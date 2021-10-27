Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Home
Share
Home
Storage Organization
Bedding Bath
Dining
Home Improvement
Cleaning
Gardening
ANDlight Spotlight Volumes C Series Table Lamp - Color: Gold
featured
ANDlight Spotlight Volumes C Series Table Lamp - Color: Gold
$1,195.00
lumens
Coastal Striped Throw Blanket with Fringe
featured
Coastal Striped Throw Blanket with Fringe
$54.49
overstock
SELENE modern TV Stand
featured
SELENE modern TV Stand
$329.49
overstock
Mattress Solution 8-Inch Wood Split Traditional Box Spring/Foundation for Mattress Set, California king, white
Mattress Solution 8-Inch Wood Split Traditional Box Spring/Foundation for Mattress Set, California king, white
$291.43
amazon
Loewe - Liquorice Small Scented Candle, 170g - Blue
Loewe - Liquorice Small Scented Candle, 170g - Blue
$85.00
net a porterlimited
Westport Cotton Reversible 3 Piece Comforter Set
Westport Cotton Reversible 3 Piece Comforter Set
$127.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kierkegaard Design Studio Swirls 60s 70s Aesthetic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Kierkegaard Design Studio Swirls 60s 70s Aesthetic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Joss & Main Holst Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed Metal in Green/Brown, Size 55.0 H x 59.0 W x 80.0 D in | Wayfair
Joss & Main Holst Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed Metal in Green/Brown, Size 55.0 H x 59.0 W x 80.0 D in | Wayfair
$790.00
wayfair
Joss & Main Anderson Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed Metal in White, Size 47.0 H x 61.0 W x 80.0 D in | Wayfair
Joss & Main Anderson Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed Metal in White, Size 47.0 H x 61.0 W x 80.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,400.00
wayfair
Aries Birthdate Candle Customized
Aries Birthdate Candle Customized
$25.00
amazon
Office Desk Pad, Natural Cork & PU Leather Dual Side Large Mouse Pad, Laptop Desk Table Protector Writing Mat Easy Clean Waterproof For Office Work/Ho
Office Desk Pad, Natural Cork & PU Leather Dual Side Large Mouse Pad, Laptop Desk Table Protector Writing Mat Easy Clean Waterproof For Office Work/Ho
$71.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Branden Queen Faux Leather Bed
Branden Queen Faux Leather Bed
$389.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Winterton Striped Handmade Flatweave Wool Cream/Gold Area Rug
Winterton Striped Handmade Flatweave Wool Cream/Gold Area Rug
$157.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
$194.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Joss & Main Anderson Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed Metal in White/Brown, Size 47.0 H x 61.0 W x 80.0 D in | Wayfair
Joss & Main Anderson Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed Metal in White/Brown, Size 47.0 H x 61.0 W x 80.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,400.00
wayfair
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection MAD133A Boho Chic Medallion Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'3" x 8' , Light Blue / Orange
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection MAD133A Boho Chic Medallion Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'3" x 8' , Light Blue / Orange
$37.89
($89.76
save 58%)
amazon
SAFAVIEH Adirondack Collection ADR113W Modern Ombre Non-Shedding Dining Room Entryway Foyer Living Room Bedroom Area Rug, 7' x 7' Round, Champagne / Cream
SAFAVIEH Adirondack Collection ADR113W Modern Ombre Non-Shedding Dining Room Entryway Foyer Living Room Bedroom Area Rug, 7' x 7' Round, Champagne / Cream
$105.41
($392.00
save 73%)
amazon
SAFAVIEH Skyler Collection SKY540M Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Navy / Gold
SAFAVIEH Skyler Collection SKY540M Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Navy / Gold
$145.00
amazon
Rebrilliant Hanging Jewelry Organizer w/ Dual Zippered Pockets Canvas Double Sided Rotating Hanger Necklace Hanging Wall Organizer Earring Dustproof Holder Wall
Rebrilliant Hanging Jewelry Organizer w/ Dual Zippered Pockets Canvas Double Sided Rotating Hanger Necklace Hanging Wall Organizer Earring Dustproof Holder Wall
$78.99
wayfair
SAFAVIEH Cabana Collection CBN801A Floral Indoor/ Outdoor Non-Shedding Easy Cleaning Patio Backyard Porch Deck Mudroom Area Rug, 8' x 10', Cream / Red
SAFAVIEH Cabana Collection CBN801A Floral Indoor/ Outdoor Non-Shedding Easy Cleaning Patio Backyard Porch Deck Mudroom Area Rug, 8' x 10', Cream / Red
$146.99
($166.99
save 12%)
amazon
SAFAVIEH Kazak Collection KZK121B Traditional Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Blue / Grey
SAFAVIEH Kazak Collection KZK121B Traditional Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Blue / Grey
$163.99
amazon
Safavieh Natural Fiber Morgan Braided Area Rug
Safavieh Natural Fiber Morgan Braided Area Rug
$25.29
($38.99
save 35%)
walmartusa
2'2"x8' Runner Constellation Vintage Rug Light Blue/Multi - Safavieh
2'2"x8' Runner Constellation Vintage Rug Light Blue/Multi - Safavieh
$110.99
target
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection MAD611N Boho Chic Floral Medallion Trellis Distressed Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'3" x 8' , Navy / Teal
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection MAD611N Boho Chic Floral Medallion Trellis Distressed Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'3" x 8' , Navy / Teal
$37.89
amazon
Advertisement
SAFAVIEH Cabana Collection CBN658A Indoor/ Outdoor Non-Shedding Easy Cleaning Patio Backyard Porch Deck Mudroom Area Rug, 8' x 10', Ivory / Grey
SAFAVIEH Cabana Collection CBN658A Indoor/ Outdoor Non-Shedding Easy Cleaning Patio Backyard Porch Deck Mudroom Area Rug, 8' x 10', Ivory / Grey
$171.66
amazon
SAFAVIEH Lyndhurst Oliva Traditional Runner Rug, Multi/Red, 2'3" x 10'
SAFAVIEH Lyndhurst Oliva Traditional Runner Rug, Multi/Red, 2'3" x 10'
$65.98
($85.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
SAFAVIEH Sedona Collection SED883B Moroccan Boho Tribal Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'4" x 9' , Ivory / Charcoal
SAFAVIEH Sedona Collection SED883B Moroccan Boho Tribal Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'4" x 9' , Ivory / Charcoal
$58.00
amazon
SAFAVIEH Monaco Collection MNC225D Boho Chic Abstract Watercolor Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'2" x 10' , Pink / Multi
SAFAVIEH Monaco Collection MNC225D Boho Chic Abstract Watercolor Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'2" x 10' , Pink / Multi
$65.24
amazon
SAFAVIEH Spirit Collection SPR124F Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Grey / Dark Grey
SAFAVIEH Spirit Collection SPR124F Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Grey / Dark Grey
$259.99
($960.00
save 73%)
amazon
4Pcs Wall Wire Baskets Baskets Storage Baskets Hanging Wire Basket 11"L 4.72" W 7.78"H Metal Freezer Organizer Bins For Kitchen,Pantry,Shelf
4Pcs Wall Wire Baskets Baskets Storage Baskets Hanging Wire Basket 11"L 4.72" W 7.78"H Metal Freezer Organizer Bins For Kitchen,Pantry,Shelf
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Somer Tufted Brown/Beige Rug
Somer Tufted Brown/Beige Rug
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sand & Stable™ Rooney Shield Non-Slip Indoor Outdoor Door Mat Synthetics in Green/Blue/White, Size 0.25" H x 24" W x 36" L | Wayfair
Sand & Stable™ Rooney Shield Non-Slip Indoor Outdoor Door Mat Synthetics in Green/Blue/White, Size 0.25" H x 24" W x 36" L | Wayfair
$46.03
wayfair
Simmons Sleep On 12” Hybrid Mattress in a Box, Medium Firm, Full
Simmons Sleep On 12” Hybrid Mattress in a Box, Medium Firm, Full
$519.00
walmartusa
SAFAVIEH Retro Collection RET2693 Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 6' x 9', Dark Grey / Light Grey
SAFAVIEH Retro Collection RET2693 Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 6' x 9', Dark Grey / Light Grey
$142.49
($648.00
save 78%)
amazon
SAFAVIEH Kazak Collection KZK122G Traditional Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Grey / Blue
SAFAVIEH Kazak Collection KZK122G Traditional Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Grey / Blue
$154.99
amazon
SAFAVIEH Montauk Patton Geometric Cotton Area Rug, Ivory/Grey, 6' x 6' Round
SAFAVIEH Montauk Patton Geometric Cotton Area Rug, Ivory/Grey, 6' x 6' Round
$92.98
($93.19
save 0%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Simmons Sleep On 10” Hybrid Mattress in a Box, Medium Firm, King
Simmons Sleep On 10” Hybrid Mattress in a Box, Medium Firm, King
$619.00
walmartusa
Oliver Gal A Galaxy Dream - Picture Frame Graphic Art Print on Canvas Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Pink, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair
Oliver Gal A Galaxy Dream - Picture Frame Graphic Art Print on Canvas Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Pink, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair
$149.99
wayfair
100 Packs Plant Labels Stake-Type Tags Plastic Garden Labels Nursery Tags for Flowers, Vegetables, Seedlings, Seed
100 Packs Plant Labels Stake-Type Tags Plastic Garden Labels Nursery Tags for Flowers, Vegetables, Seedlings, Seed
$8.26
walmart
Planets from Space Graphic Tees Planet Earth North America Cute Space Globe Clouds Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Planets from Space Graphic Tees Planet Earth North America Cute Space Globe Clouds Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.49
amazon
Ottomanson Laundry Collection Modern Design Beige 1 ft. 8 in. x 4 ft. 11 in. Runner Rug
Ottomanson Laundry Collection Modern Design Beige 1 ft. 8 in. x 4 ft. 11 in. Runner Rug
$16.05
($18.88
save 15%)
homedepot
Ottomanson Shag Collection Contemporary Solid Navy 5 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug, Blue
Ottomanson Shag Collection Contemporary Solid Navy 5 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug, Blue
$87.70
($92.32
save 5%)
homedepot
Nourison Caribbean Indoor/Outdoor Retro Floral Rust 9'3" x 12'9" Area Rug, (9' x 13')
Nourison Caribbean Indoor/Outdoor Retro Floral Rust 9'3" x 12'9" Area Rug, (9' x 13')
$330.00
($658.00
save 50%)
walmartusa
La Montaña - Galán De Noche Candle, 220g - one size
La Montaña - Galán De Noche Candle, 220g - one size
$60.00
net a porterlimited
Kierkegaard Design Studio 60s 70s Aesthetic Swirls Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Kierkegaard Design Studio 60s 70s Aesthetic Swirls Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Upgraded Version 1.6Mm Thick Clear Desk Cover, 32 X 16 Inches Clear Waterproof Desk Pad Mat, Desk Cover Protector Clear, Desk Protector For Writing, O
Upgraded Version 1.6Mm Thick Clear Desk Cover, 32 X 16 Inches Clear Waterproof Desk Pad Mat, Desk Cover Protector Clear, Desk Protector For Writing, O
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 120, Union Blue
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 120, Union Blue
$65.99
($80.00
save 18%)
amazon
Handmade 100% Cotton Washcloths (Ecru & Black)
Handmade 100% Cotton Washcloths (Ecru & Black)
$17.00
amazon
Advertisement
Berthier Standard 4 Piece Bedroom Set
Berthier Standard 4 Piece Bedroom Set
$3,299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Target Twill Khaki (15 Yard Bolt)
Target Twill Khaki (15 Yard Bolt)
$85.60
amazon
Nourison Home & Garden Indoor/Outdoor Floral Modern Blue 5'3" x 7'5" Area Rug, (5' x 8')
Nourison Home & Garden Indoor/Outdoor Floral Modern Blue 5'3" x 7'5" Area Rug, (5' x 8')
$92.40
($175.00
save 47%)
walmartusa
Keyon 1 - Light LED Dimmable Wall Sconce
Keyon 1 - Light LED Dimmable Wall Sconce
$249.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Azure Shark by Click Wall Art Exclusive Designer - Graphic Art Print on Wood Wood in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 16.0 H x 20.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Azure Shark by Click Wall Art Exclusive Designer - Graphic Art Print on Wood Wood in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 16.0 H x 20.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$139.99
wayfair
Choose Kindness Acceptance Inclusion #EndBullying Choose Kindness Acceptance Inclusion Unity Day Anti Bullying Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Choose Kindness Acceptance Inclusion #EndBullying Choose Kindness Acceptance Inclusion Unity Day Anti Bullying Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Four Hands Art Studio London Eye by Oliver Cole - Picture Frame Photograph Print on Paper Paper in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 24.0 H x 18.0 W x 1.5 D in
Four Hands Art Studio London Eye by Oliver Cole - Picture Frame Photograph Print on Paper Paper in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 24.0 H x 18.0 W x 1.5 D in
$380.74
wayfair
Hunter Sectional Collection in Stone Gray - 28" Top Cabinet with Doors - Frontgate
Hunter Sectional Collection in Stone Gray - 28" Top Cabinet with Doors - Frontgate
$1,614.05
($1,699.00
save 0%)
frontgate
House of Hampton® Wyndmoor Geometric Navy Blue Area Rug Polypropylene in Blue/Brown/Navy, Size 96.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
House of Hampton® Wyndmoor Geometric Navy Blue Area Rug Polypropylene in Blue/Brown/Navy, Size 96.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$259.99
wayfair
Floater Frame Graphic Art Print on Canvas
Floater Frame Graphic Art Print on Canvas
$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Task Chair
Task Chair
$459.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lockwood Throw Pillow
Lockwood Throw Pillow
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Home
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.