Halloween Decorations & Props

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Halloween
decorations
Halloween Decorations & Props
Share
Halloween Decorations & Props
Happy Halloween Decorative Accents
featured
Happy Halloween Decorative Accents
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
14" Feather Wreath
featured
14" Feather Wreath
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
12 Piece Day of the Dead Hanging Swirl Decorations Danglers
featured
12 Piece Day of the Dead Hanging Swirl Decorations Danglers
$10.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor H112096-BO Yorkshire Scarecrow House Flag Fall Halloween 28 x 40 in. Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags for Decoration Banner Garden Yard Gift
Breeze Decor H112096-BO Yorkshire Scarecrow House Flag Fall Halloween 28 x 40 in. Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags for Decoration Banner Garden Yard Gift
$20.80
walmart
Department 56 Village Collection Accessories Halloween Haunted Pine Trese Figurine Set, Various Sizes, Multicolor
Department 56 Village Collection Accessories Halloween Haunted Pine Trese Figurine Set, Various Sizes, Multicolor
$14.42
($16.99
save 15%)
amazon
Make Frightful Props: DIY Eyeballs, Organs, and More (Hair-Raising Halloween)
Make Frightful Props: DIY Eyeballs, Organs, and More (Hair-Raising Halloween)
$7.95
amazon
Jack-O'-Lantern Oil Can Luminary - CTW Home Collection 770363
Jack-O'-Lantern Oil Can Luminary - CTW Home Collection 770363
$33.99
totallyfurniture
Lantern Pumpkins House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Lantern Pumpkins House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Stuffed Door Hanger Doll Wall Tree Hanging Toy Party Supplies Decoration Ornaments--Ghost
Stuffed Door Hanger Doll Wall Tree Hanging Toy Party Supplies Decoration Ornaments--Ghost
$8.99
walmart
Happy Jack O Lantern Personalized Polyester 18 x 12 in. Garden Flag
Happy Jack O Lantern Personalized Polyester 18 x 12 in. Garden Flag
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Black Cat Silhouette | Cat Lover | Cute Cat | Cat Art Tote Bag
Black Cat Silhouette | Cat Lover | Cute Cat | Cat Art Tote Bag
$18.99
amazon
Set of 2 Black and Orange Witch Shelf Sitter Plush Halloween Figurines 25"
Set of 2 Black and Orange Witch Shelf Sitter Plush Halloween Figurines 25"
$87.49
walmart
Advertisement
Department 56 Snow Village Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Lit Fence - With Box
Department 56 Snow Village Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Lit Fence - With Box
$37.50
replacementsltd
2 Piece Silhouette Black Cat Full Moon Shade Night Sky Illustration Kitchen Curtain Set
2 Piece Silhouette Black Cat Full Moon Shade Night Sky Illustration Kitchen Curtain Set
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Happy Halloween Bat 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Blue/Indigo/Orange, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Halloween Bat 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Blue/Indigo/Orange, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Fiesta Centerpiece Halloween Decoration
Fiesta Centerpiece Halloween Decoration
$10.53
($41.56
save 75%)
walmartusa
Spooky Skeleton Lab Garden Flag - Set with Stand Fall Halloween Witch Trick or Treat Night Black Cat Season Autumntime Pumpkin - House Banner Small Yard Gift Double-Sided Made In USA 13 X 18.5
Spooky Skeleton Lab Garden Flag - Set with Stand Fall Halloween Witch Trick or Treat Night Black Cat Season Autumntime Pumpkin - House Banner Small Yard Gift Double-Sided Made In USA 13 X 18.5
$28.95
walmart
Breeze Decor G162050-Db Halloween Black Cat Burlap Fall Impressions Decorative Vertical 13" X 18.5" Double Sided Garden Flag
Breeze Decor G162050-Db Halloween Black Cat Burlap Fall Impressions Decorative Vertical 13" X 18.5" Double Sided Garden Flag
$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Black Cat Creeping 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Orange, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Black Cat Creeping 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Orange, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$33.99
wayfair
3Ft Layered Ghost Décor by Ashland® | Michaels®
3Ft Layered Ghost Décor by Ashland® | Michaels®
$6.49
($12.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Bescita Solar Powered LED Halloween Pumpkin Wind Chime Light Outdoor Yard Garden Decor
Bescita Solar Powered LED Halloween Pumpkin Wind Chime Light Outdoor Yard Garden Decor
$24.88
walmart
Breeze Decor Yorkshire Scarecrow House Flag Set Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Yorkshire Scarecrow House Flag Set Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$53.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor 2 Piece Ghosts Goblins & Goodies Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 2-Sided Polyester Flag Set in Black/Brown | Wayfair
Breeze Decor 2 Piece Ghosts Goblins & Goodies Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 2-Sided Polyester Flag Set in Black/Brown | Wayfair
$49.99
wayfair
Ardorlove 3D Skeleton Chandelier Halloween Hanging Decorations Ornaments
Ardorlove 3D Skeleton Chandelier Halloween Hanging Decorations Ornaments
$16.11
walmart
Advertisement
2 Piece Merry Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 2-Sided Polyester Flag Set
2 Piece Merry Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 2-Sided Polyester Flag Set
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Halloween Dracula - Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Blue, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 4.0 D in
Breeze Decor Halloween Dracula - Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Blue, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 4.0 D in
$71.99
wayfair
Large Jack O' Lantern Container
Large Jack O' Lantern Container
$182.00
neimanmarcus
Breeze Decor Jack-o-Lantern 2-Sided Polyester Garden/House Flag Metal in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair BD-HO-H-112057-IP-BO-DS02-US
Breeze Decor Jack-o-Lantern 2-Sided Polyester Garden/House Flag Metal in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair BD-HO-H-112057-IP-BO-DS02-US
$39.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor BD-HO-GS-112004-IP-BO-D-US15-BD 13 x 18.5 in. Happy Witching You Fall Halloween Vertical Double Sided Mini Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
Breeze Decor BD-HO-GS-112004-IP-BO-D-US15-BD 13 x 18.5 in. Happy Witching You Fall Halloween Vertical Double Sided Mini Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
$37.58
walmart
Black Cat Halloween House Flag Jack O'Lantern Spooky 28" x 40" Briarwood Lane
Black Cat Halloween House Flag Jack O'Lantern Spooky 28" x 40" Briarwood Lane
$15.99
walmart
6" Silver Pre-Lit Skeleton Musical Barrel Halloween Figurine
6" Silver Pre-Lit Skeleton Musical Barrel Halloween Figurine
$95.99
walmart
Best of Times 2000W2912 Halloween-Jack o Lantern Portable Patio Bar Table
Best of Times 2000W2912 Halloween-Jack o Lantern Portable Patio Bar Table
$349.99
amazon
Black Kitty Halloween Garden Flag Jack O'lantern 12.5" x 18" Briarwood Lane
Black Kitty Halloween Garden Flag Jack O'lantern 12.5" x 18" Briarwood Lane
$8.99
walmart
Breeze Decor 2 Piece Pumpkins Boo Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 2-Sided Polyester Flag Set in Black/Orange, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
Breeze Decor 2 Piece Pumpkins Boo Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 2-Sided Polyester Flag Set in Black/Orange, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
$49.99
wayfair
Halloween Thanksgiving Decoration Orange Burgundy White Pillar Candles - Set of 2 Scented Unscented - 3x6 Candle - 100 Hour - 20 oz each -
Halloween Thanksgiving Decoration Orange Burgundy White Pillar Candles - Set of 2 Scented Unscented - 3x6 Candle - 100 Hour - 20 oz each -
$37.00
amazon
Beistle 01067 35-Piece Halloween Drinking Glass Decor Peel N' Place-1 Sheet, 12 by 15-Inch, Multicolor
Beistle 01067 35-Piece Halloween Drinking Glass Decor Peel N' Place-1 Sheet, 12 by 15-Inch, Multicolor
$1.99
($8.99
save 78%)
amazon
Advertisement
Beistle Metallic Fringe Drape Hanging Curtain, Halloween Party Decor, Graduation Supplies, 15" x 10', Black
Beistle Metallic Fringe Drape Hanging Curtain, Halloween Party Decor, Graduation Supplies, 15" x 10', Black
$10.18
amazon
Breeze Decor Pumpkin Spice Nice House Flag Set Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
Breeze Decor Pumpkin Spice Nice House Flag Set Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
$53.99
wayfair
Happy Halloween - Party Decorations - Witch Party Welcome Yard Sign
Happy Halloween - Party Decorations - Witch Party Welcome Yard Sign
$29.99
walmart
BZB Goods 4 Foot Tall Halloween Inflatable Witch Legs in Pot LED Lights Decor Outdoor Indoor Holiday Decorations, Blow up Lighted Yard Decor, Lawn Inflatables Home Family Outside
BZB Goods 4 Foot Tall Halloween Inflatable Witch Legs in Pot LED Lights Decor Outdoor Indoor Holiday Decorations, Blow up Lighted Yard Decor, Lawn Inflatables Home Family Outside
$60.00
walmart
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Halloween Trio Fall House Flag Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Halloween Trio Fall House Flag Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags
$29.51
homedepot
Beistle 8 Piece Retro Vintage Paper Halloween Decoration Cut Outs, 14" - 23", Multicolored
Beistle 8 Piece Retro Vintage Paper Halloween Decoration Cut Outs, 14" - 23", Multicolored
$10.42
amazon
Breeze Decor G162081-Db Haunting We Go Burlap Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 13" X 18.5" Double Sided Garden Flag in Black/Brown
Breeze Decor G162081-Db Haunting We Go Burlap Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 13" X 18.5" Double Sided Garden Flag in Black/Brown
$34.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Halloween Trio Fall Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Halloween Trio Fall Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
$35.99
wayfair
Booyoo Halloween Wall Sign Home Office Hanging Sign Square Wooden Door Decoration for Indoor Outdoor, Type 1
Booyoo Halloween Wall Sign Home Office Hanging Sign Square Wooden Door Decoration for Indoor Outdoor, Type 1
$11.99
walmart
LED Spider with Corner Web 150 Light Lighted Window Décor
LED Spider with Corner Web 150 Light Lighted Window Décor
$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Halloween Pumpkin Led Lanterns Vintage Night Light Lamp
Halloween Pumpkin Led Lanterns Vintage Night Light Lamp
$10.50
walmart
Beistle S00714AZ2 Plush Jack-O-Lantern Hats 2 Piece, OSFM, Multicolored
Beistle S00714AZ2 Plush Jack-O-Lantern Hats 2 Piece, OSFM, Multicolored
$17.08
amazon
Advertisement
Novelty Creepy Clown Hanging Creature With Poseable Arms and Flashing Red Eyes - Indoor Use Only - Scary Halloween Party Decorations Prop Décor - Spooky Haunted House Party Supplies
Novelty Creepy Clown Hanging Creature With Poseable Arms and Flashing Red Eyes - Indoor Use Only - Scary Halloween Party Decorations Prop Décor - Spooky Haunted House Party Supplies
$47.25
amazon
Breeze Decor Ghosts Goblins & Goodies Fall Halloween Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Brown, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in
Breeze Decor Ghosts Goblins & Goodies Fall Halloween Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Brown, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in
$35.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor BD-HO-HS-112049-IP-BO-D-US09-BD 28 x 40 in. Happy Pumpkins Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
Breeze Decor BD-HO-HS-112049-IP-BO-D-US09-BD 28 x 40 in. Happy Pumpkins Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
$54.00
walmart
Breeze Decor Merry Halloween 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Merry Halloween 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$43.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Smell My Feet House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor in Black | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Smell My Feet House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor in Black | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Carolina Candles - Green Frankenstein's Monster 15-Oz. Jar Candle
Carolina Candles - Green Frankenstein's Monster 15-Oz. Jar Candle
$10.99
($16.84
save 35%)
zulily
Pumpkin Spice Nice House Flag Set Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Pumpkin Spice Nice House Flag Set Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Happy Witching You 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Black, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Witching You 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Black, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
$35.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor BD-HO-HS-112064-IP-BO-D-US16-AL 28 x 40 in. Happy Owl Lo Ween Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
Breeze Decor BD-HO-HS-112064-IP-BO-D-US16-AL 28 x 40 in. Happy Owl Lo Ween Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
$66.24
walmart
Spooky Pumpkin Men House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Spooky Pumpkin Men House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Candy Corn House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Candy Corn House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor BD-HO-HS-112056-IP-BO-D-US12-SB 28 x 40 in. Trick or Treat Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
Breeze Decor BD-HO-HS-112056-IP-BO-D-US12-SB 28 x 40 in. Trick or Treat Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
$61.87
walmart
Load More
Halloween Decorations & Props
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.