Halloween Tableware

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
There’s plenty of entertainment here to be thankful for.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Halloween
Tableware
Halloween Tableware
Share
Halloween Tableware
Beistle Elvira Coffin Centerpiece 2 Piece Halloween Decorations, 3 Dimensional, Tableware, 13.5", Black/Red/White/Gold
featured
Beistle Elvira Coffin Centerpiece 2 Piece Halloween Decorations, 3 Dimensional, Tableware, 13.5", Black/Red/White/Gold
$10.30
amazon
Halloween Blood Splattered Paper Dinner Plate
featured
Halloween Blood Splattered Paper Dinner Plate
$24.98
wayfairnorthamerica
8" Wings Bowl by Ashland® | Michaels®
featured
8" Wings Bowl by Ashland® | Michaels®
$5.99
($11.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Jack-o-Lantern Face Bowl by Celebrate It™ Halloween | Michaels®
Jack-o-Lantern Face Bowl by Celebrate It™ Halloween | Michaels®
$4.99
($9.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Creative Converting Spiderwebs Plastic Disposable Dinner Plate Plastic in Orange | Wayfair DTC324368BOWL
Creative Converting Spiderwebs Plastic Disposable Dinner Plate Plastic in Orange | Wayfair DTC324368BOWL
$13.96
($13.99
save 0%)
wayfair
14" Spider Web Felt Placemat by Celebrate It™ Halloween | Michaels®
14" Spider Web Felt Placemat by Celebrate It™ Halloween | Michaels®
$1.49
($2.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Jack-O-Lantern Shell Dish - Soap Dish, Spoon Rest, Ring Holder, Jewelry Holders, Trinket Dishes, Catchall Bowl - Halloween Accessories - Spooky Home Decor For Bedroom, Bathroom, Kitchen And Office
Jack-O-Lantern Shell Dish - Soap Dish, Spoon Rest, Ring Holder, Jewelry Holders, Trinket Dishes, Catchall Bowl - Halloween Accessories - Spooky Home Decor For Bedroom, Bathroom, Kitchen And Office
$14.95
amazon
Creative Converting Wicked Witch Dessert Plates, 7", Multi-color
Creative Converting Wicked Witch Dessert Plates, 7", Multi-color
$6.99
amazon
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 4E6BFB232B4042718741E1E852419937
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 4E6BFB232B4042718741E1E852419937
$25.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Geometric Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 29A47B051D764B9A87A2D1F9CA1D1684
East Urban Home Geometric Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 29A47B051D764B9A87A2D1F9CA1D1684
$21.99
wayfair
Creative Converting Eat, Drink and Be Scary Halloween Beverage Napkins, 5", Multi-color
Creative Converting Eat, Drink and Be Scary Halloween Beverage Napkins, 5", Multi-color
$6.29
amazon
3ct Spiderwebs Fluted Bowl
3ct Spiderwebs Fluted Bowl
$10.80
target
Advertisement
Trick Or Treat Candy Polyester Twill Placemat By Designs Direct | Michaels®
Trick Or Treat Candy Polyester Twill Placemat By Designs Direct | Michaels®
$15.99
($31.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Ambesonne Autumn Round Tablecloth, Seasonal Halloween Pumpkin Fallen Yellow Leaves Printed Illustration, Circle Table Cloth Cover For Dining Room Kitc
Ambesonne Autumn Round Tablecloth, Seasonal Halloween Pumpkin Fallen Yellow Leaves Printed Illustration, Circle Table Cloth Cover For Dining Room Kitc
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 67667E161F254E1DAFA998951BB17686
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 67667E161F254E1DAFA998951BB17686
$24.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair 75D7A2D6EB3E4F18B11EFE09E7CDED47
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair 75D7A2D6EB3E4F18B11EFE09E7CDED47
$24.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Geometric Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 7B95CEA81608401AAE5CA7D0B3B38733
East Urban Home Geometric Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 7B95CEA81608401AAE5CA7D0B3B38733
$28.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Halloween 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Indigo, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 28A7C550AC8045CAB9C80D1BFE5B2BCB
East Urban Home Halloween 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Indigo, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 28A7C550AC8045CAB9C80D1BFE5B2BCB
$55.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Blue/Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 42658A4BC6174046BB4979048166BE96
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Blue/Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 42658A4BC6174046BB4979048166BE96
$25.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Orange, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 09B26B4F13E04F6FB5BD46BD287F4864
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Orange, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 09B26B4F13E04F6FB5BD46BD287F4864
$29.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Orange, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair 13F6E64C214C45E28F42473420F9CAA4
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Orange, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair 13F6E64C214C45E28F42473420F9CAA4
$25.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Geometric Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Indigo, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair 5CA88749671E4BF798D2FB9246A79E35
East Urban Home Geometric Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Indigo, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair 5CA88749671E4BF798D2FB9246A79E35
$21.99
wayfair
14" x18" Halloween Placemat - Set of 2 - Boo
14" x18" Halloween Placemat - Set of 2 - Boo
$24.95
amazon
Metallic Day Of The Dead Lunch Nap for Halloween - Party Supplies - Print Tableware - Print Napkins - Halloween - 16 Pieces
Metallic Day Of The Dead Lunch Nap for Halloween - Party Supplies - Print Tableware - Print Napkins - Halloween - 16 Pieces
$7.22
amazon
Advertisement
Bat Print Tablecloth Roll (100 feet long) Halloween Party Supplies
Bat Print Tablecloth Roll (100 feet long) Halloween Party Supplies
$33.38
amazon
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair 24C9F88AE74247428F3928F55EEC8F69
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair 24C9F88AE74247428F3928F55EEC8F69
$25.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Festive Hol Halloween Dogs Napkin Cotton in Gray/Yellow/Brown, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair EB27F68C214B441D8091B55665142411
East Urban Home Festive Hol Halloween Dogs Napkin Cotton in Gray/Yellow/Brown, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair EB27F68C214B441D8091B55665142411
$41.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Halloween 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Black, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair D445AA43D5EE4DDFAA7C72171E947BF0
East Urban Home Halloween 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Black, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair D445AA43D5EE4DDFAA7C72171E947BF0
$39.99
wayfair
Dapota Realistic Horror Halloween Party Supplies Tableware Set - Trick Or Treat Party Plates | Wayfair Dapota8734ba2
Dapota Realistic Horror Halloween Party Supplies Tableware Set - Trick Or Treat Party Plates | Wayfair Dapota8734ba2
$102.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Halloween 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Orange, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair E761DB527B354743953505FE71B87438
East Urban Home Halloween 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Orange, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair E761DB527B354743953505FE71B87438
$39.99
wayfair
Ambesonne Ghost Round Tablecloth, Geometric Pattern Of Halloween Cat Hat Bat Ghost Leaves Pumpkin, Circle Table Cloth Cover For Dining Room Kitchen De
Ambesonne Ghost Round Tablecloth, Geometric Pattern Of Halloween Cat Hat Bat Ghost Leaves Pumpkin, Circle Table Cloth Cover For Dining Room Kitchen De
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Ambesonne Mystic Tablecloth, Big Mystic Tree w/ Big Thorns Branch In Spooky Night Fantasy Illustration Print in Blue/Gray/Green
East Urban Home Ambesonne Mystic Tablecloth, Big Mystic Tree w/ Big Thorns Branch In Spooky Night Fantasy Illustration Print in Blue/Gray/Green
$24.99
wayfair
Happy Cats Halloween 12 Ounce Pet Bowl
Happy Cats Halloween 12 Ounce Pet Bowl
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ghoul Gang Beverage Napkin for Halloween - Party Supplies - Print Tableware - Print Napkins - Halloween - 16 Pieces
Ghoul Gang Beverage Napkin for Halloween - Party Supplies - Print Tableware - Print Napkins - Halloween - 16 Pieces
$6.67
amazon
Silver Geometric Lunch Napkin - Party Supplies - 16 Pieces
Silver Geometric Lunch Napkin - Party Supplies - 16 Pieces
$5.22
amazon
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair A443DA6F41554D92BF119669CB3BE846
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair A443DA6F41554D92BF119669CB3BE846
$25.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Creative Converting Pumpkin Shine Lunch Napkins, Multicolor
Creative Converting Pumpkin Shine Lunch Napkins, Multicolor
$6.49
amazon
East Urban Home Geometric Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 84.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 1253D41A7E3547A38B32DC29767EB51E
East Urban Home Geometric Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 84.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 1253D41A7E3547A38B32DC29767EB51E
$55.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Halloween 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair EAF989C3C25941A483906296924BAEB8
East Urban Home Halloween 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair EAF989C3C25941A483906296924BAEB8
$39.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Orange, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair ABB154AE4D6148BBBEA6C2AC95DFCF02
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Orange, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair ABB154AE4D6148BBBEA6C2AC95DFCF02
$29.99
wayfair
Day Of The Dead Dessert Plate (8Pc) - Party Supplies - 8 Pieces
Day Of The Dead Dessert Plate (8Pc) - Party Supplies - 8 Pieces
$6.99
walmartusa
East Urban Home Geometric Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair 92B7B74684BA4CA1A723F8B109242BD7
East Urban Home Geometric Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair 92B7B74684BA4CA1A723F8B109242BD7
$21.99
wayfair
Fun Express - Goofy Ghouls 9oz Cups for Halloween - Party Supplies - Print Tableware - Print Cups - Halloween - 8 Pieces
Fun Express - Goofy Ghouls 9oz Cups for Halloween - Party Supplies - Print Tableware - Print Cups - Halloween - 8 Pieces
$5.00
amazon
Geometric Halloween Tablecloth
Geometric Halloween Tablecloth
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DB Party Studio Halloween Paper Place Mats 25 Pack All Hallows Eve Scary Jack o' Lanterns Teen Kids Costume Parties Adult or Child Luncheon Disposable Easy Cleanup 17" x 11" Dining Table Placemats
DB Party Studio Halloween Paper Place Mats 25 Pack All Hallows Eve Scary Jack o' Lanterns Teen Kids Costume Parties Adult or Child Luncheon Disposable Easy Cleanup 17" x 11" Dining Table Placemats
$24.99
amazon
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair F4AECEF83D3E4B9389FED5070DA0C7B0
East Urban Home Halloween Tablecloth Polyester in Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair F4AECEF83D3E4B9389FED5070DA0C7B0
$29.99
wayfair
E By Design N4HN349OR12-10 Witches Brew Holiday Print Napkin, 10" x 10", Orange
E By Design N4HN349OR12-10 Witches Brew Holiday Print Napkin, 10" x 10", Orange
$45.84
amazon
East Urban Home Ambesonne Mexican Round Tablecloth, Day Of The Dead Sugar Skull Ethnic Maracas Cactus Halloween Burrito Culture, Size 60.0 D in
East Urban Home Ambesonne Mexican Round Tablecloth, Day Of The Dead Sugar Skull Ethnic Maracas Cactus Halloween Burrito Culture, Size 60.0 D in
$42.99
wayfair
Advertisement
3-Pack Plastic Tablecloth Haunted House Halloween Party Supplies Decor 54 x 108"
3-Pack Plastic Tablecloth Haunted House Halloween Party Supplies Decor 54 x 108"
$17.39
overstock
KATIER 150 Disposable Party Tableware Set Happy Halloween Disposable Party Tableware，Beautiful & Practical in Red/White | Wayfair KATIER4c6f1ce
KATIER 150 Disposable Party Tableware Set Happy Halloween Disposable Party Tableware，Beautiful & Practical in Red/White | Wayfair KATIER4c6f1ce
$79.99
wayfair
LAKEKYD 4Pcs Jute Burlap Placemat Haunted House Perfect For Halloween, Heat Resistant Tablemats Dinner Parties in Brown, Size 17.7 W in | Wayfair
LAKEKYD 4Pcs Jute Burlap Placemat Haunted House Perfect For Halloween, Heat Resistant Tablemats Dinner Parties in Brown, Size 17.7 W in | Wayfair
$99.99
wayfair
Love of Cereal Lover Halloween Costume Bowl of Cereal Fan Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Love of Cereal Lover Halloween Costume Bowl of Cereal Fan Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$22.99
amazon
Pumpkin Halloween Party Supplies Serves 24 Plate Knives, Spoon Fork Cup Napkin
Pumpkin Halloween Party Supplies Serves 24 Plate Knives, Spoon Fork Cup Napkin
$24.99
overstock
JAM Medium Lunch Napkins, 6 1/2 x 6 1/2, Black, 50/Pack
JAM Medium Lunch Napkins, 6 1/2 x 6 1/2, Black, 50/Pack
$7.23
($7.45
save 3%)
walmartusa
Jollity & Co Party Boutique Bow Down Witches Basic Paper Disposable Cocktail Napkins Paper in Orange | Wayfair 1011.BDW.05
Jollity & Co Party Boutique Bow Down Witches Basic Paper Disposable Cocktail Napkins Paper in Orange | Wayfair 1011.BDW.05
$11.34
wayfair
Manor Luxe Halloween Creepy Spiders Napkins - Set of 4
Manor Luxe Halloween Creepy Spiders Napkins - Set of 4
$32.89
($79.00
save 58%)
macys
Halloween Sweets treats Coloring book for kids: Fun coloring book featuring Halloween Candies, Sweets, Ice creams, Sprinkles and Cup cakes | Creative Halloween activity for kids, boys and girls
Halloween Sweets treats Coloring book for kids: Fun coloring book featuring Halloween Candies, Sweets, Ice creams, Sprinkles and Cup cakes | Creative Halloween activity for kids, boys and girls
$6.99
amazon
Minerva 12 Pieces Thanksgiving Napkin Ring Set Including Fall Leaf Napkin Rings Halloween Pumpkin Napkin Holders Maple Pumpkin Napkin Ring Kit For Thanksgivin
Minerva 12 Pieces Thanksgiving Napkin Ring Set Including Fall Leaf Napkin Rings Halloween Pumpkin Napkin Holders Maple Pumpkin Napkin Ring Kit For Thanksgivin
$119.99
wayfair
Oriental Trading Company Goofy Ghouls Beverage Napkins for 16 Guests | Wayfair 13807593
Oriental Trading Company Goofy Ghouls Beverage Napkins for 16 Guests | Wayfair 13807593
$9.80
wayfair
JAM Paper White Small Beverage Napkins, 600ct. | Michaels®
JAM Paper White Small Beverage Napkins, 600ct. | Michaels®
$75.99
michaelsstores
Load More
Halloween Tableware
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.