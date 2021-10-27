Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Hanukkah Decorative Accents

Kanvas Festival of Lights Dreidel Song Royal, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
featured
Kanvas Festival of Lights Dreidel Song Royal, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
$8.39
amazon
Apeloig Collection Menorah / Flower Vase - 100% Exclusive
featured
Apeloig Collection Menorah / Flower Vase - 100% Exclusive
$380.00
bloomingdale's
Assorted 6" Dreidel with Saying Tabletop Accent by Ashland® | Michaels®
featured
Assorted 6" Dreidel with Saying Tabletop Accent by Ashland® | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Matashi Hand Painted Blue Enamel Menorah Candelabra w/ Jerusalem City Design & Pomegranate Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments (Pewter) with Gold.
Matashi Hand Painted Blue Enamel Menorah Candelabra w/ Jerusalem City Design & Pomegranate Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments (Pewter) with Gold.
$69.99
newegg
50Ft Blue & White Hanukkah Garland Set By Northlight | Michaels®
50Ft Blue & White Hanukkah Garland Set By Northlight | Michaels®
$129.99
michaelsstores
50' x 4" Blue and White Wide Cut Hanukkah Garland - Unlit
50' x 4" Blue and White Wide Cut Hanukkah Garland - Unlit
$21.49
overstock
Lights Of Hanukkah House Flag Set Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
Lights Of Hanukkah House Flag Set Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ornament Collection Lights Of Hanukkah House Flag Set Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
Ornament Collection Lights Of Hanukkah House Flag Set Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
$53.99
wayfair
Hand-Painted Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments Elegant Jewish Decor
Hand-Painted Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments Elegant Jewish Decor
$30.99
overstock
MeMoi Women's Keep Calm Dreidel On Holiday Crew Socks - Blue
MeMoi Women's Keep Calm Dreidel On Holiday Crew Socks - Blue
$6.00
macy's
Oliver Gal 'Dreidel Dreidel' Entertainment and Hobbies Wall Art Canvas Print - White, Blue
Oliver Gal 'Dreidel Dreidel' Entertainment and Hobbies Wall Art Canvas Print - White, Blue
$283.49
overstock
Matashi Hand Painted Blue Enamel Pomegranate Design Menorah Candelabra and Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments (Pewter) with Gold Accents and.
Matashi Hand Painted Blue Enamel Pomegranate Design Menorah Candelabra and Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments (Pewter) with Gold Accents and.
$69.99
newegg
One Bella Casa Menorah Lumbar Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 20.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 71630PL42
One Bella Casa Menorah Lumbar Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 20.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 71630PL42
$43.99
wayfair
OneBellaCasa Throw Pillows Blue - Blue 'Fully Lit Menorah' Throw Pillow
OneBellaCasa Throw Pillows Blue - Blue 'Fully Lit Menorah' Throw Pillow
$17.99
($39.00
save 54%)
zulily
Hanukkah Home Set of 4 Wood Dreidel Set
Hanukkah Home Set of 4 Wood Dreidel Set
$21.00
qvc
Instant Message - World Dreidel Champ - Youth Long Sleeve Tee
Instant Message - World Dreidel Champ - Youth Long Sleeve Tee
$13.99
overstock
No Limit Texas Dreidel Game
No Limit Texas Dreidel Game
$76.27
walmart
Set of 2 Yellow and Blue Design Your Own Dreidel Kit 6.50”
Set of 2 Yellow and Blue Design Your Own Dreidel Kit 6.50”
$26.12
($27.49
save 5%)
overstock
Mohawk Home Hanukkah 1-1/2 x 2-1/2 Indoor Throw Rug Polyester in Blue | ZW173 A416 018030
Mohawk Home Hanukkah 1-1/2 x 2-1/2 Indoor Throw Rug Polyester in Blue | ZW173 A416 018030
$43.33
lowes
Rite Lite Multicolored Hanukkah Dreidels (Set Of 4)
Rite Lite Multicolored Hanukkah Dreidels (Set Of 4)
$5.99
bedbath&beyond
Happy Hanukkah 34" X 48" Personalized Door Mat Multi
Happy Hanukkah 34" X 48" Personalized Door Mat Multi
$55.99
buybuybaby
50' Shiny Blue Festive Christmas Hanukkah Foil Tinsel Garland - Unlit - 8 Ply
50' Shiny Blue Festive Christmas Hanukkah Foil Tinsel Garland - Unlit - 8 Ply
$22.47
walmartusa
Wish Happy Hanukkah Garden Flag Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
Wish Happy Hanukkah Garden Flag Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
$21.95
walmart
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$54.99
wayfair
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Chanukah Throw Pillow - Official shopDisney®
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Chanukah Throw Pillow - Official shopDisney®
$34.99
shopdisney officialsitefordisney
Happy Hanukkah Star - Tan Planked Wood Wall Decor by OBC
Happy Hanukkah Star - Tan Planked Wood Wall Decor by OBC
$50.00
overstock
Breeze Decor 13 in. x 18.5 in. Jewish Festival Hanukkah Garden Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
Breeze Decor 13 in. x 18.5 in. Jewish Festival Hanukkah Garden Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
$22.20
homedepot
Breeze Decor BD-HK-G-114173-IP-BO-DS02-US 13 x 18.5 in. Seasonal Hanukkah Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - Hanukkah Menorah Winter
Breeze Decor BD-HK-G-114173-IP-BO-DS02-US 13 x 18.5 in. Seasonal Hanukkah Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - Hanukkah Menorah Winter
$21.95
walmart
Designs Direct Menorah 18" Square Throw Pillow In Grey
Designs Direct Menorah 18" Square Throw Pillow In Grey
$34.99
bedbath&beyond
Designs Direct Happy Hanukkah Star Of David 18" Square Throw Pillow In Grey
Designs Direct Happy Hanukkah Star Of David 18" Square Throw Pillow In Grey
$29.99
bedbath&beyond
ECZJNT Hanukkah Blue With String Of Light And Dreidels Shower Curtain And Hooks For Home Decor 66x72 Inch
ECZJNT Hanukkah Blue With String Of Light And Dreidels Shower Curtain And Hooks For Home Decor 66x72 Inch
$25.99
walmart
Designs Direct Dreidel Symbols 14" X 20" Throw Pillow In Blue
Designs Direct Dreidel Symbols 14" X 20" Throw Pillow In Blue
$33.99
buybuybaby
Passover with Menorahs and Stars Pillow Cover
Passover with Menorahs and Stars Pillow Cover
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Musical Light Up Dreidel Top - ASSORTED COLORS
Musical Light Up Dreidel Top - ASSORTED COLORS
$10.99
walmart
Breeze Decor Festival Of Lights House Flag Set Hanukkah Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Festival Of Lights House Flag Set Hanukkah Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$53.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Black/Brown | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Black/Brown | Wayfair
$35.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Wish Happy Hanukkah House Flag Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Wish Happy Hanukkah House Flag Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hanukkah Sufganiyot House Flag Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
Hanukkah Sufganiyot House Flag Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Copa Judaica Yes, But Is He Jewish Decorative Pillow
Copa Judaica Yes, But Is He Jewish Decorative Pillow
$23.67
qvc
Holiday Lane Silver-Tone Pave Dreidel Drop Earrings, Created for Macy's - Siver
Holiday Lane Silver-Tone Pave Dreidel Drop Earrings, Created for Macy's - Siver
$7.80
($19.50
save 60%)
macy's
Breeze Decor Hanukkah Sufganiyot House Flag Set Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Hanukkah Sufganiyot House Flag Set Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$53.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Garden Flags Pack Winter Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Garden Flags Pack Winter Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Mazel Tov Star Garden Flags Pack Hanukkah Winter Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Mazel Tov Star Garden Flags Pack Hanukkah Winter Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Happy Hanukkah Doormat - 17 x 29 in
Happy Hanukkah Doormat - 17 x 29 in
$28.99
overstock
Jewish Festival Garden Flag Set Hanukkah Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
Jewish Festival Garden Flag Set Hanukkah Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
$28.95
walmart
H For Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Sitter Multi
H For Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Sitter Multi
$10.00
buybuybaby
Gift Mark Tree of Life Decorative Menorah with Crystal Accents of Old Jerusalem - Blue
Gift Mark Tree of Life Decorative Menorah with Crystal Accents of Old Jerusalem - Blue
$72.49
overstock
The Holiday Aisle® Stettler Hanukkah 2016 Decorative Holiday Striped Outdoor Square Pillow Cover in Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Stettler Hanukkah 2016 Decorative Holiday Striped Outdoor Square Pillow Cover in Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair
$47.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Donato Dreidel Driedel Driedel Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in White | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Donato Dreidel Driedel Driedel Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in White | Wayfair
$39.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Spinning Dreidel Pewter in Blue/Gray/Indigo, Size 1.5 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 40266598C9E14360842BB8D6BA22FC83
The Holiday Aisle® Spinning Dreidel Pewter in Blue/Gray/Indigo, Size 1.5 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 40266598C9E14360842BB8D6BA22FC83
$25.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Trumbull Happy Hanukkah Area Rug Polyester in Blue, Size 36.0 H x 24.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 0B453BF745C7449F816FA9944B013394
The Holiday Aisle® Trumbull Happy Hanukkah Area Rug Polyester in Blue, Size 36.0 H x 24.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 0B453BF745C7449F816FA9944B013394
$63.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Judaica Passover Rug in Yellow, Size 11.81 H x 0.39 W x 5.91 D in | Wayfair A5635884A73741CEBFBF15FA05B24316
The Holiday Aisle® Judaica Passover Rug in Yellow, Size 11.81 H x 0.39 W x 5.91 D in | Wayfair A5635884A73741CEBFBF15FA05B24316
$37.99
wayfair
Zion Judaica Wood Dreidel Wood in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 7.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair DR-N6
Zion Judaica Wood Dreidel Wood in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 7.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair DR-N6
$44.99
wayfair
Simply Daisy, 14" x 20" Shooting Stars White Decorative Hanukkah Outdoor Pillow
Simply Daisy, 14" x 20" Shooting Stars White Decorative Hanukkah Outdoor Pillow
$23.33
walmartusa
The Holiday Aisle® Doolittle Menorah Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in White, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Doolittle Menorah Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in White, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair
$39.99
wayfair
Happy Hanukkah with Star of David 24" Deco Mesh Wreath
Happy Hanukkah with Star of David 24" Deco Mesh Wreath
$153.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ailsa Menorah Leaves Throw Pillow
Ailsa Menorah Leaves Throw Pillow
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Hannukkah Menorah Garage Banner Door Mural in 192" W Plastic in Blue/White, Size 84.0 H x 192.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Hannukkah Menorah Garage Banner Door Mural in 192" W Plastic in Blue/White, Size 84.0 H x 192.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$243.99
wayfair
Dizzy Dreidel 28 x 40 inch House Flag
Dizzy Dreidel 28 x 40 inch House Flag
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hanukkah Decorative Accents
