Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Cleaning
Tools
Essential Cleaning Tools
Share
Essential Cleaning Tools
Brooms
Squeegees
Brushes
Dusters
Sponges
Mops
JIAQ Electric Toilet Bowl Brush w/ Durable Silicone + PP Replaceable Brush Head, Spinning Deep Cleaning For Toilet Bowl in White | Wayfair
featured
JIAQ Electric Toilet Bowl Brush w/ Durable Silicone + PP Replaceable Brush Head, Spinning Deep Cleaning For Toilet Bowl in White | Wayfair
$96.99
wayfair
Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth
featured
Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth
$97.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth Accessories
featured
Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth Accessories
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Scotch-Brite 5265CT Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
Scotch-Brite 5265CT Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
$33.99
($35.99
save 6%)
newegg
Bee & Willow Home Wool Duster With Wooden Handle Natural
Bee & Willow Home Wool Duster With Wooden Handle Natural
$4.99
buybuybaby
3M Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Non-Scratch Scrub Sponge (3-Pack, Case of 8), Blue
3M Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Non-Scratch Scrub Sponge (3-Pack, Case of 8), Blue
$21.92
homedepot
3x Babyliss Pro Barberology Fade & Blade Cleaning Brush Rose Gold
3x Babyliss Pro Barberology Fade & Blade Cleaning Brush Rose Gold
$22.99
overstock
Allied Brass Shower Squeegee | SQ-10-SCH
Allied Brass Shower Squeegee | SQ-10-SCH
$97.33
lowes
3M, MMM59152W, Easy Trap Duster System, 60 / Box, White
3M, MMM59152W, Easy Trap Duster System, 60 / Box, White
$22.93
($35.00
save 34%)
walmartusa
Allied Brass Shower Squeegee | SQ-20-CA
Allied Brass Shower Squeegee | SQ-20-CA
$97.76
lowes
Allied Brass Wavy Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-10-WHM
Allied Brass Wavy Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-10-WHM
$93.05
wayfair
Blue Large Triangle Shaped Car Bubble Wash Cleaning Brush Car Washing Machine Car Washing Tool
Blue Large Triangle Shaped Car Bubble Wash Cleaning Brush Car Washing Machine Car Washing Tool
$19.32
walmart
Allied Brass Smooth Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-20-BBR
Allied Brass Smooth Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-20-BBR
$97.33
wayfair
Smooth Surface Squeegee Push Brooms
Smooth Surface Squeegee Push Brooms
$76.62
wayfairnorthamerica
Drill Brush Attachments Set, Scrub Pads & Sponge,Scrubber Brush Kit with Extend Long Attachment All Purpose Clean for Grout, Carpet, Tile, Sink, Bathtub, Kitchen, Boat
Drill Brush Attachments Set, Scrub Pads & Sponge,Scrubber Brush Kit with Extend Long Attachment All Purpose Clean for Grout, Carpet, Tile, Sink, Bathtub, Kitchen, Boat
$20.99
walmart
Alessi - Birillo Toilet Brush - White
Alessi - Birillo Toilet Brush - White
$152.00
amaraus
Alpine Industries Heavy-Duty Floor Squeegee, 30-Inch Dual Moss, Black (3 Pack)
Alpine Industries Heavy-Duty Floor Squeegee, 30-Inch Dual Moss, Black (3 Pack)
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3-in-1 Rechargeable Facial Cleansing Brush Set Soft Scrubber Face Exfoliating - M
3-in-1 Rechargeable Facial Cleansing Brush Set Soft Scrubber Face Exfoliating - M
$17.09
overstock
Mini Broom With Dustpan, Household Helper Set, Plus Long Style
Mini Broom With Dustpan, Household Helper Set, Plus Long Style
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bad Air Sponge Clear
Bad Air Sponge Clear
$12.99
bedbath&beyond
Allied Brass Wavy Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-10-BKM
Allied Brass Wavy Handle Squeegee | Wayfair SQ-10-BKM
$97.33
wayfair
Absorene Dry Cleaning Soot Sponge Individually Wrapped (Case of 24), Light Tan
Absorene Dry Cleaning Soot Sponge Individually Wrapped (Case of 24), Light Tan
$45.99
homedepot
Household Broom And Dustpan Set Household Broom Set To Clean Office Household Kitchen Lobby Floor With Upright Broom Set
Household Broom And Dustpan Set Household Broom Set To Clean Office Household Kitchen Lobby Floor With Upright Broom Set
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Toilet Brush&Bathroom Brush , Toilet Bowl Brush ,Toilet Cleaner, Stainless Steel Tube And PP Handle, Durable Bristles, Deep Cleaning, Hippocampus Head
Toilet Brush&Bathroom Brush , Toilet Bowl Brush ,Toilet Cleaner, Stainless Steel Tube And PP Handle, Durable Bristles, Deep Cleaning, Hippocampus Head
$44.91
wayfairnorthamerica
3M Scrub Dots 24-Pack Cellulose Sponge with Scouring Pad in Blue | MMM203064CT
3M Scrub Dots 24-Pack Cellulose Sponge with Scouring Pad in Blue | MMM203064CT
$29.51
lowes
Smooth Surface Push Broom
Smooth Surface Push Broom
$58.43
wayfairnorthamerica
Anchor Brand 102-37SS Hand Tied Stainless Steel Bristle Brush, 50/CT | Quill
Anchor Brand 102-37SS Hand Tied Stainless Steel Bristle Brush, 50/CT | Quill
$88.99
quill
Mason Pearson Sensitive Boar Bristle Hairbrush with Cleaning Brush
Mason Pearson Sensitive Boar Bristle Hairbrush with Cleaning Brush
$164.47
($193.50
save 15%)
overstock
Libman Multi-surface 24 Push Broom, Red, 3/Pack (1230003) | Quill
Libman Multi-surface 24 Push Broom, Red, 3/Pack (1230003) | Quill
$117.99
quill
Rough Surface Heavy Duty Push Broom
Rough Surface Heavy Duty Push Broom
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mr. LongArm 0731 Lambs Wool Duster and Pole Combo 3-to-6-Foot
Mr. LongArm 0731 Lambs Wool Duster and Pole Combo 3-to-6-Foot
$26.43
($72.88
save 64%)
walmartusa
MoP6LtRU VmUt21 Mesh Laundry Bags, white
MoP6LtRU VmUt21 Mesh Laundry Bags, white
$45.00
amazon
Marshalltown Tile Grout Scrubbing Sponge in Yellow | TLW
Marshalltown Tile Grout Scrubbing Sponge in Yellow | TLW
$4.56
lowes
Home Basics Chevron Plastic Dish Brush with Long Non-slip Rubber Handle, Grey
Home Basics Chevron Plastic Dish Brush with Long Non-slip Rubber Handle, Grey
$13.99
($16.99
save 18%)
walmartusa
Hat Brush - Brown
Hat Brush - Brown
$9.99
($15.00
save 33%)
macy's
2-in-1 Mopping Robot Vacuum, Automatic Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Pet Hair, Carpet and Hard Floor DT966
2-in-1 Mopping Robot Vacuum, Automatic Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Pet Hair, Carpet and Hard Floor DT966
$298.98
newegg
Microfiber Duster,7 PCS Feather Duster Cleaning Kit With 100 Inches Extension Pole,Reusable Bendable Cobweb Dusters For Cleaning Ceiling Fan,Car,Compu
Microfiber Duster,7 PCS Feather Duster Cleaning Kit With 100 Inches Extension Pole,Reusable Bendable Cobweb Dusters For Cleaning Ceiling Fan,Car,Compu
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Koziol Sense Toilet Brush, Organic Grey, 107x106x405 mm
Koziol Sense Toilet Brush, Organic Grey, 107x106x405 mm
$22.99
amazon
Home Basics Chevron Angled Push Broom, Gray
Home Basics Chevron Angled Push Broom, Gray
$10.83
($19.99
save 46%)
walmartusa
120W 12V Portable Auto Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Duster Dirt Suction Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner 28000r/min - Red
120W 12V Portable Auto Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Duster Dirt Suction Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner 28000r/min - Red
$30.80
newegg
Microfiber Duster With Extra Long 100 Inches Telescopic Pole Detachable Bendable Head Washable Feather Duster For Cleaning Roof, High Ceiling, Fan, Fu
Microfiber Duster With Extra Long 100 Inches Telescopic Pole Detachable Bendable Head Washable Feather Duster For Cleaning Roof, High Ceiling, Fan, Fu
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Toilet Brush And Bracket 2-Piece, 304 Stainless Steel Toilet Brush, With Extended And Durable Comfortable Brush Handle, Practical And Durable
Toilet Brush And Bracket 2-Piece, 304 Stainless Steel Toilet Brush, With Extended And Durable Comfortable Brush Handle, Practical And Durable
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Leifheit Reusable Wiper Cover Profi XL Microfiber Mop Pad
Leifheit Reusable Wiper Cover Profi XL Microfiber Mop Pad
$17.91
($19.99
save 10%)
walmartusa
Profi Replacement Microfiber Mop Pad
Profi Replacement Microfiber Mop Pad
$25.05
wayfairnorthamerica
O-Cedar ProMist MAX Microfiber Spray Mop
O-Cedar ProMist MAX Microfiber Spray Mop
$22.97
amazon
3 Sizes Swimming Pool Filter Sponge Cleaning Equipment Sponge Washable Sponge Swimming Pool Accessories Cleaning Tools
3 Sizes Swimming Pool Filter Sponge Cleaning Equipment Sponge Washable Sponge Swimming Pool Accessories Cleaning Tools
$9.89
walmart
Razor-Back 24 in. Rough Push Broom, Black
Razor-Back 24 in. Rough Push Broom, Black
$49.71
homedepot
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sponge Variety Pack (11 ct.)
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sponge Variety Pack (11 ct.)
$9.98
sam'sclub
Nupla Replacement Squeegee Blade
Nupla Replacement Squeegee Blade
$24.97
homedepot
Angle Broom - 10" Sweeping Path - Steel Handle & Head Casing
Angle Broom - 10" Sweeping Path - Steel Handle & Head Casing
$79.82
newegg
Mind Reader Pet Grooming Brush
Mind Reader Pet Grooming Brush
$11.20
($16.00
save 30%)
macys
Kernelly Mini Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Plastic Electric Automatic Washing Machine Sponge Cleaning Toy for Girls Ladies
Kernelly Mini Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Plastic Electric Automatic Washing Machine Sponge Cleaning Toy for Girls Ladies
$15.98
walmart
Latitude Run® Heirloom Swedish Sponge Dish Cloth Linen in Green, Size 8.0 H x 6.5 W in | Wayfair CE83CD236BEB44CDA477A79E9A1ABEF8
Latitude Run® Heirloom Swedish Sponge Dish Cloth Linen in Green, Size 8.0 H x 6.5 W in | Wayfair CE83CD236BEB44CDA477A79E9A1ABEF8
$71.96
wayfair
LTWHOME Bonus Pack of Triangle Small Sponge with Magic Cleaing Sponge Set for Cleaning the Corner, Dead Angle of Kitchen and More (Pack of 40)
LTWHOME Bonus Pack of Triangle Small Sponge with Magic Cleaing Sponge Set for Cleaning the Corner, Dead Angle of Kitchen and More (Pack of 40)
$8.49
newegg
Upright Dustpan Angle Broom Combo, Lobby Standing Floor Dust Pan Sweep Set With Metal Long Handle, Rubber Lip, 36 Inches For Indoor Cleaning Of Office
Upright Dustpan Angle Broom Combo, Lobby Standing Floor Dust Pan Sweep Set With Metal Long Handle, Rubber Lip, 36 Inches For Indoor Cleaning Of Office
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Libman Cylindrical 2W x 4.5L Glass and Dish Sponge, 12/Carton (0035) | Quill
Libman Cylindrical 2W x 4.5L Glass and Dish Sponge, 12/Carton (0035) | Quill
$61.99
quill
3Pack Window Groove Cleaning Brush Plastic Window Sink Slot Cleaner Cleaning Tool with Sponge Scouring Pad
3Pack Window Groove Cleaning Brush Plastic Window Sink Slot Cleaner Cleaning Tool with Sponge Scouring Pad
$7.25
newegg
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sponge (6-Count), White
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sponge (6-Count), White
$4.97
homedepot
Proplus Dry Cleaning Sponge (Case of 12), Light Tan
Proplus Dry Cleaning Sponge (Case of 12), Light Tan
$79.99
homedepot
OXO Good Grips Ultimate Brush Black
OXO Good Grips Ultimate Brush Black
$10.99
bedbath&beyond
