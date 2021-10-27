Steam Mops & Cleaners

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Cleaning
Appliances
Steam Mops Cleaners
Steam Mops & Cleaners
Share
Steam Mops & Cleaners
BLACK+DECKER Classic Steam Mop
featured
BLACK+DECKER Classic Steam Mop
$51.40
homedepot
Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum & Steam Mop in Brown/Indigo, Size 46.0 H x 11.0 W x 9.75 D in | Wayfair 1543
featured
Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum & Steam Mop in Brown/Indigo, Size 46.0 H x 11.0 W x 9.75 D in | Wayfair 1543
$226.59
wayfair
BLACK+DECKER 7in1 3-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner Stainless Steel | HSMC1361SGP
featured
BLACK+DECKER 7in1 3-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner Stainless Steel | HSMC1361SGP
$199.99
lowes
DALELEE High Pressure Steam Cleaner in Black, Size 7.28 H x 9.29 W x 16.92 D in | Wayfair DALELEE355
DALELEE High Pressure Steam Cleaner in Black, Size 7.28 H x 9.29 W x 16.92 D in | Wayfair DALELEE355
$158.99
wayfair
Portable Pressurized Electric Steam Cleaner High Pressure Steam Cleaning System 5Bar 360 ° Cleaning For Kitchen Car 1700W
Portable Pressurized Electric Steam Cleaner High Pressure Steam Cleaning System 5Bar 360 ° Cleaning For Kitchen Car 1700W
$171.88
wayfairnorthamerica
Sprayer Skin Mist Cleaner Steaming Machine
Sprayer Skin Mist Cleaner Steaming Machine
$34.59
wayfairnorthamerica
BISSELL BISSELL PowerEdge Lift-Off Steam Mop 1-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in White | 20781
BISSELL BISSELL PowerEdge Lift-Off Steam Mop 1-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in White | 20781
$69.99
lowes
Cuisinart Steam Cleaner Grill Brush
Cuisinart Steam Cleaner Grill Brush
$25.19
($32.12
save 22%)
overstock
Costway 2000W Heavy Duty Steam Cleaner Mop Multi-Purpose W/19 Accessories 4 0 Bar 1 5L
Costway 2000W Heavy Duty Steam Cleaner Mop Multi-Purpose W/19 Accessories 4 0 Bar 1 5L
$161.58
overstock
BISSELL Titanium Steam Mop Select - 94E9T
BISSELL Titanium Steam Mop Select - 94E9T
$59.99
target
Ewbank Steam Dynamo Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in Red | SC1000
Ewbank Steam Dynamo Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in Red | SC1000
$101.79
lowes
Ovente Heavy Duty Electric Steam Mop, Tile Cleaner Steamer, Hard Wood Floor Cleaning
Ovente Heavy Duty Electric Steam Mop, Tile Cleaner Steamer, Hard Wood Floor Cleaning
$48.49
overstock
Advertisement
Reliable Corporation Brio Steam Cleaner
Reliable Corporation Brio Steam Cleaner
$199.00
wayfairnorthamerica
SALAV LED Performance Series Steam Mop in White and Gold
SALAV LED Performance Series Steam Mop in White and Gold
$79.99
homedepot
Poulan Pro Poulan Pro 1-Speed Handheld Steam Cleaner in Black | PP230
Poulan Pro Poulan Pro 1-Speed Handheld Steam Cleaner in Black | PP230
$49.99
lowes
Poulan Pro Portable Steam Cleaner - PP-270
Poulan Pro Portable Steam Cleaner - PP-270
$119.99
target
Shark S1000 Steam Mop, White Seafoam
Shark S1000 Steam Mop, White Seafoam
$82.79
newegg
Shark Genius Steam Mop in Blue, Size 26.6 H x 12.0 W x 7.7 D in | Wayfair S6002
Shark Genius Steam Mop in Blue, Size 26.6 H x 12.0 W x 7.7 D in | Wayfair S6002
$120.83
wayfair
Steamfast SF-370WH Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner, One Size , White
Steamfast SF-370WH Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner, One Size , White
$169.99
($179.00
save 5%)
jcpenney
Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System (S5003D), Multicolor
Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System (S5003D), Multicolor
$119.99
($169.99
save 29%)
kohl's
Shark S3973D Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop
Shark S3973D Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop
$179.99
qvc
Shark Steam Pocket Mop, Multicolor
Shark Steam Pocket Mop, Multicolor
$129.99
kohl's
Shark Steam Mop
Shark Steam Mop
$65.58
wayfairnorthamerica
SALAV Pet Motion Vibrating Steam Mop - STM-403
SALAV Pet Motion Vibrating Steam Mop - STM-403
$119.99
target
Advertisement
SALAV Refurbished True & Tidy STM-500 Heavy Duty Steam Mop in Gray at Nordstrom Rack
SALAV Refurbished True & Tidy STM-500 Heavy Duty Steam Mop in Gray at Nordstrom Rack
$48.97
nordstromrack
Reliable Corporation Steamboy Floor Steam Mop w/ Replaceable Microfiber Pads & Carpet Glide in Blue/White | Wayfair 200CU
Reliable Corporation Steamboy Floor Steam Mop w/ Replaceable Microfiber Pads & Carpet Glide in Blue/White | Wayfair 200CU
$99.00
wayfair
Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System Grey
Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System Grey
$139.99
buybuybaby
McCulloch MC1375 Heavy Duty Canister Steam Cleaner
McCulloch MC1375 Heavy Duty Canister Steam Cleaner
$169.99
newegg
True & Tidy Multi-Surface Steam Mop - STM-300
True & Tidy Multi-Surface Steam Mop - STM-300
$49.99
target
True & Tidy Mops Gray - Gray STM-300 Multi-Surface Steam Mop
True & Tidy Mops Gray - Gray STM-300 Multi-Surface Steam Mop
$45.99
($89.99
save 49%)
zulily
YXSUN Handheld High Pressure Bagless Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop in Yellow, Size 6.5 H x 5.12 W x 11.81 D in | Wayfair W100180
YXSUN Handheld High Pressure Bagless Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop in Yellow, Size 6.5 H x 5.12 W x 11.81 D in | Wayfair W100180
$102.00
wayfair
Steamfast Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner, White
Steamfast Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner, White
$129.99
kohl's
Primo MR-100 Multi-Use Steam Cleaner With 1.6 Liter Stainless Steal Boiler On-Board Accessory Storage 1500 Watt Water Heater Adjustable Steam
Primo MR-100 Multi-Use Steam Cleaner With 1.6 Liter Stainless Steal Boiler On-Board Accessory Storage 1500 Watt Water Heater Adjustable Steam
$299.00
appliancesconnection
Ivation Steam Cleaner
Ivation Steam Cleaner
$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Shark S6002 Genius Steam Pocket Mop System - Blue
Shark S6002 Genius Steam Pocket Mop System - Blue
$129.99
($174.99
save 26%)
macy's
Yescom Steam Cleaner and Steam Mop
Yescom Steam Cleaner and Steam Mop
$93.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
2/4/6PCS Washable Replacement Cleaning Pads w/ Scrub Strips for Shark Steam Mop
2/4/6PCS Washable Replacement Cleaning Pads w/ Scrub Strips for Shark Steam Mop
$45.99
newegg
hadeisen 1050W Steam Cleaner Handled Multi-Purpose Powerful Steam in Blue, Size 8.5 H x 10.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 45197082Blue
hadeisen 1050W Steam Cleaner Handled Multi-Purpose Powerful Steam in Blue, Size 8.5 H x 10.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 45197082Blue
$92.99
wayfair
Denfar Portable Household Machine Bagless Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop with good heating effect
Denfar Portable Household Machine Bagless Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop with good heating effect
$177.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway 1500W Heavy Duty Steam Cleaner Mop Multi-Purpose Steam - 16''(L) x 9.5''(W) x 11''(H)
Costway 1500W Heavy Duty Steam Cleaner Mop Multi-Purpose Steam - 16''(L) x 9.5''(W) x 11''(H)
$157.49
($174.99
save 10%)
overstock
Costway Multifunction Portable Steamer Household Steam Cleaner 1050W
Costway Multifunction Portable Steamer Household Steam Cleaner 1050W
$38.24
($44.99
save 15%)
overstock
Cuisinart Outdoor Grill Renew Steam Cleaner Grill Brush, Black
Cuisinart Outdoor Grill Renew Steam Cleaner Grill Brush, Black
$31.99
($35.99
save 11%)
ashleyhomestore
BERGHOFF INTERNATIONAL Steam Mop Jr. in White at Nordstrom Rack
BERGHOFF INTERNATIONAL Steam Mop Jr. in White at Nordstrom Rack
$39.97
nordstromrack
Bissell PowerFresh Hard Floor Bagless Steam Cleaner and Steam Mop
Bissell PowerFresh Hard Floor Bagless Steam Cleaner and Steam Mop
$119.00
wayfairnorthamerica
BLACK+DECKER 5-in-1 Steam Mop and Portable Steamer with Squeegee and (3) Brushes
BLACK+DECKER 5-in-1 Steam Mop and Portable Steamer with Squeegee and (3) Brushes
$139.99
homedepot
Bissell Symphony 2-in-1 Vacuum & SteamMop w/Access
Bissell Symphony 2-in-1 Vacuum & SteamMop w/Access
$219.99
qvc
Dalelee 110V Machine, Multi-Purpose Home Steam Cleaner
Dalelee 110V Machine, Multi-Purpose Home Steam Cleaner
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DENFER Handheld Pressurized Steam Cleaner High Temperature Automatic Mobile Cleaning Machine 1700W For Home Kitchen Air Conditioner Range Hood Car
DENFER Handheld Pressurized Steam Cleaner High Temperature Automatic Mobile Cleaning Machine 1700W For Home Kitchen Air Conditioner Range Hood Car
$89.99
wayfair
Advertisement
IMMORTAL GOODS Steam Mop For Tile, Size 5.97 D in | Wayfair IMMORTALGOODS0a550d2
IMMORTAL GOODS Steam Mop For Tile, Size 5.97 D in | Wayfair IMMORTALGOODS0a550d2
$195.99
wayfair
High Pressure Steam Cleaner Car House Cleaning Remove Oil Dust Disinfection 1700w
High Pressure Steam Cleaner Car House Cleaning Remove Oil Dust Disinfection 1700w
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
NuSteam Handheld Steam Cleaner with 9Attachments
NuSteam Handheld Steam Cleaner with 9Attachments
$49.98
qvc
RELIABLE Pronto Portable Handheld Steam Cleaner
RELIABLE Pronto Portable Handheld Steam Cleaner
$99.00
homedepot
Pure Enrichment 1-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner Cotton in Gray | PEROLSTM
Pure Enrichment 1-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner Cotton in Gray | PEROLSTM
$139.99
lowes
Karcher 1-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in Yellow | 1.513-120.0
Karcher 1-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner in Yellow | 1.513-120.0
$229.99
lowes
Ivation All in One Household Steam Cleaner in Brown/White, Size 12.6 H x 6.3 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair IVATCSC7
Ivation All in One Household Steam Cleaner in Brown/White, Size 12.6 H x 6.3 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair IVATCSC7
$250.81
wayfair
Joygogo Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop in Black, Size 2.36 H x 3.14 W x 6.69 D in | Wayfair 3755
Joygogo Steam Cleaner & Steam Mop in Black, Size 2.36 H x 3.14 W x 6.69 D in | Wayfair 3755
$87.00
wayfair
Ivation 1800W Canister Steam Cleaner with 14 Accessories, Multi-Purpose Chemical-Free Household Cleaning and Sanitizing System
Ivation 1800W Canister Steam Cleaner with 14 Accessories, Multi-Purpose Chemical-Free Household Cleaning and Sanitizing System
$159.99
overstock
HOOVER Steam Complete Pet Steam Mop, Hard Floor Steam Cleaner with Removable Multi-Purpose Handheld
HOOVER Steam Complete Pet Steam Mop, Hard Floor Steam Cleaner with Removable Multi-Purpose Handheld
$97.18
homedepot
SALAV Gray STM-300 Multi-Surface Steam Mop at Nordstrom Rack
SALAV Gray STM-300 Multi-Surface Steam Mop at Nordstrom Rack
$59.97
nordstromrack
Sharper Image SI-380 Multi-Surface Canister Steam Cleaner
Sharper Image SI-380 Multi-Surface Canister Steam Cleaner
$149.69
homedepot
Load More
Steam Mops & Cleaners
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.