbra Buddy Bath Squeegee, One Size , White
Umbra Buddy Bath Squeegee, One Size , White
$8.99
($10.00
save 10%)
jcpenney
UNGER RT350 Replacement Squeegee Blade,14'L,Rubber
UNGER RT350 Replacement Squeegee Blade,14'L,Rubber
$44.76
newegg
GG243 14-Inch Squeegee Trowel
GG243 14-Inch Squeegee Trowel
$27.17
walmart
Unger Aquadozer Eco 18 in. Black Rubber Blade Straight Floor Squeegee
Unger Aquadozer Eco 18 in. Black Rubber Blade Straight Floor Squeegee
$22.47
homedepot
Advertisement
Unger Opti-Loc 20 ft. Aluminum Squeegee Extension Pole, 3 Sections, Green/Silver
Unger Opti-Loc 20 ft. Aluminum Squeegee Extension Pole, 3 Sections, Green/Silver
$84.17
homedepot
Unger VP350 Visa Versa Squeegee, 14' Strip Washer
Unger VP350 Visa Versa Squeegee, 14' Strip Washer
$46.99
($63.99
save 27%)
newegg
Allied Brass Smooth Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-20-BBR
Allied Brass Smooth Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-20-BBR
$97.33
wayfair
Allied Brass Smooth Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-20-BKM
Allied Brass Smooth Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-20-BKM
$98.73
wayfair
Allied Brass Wavy Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-10-WHM
Allied Brass Wavy Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-10-WHM
$93.05
wayfair
Allied Brass Shower Squeegee | SQ-20-CA
Allied Brass Shower Squeegee | SQ-20-CA
$97.76
lowes
Allied Brass Shower Squeegee | SQ-10-SCH
Allied Brass Shower Squeegee | SQ-10-SCH
$97.33
lowes
DocaPole 7 ft. to 30 ft. Extension Pole, Car Squeegee and Window Washer, Long-Reach Auto Squeegee with Telescopic Pole, Multi-Colored
DocaPole 7 ft. to 30 ft. Extension Pole, Car Squeegee and Window Washer, Long-Reach Auto Squeegee with Telescopic Pole, Multi-Colored
$94.99
homedepot
Joseph Joseph EasyStore Slimline Squeegee - White
Joseph Joseph EasyStore Slimline Squeegee - White
$14.99
($25.00
save 40%)
macy's
Nupla Replacement Squeegee Blade
Nupla Replacement Squeegee Blade
$24.97
homedepot
High Reach Window Squeegees
High Reach Window Squeegees
$34.80
wayfairnorthamerica
Impact Products Window Cleaner/Squeegee Tool
Impact Products Window Cleaner/Squeegee Tool
$83.99
($142.80
save 41%)
newegg
Advertisement
Quickie 6 in. Shower Squeegee
Quickie 6 in. Shower Squeegee
$4.08
homedepot
simplehuman Bathroom Shower Squeegee, Stainless Steel
simplehuman Bathroom Shower Squeegee, Stainless Steel
$40.24
newegg
simplehuman Stainless Steel Squeegee Silver
simplehuman Stainless Steel Squeegee Silver
$15.99
target
Squeegee For Window Cleaning,Squeegee And Microfiber Scrubber Combi With Stainless Steel Pole,Extendable Squeegee Window Cleaner For Car,Sliding Door
Squeegee For Window Cleaning,Squeegee And Microfiber Scrubber Combi With Stainless Steel Pole,Extendable Squeegee Window Cleaner For Car,Sliding Door
$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DocaPole Microfiber Feather High Reach Cleaning Kit with 30 ft. Telescopic Extension Pole Window Squeegee Cobweb and Fan Dusters
DocaPole Microfiber Feather High Reach Cleaning Kit with 30 ft. Telescopic Extension Pole Window Squeegee Cobweb and Fan Dusters
$119.99
homedepot
DocaPole 6 ft. to 24 ft. Extension Pole, Car Squeegee and Window Washer, Long-Reach Auto Squeegee with Telescopic Pole, Multi-Colored
DocaPole 6 ft. to 24 ft. Extension Pole, Car Squeegee and Window Washer, Long-Reach Auto Squeegee with Telescopic Pole, Multi-Colored
$74.99
homedepot
Brongsleet Portable Glass Brush Squeegee Car Door Scraper Window Wiper Cleaning Tool for Bathroom Kitchen Countertop
Brongsleet Portable Glass Brush Squeegee Car Door Scraper Window Wiper Cleaning Tool for Bathroom Kitchen Countertop
$10.50
walmart
Boardwalk General-Duty Squeegee 8' Sponge Head/Rubber Blade 16' Plastic Handle
Boardwalk General-Duty Squeegee 8' Sponge Head/Rubber Blade 16' Plastic Handle
$4.99
($10.99
save 55%)
newegg
Bon Tool 18 in. x 4.75 in. Lightweight Micro Topping Floor Squeegee without Handle and 3/16 in. Notch
Bon Tool 18 in. x 4.75 in. Lightweight Micro Topping Floor Squeegee without Handle and 3/16 in. Notch
$30.80
homedepot
Blomus Squeegee Shower Squegee in Blue, Size 7.87 H x 9.44 W x 1.77 D in | Wayfair 69202
Blomus Squeegee Shower Squegee in Blue, Size 7.87 H x 9.44 W x 1.77 D in | Wayfair 69202
$33.99
wayfair
Better Living LOOEEZ 14" Plastic and Silicone Handle, Toilet Brush and Holder, Hygienic Toilet Squeegee in White/Grey, White / Grey
Better Living LOOEEZ 14" Plastic and Silicone Handle, Toilet Brush and Holder, Hygienic Toilet Squeegee in White/Grey, White / Grey
$21.98
homedepot
Alpine Industries Standard Floor Squeegee, 22-Inch Dual Moss , Red (4 Pack)
Alpine Industries Standard Floor Squeegee, 22-Inch Dual Moss , Red (4 Pack)
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Allied Brass Wavy Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-10-GYM
Allied Brass Wavy Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-10-GYM
$82.48
wayfair
Bon Tool 22 in. x 4.75 in. Lightweight Micro Topping Floor Squeegee without Handle and 1/8 in. Notch
Bon Tool 22 in. x 4.75 in. Lightweight Micro Topping Floor Squeegee without Handle and 1/8 in. Notch
$33.70
homedepot
Floor Wiper Squeegee
Floor Wiper Squeegee
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Blomus Lavea Shower Squeegee w/ Hanger, Size 1.38 H x 8.69 W x 1.38 D in | Wayfair 68846
Blomus Lavea Shower Squeegee w/ Hanger, Size 1.38 H x 8.69 W x 1.38 D in | Wayfair 68846
$35.99
wayfair
Blomus Vipo Shower Squeegee
Blomus Vipo Shower Squeegee
$42.50
bloomingdale's
Ettore 10 in. Original Squeegee
Ettore 10 in. Original Squeegee
$9.08
homedepot
Genuine Joe 66000CT Squeegee Handle
Genuine Joe 66000CT Squeegee Handle
$120.99
newegg
Squeegees
Squeegees
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Original Window Squeegee, No 11108, Ettore Products Company
Original Window Squeegee, No 11108, Ettore Products Company
$14.65
newegg
Allied Brass Smooth Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-20-PB
Allied Brass Smooth Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-20-PB
$100.10
wayfair
AUPERTO Shower Squeegee with Hook and Silicone Blade, Effective Rubber Blade Squeegee for Windows, Mirrors, Tile Walls
AUPERTO Shower Squeegee with Hook and Silicone Blade, Effective Rubber Blade Squeegee for Windows, Mirrors, Tile Walls
$18.14
walmart
Allied Brass Shower Squeegee | SQ-20-ORB
Allied Brass Shower Squeegee | SQ-20-ORB
$97.76
lowes
Load More
Squeegees
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.