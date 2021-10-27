Washer & Dryer Sets

Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
Shop
Home
Cleaning
Laundry
washer dryer combo
Washer & Dryer Sets
Washer & Dryer Sets
WDHLPS817EOPL 27" Stacked Electric Washer and Dryer with 3.5 cu. ft. Washer Capacity 7 cu. ft. Dryer Capacity 8-Point Suspension Heavy Duty SKF
featured
WDHLPS817EOPL 27" Stacked Electric Washer and Dryer with 3.5 cu. ft. Washer Capacity 7 cu. ft. Dryer Capacity 8-Point Suspension Heavy Duty SKF
$4,299.00
appliancesconnection
Costway 8.8 cu. ft. Washer & Dryer Combo in Gray, Size 31.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair EP24640US
featured
Costway 8.8 cu. ft. Washer & Dryer Combo in Gray, Size 31.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair EP24640US
$299.72
wayfair
Danby 2.7 cu. ft. White 115-Volt All-in-One Washer Dryer Combo
featured
Danby 2.7 cu. ft. White 115-Volt All-in-One Washer Dryer Combo
$1,350.37
homedepot
11 Piece Professional Kitchen Appliances Package with Washer and Dryer in Panel
11 Piece Professional Kitchen Appliances Package with Washer and Dryer in Panel
$42,967.99
appliancesconnection
DECO White Laundry Center with 1.6 cu. ft. Washer and 3.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer
DECO White Laundry Center with 1.6 cu. ft. Washer and 3.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer
$1,585.96
homedepot
All-in-one 1200 RPM New Version Compact Convertible Combo Washer Dryer with Fully Digital Easy to use Control Panel in White
All-in-one 1200 RPM New Version Compact Convertible Combo Washer Dryer with Fully Digital Easy to use Control Panel in White
$1,149.00
newegg
Easehold 17.6 Lbs Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine Washer Spin Dryer, Size 28.35 H x 24.8 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 17630592
Easehold 17.6 Lbs Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine Washer Spin Dryer, Size 28.35 H x 24.8 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 17630592
$491.15
wayfair
Frigidaire Gas Stacked Laundry Center with 3.9-cu ft Washer and 5.6-cu ft Dryer | FLCG7522AW
Frigidaire Gas Stacked Laundry Center with 3.9-cu ft Washer and 5.6-cu ft Dryer | FLCG7522AW
$1,649.00
lowes
4.8 Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Gas Dryer
4.8 Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Gas Dryer
$1,708.00
wayfairnorthamerica
4.2 Cu. Ft. Top Load Agitator Washer and 6.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
4.2 Cu. Ft. Top Load Agitator Washer and 6.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
$1,186.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Front Load LuxCare EFLW427UIW 27" Washer with EFME427UIW 27" Electric Dryer and 2x EPWD257UIW Pedestal Laundry Pair in
Front Load LuxCare EFLW427UIW 27" Washer with EFME427UIW 27" Electric Dryer and 2x EPWD257UIW Pedestal Laundry Pair in
$2,222.40
appliancesconnection
Side by Side Front Load Laundry Pair with EFLW427UIW 27" Washer EFME627UIW 27" Electric Dryer and EPWD257UIW 2X Pedestals in
Side by Side Front Load Laundry Pair with EFLW427UIW 27" Washer EFME627UIW 27" Electric Dryer and EPWD257UIW 2X Pedestals in
$2,402.40
appliancesconnection
EZ 5500 CV B/B 24" Super Combo Washer/Dryer with 1.9 cu. ft. Capacity LED Display Child Lock 10 Wash Cycles Delay Start Anti Bacteria Drum
EZ 5500 CV B/B 24" Super Combo Washer/Dryer with 1.9 cu. ft. Capacity LED Display Child Lock 10 Wash Cycles Delay Start Anti Bacteria Drum
$1,386.99
appliancesconnection
Equator High Efficiency 1.57 cu. ft. Front Load Washer & 3.57 cu. ft. Electric Dryer in White, Size 33.25 H x 23.5 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
Equator High Efficiency 1.57 cu. ft. Front Load Washer & 3.57 cu. ft. Electric Dryer in White, Size 33.25 H x 23.5 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,599.00
wayfair
Front Load LuxCare EFLW427UIW 27" Washer with EFME627UIW 27" Electric Dryer Laundry Pair in
Front Load LuxCare EFLW427UIW 27" Washer with EFME627UIW 27" Electric Dryer Laundry Pair in
$1,876.20
appliancesconnection
Smart Front Load White Laundry Pair with GFW850SSNWW 28" Front Load Washer GFD85GSSNWW 28" Gas Dryer and 2 GFP1528SNWW
Smart Front Load White Laundry Pair with GFW850SSNWW 28" Front Load Washer GFD85GSSNWW 28" Gas Dryer and 2 GFP1528SNWW
$2,794.00
appliancesconnection
Front Load LuxCare EFLW427UIW 27" Washer with EFMG427UIW 27" Gas Dryer and 2x EPWD257UIW Pedestal Laundry Pair in
Front Load LuxCare EFLW427UIW 27" Washer with EFMG427UIW 27" Gas Dryer and 2x EPWD257UIW Pedestal Laundry Pair in
$2,312.40
appliancesconnection
Portable Washer & Dryer Combo
Portable Washer & Dryer Combo
$141.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Front Load Sanitize Cycle MHW6630HW 27" Washer with MGD6630HW 27" Gas Dryer and 2x XHPC155XW Pedestals Laundry Pair in
Front Load Sanitize Cycle MHW6630HW 27" Washer with MGD6630HW 27" Gas Dryer and 2x XHPC155XW Pedestals Laundry Pair in
$2,523.40
appliancesconnection
Front load Professional PW6207E 30" Washer with PT8407HW Electric Single Pocket Dryer Laundry Pair in Stainless
Front load Professional PW6207E 30" Washer with PT8407HW Electric Single Pocket Dryer Laundry Pair in Stainless
$32,854.00
appliancesconnection
White Stacked Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45T6000AW 27" Washer DVG45T6020W 27" Gas Dryer and SKK8K Stacking
White Stacked Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45T6000AW 27" Washer DVG45T6020W 27" Gas Dryer and SKK8K Stacking
$1,597.19
appliancesconnection
Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45R6300AC 27" Washer DVG45R6300C 27" Gas Dryer and 2x WE402NC Pedestals in
Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45R6300AC 27" Washer DVG45R6300C 27" Gas Dryer and 2x WE402NC Pedestals in
$2,554.40
appliancesconnection
Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45R6100AW 27" Washer and DVE45R6100W 27" Electric Dryer in
Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45R6100AW 27" Washer and DVE45R6100W 27" Electric Dryer in
$1,610.20
appliancesconnection
Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45R6300AC 27" Washer and DVE45R6300C 27" Electric Dryer in
Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45R6300AC 27" Washer and DVE45R6300C 27" Electric Dryer in
$1,970.20
appliancesconnection
White Stacked Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45T6000AW 27" Washer DVE45T6020W 27" Electric Dryer and SKK8K Stacking
White Stacked Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45T6000AW 27" Washer DVE45T6020W 27" Electric Dryer and SKK8K Stacking
$1,507.19
appliancesconnection
Brushed Black Stacked Laundry Pair with WF50A8500AV 27" Washer DVG50A8500V 27" Gas Dryer and SKK-8K Stacking
Brushed Black Stacked Laundry Pair with WF50A8500AV 27" Washer DVG50A8500V 27" Gas Dryer and SKK-8K Stacking
$2,362.19
appliancesconnection
Summit Appliance 2.7 cu. ft. 24 in. All-in-One Ventless Electric Washer Dryer Combo in Platinum, White
Summit Appliance 2.7 cu. ft. 24 in. All-in-One Ventless Electric Washer Dryer Combo in Platinum, White
$1,560.00
homedepot
4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.5 cu. ft. Gas Dryer
4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.5 cu. ft. Gas Dryer
$1,798.20
wayfairnorthamerica
White Stacked Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45T6200AW 27" Washer DVE45T6200W 27" Electric Dryer and SKK8K Stacking
White Stacked Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45T6200AW 27" Washer DVE45T6200W 27" Electric Dryer and SKK8K Stacking
$1,732.19
appliancesconnection
Top Load Laundry Pair with WA50R5400AW 28" Washer and DVE50R5400W 27" Electric Dryer in
Top Load Laundry Pair with WA50R5400AW 28" Washer and DVE50R5400W 27" Electric Dryer in
$1,610.20
appliancesconnection
Xlerator Collection S3366135 Wall Mounted Sensor Operated Hand Dryer Xchanger combo kit - Standard Height in Brushed Stainless
Xlerator Collection S3366135 Wall Mounted Sensor Operated Hand Dryer Xchanger combo kit - Standard Height in Brushed Stainless
$375.59
appliancesconnection
Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45R6100AC 27" Washer DVG45R6100C 27" Gas Dryer and 2x WE402NC Pedestals in
Front Load Laundry Pair with WF45R6100AC 27" Washer DVG45R6100C 27" Gas Dryer and 2x WE402NC Pedestals in
$2,374.40
appliancesconnection
Front Load Laundry Pair with WF50R8500AV 28" Washer and DVE50R8500V 27" Electric Dryer in Black Stainless
Front Load Laundry Pair with WF50R8500AV 28" Washer and DVE50R8500V 27" Electric Dryer in Black Stainless
$2,240.20
appliancesconnection
Front Load Steam WFW6620HC 27" Washer with WED6620HC 27" Electric Dryer and W10869845 Stacking Kit Laundry Pair in Chrome
Front Load Steam WFW6620HC 27" Washer with WED6620HC 27" Electric Dryer and W10869845 Stacking Kit Laundry Pair in Chrome
$2,058.20
appliancesconnection
Front Load Smart WFW9620HBK 27" Washer with WGD9620HBK 27" Energy Star Gas Dryer Laundry Pair in
Front Load Smart WFW9620HBK 27" Washer with WGD9620HBK 27" Energy Star Gas Dryer Laundry Pair in
$2,958.20
appliancesconnection
Front Load Steam WFW6620HC 27" Washer with WED6620HC 27" Electric Dryer and WFP2715HC 2x Pedestals Laundry Pair in Chrome
Front Load Steam WFW6620HC 27" Washer with WED6620HC 27" Electric Dryer and WFP2715HC 2x Pedestals Laundry Pair in Chrome
$2,667.40
appliancesconnection
Front Load Smart WFW9620HW 27" Washer with WGD9620HW 27" Energy Star Gas Dryer and WFP2715HW 2x Pedestals Laundry Pair in
Front Load Smart WFW9620HW 27" Washer with WGD9620HW 27" Energy Star Gas Dryer and WFP2715HW 2x Pedestals Laundry Pair in
$3,243.40
appliancesconnection
Front Load Steam WFW8620HC 27" Washer with WGD8620HC 27" Energy Star Gas Dryer Laundry Pair in Chrome
Front Load Steam WFW8620HC 27" Washer with WGD8620HC 27" Energy Star Gas Dryer Laundry Pair in Chrome
$2,508.20
appliancesconnection
Front Load Steam WFW6620HW 27" Washer with WGD6620HW 27" Gas Dryer and W10869845 Stacking Kit Laundry Pair in
Front Load Steam WFW6620HW 27" Washer with WGD6620HW 27" Gas Dryer and W10869845 Stacking Kit Laundry Pair in
$1,968.20
appliancesconnection
Top Load Extra Rinse WTW4950HW 27" Washer with Front Load WED4950HW 29" Electric Dryer Laundry Pair in
Top Load Extra Rinse WTW4950HW 27" Washer with Front Load WED4950HW 29" Electric Dryer Laundry Pair in
$1,248.20
appliancesconnection
VIVOHOME Electric Portable 2 In 1 Twin Tub Mini Laundry Washer & Spin Dryer Combo Washing Machine w/ Drain Hose For Apartments 13.5Lbs Blue & Whit
VIVOHOME Electric Portable 2 In 1 Twin Tub Mini Laundry Washer & Spin Dryer Combo Washing Machine w/ Drain Hose For Apartments 13.5Lbs Blue & Whit
$219.99
wayfair
Front Load Steam WFW8620HW 27" Washer with WGD8620HW 27" Energy Star Gas Dryer and W10869845 Stacking Kit Laundry Pair in
Front Load Steam WFW8620HW 27" Washer with WGD8620HW 27" Energy Star Gas Dryer and W10869845 Stacking Kit Laundry Pair in
$2,328.20
appliancesconnection
EZ 5500 CV W/B 24" Super Combo Washer/Dryer with 1.9 cu. ft. Capacity LED Display Child Lock 10 Wash Cycles Delay Start Anti Bacteria Drum
EZ 5500 CV W/B 24" Super Combo Washer/Dryer with 1.9 cu. ft. Capacity LED Display Child Lock 10 Wash Cycles Delay Start Anti Bacteria Drum
$1,386.99
appliancesconnection
Smart Front Load White Laundry Pair with GFW850SSNWW 28" Front Load Washer GFD85ESSNWW 28" Electric Dryer and 2 GFP1528SNWW
Smart Front Load White Laundry Pair with GFW850SSNWW 28" Front Load Washer GFD85ESSNWW 28" Electric Dryer and 2 GFP1528SNWW
$2,704.00
appliancesconnection
Top Load Laundry Pair with GTW725BPNDG 27" Washer and GTD72GBPNDG 27" Gas Dryer in Diamond
Top Load Laundry Pair with GTW725BPNDG 27" Washer and GTD72GBPNDG 27" Gas Dryer in Diamond
$1,876.00
appliancesconnection
Front load Compact GFW148SSMWW 24" Washer with GFD14ESSNWW 24" Electric Dryer and GFA24KITL Stacking Kit Laundry Pair in
Front load Compact GFW148SSMWW 24" Washer with GFD14ESSNWW 24" Electric Dryer and GFA24KITL Stacking Kit Laundry Pair in
$2,066.00
appliancesconnection
WKEX200HBA 27" Single Unit WashTower with 4.5 cu. ft. Washer 7.4 cu. ft. Electric Dryer TurboWash 360 Allergiene Wash Cycle TurboSteam ThinQ
WKEX200HBA 27" Single Unit WashTower with 4.5 cu. ft. Washer 7.4 cu. ft. Electric Dryer TurboWash 360 Allergiene Wash Cycle TurboSteam ThinQ
$2,495.00
appliancesconnection
Graphite Steel Smart Side By Side Front Load Laundry Pair with WM3600HVA 27" Washer DLE3600V 27" Electric Dryer and 2x WDP4V
Graphite Steel Smart Side By Side Front Load Laundry Pair with WM3600HVA 27" Washer DLE3600V 27" Electric Dryer and 2x WDP4V
$2,640.00
appliancesconnection
LUWM101HWA 24" LG Signature Washer/Dryer Combo with Quick Circle LCD Display TurboWash SmartThinQ Technology Auto Dosing System in
LUWM101HWA 24" LG Signature Washer/Dryer Combo with Quick Circle LCD Display TurboWash SmartThinQ Technology Auto Dosing System in
$3,195.00
appliancesconnection
Top Load Quick Wash MVWC465HW 27" Washer with Front Load MGDC465HW 29" Gas Dryer Laundry Pair in
Top Load Quick Wash MVWC465HW 27" Washer with Front Load MGDC465HW 29" Gas Dryer Laundry Pair in
$1,428.20
appliancesconnection
Front Load Steam WM4370HKA 27" Washer with DLGX4371K 27" Gas Dryer Laundry Pair in Black Stainless
Front Load Steam WM4370HKA 27" Washer with DLGX4371K 27" Gas Dryer Laundry Pair in Black Stainless
$2,690.00
appliancesconnection
GE 2.4 cu. ft. White High-Efficiency 120-Volt Ventless Electric All-in-One Washer Dryer Combo, White on White
GE 2.4 cu. ft. White High-Efficiency 120-Volt Ventless Electric All-in-One Washer Dryer Combo, White on White
$1,259.00
($1,399.00
save 0%)
homedepot
Black Steel Smart Side By Side Front Load Laundry Pair with WM4500HBA 27" Washer DLEX4500B 27" Electric Dryer and 2x WDP4B
Black Steel Smart Side By Side Front Load Laundry Pair with WM4500HBA 27" Washer DLEX4500B 27" Electric Dryer and 2x WDP4B
$3,740.00
appliancesconnection
WM3488HW 24" Compact All-In-One Washer/Dryer with 2.3 cu. ft. Capacity 1400 RPM 14 Wash Cycles TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System LoadSense and 4
WM3488HW 24" Compact All-In-One Washer/Dryer with 2.3 cu. ft. Capacity 1400 RPM 14 Wash Cycles TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System LoadSense and 4
$1,595.00
appliancesconnection
Black Steel Smart Stacked Front Load Laundry Pair with WM4500HBA 27" Washer DLGX4501B 27" Gas Dryer and KSTK1 Stacking
Black Steel Smart Stacked Front Load Laundry Pair with WM4500HBA 27" Washer DLGX4501B 27" Gas Dryer and KSTK1 Stacking
$3,321.00
appliancesconnection
WKE100HVA 27" Smart Single Unit WashTower with 4.5 cu. ft. Capacity Washer 7.4 cu. ft. Capacity Electric Dryer Center Control and Energy Star
WKE100HVA 27" Smart Single Unit WashTower with 4.5 cu. ft. Capacity Washer 7.4 cu. ft. Capacity Electric Dryer Center Control and Energy Star
$2,295.00
appliancesconnection
Front Load Sanitize Cycle MHW6630HC 27" Washer with MGD6630HC 27" Gas Dryer and 2x XHPC155YC Pedestals Laundry Pair in Metallic
Front Load Sanitize Cycle MHW6630HC 27" Washer with MGD6630HC 27" Gas Dryer and 2x XHPC155YC Pedestals Laundry Pair in Metallic
$2,757.40
appliancesconnection
LG WashTower Electric Stacked Laundry Center with 4.5-cu ft Washer and 7.4-cu ft Dryer ENERGY STAR | WKE100HWA
LG WashTower Electric Stacked Laundry Center with 4.5-cu ft Washer and 7.4-cu ft Dryer ENERGY STAR | WKE100HWA
$2,099.00
lowes
WKGX201HBA 27" Single Unit WashTower with 4.5 cu. ft. Washer 7.4 cu. ft. Gas Dryer TurboWash 360 Allergiene Wash Cycle TurboSteam ThinQ
WKGX201HBA 27" Single Unit WashTower with 4.5 cu. ft. Washer 7.4 cu. ft. Gas Dryer TurboWash 360 Allergiene Wash Cycle TurboSteam ThinQ
$2,595.00
appliancesconnection
Graphite Steel Smart Side By Side Front Load Laundry Pair with WM3600HVA 27" Washer DLE3600V 27" Electric Dryer WD100CV SideKick and WDP4V
Graphite Steel Smart Side By Side Front Load Laundry Pair with WM3600HVA 27" Washer DLE3600V 27" Electric Dryer WD100CV SideKick and WDP4V
$3,090.00
appliancesconnection
Washer & Dryer Sets
