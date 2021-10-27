Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Cleaning
Tools
Sponges
Sponges
Share
Sponges
Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth
featured
Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth
$97.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth Accessories
featured
Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth Accessories
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Scotch-Brite 5265CT Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
featured
Scotch-Brite 5265CT Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
$33.99
($35.99
save 6%)
newegg
3M Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Non-Scratch Scrub Sponge (3-Pack, Case of 8), Blue
3M Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Non-Scratch Scrub Sponge (3-Pack, Case of 8), Blue
$21.92
homedepot
Drill Brush Attachments Set, Scrub Pads & Sponge,Scrubber Brush Kit with Extend Long Attachment All Purpose Clean for Grout, Carpet, Tile, Sink, Bathtub, Kitchen, Boat
Drill Brush Attachments Set, Scrub Pads & Sponge,Scrubber Brush Kit with Extend Long Attachment All Purpose Clean for Grout, Carpet, Tile, Sink, Bathtub, Kitchen, Boat
$20.99
walmart
Bad Air Sponge Clear
Bad Air Sponge Clear
$12.99
bedbath&beyond
Absorene Dry Cleaning Soot Sponge Individually Wrapped (Case of 24), Light Tan
Absorene Dry Cleaning Soot Sponge Individually Wrapped (Case of 24), Light Tan
$45.99
homedepot
3M Scrub Dots 24-Pack Cellulose Sponge with Scouring Pad in Blue | MMM203064CT
3M Scrub Dots 24-Pack Cellulose Sponge with Scouring Pad in Blue | MMM203064CT
$29.51
lowes
Marshalltown Tile Grout Scrubbing Sponge in Yellow | TLW
Marshalltown Tile Grout Scrubbing Sponge in Yellow | TLW
$4.56
lowes
3 Sizes Swimming Pool Filter Sponge Cleaning Equipment Sponge Washable Sponge Swimming Pool Accessories Cleaning Tools
3 Sizes Swimming Pool Filter Sponge Cleaning Equipment Sponge Washable Sponge Swimming Pool Accessories Cleaning Tools
$9.89
walmart
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sponge Variety Pack (11 ct.)
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sponge Variety Pack (11 ct.)
$9.98
sam'sclub
Kernelly Mini Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Plastic Electric Automatic Washing Machine Sponge Cleaning Toy for Girls Ladies
Kernelly Mini Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Plastic Electric Automatic Washing Machine Sponge Cleaning Toy for Girls Ladies
$15.98
walmart
Advertisement
Latitude Run® Heirloom Swedish Sponge Dish Cloth Linen in Green, Size 8.0 H x 6.5 W in | Wayfair CE83CD236BEB44CDA477A79E9A1ABEF8
Latitude Run® Heirloom Swedish Sponge Dish Cloth Linen in Green, Size 8.0 H x 6.5 W in | Wayfair CE83CD236BEB44CDA477A79E9A1ABEF8
$71.96
wayfair
LTWHOME Bonus Pack of Triangle Small Sponge with Magic Cleaing Sponge Set for Cleaning the Corner, Dead Angle of Kitchen and More (Pack of 40)
LTWHOME Bonus Pack of Triangle Small Sponge with Magic Cleaing Sponge Set for Cleaning the Corner, Dead Angle of Kitchen and More (Pack of 40)
$8.49
newegg
Libman Cylindrical 2W x 4.5L Glass and Dish Sponge, 12/Carton (0035) | Quill
Libman Cylindrical 2W x 4.5L Glass and Dish Sponge, 12/Carton (0035) | Quill
$61.99
quill
3Pack Window Groove Cleaning Brush Plastic Window Sink Slot Cleaner Cleaning Tool with Sponge Scouring Pad
3Pack Window Groove Cleaning Brush Plastic Window Sink Slot Cleaner Cleaning Tool with Sponge Scouring Pad
$7.25
newegg
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sponge (6-Count), White
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sponge (6-Count), White
$4.97
homedepot
Proplus Dry Cleaning Sponge (Case of 12), Light Tan
Proplus Dry Cleaning Sponge (Case of 12), Light Tan
$79.99
homedepot
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser 30-Pack Polymer Foam Sponge in White | PGC16449
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser 30-Pack Polymer Foam Sponge in White | PGC16449
$49.99
lowes
Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brush, 2 Pack, Blue
Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brush, 2 Pack, Blue
$6.69
($6.99
save 4%)
walmartusa
Norpro Silicone Dish Scrubbing Sponge / Vegetable Scrubber Brush - Red Flower Shaped
Norpro Silicone Dish Scrubbing Sponge / Vegetable Scrubber Brush - Red Flower Shaped
$13.89
overstock
MOREFUN 7Pcs/set Sponge Cleaning Tools Straw Brush Nipple Brush for Feeding Bottle Cup
MOREFUN 7Pcs/set Sponge Cleaning Tools Straw Brush Nipple Brush for Feeding Bottle Cup
$7.19
walmart
Lemetow 7Pcs/set Sponge Cleaning Tools Straw Brush Nipple Brush for Feeding Bottle Cup
Lemetow 7Pcs/set Sponge Cleaning Tools Straw Brush Nipple Brush for Feeding Bottle Cup
$5.81
walmart
OXO Soap Squirting Dish Sponge, 1 EA, Yellow/Clear/Black
OXO Soap Squirting Dish Sponge, 1 EA, Yellow/Clear/Black
$8.99
amazon
Advertisement
2pk Geometric Tile Print Sponge - MU Kitchen
2pk Geometric Tile Print Sponge - MU Kitchen
$15.99
target
Scum Sponge Convenient Durbale Oil Absorbing Sponge Hot Tub SwiMMing Pool Cleaning Tool for Oil Grime Removal
Scum Sponge Convenient Durbale Oil Absorbing Sponge Hot Tub SwiMMing Pool Cleaning Tool for Oil Grime Removal
$12.18
walmart
Joseph Joseph CleanTech Reusable Sponge Scrubbers Hygienic Quick-Dry, 2-Pack, Green
Joseph Joseph CleanTech Reusable Sponge Scrubbers Hygienic Quick-Dry, 2-Pack, Green
$7.59
amazon
Kritne Foam Uniform Fine Pong Rubber Cleaning, Rubber Cleaning Sponge, Indoors Home For Cleaning Table Tennis Pong
Kritne Foam Uniform Fine Pong Rubber Cleaning, Rubber Cleaning Sponge, Indoors Home For Cleaning Table Tennis Pong
$6.56
walmart
Jetz Scrubz Non-Scratch Long-Lasting Scrubber Kitchen Sponge - Round and Square Combo - Black
Jetz Scrubz Non-Scratch Long-Lasting Scrubber Kitchen Sponge - Round and Square Combo - Black
$15.29
overstock
ForestYashe Long Sponge Brush Milk Bottle Cup Glass Washing Cleaning Kitchen Cleaner
ForestYashe Long Sponge Brush Milk Bottle Cup Glass Washing Cleaning Kitchen Cleaner
$7.69
walmart
LYUMO 2Pcs Sponge Filter Media Filter Foam Sponges Bio Sponge Filter Media Pad For Aquarium Fish Tank Inside Cleaning Filtering
LYUMO 2Pcs Sponge Filter Media Filter Foam Sponges Bio Sponge Filter Media Pad For Aquarium Fish Tank Inside Cleaning Filtering
$53.88
walmart
2 PACKS Top Deals Bottle Brush Sponge Plastic Glass Milk Water Cup Cleaning Feeding Bottle Brush Dummy Nipple Pacifier Brushes Blue
2 PACKS Top Deals Bottle Brush Sponge Plastic Glass Milk Water Cup Cleaning Feeding Bottle Brush Dummy Nipple Pacifier Brushes Blue
$12.99
walmart
Lixada 9pcs Stainless Steel Camping Cookware Mess Kit with Gasoline Cooking Pot Pan Spork Scoop Cleaning Sponge Oil Bottle Funnel
Lixada 9pcs Stainless Steel Camping Cookware Mess Kit with Gasoline Cooking Pot Pan Spork Scoop Cleaning Sponge Oil Bottle Funnel
$89.02
walmart
Mojoyce Long Handle Sponge Brush for Wineglass Bottle Glass Cup Cleaning (Black)
Mojoyce Long Handle Sponge Brush for Wineglass Bottle Glass Cup Cleaning (Black)
$12.87
walmart
100pcs Foam Tip Cleaning Swabs Sponge Stick for Inkjet Printer Printhead Camera Cleanroom Optical Lens Gun Automotive Detailing Optical Equipment
100pcs Foam Tip Cleaning Swabs Sponge Stick for Inkjet Printer Printhead Camera Cleanroom Optical Lens Gun Automotive Detailing Optical Equipment
$12.97
newegg
Sebbolt 5pcs/set Cleaning Bottle Sponge Brush- Bottle Cleaning Brush, Nipple Brush and Straw Cleaning Brush. Suitable for Bottles, Glass Bottles, Cups, Nipple Brushes and Straws
Sebbolt 5pcs/set Cleaning Bottle Sponge Brush- Bottle Cleaning Brush, Nipple Brush and Straw Cleaning Brush. Suitable for Bottles, Glass Bottles, Cups, Nipple Brushes and Straws
$8.39
walmart
Advertisement
4Pcs/set Bottle Brush Cleane Sponge Cleaning Tools Straw Brush Nipple Brush for Feeding Bottle Cup
4Pcs/set Bottle Brush Cleane Sponge Cleaning Tools Straw Brush Nipple Brush for Feeding Bottle Cup
$8.49
walmart
Premier Pads Premier Cellulose Sponge, Small Pink, 2/Pack, 24/Case | Quill
Premier Pads Premier Cellulose Sponge, Small Pink, 2/Pack, 24/Case | Quill
$35.99
quill
yuzhuoyongchi Heavy Duty Scrub Sponges– Kitchen Dish, Sink & Bathroom Cleaning Scrubber Sponge - w/ Non-Smell Scouring Pad in Yellow | Wayfair
yuzhuoyongchi Heavy Duty Scrub Sponges– Kitchen Dish, Sink & Bathroom Cleaning Scrubber Sponge - w/ Non-Smell Scouring Pad in Yellow | Wayfair
$84.99
wayfair
Handmade Nylon Kitchen Scrubbers - Pot Scrubbers - Sponge - Scouring Pad - Reusable - Scrubbies - set of 3 - double thickness - large
Handmade Nylon Kitchen Scrubbers - Pot Scrubbers - Sponge - Scouring Pad - Reusable - Scrubbies - set of 3 - double thickness - large
$15.95
amazon
Boardwalk 4 in. x 10 in. Heavy-Duty Brown Sponge Pads (20-Carton)
Boardwalk 4 in. x 10 in. Heavy-Duty Brown Sponge Pads (20-Carton)
$21.79
homedepot
7Pcs/set Sponge Cleaning Tools Straw Brush Nipple Brush for Feeding Bottle Cup
7Pcs/set Sponge Cleaning Tools Straw Brush Nipple Brush for Feeding Bottle Cup
$5.99
walmart
Earth Therapeutics Exfoliating Hydro Sponge
Earth Therapeutics Exfoliating Hydro Sponge
$6.99
bedbath&beyond
Draizee 5 Inch Exfoliating Tri-Colored Mesh Pouf Shower Sponges (12 Count)
Draizee 5 Inch Exfoliating Tri-Colored Mesh Pouf Shower Sponges (12 Count)
$25.49
overstock
Brillo Estracell Big Job Sponge (2-Count Case of 6), Assorted
Brillo Estracell Big Job Sponge (2-Count Case of 6), Assorted
$18.75
homedepot
AmerCareRoyal 6 in. x 9 in. Green Medium-Duty Scouring Pad Sponge (60/Carton)
AmerCareRoyal 6 in. x 9 in. Green Medium-Duty Scouring Pad Sponge (60/Carton)
$34.96
homedepot
Boardwalk CS1A Small Pink Cellulose Sponge
Boardwalk CS1A Small Pink Cellulose Sponge
$32.99
($47.25
save 30%)
newegg
Brillo Scrub Max All-Purpose Sponge (2-Count Case of 6), Blue
Brillo Scrub Max All-Purpose Sponge (2-Count Case of 6), Blue
$23.94
homedepot
Advertisement
Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Scrub Sponge | CVS
Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Scrub Sponge | CVS
$2.49
cvs
Scotch-Brite Advanced Antibacterial Scrub Dots 2-Pack Polymer Foam Sponge with Scouring Pad in Blue | SDA-2
Scotch-Brite Advanced Antibacterial Scrub Dots 2-Pack Polymer Foam Sponge with Scouring Pad in Blue | SDA-2
$3.97
lowes
Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Dots 3-Pack Cellulose Sponge with Scouring Pad Stainless Steel in Blue | 20303-8
Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Dots 3-Pack Cellulose Sponge with Scouring Pad Stainless Steel in Blue | 20303-8
$3.48
lowes
Spectrum Diversified Hexa Sink Organization Sponge Soap Dish
Spectrum Diversified Hexa Sink Organization Sponge Soap Dish
$11.90
($17.00
save 30%)
macys
Pool Master Starfish Scum Animal Swimming Pool Cleaning Sponge Accessory 6" - Blue
Pool Master Starfish Scum Animal Swimming Pool Cleaning Sponge Accessory 6" - Blue
$12.49
walmart
Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Scrub Sponge, 4.5 in. x 2.7 in. x .6 in. - 3.0 EA
Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Scrub Sponge, 4.5 in. x 2.7 in. x .6 in. - 3.0 EA
$3.69
walgreens
20 Pack Magic Eraser Sponges, All Purpose Cleaner
20 Pack Magic Eraser Sponges, All Purpose Cleaner
$9.99
verishop
Rubi Cleaning Kit with Bucket, Float and Sponge
Rubi Cleaning Kit with Bucket, Float and Sponge
$36.01
homedepot
Cellulose Non-Scratch Scrub Sponge
Cellulose Non-Scratch Scrub Sponge
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2 packs 10pcs Soldering Iron Solder Tip Welding Cleaning Sponge Yellow
2 packs 10pcs Soldering Iron Solder Tip Welding Cleaning Sponge Yellow
$8.20
walmart
yuzhuoyongchi Extra Thick Magic Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth in White | Wayfair yuzhuoyongchi8274223
yuzhuoyongchi Extra Thick Magic Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth in White | Wayfair yuzhuoyongchi8274223
$126.99
wayfair
Pop-Up Sponges, Set Of 12, Assorted
Pop-Up Sponges, Set Of 12, Assorted
$30.99
newegg
Load More
Sponges
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.