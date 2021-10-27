Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Cleaning
Tools
Brooms
Brooms
Share
Brooms
Smooth Surface Squeegee Push Brooms
featured
Smooth Surface Squeegee Push Brooms
$76.62
wayfairnorthamerica
Mini Broom With Dustpan, Household Helper Set, Plus Long Style
featured
Mini Broom With Dustpan, Household Helper Set, Plus Long Style
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Household Broom And Dustpan Set Household Broom Set To Clean Office Household Kitchen Lobby Floor With Upright Broom Set
featured
Household Broom And Dustpan Set Household Broom Set To Clean Office Household Kitchen Lobby Floor With Upright Broom Set
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Smooth Surface Push Broom
Smooth Surface Push Broom
$58.43
wayfairnorthamerica
Libman Multi-surface 24 Push Broom, Red, 3/Pack (1230003) | Quill
Libman Multi-surface 24 Push Broom, Red, 3/Pack (1230003) | Quill
$117.99
quill
Rough Surface Heavy Duty Push Broom
Rough Surface Heavy Duty Push Broom
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Home Basics Chevron Angled Push Broom, Gray
Home Basics Chevron Angled Push Broom, Gray
$10.83
($19.99
save 46%)
walmartusa
Razor-Back 24 in. Rough Push Broom, Black
Razor-Back 24 in. Rough Push Broom, Black
$49.71
homedepot
Angle Broom - 10" Sweeping Path - Steel Handle & Head Casing
Angle Broom - 10" Sweeping Path - Steel Handle & Head Casing
$79.82
newegg
Upright Dustpan Angle Broom Combo, Lobby Standing Floor Dust Pan Sweep Set With Metal Long Handle, Rubber Lip, 36 Inches For Indoor Cleaning Of Office
Upright Dustpan Angle Broom Combo, Lobby Standing Floor Dust Pan Sweep Set With Metal Long Handle, Rubber Lip, 36 Inches For Indoor Cleaning Of Office
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Libman 24" Rough Surface Push Broom, Steel Handle, 4 Pack (#879) | Quill
Libman 24" Rough Surface Push Broom, Steel Handle, 4 Pack (#879) | Quill
$142.99
quill
O-Cedar 51 in. Maxi-Angler Black Handle Broom (4-Carton), Beige/Black
O-Cedar 51 in. Maxi-Angler Black Handle Broom (4-Carton), Beige/Black
$49.90
homedepot
Advertisement
Broom And Dustpan Set, Upright Standing Dust Pan Broom Combo With Long Handle For Home Kitchen Room Office Lobby Floor Use
Broom And Dustpan Set, Upright Standing Dust Pan Broom Combo With Long Handle For Home Kitchen Room Office Lobby Floor Use
$86.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Broom, Pet Hair Removal Tool With Squeegee & Telescoping Handle That Extends From 3-5', Black & Yellow
Broom, Pet Hair Removal Tool With Squeegee & Telescoping Handle That Extends From 3-5', Black & Yellow
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lightweight Push Broom Stiff Cleaning Brush With Adjustable Handle Deck Scrub Brush For Cleaning Bathroom Shower Tile Floor Driveway Garage Patio Carp
Lightweight Push Broom Stiff Cleaning Brush With Adjustable Handle Deck Scrub Brush For Cleaning Bathroom Shower Tile Floor Driveway Garage Patio Carp
$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica
12.6" Wide Multi-Surface Angle Broom, 48" Long Handle, Stiff Bristle Broom Brush For Cleaning Bathroom Kitchen Patio Garage Deck Concrete Wood Stone T
12.6" Wide Multi-Surface Angle Broom, 48" Long Handle, Stiff Bristle Broom Brush For Cleaning Bathroom Kitchen Patio Garage Deck Concrete Wood Stone T
$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Koolatron Rubber Broom with Telescopic Handle (2-Pack)
Koolatron Rubber Broom with Telescopic Handle (2-Pack)
$22.12
($9,999.00
save -146%)
walmartusa
Libman 13" Smooth Sweep Push Broom
Libman 13" Smooth Sweep Push Broom
$9.87
($13.49
save 27%)
walmartusa
Karcher Electric Broom - Yellow
Karcher Electric Broom - Yellow
$79.99
target
Corn/Fiber Lobby Brooms, 36', Gray/Natural, 12/Carton
Corn/Fiber Lobby Brooms, 36', Gray/Natural, 12/Carton
$37.99
($41.99
save 10%)
newegg
Don Aslett's Rubber Broom and Hand Brush Set
Don Aslett's Rubber Broom and Hand Brush Set
$19.25
qvc
Cequent Laitner Company 18" Block Push Broom | Wayfair 255
Cequent Laitner Company 18" Block Push Broom | Wayfair 255
$22.78
wayfair
Butler 53 Angle Broom with Dustpan, White/Green (411206) | Quill
Butler 53 Angle Broom with Dustpan, White/Green (411206) | Quill
$13.99
quill
Bon Tool 36-in. Heavy Duty Concrete Floor Broom with 5-ft. Wood Handle | 12-301
Bon Tool 36-in. Heavy Duty Concrete Floor Broom with 5-ft. Wood Handle | 12-301
$68.93
lowes
Advertisement
Maid Broom, Plastic Bristles, Wood Handle, 42 Long, 1 Dozen/Carton BWK916P
Maid Broom, Plastic Bristles, Wood Handle, 42 Long, 1 Dozen/Carton BWK916P
$115.99
newegg
Broom And Dustpan Set With Long Handle - Kitchen Brooms And Stand Up Dust Pan Magic Combo Set For Home - Lobby Broom With Rotation Head And Standing D
Broom And Dustpan Set With Long Handle - Kitchen Brooms And Stand Up Dust Pan Magic Combo Set For Home - Lobby Broom With Rotation Head And Standing D
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Floor Scrub Brush Bathroom Bathtub Shower Tile Grout Scrubber Rotatable Long Handle Indoor Kitchen Push Broom Scrubbing Cleaning Brush For Hard To Rea
Floor Scrub Brush Bathroom Bathtub Shower Tile Grout Scrubber Rotatable Long Handle Indoor Kitchen Push Broom Scrubbing Cleaning Brush For Hard To Rea
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Diameter Wooden Handle , 5 Sews, 100% Corn Fill, Heavy-Duty Upright Warehouse Broom, Natural
Diameter Wooden Handle , 5 Sews, 100% Corn Fill, Heavy-Duty Upright Warehouse Broom, Natural
$86.99
wayfairnorthamerica
XL Heavy Duty Furemover Broom
XL Heavy Duty Furemover Broom
$37.32
wayfairnorthamerica
Broom And Dustpan Set Dustpan And Broom With Long Handle Upright Stand Up Dustpan Broom Combo For Lobby Office Home Room Kitchen Floor Use
Broom And Dustpan Set Dustpan And Broom With Long Handle Upright Stand Up Dustpan Broom Combo For Lobby Office Home Room Kitchen Floor Use
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Genuine Joe Angle Broom, High Performance Bristles, 9" W, Yellow | Wayfair GJO58562
Genuine Joe Angle Broom, High Performance Bristles, 9" W, Yellow | Wayfair GJO58562
$10.48
wayfair
Bulldozer 24-Inch Soft Sweep Push Broom, 1-Pack, Black - with Scraper
Bulldozer 24-Inch Soft Sweep Push Broom, 1-Pack, Black - with Scraper
$24.63
newegg
Slim Angle Household Broom
Slim Angle Household Broom
$26.49
wayfairnorthamerica
Splash Design Broom
Splash Design Broom
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Squared Away Ergo Broom Multi
Squared Away Ergo Broom Multi
$20.00
buybuybaby
Simpli-Magic 79121 Floor Cleaning System, Push Broom - Squeegee - Pet Fur Remover, Yellow
Simpli-Magic 79121 Floor Cleaning System, Push Broom - Squeegee - Pet Fur Remover, Yellow
$8.91
($9.97
save 11%)
amazon
Advertisement
Cleaning Broom and Dustpan Set
Cleaning Broom and Dustpan Set
$40.86
wayfairnorthamerica
H.I.S.C., Ultimate Garden Broom in Chestnut, Natural
H.I.S.C., Ultimate Garden Broom in Chestnut, Natural
$35.54
homedepot
Chevron Precision Angled Broom
Chevron Precision Angled Broom
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Genuine Joe Clean Sweep Wisk Broom Natural 80161
Genuine Joe Clean Sweep Wisk Broom Natural 80161
$11.99
($12.99
save 8%)
newegg
18" Block Push Broom
18" Block Push Broom
$22.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Boardwalk Polypropylene Scrub Brush Household Brooms Medium | Wayfair BWKFSCBWH
Boardwalk Polypropylene Scrub Brush Household Brooms Medium | Wayfair BWKFSCBWH
$12.82
wayfair
HDX 13 in. Extra Wide Angle Broom with Dustpan, Black
HDX 13 in. Extra Wide Angle Broom with Dustpan, Black
$9.97
homedepot
Light Duty Household Broom
Light Duty Household Broom
$18.39
wayfairnorthamerica
Fiesta Red Kitchen Broom - Heavy Duty Floor Sweeper W/Extendable Steel Handle & Fine Long Bristles - Dust Sweeping For Home/Kitchen & Warehouse Floors
Fiesta Red Kitchen Broom - Heavy Duty Floor Sweeper W/Extendable Steel Handle & Fine Long Bristles - Dust Sweeping For Home/Kitchen & Warehouse Floors
$105.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Squeegee With Floor Scrub Brush, 2 In 1 60'' Window Squeegee, Push Broom Brush And Window Cleaning Tool With Adjustable Aluminum Long Handle For Swimm
Squeegee With Floor Scrub Brush, 2 In 1 60'' Window Squeegee, Push Broom Brush And Window Cleaning Tool With Adjustable Aluminum Long Handle For Swimm
$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Broom And Dustpan Set For Home, Long Handle Broom With Dustpan Combo Set, Dustpan With Broom For Home Kitchen Room Office Lobby Floor Use, Upright Sta
Broom And Dustpan Set For Home, Long Handle Broom With Dustpan Combo Set, Dustpan With Broom For Home Kitchen Room Office Lobby Floor Use, Upright Sta
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Libman Large Precision Angle Broom, Steel Handle, 6 Pack (#205) | Quill
Libman Large Precision Angle Broom, Steel Handle, 6 Pack (#205) | Quill
$91.99
quill
Advertisement
997.0 Angle Broom, Extra Wide Angle, 15'
997.0 Angle Broom, Extra Wide Angle, 15'
$36.79
newegg
Boardwalk 57 in. - 58-1/2 in. Flagged Tip Poly Bristle Upright Janitor Brooms in Natural/Black (12-Carton)
Boardwalk 57 in. - 58-1/2 in. Flagged Tip Poly Bristle Upright Janitor Brooms in Natural/Black (12-Carton)
$167.37
homedepot
10" Corn Whisk Broom
10" Corn Whisk Broom
$17.89
wayfairnorthamerica
ALTERRA Paver and Push Broom Interchangeable Set, Multi-Colored
ALTERRA Paver and Push Broom Interchangeable Set, Multi-Colored
$49.99
homedepot
Boardwalk Cleaning Kit, 1 Mop, 2 Handles, 1 Push Broom, 1 Maids Broom, 4 Microfiber Wipes, Wet Mop Pad Refills, Yellow/Natural
Boardwalk Cleaning Kit, 1 Mop, 2 Handles, 1 Push Broom, 1 Maids Broom, 4 Microfiber Wipes, Wet Mop Pad Refills, Yellow/Natural
$59.52
homedepot
Cotton Floor Mop - Dust Mop For Dry Wet Cleaning-Industrial Strength Cleaner Mops For Laminate, Hardwood, Tile, Wood Floors - Duster Broom With Wood H
Cotton Floor Mop - Dust Mop For Dry Wet Cleaning-Industrial Strength Cleaner Mops For Laminate, Hardwood, Tile, Wood Floors - Duster Broom With Wood H
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mops & Brooms 103-24MPHD 24Oz. Mop Heads
Mops & Brooms 103-24MPHD 24Oz. Mop Heads
$17.99
($18.99
save 5%)
newegg
Angled Set, Silver/Green, Broom With Dustpan
Angled Set, Silver/Green, Broom With Dustpan
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
mini Small Broom and Dustpan Set The Best Mini Hand Broom with Electrostatic Bristle Seal Technology (Gray)
mini Small Broom and Dustpan Set The Best Mini Hand Broom with Electrostatic Bristle Seal Technology (Gray)
$19.30
newegg
Rubbermaid Lobby Pro Broom, Poly Bristles, Metal Handle, Black Medium | Wayfair RCP637400BLA
Rubbermaid Lobby Pro Broom, Poly Bristles, Metal Handle, Black Medium | Wayfair RCP637400BLA
$18.52
wayfair
O'Dell ODell 16 Palmyra Stalk Street Broom | Quill
O'Dell ODell 16 Palmyra Stalk Street Broom | Quill
$14.59
quill
Angle Cut Broom and Dust Pan QUICKIE MANUFACTURING Household Brooms 700-409TRI
Angle Cut Broom and Dust Pan QUICKIE MANUFACTURING Household Brooms 700-409TRI
$27.81
newegg
Load More
Brooms
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.