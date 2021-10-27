Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Bedding Bath
Blankets
Blankets
Share
Blankets
Coastal Striped Throw Blanket with Fringe
featured
Coastal Striped Throw Blanket with Fringe
$54.49
overstock
Dawnelle Grace Blanket
featured
Dawnelle Grace Blanket
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rumpl The NanoLoft Patina Pixel Fade Puffy Blanket
featured
Rumpl The NanoLoft Patina Pixel Fade Puffy Blanket
$179.00
bloomingdale's
KENNETH COLE NEW YORK Waffle Grid 1-Piece White Cotton King Blanket
KENNETH COLE NEW YORK Waffle Grid 1-Piece White Cotton King Blanket
$55.24
($64.99
save 15%)
homedepot
Lauren Taylor- Animal Mink Throw
Lauren Taylor- Animal Mink Throw
$26.99
overstock
17 Stories Color Focus White 19 Throw Blanket, Size 50.0 W in | Wayfair 257EADBDF5F84FCCB34AA0AEFA516783
17 Stories Color Focus White 19 Throw Blanket, Size 50.0 W in | Wayfair 257EADBDF5F84FCCB34AA0AEFA516783
$115.99
wayfair
17 Stories Animals Gorilla 2 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair 3D112DA53E7045C5ACF0953060C5605C
17 Stories Animals Gorilla 2 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair 3D112DA53E7045C5ACF0953060C5605C
$135.99
wayfair
14 Karat Home Inc. Wolf Throw Blanket Polyester in Brown, Size 50.0 H x 2.0 W in | Wayfair TW-00225-2
14 Karat Home Inc. Wolf Throw Blanket Polyester in Brown, Size 50.0 H x 2.0 W in | Wayfair TW-00225-2
$67.99
wayfair
Alpine Sherpa Throw
Alpine Sherpa Throw
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brayden Studio® Classic Skyscrapers Woven Cotton Blanket Cotton in Red/Gray, Size 52.0 H x 37.0 W in | Wayfair 35ED903D90AC456E83821D904A16C14D
Brayden Studio® Classic Skyscrapers Woven Cotton Blanket Cotton in Red/Gray, Size 52.0 H x 37.0 W in | Wayfair 35ED903D90AC456E83821D904A16C14D
$76.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Vellux Rasmussen Blanket Polyester in Green, Size Full/Queen | Wayfair CHLH8232 33933185
Charlton Home® Vellux Rasmussen Blanket Polyester in Green, Size Full/Queen | Wayfair CHLH8232 33933185
$51.86
wayfair
Charlton Home® Mid-Century Modern Urban 1105 Throw Blanket-Fleece, Size 50.0 W in | Wayfair 9AA9DD8CD31F4C569041A62610AF3F08
Charlton Home® Mid-Century Modern Urban 1105 Throw Blanket-Fleece, Size 50.0 W in | Wayfair 9AA9DD8CD31F4C569041A62610AF3F08
$115.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Mid-Century Modern Urban 767 Throw Blanket
Mid-Century Modern Urban 767 Throw Blanket
$108.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mr. & Mrs. Foot Pocket Blanket
Mr. & Mrs. Foot Pocket Blanket
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Omak Hailey 100% Cotton Throw
Omak Hailey 100% Cotton Throw
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DesignQ Pink Bouquet of Pansies - Animal Throw Blanket - 59x71
DesignQ Pink Bouquet of Pansies - Animal Throw Blanket - 59x71
$51.28
amazon
Charlton Home® Critchfield Fluffy Throw Polyester in Orange, Size 80.0 H x 60.0 W in | Wayfair B9C00DECD5D2404A9B48DDB9BBF228CF
Charlton Home® Critchfield Fluffy Throw Polyester in Orange, Size 80.0 H x 60.0 W in | Wayfair B9C00DECD5D2404A9B48DDB9BBF228CF
$50.27
wayfair
Living Clean Antimicrobial Plush Blanket, Blue, Twin
Living Clean Antimicrobial Plush Blanket, Blue, Twin
$37.49
($74.99
save 50%)
kohl's
Charlton Home® Mid-Century Modern Urban 1369 Throw Blanket - Fleece Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair 9CECAF435D6C45D99F43BC7D08DCEF62
Charlton Home® Mid-Century Modern Urban 1369 Throw Blanket - Fleece Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair 9CECAF435D6C45D99F43BC7D08DCEF62
$135.99
wayfair
Dakota Fields Super Soft Throw Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 65.0 H x 50.0 W in | Wayfair 63B098541C674A8BB5B6FF809C00CC2E
Dakota Fields Super Soft Throw Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 65.0 H x 50.0 W in | Wayfair 63B098541C674A8BB5B6FF809C00CC2E
$61.99
wayfair
DII Arrowhead Woven Throw, 50x60" with 3" Fringe, Black, 1 Piece
DII Arrowhead Woven Throw, 50x60" with 3" Fringe, Black, 1 Piece
$23.01
($25.57
save 10%)
overstock
Deny Designs Vy La Love Birds 1 Throw Polyester in Blue/Orange/Pink, Size 60.0 H x 50.0 W in | Wayfair 15940-flemed
Deny Designs Vy La Love Birds 1 Throw Polyester in Blue/Orange/Pink, Size 60.0 H x 50.0 W in | Wayfair 15940-flemed
$73.99
wayfair
Millett Brushed Faux Fur Throw
Millett Brushed Faux Fur Throw
$40.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Stricklin Pattern Textured Knit Throw
Stricklin Pattern Textured Knit Throw
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Designs Direct Multi Shade Personalized Throw Blanket In Yellow/grey
Designs Direct Multi Shade Personalized Throw Blanket In Yellow/grey
$69.99
buybuybaby
DesignQ Fractal Mandala Design - Abstract Throw Blanket - 71x59
DesignQ Fractal Mandala Design - Abstract Throw Blanket - 71x59
$51.21
amazon
Deny Designs Marta Barragan Camarasa Andalusian Mosaic Pattern I Woven Throw Blanket, 50" x 60"
Deny Designs Marta Barragan Camarasa Andalusian Mosaic Pattern I Woven Throw Blanket, 50" x 60"
$67.88
amazon
Deny Designs Marta Barragan Camarasa Pattern Indigo Watercolor Woven Throw Blanket, 50" x 60"
Deny Designs Marta Barragan Camarasa Pattern Indigo Watercolor Woven Throw Blanket, 50" x 60"
$68.35
amazon
DesignQ Sea with Seagull - Landscape Fleece Throw Blanket - 71x59
DesignQ Sea with Seagull - Landscape Fleece Throw Blanket - 71x59
$51.21
amazon
Bungalow Rose Mid-Century Modern Urban 854 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair 25038B7A19A244E8880D1A1AB92F6C53
Bungalow Rose Mid-Century Modern Urban 854 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair 25038B7A19A244E8880D1A1AB92F6C53
$135.99
wayfair
Luna Surf Throw - Carol & Frank 842583193S
Luna Surf Throw - Carol & Frank 842583193S
$52.50
totallyfurniture
Canora Grey Faust Wool Throw Wool in Blue, Size 65.0 H x 50.0 W in | Wayfair R100HGR.LAK
Canora Grey Faust Wool Throw Wool in Blue, Size 65.0 H x 50.0 W in | Wayfair R100HGR.LAK
$253.99
wayfair
Cozy Tyme Urima Sherpa Throw Polyester in Gray, Size 60.0 H x 50.0 W in | Wayfair T173-20DGC-WR
Cozy Tyme Urima Sherpa Throw Polyester in Gray, Size 60.0 H x 50.0 W in | Wayfair T173-20DGC-WR
$50.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Holborn Throw Acrylic in Gray, Size 51.0 H x 51.0 W in | Wayfair 6365CCL
Charlton Home® Holborn Throw Acrylic in Gray, Size 51.0 H x 51.0 W in | Wayfair 6365CCL
$51.99
wayfair
Charisma Deluxe Woven Cotton Queen Blanket In White
Charisma Deluxe Woven Cotton Queen Blanket In White
$59.99
bedbath&beyond
Brayden Studio® Classic Moon Phases Woven Cotton Blanket Cotton in Pink, Size 80.0 H x 60.0 W in | Wayfair F080F572076F4B68BF95F14D2B14A8F7
Brayden Studio® Classic Moon Phases Woven Cotton Blanket Cotton in Pink, Size 80.0 H x 60.0 W in | Wayfair F080F572076F4B68BF95F14D2B14A8F7
$129.99
wayfair
Advertisement
DesignQ Green 3D Surreal Fractal Design - Abstract Throw Blanket - 71x59
DesignQ Green 3D Surreal Fractal Design - Abstract Throw Blanket - 71x59
$51.21
amazon
Crafted by Catherine Ombre Eyelash Sherpa Throw- Gray
Crafted by Catherine Ombre Eyelash Sherpa Throw- Gray
$39.98
sam'sclub
CozyHome CLDBLKT-White-FQ Blanket, Full/Queen/Queen
CozyHome CLDBLKT-White-FQ Blanket, Full/Queen/Queen
$30.24
amazon
Crover Superman Shield Queen Flannel Blanket Polyester in Blue, Size 95.0 H x 79.0 W in | Wayfair SUPFLN
Crover Superman Shield Queen Flannel Blanket Polyester in Blue, Size 95.0 H x 79.0 W in | Wayfair SUPFLN
$56.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Meagher Blanket Polyester in Gray, Size 120.0 H x 90.0 W in | Wayfair 22A4EB084CA74AB78DC140611EAA02E5
Canora Grey Meagher Blanket Polyester in Gray, Size 120.0 H x 90.0 W in | Wayfair 22A4EB084CA74AB78DC140611EAA02E5
$115.49
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Nautical Chart Palm Shores to West Palm Beach FL Fleece Throw Fleece & Microfiber in Brown, Size 60.0 H x 50.0 W in | Wayfair
Breakwater Bay Nautical Chart Palm Shores to West Palm Beach FL Fleece Throw Fleece & Microfiber in Brown, Size 60.0 H x 50.0 W in | Wayfair
$65.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Troyanek Throw Polyester in Blue, Size 60.0 H x 50.0 W in | Wayfair 1F07A0CEF4C64C30A040AA92AD6EEE04
Charlton Home® Troyanek Throw Polyester in Blue, Size 60.0 H x 50.0 W in | Wayfair 1F07A0CEF4C64C30A040AA92AD6EEE04
$39.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Mid-Century Modern Urban 1156 Throw Blanket-Fleece, Size 50.0 W in | Wayfair DC6BC9F286024C98ACAAD8D69C0B3643
Bungalow Rose Mid-Century Modern Urban 1156 Throw Blanket-Fleece, Size 50.0 W in | Wayfair DC6BC9F286024C98ACAAD8D69C0B3643
$115.99
wayfair
Veatch Birdhouse Throw
Veatch Birdhouse Throw
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Deny Designs Fair Isle Throw Blanket In Blue
Deny Designs Fair Isle Throw Blanket In Blue
$79.99
bedbath&beyond
Crover 3 Butterflies Signature Blanket Polyester in Blue, Size 95.0 H x 79.0 W in | Wayfair BA0064-19
Crover 3 Butterflies Signature Blanket Polyester in Blue, Size 95.0 H x 79.0 W in | Wayfair BA0064-19
$59.99
wayfair
Sinegal Cross Woven Knitted Throw
Sinegal Cross Woven Knitted Throw
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
August Grove® Task?n 100% Cotton Throw Cotton in Blue, Size 90.0 W in | Wayfair D5CE577A4131427393152E98EB370680
August Grove® Task?n 100% Cotton Throw Cotton in Blue, Size 90.0 W in | Wayfair D5CE577A4131427393152E98EB370680
$89.99
wayfair
17 Stories Animals Jellyfish 73 Throw Blanket, Size 50.0 W in | Wayfair B45492B466484067B40756C9AD2D51A5
17 Stories Animals Jellyfish 73 Throw Blanket, Size 50.0 W in | Wayfair B45492B466484067B40756C9AD2D51A5
$115.99
wayfair
17 Stories Mid-Century Modern Urban 3022 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair 142EBD6AC74748349FB3367869179CAF
17 Stories Mid-Century Modern Urban 3022 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair 142EBD6AC74748349FB3367869179CAF
$139.99
wayfair
17 Stories Mid-Century Modern Urban 617 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair C10AE6464C784CFABBD3FC204AA22E04
17 Stories Mid-Century Modern Urban 617 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair C10AE6464C784CFABBD3FC204AA22E04
$135.99
wayfair
Animals Hippo 5 Throw Blanket
Animals Hippo 5 Throw Blanket
$103.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Mid-Century Modern Urban 1355 Throw Blanket - Fleece Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair 5FF6C602B19946B88B187E1D499FFFF8
17 Stories Mid-Century Modern Urban 1355 Throw Blanket - Fleece Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair 5FF6C602B19946B88B187E1D499FFFF8
$135.99
wayfair
17 Stories Mid-Century Modern Urban 2138 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair F1D6A0122AE9459686D94CBD36D29248
17 Stories Mid-Century Modern Urban 2138 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair F1D6A0122AE9459686D94CBD36D29248
$139.99
wayfair
17 Stories Animals Guinea Pig 2 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 50.0 W in | Wayfair 43120B6E450A4F0390B3A88FB6E20B75
17 Stories Animals Guinea Pig 2 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 50.0 W in | Wayfair 43120B6E450A4F0390B3A88FB6E20B75
$103.99
wayfair
17 Stories Abstract Textures 101 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair EC7A8148F3EE452C9A01448B5B741F92
17 Stories Abstract Textures 101 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair EC7A8148F3EE452C9A01448B5B741F92
$135.99
wayfair
17 Stories Animals Fish 12 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair B16D8FD9D28E4B858FC83042B1536489
17 Stories Animals Fish 12 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair B16D8FD9D28E4B858FC83042B1536489
$135.99
wayfair
17 Stories Animals Dinosaur 9 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 50.0 W in | Wayfair A3B2AF94995E4EAF8FFE0489EAA97873
17 Stories Animals Dinosaur 9 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 50.0 W in | Wayfair A3B2AF94995E4EAF8FFE0489EAA97873
$103.99
wayfair
17 Stories Mid-Century Modern Urban 2781 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair 57FDA87344AF4D4A963971839A4C3C92
17 Stories Mid-Century Modern Urban 2781 Throw Blanket Fleece & Microfiber, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair 57FDA87344AF4D4A963971839A4C3C92
$135.99
wayfair
Load More
Blankets
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.