The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Hanukkah
Tableware
Hanukkah Tableware
Hanukkah Tableware
Matashi Hand-Painted Enamel Tall Kiddush Cup Set w Stem & Tray w Crystals for Weddings Shabbat Passover Goblet Judaica Gift
featured
Matashi Hand-Painted Enamel Tall Kiddush Cup Set w Stem & Tray w Crystals for Weddings Shabbat Passover Goblet Judaica Gift
$59.99
overstock
Majestic Giftware Nickel/Ename Gold W/Saucer 3.5" H-#KC11012-GD Kiddush Cup, Silver
featured
Majestic Giftware Nickel/Ename Gold W/Saucer 3.5" H-#KC11012-GD Kiddush Cup, Silver
$23.93
amazon
Tall 5" Kiddush CupSet w/Stem-Tray Embellished w/Crys.& HamsaDesign
featured
Tall 5" Kiddush CupSet w/Stem-Tray Embellished w/Crys.& HamsaDesign
$59.99
overstock
Majestic Giftware KC1110 Kiddush Cup, 5.5-Inch, Nickel Hammered
Majestic Giftware KC1110 Kiddush Cup, 5.5-Inch, Nickel Hammered
$19.26
amazon
Pappas Image of Happy Passover with Menorah and 5778 Coffee Mug
Pappas Image of Happy Passover with Menorah and 5778 Coffee Mug
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Happy Hanukkah Table Runner 13 x 90 - 13x90
Happy Hanukkah Table Runner 13 x 90 - 13x90
$49.99
overstock
NOW DESIGNS Happy Hanukkah Mug In A Box at Nordstrom Rack
NOW DESIGNS Happy Hanukkah Mug In A Box at Nordstrom Rack
$12.47
nordstromrack
Happy Hanukkah Table Placemat Set - 13x19
Happy Hanukkah Table Placemat Set - 13x19
$54.99
overstock
Now Designs Happy Hanukkah Mugs, 20-Ounce, Set of 4
Now Designs Happy Hanukkah Mugs, 20-Ounce, Set of 4
$46.24
amazon
925 Sterling Silver Plate Modern Judaica gift
925 Sterling Silver Plate Modern Judaica gift
$460.00
amazon
Ner Mitzvah Safety Rubber Set for Oil Candle Cups - 5 Layer - 2 Pack - use in Canadlabras, Oil Menorahs
Ner Mitzvah Safety Rubber Set for Oil Candle Cups - 5 Layer - 2 Pack - use in Canadlabras, Oil Menorahs
$17.64
walmart
Hand-painted Enamel Kiddush Cups
Hand-painted Enamel Kiddush Cups
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kiddush Cup
Kiddush Cup
$90.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Menorah-Candy Coffee Mug
Menorah-Candy Coffee Mug
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Blue Blessings Hanukkah Napkins, Set of 4
Blue Blessings Hanukkah Napkins, Set of 4
$29.99
kirkland'shome
Every Jewish Holiday Platter, Passover Celebration, Judaica, Ceramic, Lennymud by Lorrie Veasey
Every Jewish Holiday Platter, Passover Celebration, Judaica, Ceramic, Lennymud by Lorrie Veasey
$34.00
amazon
Spode Judaica, Sabbath Kiddush Cup - blue
Spode Judaica, Sabbath Kiddush Cup - blue
$60.50
macy's
Wine Cup Wedding Goblet Gift, Handmade Artisan Pewter And Polymer Shabbat Kiddush Cup
Wine Cup Wedding Goblet Gift, Handmade Artisan Pewter And Polymer Shabbat Kiddush Cup
$60.00
amazon
Passover Matzah Plate, Seder and Pesach Serving Dish, Handmade Judaica Art Made In Israel great as Hostess and Wedding Gifts
Passover Matzah Plate, Seder and Pesach Serving Dish, Handmade Judaica Art Made In Israel great as Hostess and Wedding Gifts
$73.00
amazon
Creative Converting Hanukkah Blessings Beverage Napkins (20-Count) Multi
Creative Converting Hanukkah Blessings Beverage Napkins (20-Count) Multi
$3.99
buybuybaby
DII Hanukkah Collection Tabletop, Napkin Set, 20x20, Blessings 4 Piece
DII Hanukkah Collection Tabletop, Napkin Set, 20x20, Blessings 4 Piece
$16.99
amazon
Design Imports 14 x 72 Menorah Reversible Table Runner
Design Imports 14 x 72 Menorah Reversible Table Runner
$27.16
qvc
Metal Wine Glass Kiddush Goblet, Handmade Kitchenware made of Stainless Steel and Polymer Clay perfect as Modern Judaica Gift
Metal Wine Glass Kiddush Goblet, Handmade Kitchenware made of Stainless Steel and Polymer Clay perfect as Modern Judaica Gift
$40.00
amazon
Judaica Seder Plate with Metal Pearls
Judaica Seder Plate with Metal Pearls
$140.00
neimanmarcus
Blessing Kiddush Cup
Blessing Kiddush Cup
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Menorah 18" Napkins Polyester in Blue/Gray/Yellow, Size 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair C5-S4IU-OXWT
Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Menorah 18" Napkins Polyester in Blue/Gray/Yellow, Size 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair C5-S4IU-OXWT
$66.99
wayfair
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mensch Coffee Mug | Microwave Dishwasher Safe Ceramic Notorious RBG Cup | Great Hanukkah Gift
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mensch Coffee Mug | Microwave Dishwasher Safe Ceramic Notorious RBG Cup | Great Hanukkah Gift
$19.99
amazon
Blue Dove Plaid Hanukkah Placemats, Set of 4
Blue Dove Plaid Hanukkah Placemats, Set of 4
$34.99
kirkland'shome
The Holiday Aisle® Bodenheim Geometric Round Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/White, Size 90.0 D in | Wayfair B6528106023A46B9983FFAA46994842B
The Holiday Aisle® Bodenheim Geometric Round Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/White, Size 90.0 D in | Wayfair B6528106023A46B9983FFAA46994842B
$63.99
wayfair
Spode Judaica Porcelain Wedding Cup in Blue at Nordstrom
Spode Judaica Porcelain Wedding Cup in Blue at Nordstrom
$60.50
nordstrom
Sam Hedaya Hanukkah Sparkle Square Placemat Multi
Sam Hedaya Hanukkah Sparkle Square Placemat Multi
$1.24
($4.99
save 75%)
bedbath&beyond
Happy Hanukkah Tablecloth, 70" x 84"
Happy Hanukkah Tablecloth, 70" x 84"
$114.10
($163.00
save 30%)
macys
Simply Daisy 18" x 14" Dreidels Geometric Print Placemat
Simply Daisy 18" x 14" Dreidels Geometric Print Placemat
$40.30
($94.50
save 57%)
walmartusa
Choshen Squares Kiddush Cup
Choshen Squares Kiddush Cup
$127.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Bodenheim Geometric Round Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Pink, Size 102.0 D in | Wayfair 32D8B8E9032342D2ACC724335F1F4476
The Holiday Aisle® Bodenheim Geometric Round Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Pink, Size 102.0 D in | Wayfair 32D8B8E9032342D2ACC724335F1F4476
$69.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Dreidels 22" Napkin Polyester in Gray, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair HLDY1467 30625107
The Holiday Aisle® Dreidels 22" Napkin Polyester in Gray, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair HLDY1467 30625107
$55.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Westbeth Geometric Hanukkah Table Runner Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1E862325DCAD41128C7F78CE57873DCC
The Holiday Aisle® Westbeth Geometric Hanukkah Table Runner Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1E862325DCAD41128C7F78CE57873DCC
$27.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Brown, Size 54.0 D in | Wayfair 5AEDF4F311AA4478ADF07F504A77E99A
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Brown, Size 54.0 D in | Wayfair 5AEDF4F311AA4478ADF07F504A77E99A
$33.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Happy Hanukkah Embroidered Table Runner, 15 By 70-Inch in Blue, Size 0.3 D in | Wayfair B6D2E1B9DCB14698865A04D471D409DE
The Holiday Aisle® Happy Hanukkah Embroidered Table Runner, 15 By 70-Inch in Blue, Size 0.3 D in | Wayfair B6D2E1B9DCB14698865A04D471D409DE
$49.99
wayfair
Happy Hanukkah Paper Dessert Plates, 7in, 8ct
Happy Hanukkah Paper Dessert Plates, 7in, 8ct
$3.50
walmartusa
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 15206ADEBED7427FBF4C040626142613
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 15206ADEBED7427FBF4C040626142613
$49.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 70.0 D in | Wayfair E303F7A163394A6FA5E71D78A125D227
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 70.0 D in | Wayfair E303F7A163394A6FA5E71D78A125D227
$51.99
wayfair
Spode Blue Room (Judaic Collection) Sabbath Kiddush Cup
Spode Blue Room (Judaic Collection) Sabbath Kiddush Cup
$55.99
replacementsltd
Simply Daisy 19" x 19" Dreidels Geometric Print Napkins, Set of 4
Simply Daisy 19" x 19" Dreidels Geometric Print Napkins, Set of 4
$45.00
walmartusa
Handmade Ceramic Dessert Bowl Set-Modern and Artisanal Handpainted 5 Piece. Perfect Gift for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Anniversary, Birthdays,Housewarming, Father's Day and Mother's Day.
Handmade Ceramic Dessert Bowl Set-Modern and Artisanal Handpainted 5 Piece. Perfect Gift for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Anniversary, Birthdays,Housewarming, Father's Day and Mother's Day.
$130.00
amazon
Winston Porter Jadon Geometric Square Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 90.0 W x 90.0 D in | Wayfair 822FF83E4CE34BE494AEDC12651CB304
Winston Porter Jadon Geometric Square Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 90.0 W x 90.0 D in | Wayfair 822FF83E4CE34BE494AEDC12651CB304
$60.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair BDB5BFAB0EA443CD83E23DF66D0FDEFB
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair BDB5BFAB0EA443CD83E23DF66D0FDEFB
$42.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Brown, Size 54.0 D in | Wayfair 7F5432D724544EA8844A920EFCBC82B9
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Brown, Size 54.0 D in | Wayfair 7F5432D724544EA8844A920EFCBC82B9
$33.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Brown, Size 54.0 D in | Wayfair 12B4B8A09C5F4B10A5BCF11ADD91E4FA
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Brown, Size 54.0 D in | Wayfair 12B4B8A09C5F4B10A5BCF11ADD91E4FA
$33.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 49C5DA54F2D64AF28C56A0ACDD1C25FD
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 49C5DA54F2D64AF28C56A0ACDD1C25FD
$42.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 9A65C58F518C42808457FE32B81545AE
The Holiday Aisle® Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 9A65C58F518C42808457FE32B81545AE
$33.99
wayfair
Winston Porter Jadon Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 84.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 9AB94BB8CDF943419735CF344FF62A9A
Winston Porter Jadon Geometric Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 84.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 9AB94BB8CDF943419735CF344FF62A9A
$52.99
wayfair
Modern big line Silver Honey dish for Rosh Hashanah Tableware gift Stunning silver judaica, jewish holiday gift, sugar bowl,traditional
Modern big line Silver Honey dish for Rosh Hashanah Tableware gift Stunning silver judaica, jewish holiday gift, sugar bowl,traditional
$300.00
amazon
e by design Hanukkah 4 Piece Napkin Set Polyester in Indigo, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair N4GHN571BL11BL34
e by design Hanukkah 4 Piece Napkin Set Polyester in Indigo, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair N4GHN571BL11BL34
$53.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Bodenheim Geometric Round Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 90.0 D in | Wayfair 8A8D84E4B683426788DD442A287C5175
The Holiday Aisle® Bodenheim Geometric Round Hanukkah Tablecloth Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 90.0 D in | Wayfair 8A8D84E4B683426788DD442A287C5175
$63.99
wayfair
Sterling Silver Mini Salt Bowl Textured Design Perfect for Tea Lights Decorative Piece Housewarming gift Shabbat Judaica
Sterling Silver Mini Salt Bowl Textured Design Perfect for Tea Lights Decorative Piece Housewarming gift Shabbat Judaica
$75.00
amazon
Zion Judaica Elegant Kiddush Cup With Star Of David In Silver With Satin Finish
Zion Judaica Elegant Kiddush Cup With Star Of David In Silver With Satin Finish
$24.99
buybuybaby
E by design N4HGN323WH1BL20 Light The Menorah Holiday Geometric Print Napkin, White
E by design N4HGN323WH1BL20 Light The Menorah Holiday Geometric Print Napkin, White
$44.65
amazon
Design Imports Menorah Embroidered Table Runner - Blue
Design Imports Menorah Embroidered Table Runner - Blue
$40.99
($69.00
save 41%)
macy's
C.r. Gibson Spode Judaica Hanukkah Paper Lunch Plates (Set Of 8) Multi
C.r. Gibson Spode Judaica Hanukkah Paper Lunch Plates (Set Of 8) Multi
$3.99
bedbath&beyond
Hanukkah Tableware
