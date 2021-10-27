Skip to content
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Thanksgiving
wreaths garlands
Thanksgiving Wreaths & Garlands
Share
Thanksgiving Wreaths & Garlands
Unfinished Wood Football Monogram Hanger - Fall Football Monogram - Football Initial Wreath - Sports Wall Hanger - Football Wall Hanging
featured
Unfinished Wood Football Monogram Hanger - Fall Football Monogram - Football Initial Wreath - Sports Wall Hanger - Football Wall Hanging
$15.00
amazon
Sunflower Wreath Hanger by Ashland® | Michaels®
featured
Sunflower Wreath Hanger by Ashland® | Michaels®
$3.99
($9.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
Fall Welcome Wreath with Blushing White Pumpkin and Eucalyptus for Front Door
featured
Fall Welcome Wreath with Blushing White Pumpkin and Eucalyptus for Front Door
$134.00
amazon
Fall Sunflower Truck Wreath Decor Happy Harvest Door Hanger Farmhouse Decor
Fall Sunflower Truck Wreath Decor Happy Harvest Door Hanger Farmhouse Decor
$89.00
amazon
Fall Spike on Natural Twig Base 22" Polyester Wreath
Fall Spike on Natural Twig Base 22" Polyester Wreath
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Autumn Wreath Snack Kit, Serves 24 Guests
Autumn Wreath Snack Kit, Serves 24 Guests
$24.94
($28.95
save 14%)
walmartusa
Creative Converting Thanksgiving Leaves Wire Garland
Creative Converting Thanksgiving Leaves Wire Garland
$2.95
walmart
G.DeBrekht Fall Thanksgiving Wooden Wreath, Indoor and Outdoor Party Decorations #8185305H
G.DeBrekht Fall Thanksgiving Wooden Wreath, Indoor and Outdoor Party Decorations #8185305H
$59.95
amazon
Bittersweet on Natural Twig Base 20" Styrofoam Wreath
Bittersweet on Natural Twig Base 20" Styrofoam Wreath
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
6Ft Yellow Sunflower Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
6Ft Yellow Sunflower Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
$5.99
($14.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
Pomegranate Wreath - Ballard Designs
Pomegranate Wreath - Ballard Designs
$88.99
($149.00
save 40%)
ballarddesigns
Creative Converting Fall Leaves Wire Garland, 12 (060162) | Quill
Creative Converting Fall Leaves Wire Garland, 12 (060162) | Quill
$11.99
quill
Fall Wreath, Happy Fall, Scarecrow Wreath
Fall Wreath, Happy Fall, Scarecrow Wreath
$72.00
amazon
August Grove® 20" Foam Wreath in Yellow, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 99FDAC73505F4FB583A81DE2C6F47491
August Grove® 20" Foam Wreath in Yellow, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 99FDAC73505F4FB583A81DE2C6F47491
$39.99
wayfair
6Ft Mixed Orange Maple Leaf Chain Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
6Ft Mixed Orange Maple Leaf Chain Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
$5.99
($14.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
August Grove® 22" Fabric Wreath in Orange, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair F41FD70DF93E475FB31ECBF1ECCC95EB
August Grove® 22" Fabric Wreath in Orange, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair F41FD70DF93E475FB31ECBF1ECCC95EB
$52.99
wayfair
August Grove® Mixed Harvest Berry/Crabapple 24" Polyester Wreath in Orange, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Mixed Harvest Berry/Crabapple 24" Polyester Wreath in Orange, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
$95.99
wayfair
Hello Fall Wreath House Shaped Canvas Wall Accent By Designs Direct | Michaels®
Hello Fall Wreath House Shaped Canvas Wall Accent By Designs Direct | Michaels®
$59.99
($119.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
24 in. Harvest Oak Leaves & Acorns Wreath
24 in. Harvest Oak Leaves & Acorns Wreath
$48.89
walmart
DarbyCreekTrading Magnolia & Hydrangea Front Door Fall Silk Wreath Metal in Blue/Brown/White, Size 32.0 H x 32.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair FW1106-32
DarbyCreekTrading Magnolia & Hydrangea Front Door Fall Silk Wreath Metal in Blue/Brown/White, Size 32.0 H x 32.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair FW1106-32
$519.99
wayfair
Creative Converting Autumn Wreath Party Supplies Kit for 8 Guests Paper/Plastic in Brown/Orange | Wayfair DTC5570E2A
Creative Converting Autumn Wreath Party Supplies Kit for 8 Guests Paper/Plastic in Brown/Orange | Wayfair DTC5570E2A
$28.40
($32.45
save 12%)
wayfair
DarbyCreekTrading Pastel Fall Front Door w/ Pampas Grass & Roses Silk Wreath Silk in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
DarbyCreekTrading Pastel Fall Front Door w/ Pampas Grass & Roses Silk Wreath Silk in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
$329.99
wayfair
24" Plastic Wreath
24" Plastic Wreath
$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fall Hydrangea Wreath with Burlap Bow and Cream, Ruby, and Orange Flowers for Fall Harvest
Fall Hydrangea Wreath with Burlap Bow and Cream, Ruby, and Orange Flowers for Fall Harvest
$124.99
amazon
Magnolia Leaf Wreath | Leopard Print Bow| Fall Decor
Magnolia Leaf Wreath | Leopard Print Bow| Fall Decor
$84.88
amazon
Thanksgiving Autumn Sunflower Blessings Wreath
Thanksgiving Autumn Sunflower Blessings Wreath
$98.00
amazon
Creative Converting Autumn Wreath Buffet Party Supplies Kit for 24 Guests Paper in Brown/Orange/Red | Wayfair DTC5570E2D
Creative Converting Autumn Wreath Buffet Party Supplies Kit for 24 Guests Paper in Brown/Orange/Red | Wayfair DTC5570E2D
$28.99
wayfair
Set of 2 Yellow Artificial Fall Leaf Wreath in Iron Finish - 19"
Set of 2 Yellow Artificial Fall Leaf Wreath in Iron Finish - 19"
$104.99
walmart
Beistle Autumn Leaf Garlands, 6', Pack of 2
Beistle Autumn Leaf Garlands, 6', Pack of 2
$14.99
amazon
Glitzhome 6' Fall Plaid Fabric Garland Multi
Glitzhome 6' Fall Plaid Fabric Garland Multi
$26.99
bedbath&beyond
Fall Wreath, Fall Berry Wreath, Fall Leaf Wreath,Fall door wreath, seasonal wreaths,Fall wreath, fall mesh wreath, fall decor, purple and orange fall wreath, fall wreath,
Fall Wreath, Fall Berry Wreath, Fall Leaf Wreath,Fall door wreath, seasonal wreaths,Fall wreath, fall mesh wreath, fall decor, purple and orange fall wreath, fall wreath,
$20.00
amazon
Glitzhome® 6Ft Fall Plaid Fabric Garland | Michaels®
Glitzhome® 6Ft Fall Plaid Fabric Garland | Michaels®
$16.74
($33.49
save 50%)
michaelsstores
National Tree Company 24" Harvest Raffia Wreath - Orange
National Tree Company 24" Harvest Raffia Wreath - Orange
$128.99
($215.00
save 40%)
macy's
Nearly Natural 28in. Harvest Wreath
Nearly Natural 28in. Harvest Wreath
$75.73
homedepot
30" Autumn Maple Leaves Fall Wreath - Green - 30
30" Autumn Maple Leaves Fall Wreath - Green - 30
$86.99
overstock
26" Autumn Persimmon and Pinecones Artificial Fall Wreath
26" Autumn Persimmon and Pinecones Artificial Fall Wreath
$130.20
($186.00
save 30%)
macys
32" Harvest Peony and Pumpkin Wreath
32" Harvest Peony and Pumpkin Wreath
$170.99
amazon
National Tree Company 24 in. Harvest Wreath with Peony, Rose, Dalia, Berries and Pumpkins, Multi-Colored
National Tree Company 24 in. Harvest Wreath with Peony, Rose, Dalia, Berries and Pumpkins, Multi-Colored
$49.98
homedepot
Primrue 5' Harvest Garland in Orange, Size 3.0 H x 60.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 1C757A4F47584889B4C823FF3C9D8BBD
Primrue 5' Harvest Garland in Orange, Size 3.0 H x 60.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 1C757A4F47584889B4C823FF3C9D8BBD
$38.99
wayfair
Fall Floral Natural Grapevine Wreath with Cream Flowers
Fall Floral Natural Grapevine Wreath with Cream Flowers
$48.00
amazon
5Ft Autumn Harvest Pine Cones & Apples Artificial Garland By Northlight | Michaels®
5Ft Autumn Harvest Pine Cones & Apples Artificial Garland By Northlight | Michaels®
$23.00
($46.00
save 50%)
michaelsstores
20in. Autumn Hydrangea Artificial Wreath
20in. Autumn Hydrangea Artificial Wreath
$62.25
amazon
Northlight Seasonal Autumn Harvest 22" Mums & Daisies Floral Wreath in Orange, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 32280563
Northlight Seasonal Autumn Harvest 22" Mums & Daisies Floral Wreath in Orange, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 32280563
$83.99
wayfair
Nearly Natural 20" Hydrangea Berry Artificial Wreath
Nearly Natural 20" Hydrangea Berry Artificial Wreath
$69.99
($167.00
save 58%)
macys
24" Unlit Autumn Harvest Fall Leaves, Berries, Pinecones & Sunflowers Artificial Wreath By Northlight | Michaels®
24" Unlit Autumn Harvest Fall Leaves, Berries, Pinecones & Sunflowers Artificial Wreath By Northlight | Michaels®
$44.04
($88.09
save 50%)
michaelsstores
24" Velvet Pumpkins & Wheat Fall Harvest Wreath By Northlight | Michaels®
24" Velvet Pumpkins & Wheat Fall Harvest Wreath By Northlight | Michaels®
$49.99
($99.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
30" Harvest Autumn Fall Wreath with Decorative Bows - Green - 30
30" Harvest Autumn Fall Wreath with Decorative Bows - Green - 30
$76.49
overstock
Nearly Natural 21in. Maple Leaf and Berries Artificial Wreath with 50 Warm White LED Lights, Orange
Nearly Natural 21in. Maple Leaf and Berries Artificial Wreath with 50 Warm White LED Lights, Orange
$71.77
($89.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
Unfinished Wood Leaf Monogram Hanger - Fall Leaf Door Hanger - Autumn Leaf Initial Wreath - Fall Wall Hanger - Maple Leaf Wreath -Fall Decor
Unfinished Wood Leaf Monogram Hanger - Fall Leaf Door Hanger - Autumn Leaf Initial Wreath - Fall Wall Hanger - Maple Leaf Wreath -Fall Decor
$15.00
amazon
AGD Fall Decor - Flat Grapevine Pumpkin Autumn Words XX Large Wreath
AGD Fall Decor - Flat Grapevine Pumpkin Autumn Words XX Large Wreath
$59.95
amazon
Fall Pumpkin Sunflower Cone 24" Polyester Wreath
Fall Pumpkin Sunflower Cone 24" Polyester Wreath
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Artificial Indian Corn Husk 26" Wreath in Yellow, Size 26.0 H x 26.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair AGTG2930 42557305
August Grove® Artificial Indian Corn Husk 26" Wreath in Yellow, Size 26.0 H x 26.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair AGTG2930 42557305
$59.99
wayfair
Berry Grapevine Wreath
Berry Grapevine Wreath
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AGD Fall Harvest Decor - Gather Here Grateful Hearts Mason Jar Wreath
AGD Fall Harvest Decor - Gather Here Grateful Hearts Mason Jar Wreath
$59.95
amazon
AGD Fall Decor - Flat Grapevine Pumpkin Grateful XX Large Wreath
AGD Fall Decor - Flat Grapevine Pumpkin Grateful XX Large Wreath
$59.95
amazon
Eucalyptus 20" Greenery Wreath
Eucalyptus 20" Greenery Wreath
$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Unfinished Happy Fall Y'all Door Hanger - Happy Fall Yall - Pumpkin Wreath - Fall Pumpkin Door Hanger - Southern Fall Door Hanger Autumn
Unfinished Happy Fall Y'all Door Hanger - Happy Fall Yall - Pumpkin Wreath - Fall Pumpkin Door Hanger - Southern Fall Door Hanger Autumn
$25.00
amazon
4' Seeded Oval Garland
4' Seeded Oval Garland
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nearly Natural 6 ft. Green and Orange Assorted Pumpkin and Gourds with White Berries Artificial Autumn Garland
Nearly Natural 6 ft. Green and Orange Assorted Pumpkin and Gourds with White Berries Artificial Autumn Garland
$69.98
homedepot
6Ft Autumn Maple Leaf & Berry Fall Garland By Nearly Natural | Michaels®
6Ft Autumn Maple Leaf & Berry Fall Garland By Nearly Natural | Michaels®
$81.49
michaelsstores
Thanksgiving Wreaths & Garlands
