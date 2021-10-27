Party Invitations & Cards

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
party
invitations cards
Party Invitations & Cards
Share
Party Invitations & Cards
Speaking of Dogs Greeting Cards (Other)
featured
Speaking of Dogs Greeting Cards (Other)
$14.95
walmartusa
Mara-Mi Bright Dots & Silver Foil Thank You Cards, 15ct. | Michaels®
featured
Mara-Mi Bright Dots & Silver Foil Thank You Cards, 15ct. | Michaels®
$6.99
michaelsstores
Mara-Mi Woodgrain & Gold Foil Thank You Cards, 15ct. | Michaels®
featured
Mara-Mi Woodgrain & Gold Foil Thank You Cards, 15ct. | Michaels®
$5.99
michaelsstores
Expressions of Sympathy Note Card Assortment - set of 25
Expressions of Sympathy Note Card Assortment - set of 25
$18.00
($18.99
save 5%)
walmartusa
JAM Paper Blank Thank You Cards Set, Inspirational, 25/pack (526M0444WB) | Quill
JAM Paper Blank Thank You Cards Set, Inspirational, 25/pack (526M0444WB) | Quill
$44.99
quill
JAM Paper Blank Free Spirit Thank You Cards Set, 36ct. | Michaels®
JAM Paper Blank Free Spirit Thank You Cards Set, 36ct. | Michaels®
$35.99
michaelsstores
10ct 'C' Monogram Cabana Striped Note Cards Light Blue
10ct 'C' Monogram Cabana Striped Note Cards Light Blue
$12.00
target
Le Prise™ Krafty Advice Cards Paper in Brown, Size 1.5 H x 3.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 2FA2290F36A54F9E90AA14BFE4E11018
Le Prise™ Krafty Advice Cards Paper in Brown, Size 1.5 H x 3.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 2FA2290F36A54F9E90AA14BFE4E11018
$14.07
wayfair
Mara-Mi Print-At-Home Invitation Kit, Black Branches | Michaels®
Mara-Mi Print-At-Home Invitation Kit, Black Branches | Michaels®
$10.99
michaelsstores
Simply Shapes Thank You Note Card Assortment - set of 36
Simply Shapes Thank You Note Card Assortment - set of 36
$15.00
($15.99
save 6%)
walmartusa
JAM Blank Thank You Cards Set, Brushed Chalkboard Design, 36/Pack
JAM Blank Thank You Cards Set, Brushed Chalkboard Design, 36/Pack
$26.99
walmartusa
JAM Paper White Flowered Border Reception Fill-In Cards Set, 25ct. | Michaels®
JAM Paper White Flowered Border Reception Fill-In Cards Set, 25ct. | Michaels®
$37.79
($53.99
save 30%)
michaelsstores
Advertisement
JAM Paper 5.625" x 7.875" Striped Thank You Cards & Envelopes, 25ct. | Michaels®
JAM Paper 5.625" x 7.875" Striped Thank You Cards & Envelopes, 25ct. | Michaels®
$50.99
michaelsstores
JAM Thank You Card Sets, 25/Pack, Silver Script with Navy Blue Envelopes
JAM Thank You Card Sets, 25/Pack, Silver Script with Navy Blue Envelopes
$17.99
walmartusa
JAM Paper Blank Flat Note Cards, 5 x 7, White Parchment, 250/Pack | Quill
JAM Paper Blank Flat Note Cards, 5 x 7, White Parchment, 250/Pack | Quill
$24.99
quill
JAM Blank Thank You Cards Set, Rustic Blooms Design, 36/Pack
JAM Blank Thank You Cards Set, Rustic Blooms Design, 36/Pack
$26.99
walmartusa
Beistle 80's Invitations 8 Piece 8 Bit Decorations, Video Game Party Supplies, 4" x 5.5", Multicolored
Beistle 80's Invitations 8 Piece 8 Bit Decorations, Video Game Party Supplies, 4" x 5.5", Multicolored
$5.65
($6.99
save 19%)
amazon
Dr. Seuss 8ct Favorites Invitations
Dr. Seuss 8ct Favorites Invitations
$3.99
target
Bella Cupcake Couture 10-Pack Invitations, 5 by 7-Inch, Zebra Black and White
Bella Cupcake Couture 10-Pack Invitations, 5 by 7-Inch, Zebra Black and White
$10.44
amazon
Gartner Studios® Print-At-Home Invitation Kit, Nautical Print | Michaels®
Gartner Studios® Print-At-Home Invitation Kit, Nautical Print | Michaels®
$7.99
michaelsstores
Gartner Studios® Embossed Floral Party Invitations | Michaels®
Gartner Studios® Embossed Floral Party Invitations | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
3ct "Donut Worry" Encouragement Cards
3ct "Donut Worry" Encouragement Cards
$7.79
target
Gartner Studios® Pearl Foil Border Print at Home Invitation Kit | Michaels®
Gartner Studios® Pearl Foil Border Print at Home Invitation Kit | Michaels®
$23.99
michaelsstores
Gartner Studios® Lace Bride Printable Invitations | Michaels®
Gartner Studios® Lace Bride Printable Invitations | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
Advertisement
Gartner Studios® Damask Notecards | Michaels®
Gartner Studios® Damask Notecards | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
Good Mail Blank Cards Assortment - 4.0 ea
Good Mail Blank Cards Assortment - 4.0 ea
$7.99
walgreens
Great Papers Greeting Cards with Envelopes, 4.75" x 6.75" (3 Count)
Great Papers Greeting Cards with Envelopes, 4.75" x 6.75" (3 Count)
$7.89
walmartusa
Gartner Studios Love Invitation 100ct
Gartner Studios Love Invitation 100ct
$27.97
walmartusa
Gartner Studios® Gray Herringbone Nautical Invitations | Michaels®
Gartner Studios® Gray Herringbone Nautical Invitations | Michaels®
$5.99
michaelsstores
Green Inspired 10ct Spring Flowers Blank Cards
Green Inspired 10ct Spring Flowers Blank Cards
$3.99
target
Hallmark Thank You Cards (Silver Foil Script, 40 Thank You Notes and Envelopes)
Hallmark Thank You Cards (Silver Foil Script, 40 Thank You Notes and Envelopes)
$15.92
newegg
Personalized Happy Hour Party Invitations
Personalized Happy Hour Party Invitations
$0.99
walmartusa
Great Papers!® Thank You Note Card, 4.875" x 3.375", Shaded Swirl, 50 count
Great Papers!® Thank You Note Card, 4.875" x 3.375", Shaded Swirl, 50 count
$12.98
($14.95
save 13%)
walmartusa
JAM Thank You Card Sets, 25/Pack, Gold Script with Anthracite Metallic Envelopes
JAM Thank You Card Sets, 25/Pack, Gold Script with Anthracite Metallic Envelopes
$27.99
walmartusa
Kate Aspen® Burgundy Blush Tent Place Cards, 50ct. | Michaels®
Kate Aspen® Burgundy Blush Tent Place Cards, 50ct. | Michaels®
$12.59
($17.99
save 30%)
michaelsstores
Gartner Studios® Diamond Ring 'She Said Yes' Party Invitations, 12 Count in Blue | Michaels®
Gartner Studios® Diamond Ring 'She Said Yes' Party Invitations, 12 Count in Blue | Michaels®
$5.99
michaelsstores
Advertisement
Houseplant Thank You Cards, Set of 20
Houseplant Thank You Cards, Set of 20
$24.00
terrain
Strathmore Hemp Blank Greeting Cards, 5" x 7"
Strathmore Hemp Blank Greeting Cards, 5" x 7"
$11.51
($13.49
save 15%)
walmartusa
10ct "B" Monogram Floral Crest Note Cards Collections White
10ct "B" Monogram Floral Crest Note Cards Collections White
$12.00
target
Non-Photo Folded Notecard Set, 120 lb., Card & Stationery -Animal Monogram O
Non-Photo Folded Notecard Set, 120 lb., Card & Stationery -Animal Monogram O
$12.99
walgreens
Non-Photo 3.5x5 Folded Business Notecard, Set of 20 -Animal Monogram N
Non-Photo 3.5x5 Folded Business Notecard, Set of 20 -Animal Monogram N
$49.80
walgreens
Monogram Business Cards, Set of 40, Card & Stationery -Guitar Lessons
Monogram Business Cards, Set of 40, Card & Stationery -Guitar Lessons
$11.99
walgreens
Non-Photo 3.5x5 Folded Business Notecard, Set of 20 -Animal Monogram K
Non-Photo 3.5x5 Folded Business Notecard, Set of 20 -Animal Monogram K
$49.80
walgreens
Rustic Cards 5x7 Folded Cards, Premium Cardstock 120lb, Card & Stationery -Monogram Wreath Woodgrain
Rustic Cards 5x7 Folded Cards, Premium Cardstock 120lb, Card & Stationery -Monogram Wreath Woodgrain
$3.99
walgreens
Monogram Business Cards, Set of 40, Rounded Corners, Card & Stationery -Simple Boxes
Monogram Business Cards, Set of 40, Rounded Corners, Card & Stationery -Simple Boxes
$18.00
walgreens
Rustic Cards 5x7 Cards, Premium Cardstock 120lb, Card & Stationery -Hipster Monogram
Rustic Cards 5x7 Cards, Premium Cardstock 120lb, Card & Stationery -Hipster Monogram
$49.80
walgreens
Garden Party Assorted Greeting Cards, Set of 15
Garden Party Assorted Greeting Cards, Set of 15
$36.00
terrain
NobleWorks, Always Right - Funny Anniversary Greeting Card with Envelope - C3658ANG
NobleWorks, Always Right - Funny Anniversary Greeting Card with Envelope - C3658ANG
$11.03
newegg
Advertisement
Everyday 5x7 Folded Cards, Standard Cardstock 85lb, Card & Stationery -Flower Garden Blank
Everyday 5x7 Folded Cards, Standard Cardstock 85lb, Card & Stationery -Flower Garden Blank
$2.99
walgreens
Papyrus Blank Cards with Envelopes, Stack of Macarons (14-Count)
Papyrus Blank Cards with Envelopes, Stack of Macarons (14-Count)
$15.71
newegg
Non-Photo 3.5x5 Folded Notecard, Card & Stationery -Animal Monogram A
Non-Photo 3.5x5 Folded Notecard, Card & Stationery -Animal Monogram A
$49.80
walgreens
Rainbow Party Invitations, 8ct By Unique | Michaels®
Rainbow Party Invitations, 8ct By Unique | Michaels®
$2.39
michaelsstores
Non-Photo 3.5x5 Folded Notecard, Card & Stationery -Animal Monogram C
Non-Photo 3.5x5 Folded Notecard, Card & Stationery -Animal Monogram C
$49.80
walgreens
10ct Marble Note Cards - Monogram M
10ct Marble Note Cards - Monogram M
$12.29
target
10ct Note Cards - Preppy Stripe Monogram - P
10ct Note Cards - Preppy Stripe Monogram - P
$12.00
target
Monogram Business Cards, Set of 40, Silk, Card & Stationery -Curved
Monogram Business Cards, Set of 40, Silk, Card & Stationery -Curved
$16.00
walgreens
Rustic Cards Flat Matte Photo Paper Cards with Envelopes, 5x7, Card & Stationery -Monogram Wreath Woodgrain
Rustic Cards Flat Matte Photo Paper Cards with Envelopes, 5x7, Card & Stationery -Monogram Wreath Woodgrain
$21.00
walgreens
Non-Photo 3.5x5 Folded Business Notecard, Set of 20 -Animal Monogram O
Non-Photo 3.5x5 Folded Business Notecard, Set of 20 -Animal Monogram O
$49.80
walgreens
Earth Sky + Water - Gull & Tern Assortment Notecard Set - 8 Blank Cards with Envelopes (4 each of 2 styles)
Earth Sky + Water - Gull & Tern Assortment Notecard Set - 8 Blank Cards with Envelopes (4 each of 2 styles)
$20.31
newegg
amscan Prehistoric Dinosaurs Postcard Invites, Party Favor
amscan Prehistoric Dinosaurs Postcard Invites, Party Favor
$4.42
amazon
Load More
Party Invitations & Cards
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.