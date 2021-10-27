Chrome & Stainless Steel Cleaners

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Cleaning
Kitchen
Chrome Stainless Steel Cleaners
Chrome & Stainless Steel Cleaners
Share
Chrome & Stainless Steel Cleaners
CLR 6-Pack 32-fl oz Liquid Multipurpose Bathroom Cleaner Stainless Steel | JELBATH32PRO
featured
CLR 6-Pack 32-fl oz Liquid Multipurpose Bathroom Cleaner Stainless Steel | JELBATH32PRO
$38.83
lowes
Better Life Natural Streak Free Stainless Steel Polish, Lavender and Chamomile, 16 Ounces (Pack of 2), 24184
featured
Better Life Natural Streak Free Stainless Steel Polish, Lavender and Chamomile, 16 Ounces (Pack of 2), 24184
$12.99
amazon
Boardwalk Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish, Lemon, 18oz Aerosol
featured
Boardwalk Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish, Lemon, 18oz Aerosol
$8.22
walmartusa
Kitchen Trash Can, Semicircle Stainless Steel, Pedals,Make Your Home Look Cleaner And Nicer
Kitchen Trash Can, Semicircle Stainless Steel, Pedals,Make Your Home Look Cleaner And Nicer
$235.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pledge 14.2-fl oz Fresh Citrus Disinfectant Spray All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | 314184
Pledge 14.2-fl oz Fresh Citrus Disinfectant Spray All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | 314184
$6.88
lowes
Scrubbing Bubbles 20-fl oz Shower and Bathtub Cleaner Stainless Steel | 306373
Scrubbing Bubbles 20-fl oz Shower and Bathtub Cleaner Stainless Steel | 306373
$4.08
lowes
Scotchgard No Drip Foam 17.5-fl oz Stainless Steel Cleaner | 7966-SG
Scotchgard No Drip Foam 17.5-fl oz Stainless Steel Cleaner | 7966-SG
$6.98
lowes
Zep Quick Clean Disinfectant 32-fl oz Disinfectant Liquid All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | ZUQCD32
Zep Quick Clean Disinfectant 32-fl oz Disinfectant Liquid All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | ZUQCD32
$2.98
lowes
Windex 12-fl oz Glass Cleaner Stainless Steel | SJN060123
Windex 12-fl oz Glass Cleaner Stainless Steel | SJN060123
$52.58
lowes
Weiman 12 oz. Stainless Steel Cleaner Wipes
Weiman 12 oz. Stainless Steel Cleaner Wipes
$3.89
homedepot
Affresh Stainless Steel Polish, 8 fl. Oz.
Affresh Stainless Steel Polish, 8 fl. Oz.
$16.75
amazon
All-Clad 410810 NSR2 Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Oven Safe PFOA-free Nonstick 8-Inch and 10-Inch Fry Pan Set, 2-Piece, Silver & 00942 Cookware Cleaner and Polish, 12-Ounce
All-Clad 410810 NSR2 Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Oven Safe PFOA-free Nonstick 8-Inch and 10-Inch Fry Pan Set, 2-Piece, Silver & 00942 Cookware Cleaner and Polish, 12-Ounce
$179.94
amazon
Advertisement
Cerama Bryte 47616 Stainless Steel Cleaning Polish, 16 oz (GVI47616) | Quill
Cerama Bryte 47616 Stainless Steel Cleaning Polish, 16 oz (GVI47616) | Quill
$7.99
quill
Clean My Steel Stainless Steel Rust Remover Gel 17-fl oz Stainless Steel Cleaner | B450-500
Clean My Steel Stainless Steel Rust Remover Gel 17-fl oz Stainless Steel Cleaner | B450-500
$29.99
lowes
MicroGold Multi-Action Antimicrobial 24-oz Disinfectant Spray All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | MG0094
MicroGold Multi-Action Antimicrobial 24-oz Disinfectant Spray All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | MG0094
$9.98
lowes
Honda 08732-SCP00 OEM High Performance Chrome Paint Aluminum Plastic Spray Cleaner &
Honda 08732-SCP00 OEM High Performance Chrome Paint Aluminum Plastic Spray Cleaner &
$19.99
walmart
Magic 24-fl oz Stainless Steel Cleaner | 3057
Magic 24-fl oz Stainless Steel Cleaner | 3057
$5.98
lowes
Stainless Steel Sensor Trash Can No Contact Metal Kitchen Trash Can With Soft Sealed Lid And Trash Bag Roll Rack,Make Your Home Look Cleaner And Nicer
Stainless Steel Sensor Trash Can No Contact Metal Kitchen Trash Can With Soft Sealed Lid And Trash Bag Roll Rack,Make Your Home Look Cleaner And Nicer
$249.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Scrubbing Bubbles Grime Fighter 32-oz Liquid Multipurpose Bathroom Cleaner Stainless Steel | 306370
Scrubbing Bubbles Grime Fighter 32-oz Liquid Multipurpose Bathroom Cleaner Stainless Steel | 306370
$3.58
lowes
KOBE Stainless Steel Oxy-Cleaner, Cleans and Restores, Scent Free, Non-Toxic, 16.9 Oz., Stainless Steel Cleaner
KOBE Stainless Steel Oxy-Cleaner, Cleans and Restores, Scent Free, Non-Toxic, 16.9 Oz., Stainless Steel Cleaner
$22.29
overstock
Scrubbing Bubbles 20-fl oz Shower and Bathtub Cleaner Stainless Steel | 306376
Scrubbing Bubbles 20-fl oz Shower and Bathtub Cleaner Stainless Steel | 306376
$4.08
lowes
Stainless Steel Polish, 14 oz Aerosol Spray ZUSSTL14EA
Stainless Steel Polish, 14 oz Aerosol Spray ZUSSTL14EA
$5.99
($8.39
save 29%)
newegg
Zep All Purpose Cleaner 32-Pack 32-fl oz Pleasant Liquid All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | ZUALL32
Zep All Purpose Cleaner 32-Pack 32-fl oz Pleasant Liquid All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | ZUALL32
$2.48
lowes
Weber Exterior Grill Cleaner 16 ounce Stainless Steel | 8028
Weber Exterior Grill Cleaner 16 ounce Stainless Steel | 8028
$8.48
lowes
Advertisement
WORK SAV'R Stainless Steel Polish, 15 oz. Aerosol
WORK SAV'R Stainless Steel Polish, 15 oz. Aerosol
$9.99
homedepot
All-Clad E9019964 Stainless Steel Lasagna Pan Cookware, 15-Inches, Silver & 00942 Cookware Cleaner and Polish, 12-Ounce
All-Clad E9019964 Stainless Steel Lasagna Pan Cookware, 15-Inches, Silver & 00942 Cookware Cleaner and Polish, 12-Ounce
$109.94
($184.99
save 41%)
amazon
All-Clad Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Fry Pan / Cookware, 8-Inch, Silver & 00942 Cookware Cleaner and Polish, 12-Ounce
All-Clad Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Fry Pan / Cookware, 8-Inch, Silver & 00942 Cookware Cleaner and Polish, 12-Ounce
$129.94
amazon
Pledge Multisurface Cleaner Trigger Spray, Fresh Citrus - Electronic, Stainless Steel & Glass Cleaner (1 Trigger Spray), 16 oz
Pledge Multisurface Cleaner Trigger Spray, Fresh Citrus - Electronic, Stainless Steel & Glass Cleaner (1 Trigger Spray), 16 oz
$3.93
($4.87
save 19%)
walmartusa
Rock Doctor 24 oz. Stainless Steel Cleaner (Pack of 3)
Rock Doctor 24 oz. Stainless Steel Cleaner (Pack of 3)
$22.47
homedepot
Dimakai 1-Spray Pattern 10 in. Single Wall Mount Fixed Shower Head with 11 in. Adjustable Shower Extension Arm in Chrome, Chrome Polish
Dimakai 1-Spray Pattern 10 in. Single Wall Mount Fixed Shower Head with 11 in. Adjustable Shower Extension Arm in Chrome, Chrome Polish
$63.43
homedepot
CLR Spotless Stainless Steel Cleaner, Non-Abrasive Streak-Free Cleaner, 12 fl oz
CLR Spotless Stainless Steel Cleaner, Non-Abrasive Streak-Free Cleaner, 12 fl oz
$7.48
walmartusa
CLEAN MY STEEL 4 oz. Stainless Steel Cleaner and Protectant
CLEAN MY STEEL 4 oz. Stainless Steel Cleaner and Protectant
$17.97
homedepot
Clorox 121-fl oz Disinfectant Liquid All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | 4460060091
Clorox 121-fl oz Disinfectant Liquid All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | 4460060091
$17.97
lowes
All-Clad 12 Oz. Stainless Steel Cookware Cleaner And Polish
All-Clad 12 Oz. Stainless Steel Cookware Cleaner And Polish
$9.99
buybuybaby
Clean My Steel Stainless Steel Cleaner and Protector 4 oz | B580-100
Clean My Steel Stainless Steel Cleaner and Protector 4 oz | B580-100
$17.97
lowes
Gel-Gloss Original Gel-Gloss 12oz Aerosol 12-oz Spray Multipurpose Bathroom Cleaner Stainless Steel | GA-12
Gel-Gloss Original Gel-Gloss 12oz Aerosol 12-oz Spray Multipurpose Bathroom Cleaner Stainless Steel | GA-12
$6.98
lowes
Advertisement
Simple Green Heavy Duty BBQ and Grill Cleaner Aerosol 20 oz Stainless Steel | 0310000660014
Simple Green Heavy Duty BBQ and Grill Cleaner Aerosol 20 oz Stainless Steel | 0310000660014
$4.97
lowes
Weiman 22 oz. Stainless Steel Cleaner Trigger
Weiman 22 oz. Stainless Steel Cleaner Trigger
$6.78
homedepot
Stainless Steel Appliance Cleaner & Polish - 8 oz.
Stainless Steel Appliance Cleaner & Polish - 8 oz.
$6.99
shopkitchenaid
BoatLIFE Stainless Steel Cleaner - 16oz
BoatLIFE Stainless Steel Cleaner - 16oz
$34.00
walmart
Easy Off 24-oz Liquid Oven Cleaner Stainless Steel | 00062338991276
Easy Off 24-oz Liquid Oven Cleaner Stainless Steel | 00062338991276
$5.98
lowes
Comet 25.2-oz Pine Scented Powder All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | 85749608832
Comet 25.2-oz Pine Scented Powder All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | 85749608832
$0.98
lowes
Clorox 8-Pack 32-oz Unscented Disinfectant Cream All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | CLO30613
Clorox 8-Pack 32-oz Unscented Disinfectant Cream All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | CLO30613
$45.99
lowes
DII Set of 2 Clear Glass Stainless Steel Pump Top Bottles for Liquids, Lotions, Soaps, Cleaners, Aromatherapy (16 oz)
DII Set of 2 Clear Glass Stainless Steel Pump Top Bottles for Liquids, Lotions, Soaps, Cleaners, Aromatherapy (16 oz)
$9.99
amazon
Brillo Cameo 10 Oz. Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Copper, Brass & Porcelain Cleaner
Brillo Cameo 10 Oz. Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Copper, Brass & Porcelain Cleaner
$4.08
newegg
CASAINC Polish Chrome 1-Spray Rain Shower Head 2.5-GPM (9.5-LPM) Stainless Steel | SL-H-F01082CH
CASAINC Polish Chrome 1-Spray Rain Shower Head 2.5-GPM (9.5-LPM) Stainless Steel | SL-H-F01082CH
$53.04
lowes
CLEAN MY STEEL 4 oz. Stainless Steel Cleaner and Rust Remover
CLEAN MY STEEL 4 oz. Stainless Steel Cleaner and Rust Remover
$21.97
homedepot
Stainless Steel Fish Scaler Scraper Cleaner Remover Tools Home Kitchen Peeler -
Stainless Steel Fish Scaler Scraper Cleaner Remover Tools Home Kitchen Peeler -
$9.60
newegg
Advertisement
All-Clad 4508 Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Stockpot with Lid/Cookware, Silver & 00942 Cookware Cleaner and Polish, 12-Ounce
All-Clad 4508 Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Stockpot with Lid/Cookware, Silver & 00942 Cookware Cleaner and Polish, 12-Ounce
$389.94
amazon
Magic Stainless Steel Cleaner Aerosol - 17 Ounce - Removes Fingerprints Residue Water Marks and Grease From Appliances - Refrigerator Dishwasher Oven Grill etc
Magic Stainless Steel Cleaner Aerosol - 17 Ounce - Removes Fingerprints Residue Water Marks and Grease From Appliances - Refrigerator Dishwasher Oven Grill etc
$9.81
amazon
Hope's Perfect Stainless 22-fl oz Stainless Steel Cleaner | 22PS6
Hope's Perfect Stainless 22-fl oz Stainless Steel Cleaner | 22PS6
$5.98
lowes
Mr. Clean Clean freak Mist Spray Starter Kit 16-fl oz Gain Disinfectant Liquid All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | 3700079127
Mr. Clean Clean freak Mist Spray Starter Kit 16-fl oz Gain Disinfectant Liquid All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | 3700079127
$5.48
lowes
Quick Shine Prime Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish, 24 Ounce Spray Bottle (Pack of 6 Bottles)
Quick Shine Prime Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish, 24 Ounce Spray Bottle (Pack of 6 Bottles)
$46.79
($51.99
save 10%)
overstock
Hand Towel Holder, Towel Bar Stainless Steel SUS304, Towel Hanger Hardware Set For Bathroom, Kitchen, Cabinet, Laundry Room, Chrome Polish Finished &
Hand Towel Holder, Towel Bar Stainless Steel SUS304, Towel Hanger Hardware Set For Bathroom, Kitchen, Cabinet, Laundry Room, Chrome Polish Finished &
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Zep 32-oz Grout Cleaner Stainless Steel | ZU104632
Zep 32-oz Grout Cleaner Stainless Steel | ZU104632
$7.98
lowes
Diamond Magic Diamond Magic Hard Water Spot Stain Remover and Cleaner 20oz Stainless Steel | DM20
Diamond Magic Diamond Magic Hard Water Spot Stain Remover and Cleaner 20oz Stainless Steel | DM20
$24.99
lowes
Comet 24-Pack 21-oz Pine Disinfectant Powder All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | PGC32987CT
Comet 24-Pack 21-oz Pine Disinfectant Powder All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | PGC32987CT
$38.39
lowes
Mr. Clean Clean Freak Mist Spray Starter Kit 16-fl oz Lemon Liquid All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | 3700079129
Mr. Clean Clean Freak Mist Spray Starter Kit 16-fl oz Lemon Liquid All-Purpose Cleaner Stainless Steel | 3700079129
$5.48
lowes
FREDERICK HART CO INC DB Kitchen Cleaner with 2-Sided Cleaning Stone and Polishing Pad for Stainless, Cast Iron, Cooking Sheets-Pot-Pans (2-Pack)
FREDERICK HART CO INC DB Kitchen Cleaner with 2-Sided Cleaning Stone and Polishing Pad for Stainless, Cast Iron, Cooking Sheets-Pot-Pans (2-Pack)
$7.19
homedepot
Sheila Shine A1013-3 Stainless Steel Cleaner, 10 Oz
Sheila Shine A1013-3 Stainless Steel Cleaner, 10 Oz
$24.18
overstock
Load More
Chrome & Stainless Steel Cleaners
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.