Hanukkah Decorative Accents

featured

Kanvas Festival of Lights Dreidel Song Royal, Quilting Fabric by the Yard

$8.39
amazon
featured

Apeloig Collection Menorah / Flower Vase - 100% Exclusive

$380.00
bloomingdale's
featured

Assorted 6" Dreidel with Saying Tabletop Accent by Ashland® | Michaels®

$9.99
michaelsstores

Matashi Hand Painted Blue Enamel Menorah Candelabra w/ Jerusalem City Design & Pomegranate Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments (Pewter) with Gold.

$69.99
newegg

50Ft Blue & White Hanukkah Garland Set By Northlight | Michaels®

$129.99
michaelsstores

50' x 4" Blue and White Wide Cut Hanukkah Garland - Unlit

$21.49
overstock

Lights Of Hanukkah House Flag Set Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner

$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Ornament Collection Lights Of Hanukkah House Flag Set Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair

$53.99
wayfair

Hand-Painted Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments Elegant Jewish Decor

$30.99
overstock

MeMoi Women's Keep Calm Dreidel On Holiday Crew Socks - Blue

$6.00
macy's

Oliver Gal 'Dreidel Dreidel' Entertainment and Hobbies Wall Art Canvas Print - White, Blue

$283.49
overstock

Matashi Hand Painted Blue Enamel Pomegranate Design Menorah Candelabra and Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments (Pewter) with Gold Accents and.

$69.99
newegg
Advertisement

One Bella Casa Menorah Lumbar Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 20.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 71630PL42

$43.99
wayfair

OneBellaCasa Throw Pillows Blue - Blue 'Fully Lit Menorah' Throw Pillow

$17.99
($39.00 save 54%)
zulily

Hanukkah Home Set of 4 Wood Dreidel Set

$21.00
qvc

Instant Message - World Dreidel Champ - Youth Long Sleeve Tee

$13.99
overstock

No Limit Texas Dreidel Game

$76.27
walmart

Set of 2 Yellow and Blue Design Your Own Dreidel Kit 6.50”

$26.12
($27.49 save 5%)
overstock

Mohawk Home Hanukkah 1-1/2 x 2-1/2 Indoor Throw Rug Polyester in Blue | ZW173 A416 018030

$43.33
lowes

Rite Lite Multicolored Hanukkah Dreidels (Set Of 4)

$5.99
bedbath&beyond

Happy Hanukkah 34" X 48" Personalized Door Mat Multi

$55.99
buybuybaby

50' Shiny Blue Festive Christmas Hanukkah Foil Tinsel Garland - Unlit - 8 Ply

$22.47
walmartusa

Wish Happy Hanukkah Garden Flag Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift

$21.95
walmart

Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair

$54.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Chanukah Throw Pillow - Official shopDisney®

$34.99
shopdisney officialsitefordisney

Happy Hanukkah Star - Tan Planked Wood Wall Decor by OBC

$50.00
overstock

Breeze Decor 13 in. x 18.5 in. Jewish Festival Hanukkah Garden Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags

$22.20
homedepot

Breeze Decor BD-HK-G-114173-IP-BO-DS02-US 13 x 18.5 in. Seasonal Hanukkah Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - Hanukkah Menorah Winter

$21.95
walmart

Designs Direct Menorah 18" Square Throw Pillow In Grey

$34.99
bedbath&beyond

Designs Direct Happy Hanukkah Star Of David 18" Square Throw Pillow In Grey

$29.99
bedbath&beyond

ECZJNT Hanukkah Blue With String Of Light And Dreidels Shower Curtain And Hooks For Home Decor 66x72 Inch

$25.99
walmart

Designs Direct Dreidel Symbols 14" X 20" Throw Pillow In Blue

$33.99
buybuybaby

Passover with Menorahs and Stars Pillow Cover

$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Musical Light Up Dreidel Top - ASSORTED COLORS

$10.99
walmart

Breeze Decor Festival Of Lights House Flag Set Hanukkah Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair

$53.99
wayfair

Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Black/Brown | Wayfair

$35.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Breeze Decor Wish Happy Hanukkah House Flag Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair

$38.99
wayfair

Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag

$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Hanukkah Sufganiyot House Flag Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner

$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Copa Judaica Yes, But Is He Jewish Decorative Pillow

$23.67
qvc

Holiday Lane Silver-Tone Pave Dreidel Drop Earrings, Created for Macy's - Siver

$7.80
($19.50 save 60%)
macy's

Breeze Decor Hanukkah Sufganiyot House Flag Set Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair

$53.99
wayfair

Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Garden Flags Pack Winter Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair

$38.99
wayfair

Breeze Decor Mazel Tov Star Garden Flags Pack Hanukkah Winter Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair

$38.99
wayfair

Happy Hanukkah Doormat - 17 x 29 in

$28.99
overstock

Jewish Festival Garden Flag Set Hanukkah Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift

$28.95
walmart

H For Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Sitter Multi

$10.00
buybuybaby

Gift Mark Tree of Life Decorative Menorah with Crystal Accents of Old Jerusalem - Blue

$72.49
overstock
Advertisement

The Holiday Aisle® Stettler Hanukkah 2016 Decorative Holiday Striped Outdoor Square Pillow Cover in Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair

$47.99
wayfair

The Holiday Aisle® Donato Dreidel Driedel Driedel Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in White | Wayfair

$39.99
wayfair

The Holiday Aisle® Spinning Dreidel Pewter in Blue/Gray/Indigo, Size 1.5 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 40266598C9E14360842BB8D6BA22FC83

$25.99
wayfair

The Holiday Aisle® Trumbull Happy Hanukkah Area Rug Polyester in Blue, Size 36.0 H x 24.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 0B453BF745C7449F816FA9944B013394

$63.99
wayfair

The Holiday Aisle® Judaica Passover Rug in Yellow, Size 11.81 H x 0.39 W x 5.91 D in | Wayfair A5635884A73741CEBFBF15FA05B24316

$37.99
wayfair

Zion Judaica Wood Dreidel Wood in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 7.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair DR-N6

$44.99
wayfair

Simply Daisy, 14" x 20" Shooting Stars White Decorative Hanukkah Outdoor Pillow

$23.33
walmartusa

The Holiday Aisle® Doolittle Menorah Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in White, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair

$39.99
wayfair

Happy Hanukkah with Star of David 24" Deco Mesh Wreath

$153.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Ailsa Menorah Leaves Throw Pillow

$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica

The Holiday Aisle® Hannukkah Menorah Garage Banner Door Mural in 192" W Plastic in Blue/White, Size 84.0 H x 192.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair

$243.99
wayfair

Dizzy Dreidel 28 x 40 inch House Flag

$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com