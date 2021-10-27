Fabric Softeners

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Cleaning
Laundry
Fabric Softeners
Fabric Softeners
Share
Fabric Softeners
Bounce Fabric Softener Sheets, Fresh Linen, 160 Count
featured
Bounce Fabric Softener Sheets, Fresh Linen, 160 Count
$5.97
walmartusa
Arm & Hammer Essentials 144-Count Fabric Softener Dryer Sheet | CDC3320000102
featured
Arm & Hammer Essentials 144-Count Fabric Softener Dryer Sheet | CDC3320000102
$41.98
lowes
Downy Infusions Refresh, Birch Water, 48 Loads Liquid Fabric Softener, 32 fl oz
featured
Downy Infusions Refresh, Birch Water, 48 Loads Liquid Fabric Softener, 32 fl oz
$3.97
walmartusa
Snuggle Blue Fabric Softener (Type) 100 Incense Sticks
Snuggle Blue Fabric Softener (Type) 100 Incense Sticks
$25.00
amazon
Downy Cool Cotton, 150 Loads Liquid Fabric Softener, 129 fl oz
Downy Cool Cotton, 150 Loads Liquid Fabric Softener, 129 fl oz
$9.94
walmartusa
Snuggle Blue Sparkle Vend-Design Fabric Softener Sheets (2-Sheets/Box, 100-Boxes/Carton)
Snuggle Blue Sparkle Vend-Design Fabric Softener Sheets (2-Sheets/Box, 100-Boxes/Carton)
$43.98
homedepot
Snuggle Plus Super Fresh Liquid Fabric Softener, Violet Breeze, 48.6 Fluid Ounces, 46 Loads
Snuggle Plus Super Fresh Liquid Fabric Softener, Violet Breeze, 48.6 Fluid Ounces, 46 Loads
$3.97
walmartusa
Snuggle Blue Sparkle 50 Oz. Liquid Fabric Softener
Snuggle Blue Sparkle 50 Oz. Liquid Fabric Softener
$5.99
buybuybaby
Suavitel Fabric Softener Field Flowers - 15.2 oz
Suavitel Fabric Softener Field Flowers - 15.2 oz
$1.49
walgreens
Suavitel 120-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid | US06516A
Suavitel 120-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid | US06516A
$7.98
lowes
Snuggle Exhilarations Liquid Fabric Softener, Blue Iris & Ocean Breeze, 96 Ounce, 112 Loads
Snuggle Exhilarations Liquid Fabric Softener, Blue Iris & Ocean Breeze, 96 Ounce, 112 Loads
$5.97
walmartusa
Bamboo Wood Double Laundry Hamper - Storage System With Top Shelf To Organize Detergent, Liquid Fabric Softener, Bleach, Dryer Sheets, Stain Removers
Bamboo Wood Double Laundry Hamper - Storage System With Top Shelf To Organize Detergent, Liquid Fabric Softener, Bleach, Dryer Sheets, Stain Removers
$167.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Art Gallery Soften the Volume Sashiko Mending Off White, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Art Gallery Soften the Volume Sashiko Mending Off White, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
$12.48
amazon
Art Gallery Soften the Volume Petal Trellis Taupe, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Art Gallery Soften the Volume Petal Trellis Taupe, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
$12.48
amazon
Great Value Ultimate Fresh Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, Paradise Fresh, 160 Count
Great Value Ultimate Fresh Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, Paradise Fresh, 160 Count
$3.68
($4.98
save 26%)
walmartusa
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Fabric Softener Bottle, Honeysuckle Scent, 32 fl oz
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Fabric Softener Bottle, Honeysuckle Scent, 32 fl oz
$8.98
($17.38
save 48%)
walmartusa
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day 32 Oz. Fabric Softener In Honeysuckle
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day 32 Oz. Fabric Softener In Honeysuckle
$8.99
bedbath&beyond
Method 53.5 Oz. Fabric Softener In Ginger Mango
Method 53.5 Oz. Fabric Softener In Ginger Mango
$6.99
bedbath&beyond
Pillow Soft Curls, 8.5 Ounce, It's the first "fabric softener" type styling lotion By Miss Jessie's
Pillow Soft Curls, 8.5 Ounce, It's the first "fabric softener" type styling lotion By Miss Jessie's
$35.48
walmart
Gain 51-oz Fabric Softener Liquid | 3700001165
Gain 51-oz Fabric Softener Liquid | 3700001165
$4.98
lowes
Gain Liquid 129-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid | 3700010750
Gain Liquid 129-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid | 3700010750
$11.28
lowes
Gain Liquid Fabric Conditioner, Island Fresh Fabric Softener, 60 loads, 51 fl oz - 51 oz | CVS
Gain Liquid Fabric Conditioner, Island Fresh Fabric Softener, 60 loads, 51 fl oz - 51 oz | CVS
$7.49
cvs
Downy April Fresh, Non-Concentrated Liquid Fabric Softener - 64.0 oz
Downy April Fresh, Non-Concentrated Liquid Fabric Softener - 64.0 oz
$4.99
walgreens
Gain 51 oz. Blissful Breeze Liquid Fabric Softener (60--Loads) (8 -Pack)
Gain 51 oz. Blissful Breeze Liquid Fabric Softener (60--Loads) (8 -Pack)
$47.92
homedepot
Advertisement
Gain Original, 150 Loads Liquid Fabric Softener, 129 Fl Oz
Gain Original, 150 Loads Liquid Fabric Softener, 129 Fl Oz
$9.94
($9.97
save 0%)
walmartusa
Downy Downy Liquid Fabric Softener April Fresh 164 Oz | 3700073973
Downy Downy Liquid Fabric Softener April Fresh 164 Oz | 3700073973
$13.48
lowes
GE WH43X139 Fabric Softener Dispenser Cup, Silver
GE WH43X139 Fabric Softener Dispenser Cup, Silver
$16.26
($18.25
save 11%)
amazon
Gain Original, 105 Loads Liquid Fabric Softener, 90 Fl Oz
Gain Original, 105 Loads Liquid Fabric Softener, 90 Fl Oz
$6.97
walmartusa
Ensueno ensueo Max, Violet Bouquet 125-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid | 1687
Ensueno ensueo Max, Violet Bouquet 125-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid | 1687
$5.98
lowes
Gain 51 oz. Blissful Breeze Liquid Fabric Softener (60 Loads)
Gain 51 oz. Blissful Breeze Liquid Fabric Softener (60 Loads)
$5.99
homedepot
Downy Liquid 51-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid | 3700075488
Downy Liquid 51-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid | 3700075488
$4.98
lowes
ECOS Lavender Hypoallergenic Liquid Laundry Detergent with Built-In Fabric Softener
ECOS Lavender Hypoallergenic Liquid Laundry Detergent with Built-In Fabric Softener
$9.97
($12.99
save 23%)
petco
Downy 67 Oz. Rosewater And Aloe Nature Blends Fabric Softener
Downy 67 Oz. Rosewater And Aloe Nature Blends Fabric Softener
$7.99
bedbath&beyond
Art Gallery Soften the Volume Flying Seeds Off White, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Art Gallery Soften the Volume Flying Seeds Off White, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
$12.48
amazon
Art Gallery Soften the Volume Brushed Fibers Taupe, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Art Gallery Soften the Volume Brushed Fibers Taupe, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
$12.48
amazon
Bounce 240-Count Fabric Softener Dryer Sheet | 3700007312
Bounce 240-Count Fabric Softener Dryer Sheet | 3700007312
$9.98
lowes
Advertisement
Art Gallery Soften the Volume Poetic Manuscripts Multi, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Art Gallery Soften the Volume Poetic Manuscripts Multi, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
$11.95
amazon
Bounce Fabric Softener Sheets, Outdoor Fresh, 240 Count
Bounce Fabric Softener Sheets, Outdoor Fresh, 240 Count
$8.94
walmartusa
Great Value Ultimate Fresh Original Clean Fabric Softener, 150 loads, 129 Fl oz
Great Value Ultimate Fresh Original Clean Fabric Softener, 150 loads, 129 Fl oz
$6.96
walmartusa
Suavitel Liquid Fabric Softener, Morning Sun, 102 Small Loads
Suavitel Liquid Fabric Softener, Morning Sun, 102 Small Loads
$6.84
walmartusa
Snuggle Fabric Softener Liquid, Blue Sparkle, 120 Ounce, 150 Loads
Snuggle Fabric Softener Liquid, Blue Sparkle, 120 Ounce, 150 Loads
$8.97
walmartusa
Snuggle SuperCare Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, Sea Breeze, 200 Count
Snuggle SuperCare Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, Sea Breeze, 200 Count
$6.97
walmartusa
Snuggle Fabric Softener Sheets - 80.0 Sheets
Snuggle Fabric Softener Sheets - 80.0 Sheets
$4.99
walgreens
Seventh Generation Liquid Fabric Softener, Free & Clear, 32 oz, 42 Loads
Seventh Generation Liquid Fabric Softener, Free & Clear, 32 oz, 42 Loads
$4.37
walmartusa
Snuggle Fabric Softener Dryer Sheet | 072613451159
Snuggle Fabric Softener Dryer Sheet | 072613451159
$5.38
lowes
Snuggle Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, Blue Sparkle, 80 ct | CVS
Snuggle Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, Blue Sparkle, 80 ct | CVS
$5.79
cvs
Suavitel Fabric Softener Lavender, 50 oz | CVS
Suavitel Fabric Softener Lavender, 50 oz | CVS
$5.99
cvs
Whitmor Dryer Balls - Eco Friendly Fabric Softener Alternative (Set of 4)
Whitmor Dryer Balls - Eco Friendly Fabric Softener Alternative (Set of 4)
$6.84
($10.00
save 32%)
amazon
Advertisement
Fabric Softener Sheets - 80 COUNT
Fabric Softener Sheets - 80 COUNT
$8.00
verishop
Suavitel 135-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid | US06387A
Suavitel 135-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid | US06387A
$7.48
lowes
NELLIES CLEAN INC Wool Dryer Ball Lavender Fabric Softener
NELLIES CLEAN INC Wool Dryer Ball Lavender Fabric Softener
$11.98
homedepot
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day 32 Oz. Aromatherapeutic Lavender Fabric Softener
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day 32 Oz. Aromatherapeutic Lavender Fabric Softener
$8.99
bedbath&beyond
Downy Liquid 129-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid Cotton | 3700075943
Downy Liquid 129-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid Cotton | 3700075943
$11.28
lowes
Downy Infusions 200-Count Fabric Softener Dryer Sheet | 3700041793
Downy Infusions 200-Count Fabric Softener Dryer Sheet | 3700041793
$10.48
lowes
Downy 105 oz. Eco Box HE April Fresh Scent Fabric Softener (180-Loads) (2-Pack)
Downy 105 oz. Eco Box HE April Fresh Scent Fabric Softener (180-Loads) (2-Pack)
$29.94
homedepot
Downy Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, Cool Cotton, 240 count
Downy Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, Cool Cotton, 240 count
$8.94
walmartusa
Final Touch Ultra Spring Fresh Fabric Softener, 130 Fl. Oz.
Final Touch Ultra Spring Fresh Fabric Softener, 130 Fl. Oz.
$3.97
walmartusa
Homemade House Cleaning Recipes: Easy To Make Laundry Detergent, Dish Washer, Cleaners, Fabric Softener, Stain Remover and Many More For A Cost-Effect
Homemade House Cleaning Recipes: Easy To Make Laundry Detergent, Dish Washer, Cleaners, Fabric Softener, Stain Remover and Many More For A Cost-Effect
$5.99
barnes&noble
Downy Free & Gentle, 150 Loads Liquid Fabric Softener, 129 fl oz
Downy Free & Gentle, 150 Loads Liquid Fabric Softener, 129 fl oz
$9.94
($22.88
save 57%)
walmartusa
Downy Wrinkle 64-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid | 3700080334
Downy Wrinkle 64-fl oz Fabric Softener Liquid | 3700080334
$10.98
lowes
Load More
Fabric Softeners
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.