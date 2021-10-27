Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Food
Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Home
Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Life
Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Health
Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Money
Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Hanukkah
Hanukkah
Hanukkah
Menorahs
Tableware
Decorative Accents
Kanvas Festival of Lights Dreidel Song Royal, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
featured
Kanvas Festival of Lights Dreidel Song Royal, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
$8.39
amazon
Apeloig Collection Menorah / Flower Vase - 100% Exclusive
featured
Apeloig Collection Menorah / Flower Vase - 100% Exclusive
$380.00
bloomingdale's
Ben&Jonah Emanuel Menorah- Multi 3.25" Base x 8" W x 11" H
featured
Ben&Jonah Emanuel Menorah- Multi 3.25" Base x 8" W x 11" H
$110.56
amazon
Assorted 6" Dreidel with Saying Tabletop Accent by Ashland® | Michaels®
Assorted 6" Dreidel with Saying Tabletop Accent by Ashland® | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Matashi Hand-Painted Enamel Tall Kiddush Cup Set w Stem & Tray w Crystals for Weddings Shabbat Passover Goblet Judaica Gift
Matashi Hand-Painted Enamel Tall Kiddush Cup Set w Stem & Tray w Crystals for Weddings Shabbat Passover Goblet Judaica Gift
$59.99
overstock
Majestic Giftware Nickel/Ename Gold W/Saucer 3.5" H-#KC11012-GD Kiddush Cup, Silver
Majestic Giftware Nickel/Ename Gold W/Saucer 3.5" H-#KC11012-GD Kiddush Cup, Silver
$23.93
amazon
Matashi Hand Painted Blue Enamel Menorah Candelabra w/ Jerusalem City Design & Pomegranate Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments (Pewter) with Gold.
Matashi Hand Painted Blue Enamel Menorah Candelabra w/ Jerusalem City Design & Pomegranate Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments (Pewter) with Gold.
$69.99
newegg
Tall 5" Kiddush CupSet w/Stem-Tray Embellished w/Crys.& HamsaDesign
Tall 5" Kiddush CupSet w/Stem-Tray Embellished w/Crys.& HamsaDesign
$59.99
overstock
50Ft Blue & White Hanukkah Garland Set By Northlight | Michaels®
50Ft Blue & White Hanukkah Garland Set By Northlight | Michaels®
$129.99
michaelsstores
50' x 4" Blue and White Wide Cut Hanukkah Garland - Unlit
50' x 4" Blue and White Wide Cut Hanukkah Garland - Unlit
$21.49
overstock
Matashi Hand Painted Enamel Menorah Candelabra with Hanukkah Design, Embellished with Gold Accents and High Quality Crystals
Matashi Hand Painted Enamel Menorah Candelabra with Hanukkah Design, Embellished with Gold Accents and High Quality Crystals
$69.99
overstock
Majestic Giftware KC1110 Kiddush Cup, 5.5-Inch, Nickel Hammered
Majestic Giftware KC1110 Kiddush Cup, 5.5-Inch, Nickel Hammered
$19.26
amazon
Pappas Image of Happy Passover with Menorah and 5778 Coffee Mug
Pappas Image of Happy Passover with Menorah and 5778 Coffee Mug
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Happy Hanukkah Table Runner 13 x 90 - 13x90
Happy Hanukkah Table Runner 13 x 90 - 13x90
$49.99
overstock
Lights Of Hanukkah House Flag Set Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
Lights Of Hanukkah House Flag Set Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ornament Collection Lights Of Hanukkah House Flag Set Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
Ornament Collection Lights Of Hanukkah House Flag Set Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
$53.99
wayfair
NOW DESIGNS Happy Hanukkah Mug In A Box at Nordstrom Rack
NOW DESIGNS Happy Hanukkah Mug In A Box at Nordstrom Rack
$12.47
nordstromrack
Hand Painted Enamel Menorah Candelabra w/Gold Accent Matashi Crystals
Hand Painted Enamel Menorah Candelabra w/Gold Accent Matashi Crystals
$79.49
overstock
Hand-Painted Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments Elegant Jewish Decor
Hand-Painted Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments Elegant Jewish Decor
$30.99
overstock
MeMoi Women's Keep Calm Dreidel On Holiday Crew Socks - Blue
MeMoi Women's Keep Calm Dreidel On Holiday Crew Socks - Blue
$6.00
macy's
Happy Hanukkah Table Placemat Set - 13x19
Happy Hanukkah Table Placemat Set - 13x19
$54.99
overstock
9" Silver Contemporary Hanukkah Menorah Craft Set
9" Silver Contemporary Hanukkah Menorah Craft Set
$41.24
overstock
Oliver Gal 'Dreidel Dreidel' Entertainment and Hobbies Wall Art Canvas Print - White, Blue
Oliver Gal 'Dreidel Dreidel' Entertainment and Hobbies Wall Art Canvas Print - White, Blue
$283.49
overstock
Matashi Hand Painted Blue Enamel Pomegranate Design Menorah Candelabra and Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments (Pewter) with Gold Accents and.
Matashi Hand Painted Blue Enamel Pomegranate Design Menorah Candelabra and Spinning Dreidel Holiday Ornaments (Pewter) with Gold Accents and.
$69.99
newegg
One Bella Casa Menorah Lumbar Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 20.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 71630PL42
One Bella Casa Menorah Lumbar Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 20.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 71630PL42
$43.99
wayfair
Matashi MTMNR13546 Hand Painted Ivory Menorah Candelabra, Embellished with Gold Accents, Blue Harp
Matashi MTMNR13546 Hand Painted Ivory Menorah Candelabra, Embellished with Gold Accents, Blue Harp
$49.99
amazon
OneBellaCasa Throw Pillows Blue - Blue 'Fully Lit Menorah' Throw Pillow
OneBellaCasa Throw Pillows Blue - Blue 'Fully Lit Menorah' Throw Pillow
$17.99
($39.00
save 54%)
zulily
Now Designs Happy Hanukkah Mugs, 20-Ounce, Set of 4
Now Designs Happy Hanukkah Mugs, 20-Ounce, Set of 4
$46.24
amazon
Michael Aram Botanical Leaf Menorah
Michael Aram Botanical Leaf Menorah
$200.00
bloomingdale's
925 Sterling Silver Plate Modern Judaica gift
925 Sterling Silver Plate Modern Judaica gift
$460.00
amazon
Ner Mitzvah Safety Rubber Set for Oil Candle Cups - 5 Layer - 2 Pack - use in Canadlabras, Oil Menorahs
Ner Mitzvah Safety Rubber Set for Oil Candle Cups - 5 Layer - 2 Pack - use in Canadlabras, Oil Menorahs
$17.64
walmart
Hand-painted Enamel Kiddush Cups
Hand-painted Enamel Kiddush Cups
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kiddush Cup
Kiddush Cup
$90.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Menorah-Candy Coffee Mug
Menorah-Candy Coffee Mug
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Blue Blessings Hanukkah Napkins, Set of 4
Blue Blessings Hanukkah Napkins, Set of 4
$29.99
kirkland'shome
Every Jewish Holiday Platter, Passover Celebration, Judaica, Ceramic, Lennymud by Lorrie Veasey
Every Jewish Holiday Platter, Passover Celebration, Judaica, Ceramic, Lennymud by Lorrie Veasey
$34.00
amazon
Star Menorah
Star Menorah
$251.00
neimanmarcus
Hanukkah Home Set of 4 Wood Dreidel Set
Hanukkah Home Set of 4 Wood Dreidel Set
$21.00
qvc
Instant Message - World Dreidel Champ - Youth Long Sleeve Tee
Instant Message - World Dreidel Champ - Youth Long Sleeve Tee
$13.99
overstock
Legacy Judaica 2012-B Menorah, Bronze
Legacy Judaica 2012-B Menorah, Bronze
$16.53
amazon
No Limit Texas Dreidel Game
No Limit Texas Dreidel Game
$76.27
walmart
Michael Aram Judaica Botanical Leaf Menorah
Michael Aram Judaica Botanical Leaf Menorah
$140.00
($200.00
save 30%)
macys
Doves and Flowers Design Menorah
Doves and Flowers Design Menorah
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Set of 2 Yellow and Blue Design Your Own Dreidel Kit 6.50”
Set of 2 Yellow and Blue Design Your Own Dreidel Kit 6.50”
$26.12
($27.49
save 5%)
overstock
Mohawk Home Hanukkah 1-1/2 x 2-1/2 Indoor Throw Rug Polyester in Blue | ZW173 A416 018030
Mohawk Home Hanukkah 1-1/2 x 2-1/2 Indoor Throw Rug Polyester in Blue | ZW173 A416 018030
$43.33
lowes
Rite Lite Chanukah Texting Hand Painted Ceramic Candle Menorah, 12.00x2.60x4.20, Multicolor Hanukkah
Rite Lite Chanukah Texting Hand Painted Ceramic Candle Menorah, 12.00x2.60x4.20, Multicolor Hanukkah
$25.06
amazon
Rite Lite Multicolored Hanukkah Dreidels (Set Of 4)
Rite Lite Multicolored Hanukkah Dreidels (Set Of 4)
$5.99
bedbath&beyond
6" Purple and Blue Shimmering Menorah LED Flameless Hanukkah Candle
6" Purple and Blue Shimmering Menorah LED Flameless Hanukkah Candle
$28.86
overstock
Wish Happy Hanukkah Garden Flag Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
Wish Happy Hanukkah Garden Flag Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
$21.95
walmart
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$54.99
wayfair
Ben&Jonah Pewter Menorah -Jerusalem Star of David- 8.25" H-Magen David
Ben&Jonah Pewter Menorah -Jerusalem Star of David- 8.25" H-Magen David
$47.29
amazon
Happy Hanukkah Doormat - 17 x 29 in
Happy Hanukkah Doormat - 17 x 29 in
$28.99
overstock
Breeze Decor Mazel Tov Star Garden Flags Pack Hanukkah Winter Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Mazel Tov Star Garden Flags Pack Hanukkah Winter Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Ben&Jonah Pewter Menorah with Mother of Pearl Decoration - 9" H
Ben&Jonah Pewter Menorah with Mother of Pearl Decoration - 9" H
$51.65
amazon
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Black/Brown | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Black/Brown | Wayfair
$35.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Wish Happy Hanukkah House Flag Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Wish Happy Hanukkah House Flag Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Designs Direct Dreidel Symbols 14" X 20" Throw Pillow In Blue
Designs Direct Dreidel Symbols 14" X 20" Throw Pillow In Blue
$33.99
buybuybaby
Metal Wine Glass Kiddush Goblet, Handmade Kitchenware made of Stainless Steel and Polymer Clay perfect as Modern Judaica Gift
Metal Wine Glass Kiddush Goblet, Handmade Kitchenware made of Stainless Steel and Polymer Clay perfect as Modern Judaica Gift
$40.00
amazon
Creative Converting Hanukkah Blessings Beverage Napkins (20-Count) Multi
Creative Converting Hanukkah Blessings Beverage Napkins (20-Count) Multi
$3.99
buybuybaby
