Washing Machines

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Cleaning
Laundry
washer
Washing Machines
Share
Washing Machines
Single Tub with Built-in Drain Pump Semi-automatic Washing Machine
featured
Single Tub with Built-in Drain Pump Semi-automatic Washing Machine
$253.49
overstock
Ochine 0.45 Cubic Feet Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washer in in White, Size 28.7 H x 15.4 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair HZZES196612AAE
featured
Ochine 0.45 Cubic Feet Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washer in in White, Size 28.7 H x 15.4 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair HZZES196612AAE
$365.32
wayfair
LG Electronics 5.0 cu. ft. High Efficiency Mega Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D and Wi-Fi Enabled in White, ENERGY STAR
featured
LG Electronics 5.0 cu. ft. High Efficiency Mega Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D and Wi-Fi Enabled in White, ENERGY STAR
$949.00
homedepot
LG Electronics 5.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency Mega Capacity Black Steel Top Load Smart Washer with TurboWash3D, ENERGY STAR
LG Electronics 5.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency Mega Capacity Black Steel Top Load Smart Washer with TurboWash3D, ENERGY STAR
$1,349.00
homedepot
Orta Pannow 8 Cu. Ft. Washer in White
Orta Pannow 8 Cu. Ft. Washer in White
$339.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer WM4000HBA
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer WM4000HBA
$1,149.00
($1,264.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Jlong 8 Cubic Feet Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer in White And Black
Jlong 8 Cubic Feet Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer in White And Black
$419.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LG 5 Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer WT7300CV
LG 5 Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer WT7300CV
$1,049.00
($1,154.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
4.8 cu. ft. Satin Nickel Front Load Washing Machine with OdorBlock UltraFresh Vent System with Sanitize and Allergen
4.8 cu. ft. Satin Nickel Front Load Washing Machine with OdorBlock UltraFresh Vent System with Sanitize and Allergen
$1,079.00
($1,199.00
save 0%)
homedepot
GE 5 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer GFW850SSNWW
GE 5 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer GFW850SSNWW
$1,073.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Compact SingleTub Integrated Semi-automatic Gray Cover Washing Machine
Compact SingleTub Integrated Semi-automatic Gray Cover Washing Machine
$298.99
overstock
LG Electronics 5.2 cu. ft. HE Mega Capacity Front Load Washing Machine with Steam and TurboWash in Graphite Steel, ENERGY STAR
LG Electronics 5.2 cu. ft. HE Mega Capacity Front Load Washing Machine with Steam and TurboWash in Graphite Steel, ENERGY STAR
$1,599.00
homedepot
Advertisement
Samsung 5.1 cu. ft. Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator and Super Speed Wash in Champagne, Beige
Samsung 5.1 cu. ft. Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator and Super Speed Wash in Champagne, Beige
$768.00
($1,049.00
save -76700%)
homedepot
Samsung 4.4 Cubic Feet Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer in Black, Size 44.0 H x 24.0 W x 29.31 D in | Wayfair WA44A3405AV
Samsung 4.4 Cubic Feet Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer in Black, Size 44.0 H x 24.0 W x 29.31 D in | Wayfair WA44A3405AV
$859.78
wayfair
Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Hi-Efficiency Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Top Load Washing Machine with Super Speed, ENERGY STAR, Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Steel
Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Hi-Efficiency Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Top Load Washing Machine with Super Speed, ENERGY STAR, Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Steel
$698.00
($1,049.00
save -69700%)
homedepot
Full-Automatic Washing Machine 7.7 lbs Washer/Spinner Germicidal UV
Full-Automatic Washing Machine 7.7 lbs Washer/Spinner Germicidal UV
$234.74
($312.99
save 25%)
overstock
Costway 7.7 lbs Compact Full Automatic Washing Machine W/Heating - See Details
Costway 7.7 lbs Compact Full Automatic Washing Machine W/Heating - See Details
$362.99
overstock
Bosch 800 2.2 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer WAW285H2UC
Bosch 800 2.2 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer WAW285H2UC
$1,549.00
($1,749.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Equator 1.57 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Front Load Washer in Pink, Size 33.5 H x 23.5 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair EZ4400 N Pink + HED 2842
Equator 1.57 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Front Load Washer in Pink, Size 33.5 H x 23.5 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair EZ4400 N Pink + HED 2842
$1,399.99
wayfair
Electrolux 4.3 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with LuxCare Wash System, Steam in White, ENERGY STAR
Electrolux 4.3 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with LuxCare Wash System, Steam in White, ENERGY STAR
$944.00
($1,049.00
save -94300%)
homedepot
GE 4.8 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer GFW650SSNWW
GE 4.8 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer GFW650SSNWW
$983.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
GE 4.8 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer GFW550SSNWW
GE 4.8 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer GFW550SSNWW
$893.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Equator Advanced Appliances EW 824 N 1.6 cu. ft. Compact Front Load Washer & Automatic Water Level
Equator Advanced Appliances EW 824 N 1.6 cu. ft. Compact Front Load Washer & Automatic Water Level
$1,029.00
newegg
GE 5 Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer GTW845CSNWS
GE 5 Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer GTW845CSNWS
$893.00
($899.00
save 1%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Advertisement
Electrolux 4.3 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with LuxCare Wash System in White, ENERGY STAR
Electrolux 4.3 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with LuxCare Wash System in White, ENERGY STAR
$854.00
($949.00
save 10%)
homedepot
GE Appliances Smart 5.2 cu. ft. Energy Star High Efficiency Top Load Washer
GE Appliances Smart 5.2 cu. ft. Energy Star High Efficiency Top Load Washer
$899.00
wayfairnorthamerica
GE Appliances Smart 5 cu. ft. Energy Star High-Efficiency Front Load Washer
GE Appliances Smart 5 cu. ft. Energy Star High-Efficiency Front Load Washer
$1,079.00
wayfairnorthamerica
GE Appliances 4.8 Cu. ft. Energy Star High Efficiency Top Load Washer & Quick Wash in White, Size 44.0 H x 27.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair GTW720BSNWS
GE Appliances 4.8 Cu. ft. Energy Star High Efficiency Top Load Washer & Quick Wash in White, Size 44.0 H x 27.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair GTW720BSNWS
$809.00
wayfair
5.2 Cu. Ft. Diamond Gray Top Load Electric Washer
5.2 Cu. Ft. Diamond Gray Top Load Electric Washer
$1,214.10
verishop
2.2 cu. ft. Front Load Energy Star Washer with Super Speed
2.2 cu. ft. Front Load Energy Star Washer with Super Speed
$899.10
wayfairnorthamerica
Samsung 4.1 cu. ft. Capacity White Top Load Washer with Soft Closed Lid
Samsung 4.1 cu. ft. Capacity White Top Load Washer with Soft Closed Lid
$579.00
($649.00
save 11%)
homedepot
AWN432S Top Load Washer With 3.3 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Wash Tub Automatic Balancing System Bleach Dispenser Porcelain Steel Outer Drain tub in
AWN432S Top Load Washer With 3.3 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Wash Tub Automatic Balancing System Bleach Dispenser Porcelain Steel Outer Drain tub in
$789.00
appliancesconnection
Whirlpool 5.3 cu. ft. Smart White Top Load Washing Machine with Load and Go, Built-In Water Faucet and Stain Brush, ENERGY STAR
Whirlpool 5.3 cu. ft. Smart White Top Load Washing Machine with Load and Go, Built-In Water Faucet and Stain Brush, ENERGY STAR
$944.00
($1,049.00
save -94300%)
homedepot
16.5(9.9 6.6)lb Semi-automatic Cover Washing Machine Gray
16.5(9.9 6.6)lb Semi-automatic Cover Washing Machine Gray
$249.99
overstock
Summit Appliance 2.3 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer in White
Summit Appliance 2.3 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer in White
$940.20
wayfairnorthamerica
Samsung 2.2 cu. ft. Front Load Energy Star Washer w/ Super Speed in Gray/White, Size 33.5 H x 23.63 W x 27.1 D in | Wayfair WW22K6800AW
Samsung 2.2 cu. ft. Front Load Energy Star Washer w/ Super Speed in Gray/White, Size 33.5 H x 23.63 W x 27.1 D in | Wayfair WW22K6800AW
$899.10
($999.00
save 10%)
wayfair
Advertisement
Samsung 27 in. 4.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency White Top Load Washing Machine with Active Water Jet
Samsung 27 in. 4.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency White Top Load Washing Machine with Active Water Jet
$718.00
($799.00
save 10%)
homedepot
Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Top Load Washer w/ Active Water Jet in Gray/White, Size 44.56 H x 27.56 W x 29.4 D in | Wayfair WA50R5200AW
Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Top Load Washer w/ Active Water Jet in Gray/White, Size 44.56 H x 27.56 W x 29.4 D in | Wayfair WA50R5200AW
$764.10
($799.00
save 4%)
wayfair
Samsung 27 in. 5.0 cu. ft. Extra-Large Ivory Front Load Washing Machine with Smart Dial and Super Speed, ENERGY STAR
Samsung 27 in. 5.0 cu. ft. Extra-Large Ivory Front Load Washing Machine with Smart Dial and Super Speed, ENERGY STAR
$1,209.00
($1,349.00
save 0%)
homedepot
Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. High-Efficiency in White Top Load Washing Machine with Super Speed, ENERGY STAR
Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. High-Efficiency in White Top Load Washing Machine with Super Speed, ENERGY STAR
$849.00
($949.00
save 11%)
homedepot
13.4 lbs Semi-automatic Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine with Built-in Drain Pump
13.4 lbs Semi-automatic Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine with Built-in Drain Pump
$238.49
overstock
Whirlpool 4.3 cu. ft. White Closet Depth Stackable Front Load Washing Machine with Single Dose Dispenser, ENERGY STAR
Whirlpool 4.3 cu. ft. White Closet Depth Stackable Front Load Washing Machine with Single Dose Dispenser, ENERGY STAR
$854.00
($949.00
save 10%)
homedepot
ZOKOP 14.3lbs Mini Semi-automatic Washing Machine Compact Washer
ZOKOP 14.3lbs Mini Semi-automatic Washing Machine Compact Washer
$145.99
overstock
Whirlpool 4.7 - 4.8 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator in White
Whirlpool 4.7 - 4.8 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator in White
$748.00
($829.00
save 10%)
homedepot
Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash in Brushed Black
Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash in Brushed Black
$828.00
($1,149.00
save -82700%)
homedepot
Sanfant 8 Cu. Ft. Washer in in White, Size 28.7 H x 15.4 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair LM527-8
Sanfant 8 Cu. Ft. Washer in in White, Size 28.7 H x 15.4 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair LM527-8
$319.99
wayfair
Samsung 5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System in Brushed Black
Samsung 5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System in Brushed Black
$898.00
($1,249.00
save -89700%)
homedepot
Whirlpool 2.3 cu. ft. High Efficiency White Front Load Compact Washing Machine, ENERGY STAR
Whirlpool 2.3 cu. ft. High Efficiency White Front Load Compact Washing Machine, ENERGY STAR
$1,079.00
($1,199.00
save 0%)
homedepot
Advertisement
Whirlpool 4.3 cu. ft. High-Efficiency White Top Load Washing Machine with Quick Wash
Whirlpool 4.3 cu. ft. High-Efficiency White Top Load Washing Machine with Quick Wash
$648.00
($799.00
save 19%)
homedepot
Full-automatic Washing Machine 7.7 lbs Washer / Spinner Germicidal-Blue - 16.5" x 16" x 29.5" (L x W x H)
Full-automatic Washing Machine 7.7 lbs Washer / Spinner Germicidal-Blue - 16.5" x 16" x 29.5" (L x W x H)
$424.42
overstock
ZOKOP 10lbs Mini Semi-automatic Washing Machine Compact Washer
ZOKOP 10lbs Mini Semi-automatic Washing Machine Compact Washer
$128.99
overstock
16.5 lbs Semi-automatic Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine with Built-in Drain Pump
16.5 lbs Semi-automatic Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine with Built-in Drain Pump
$273.99
overstock
sherriecorder Semi-automatic Double Tube Washing Machine in Blue/White, Size 28.74 H x 14.37 W x 24.4 D in | Wayfair WS0317
sherriecorder Semi-automatic Double Tube Washing Machine in Blue/White, Size 28.74 H x 14.37 W x 24.4 D in | Wayfair WS0317
$303.99
wayfair
vidaXL Washing Machine Cabinet High Gloss Gray 25.2"x10"x74.8"
vidaXL Washing Machine Cabinet High Gloss Gray 25.2"x10"x74.8"
$141.99
overstock
ZOKOP XPB38-ZK3 10lb Elution Integrated Semi-automatic Gray Cover Washing Machine
ZOKOP XPB38-ZK3 10lb Elution Integrated Semi-automatic Gray Cover Washing Machine
$157.49
overstock
DECO 1.57 cu. ft. New Version Compact White Front Load Washing Machine with Redesigned Easy to Use Control Panel
DECO 1.57 cu. ft. New Version Compact White Front Load Washing Machine with Redesigned Easy to Use Control Panel
$939.00
homedepot
Chunhelife 8 Cubic Feet Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer in in White, Size 39.7 H x 15.7 W x 15.4 D in | Wayfair CKK-ES196612AAE
Chunhelife 8 Cubic Feet Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer in in White, Size 39.7 H x 15.7 W x 15.4 D in | Wayfair CKK-ES196612AAE
$429.99
wayfair
Boyel Living 15.4 in. 0.45 cu. ft. High-Efficiency 110-Volt White Top Load Washing Machine with 10 Washing Programs
Boyel Living 15.4 in. 0.45 cu. ft. High-Efficiency 110-Volt White Top Load Washing Machine with 10 Washing Programs
$374.56
($416.18
save 10%)
homedepot
Electrolux 4.5 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer ELFW7537AT
Electrolux 4.5 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer ELFW7537AT
$1,073.10
($1,199.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Equator 18 Lbs Washer w/ Sanitize, Allergen & Winterize Features in Black/Gray/White, Size 33.5 H x 23.5 W x 24.8 D in | Wayfair EW 835
Equator 18 Lbs Washer w/ Sanitize, Allergen & Winterize Features in Black/Gray/White, Size 33.5 H x 23.5 W x 24.8 D in | Wayfair EW 835
$1,059.00
wayfair
Load More
Washing Machines
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.