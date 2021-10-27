Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Halloween
Halloween
Halloween
Tableware
lights
decorations
Halloween Blood Splattered Paper Dinner Plate
Halloween Blood Splattered Paper Dinner Plate
$24.98
wayfairnorthamerica
ArtistBe Black Cat and His Pretty on Paris Roofs with Champagne Silhouette, 18.4" x 22.4"
ArtistBe Black Cat and His Pretty on Paris Roofs with Champagne Silhouette, 18.4" x 22.4"
$121.99
overstock
20 LED String Lights Solar Outdoor Festival Party Interior Light Party Decoration Dragonfly Home Decor for Christmas Halloween
20 LED String Lights Solar Outdoor Festival Party Interior Light Party Decoration Dragonfly Home Decor for Christmas Halloween
$15.80
walmart
Breeze Decor Happy Pumpkin Garden Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair in Black/Orange
Breeze Decor Happy Pumpkin Garden Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair in Black/Orange
$38.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor BD-HO-GS-112051-IP-BO-D-US11-BD 13 x 18.5 in. Little Ghost Fall Halloween Vertical Double Sided Mini Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
Breeze Decor BD-HO-GS-112051-IP-BO-D-US11-BD 13 x 18.5 in. Little Ghost Fall Halloween Vertical Double Sided Mini Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
$16.36
walmart
Angeleno Heritage Halloween Night House Flag Set Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner in Black/Gray | Wayfair
Angeleno Heritage Halloween Night House Flag Set Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner in Black/Gray | Wayfair
$53.99
wayfair
Black Tie Ballroom Floor Halloween Decoration
Black Tie Ballroom Floor Halloween Decoration
$17.99
target
Winado Halloween Wood Front Door Decoration Restroom Bathroom Kitchen Wall Decor Sign WITCH WAY TO TEH CANDY
Winado Halloween Wood Front Door Decoration Restroom Bathroom Kitchen Wall Decor Sign WITCH WAY TO TEH CANDY
$19.99
walmart
Assorted 6Ft Halloween Ball Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
Assorted 6Ft Halloween Ball Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
$7.49
($14.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Mystical Halloween Garden Flag Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
Mystical Halloween Garden Flag Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Namaste Witches Soy Candle
Namaste Witches Soy Candle
$35.00
amazon
Halloween Trick Or Treat Garden Flag Set Fall 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
Halloween Trick Or Treat Garden Flag Set Fall 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
$28.95
walmart
Angeleno Heritage Spooky Halloween Garden Flag Set Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
Angeleno Heritage Spooky Halloween Garden Flag Set Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
$39.99
wayfair
23Ft Halloween Mega Yard Web Decoration By Amscan | Michaels®
23Ft Halloween Mega Yard Web Decoration By Amscan | Michaels®
$29.74
($59.49
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Halloween Night House Flag Set Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Halloween Night House Flag Set Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Little Ghost Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Orange | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Little Ghost Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Orange | Wayfair
$33.99
wayfair
Solar Powered 20 LEDs Wine Bottle Lights with Cork Fairy String Light for DIY Party Halloween Christmas Wedding Decoration
Solar Powered 20 LEDs Wine Bottle Lights with Cork Fairy String Light for DIY Party Halloween Christmas Wedding Decoration
$4.99
walmart
Creepy Pumpkins Garden Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Creepy Pumpkins Garden Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BEHR MARQUEE 1 qt. Home Decorators Collection #HDC-FL14-1 Spooky Ghost Matte Interior Paint & Primer
BEHR MARQUEE 1 qt. Home Decorators Collection #HDC-FL14-1 Spooky Ghost Matte Interior Paint & Primer
$19.98
homedepot
Boo! Halloween Lantern
Boo! Halloween Lantern
$27.99
($39.99
save 30%)
1800flowerscom
8" Wings Bowl by Ashland® | Michaels®
8" Wings Bowl by Ashland® | Michaels®
$5.99
($11.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Amscan 10.5 in. x 10.5 in. Halloween Blood Splattered Plates (18-Count 3-Pack)
Amscan 10.5 in. x 10.5 in. Halloween Blood Splattered Plates (18-Count 3-Pack)
$24.98
homedepot
5" Glass Jack-o-Lantern Candle Holder by Ashland® | Michaels®
5" Glass Jack-o-Lantern Candle Holder by Ashland® | Michaels®
$3.49
($6.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Monogram Witch Hat Door Hanger - Witch Hat Wreath - Halloween Door Hanger - Witch Hat Initial Wreath - Fall Door Hanger - Halloween Decor
Monogram Witch Hat Door Hanger - Witch Hat Wreath - Halloween Door Hanger - Witch Hat Initial Wreath - Fall Door Hanger - Halloween Decor
$42.00
amazon
Halloween Ornament Decoration Black Witch Smiling Orange Moon
Halloween Ornament Decoration Black Witch Smiling Orange Moon
$12.25
amazon
Holiday Projector Lights, LED Handheld Projector Lights with 12 Slides Patterns, 2-in-1 Projector Light & Flashlight Mode for Halloween, Xmas, Birthday, Party
Holiday Projector Lights, LED Handheld Projector Lights with 12 Slides Patterns, 2-in-1 Projector Light & Flashlight Mode for Halloween, Xmas, Birthday, Party
$21.99
walmart
ABPHQTO Hand Brick Wall Dark Halloween Festival Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 28x40 Inch
ABPHQTO Hand Brick Wall Dark Halloween Festival Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 28x40 Inch
$15.99
walmart
Black & Bone Sugar Skull Day Dead Halloween Party Decoration Large Cutout
Black & Bone Sugar Skull Day Dead Halloween Party Decoration Large Cutout
$16.48
newegg
Akloker Horrific Vampire Fake Teeth Devil Zombie Dentures Toys for Halloween Props
Akloker Horrific Vampire Fake Teeth Devil Zombie Dentures Toys for Halloween Props
$8.99
walmart
Led Decoration Light Halloween-Lights Decorations Printed Pattern Hanging Lam for Halloween Party Decor
Led Decoration Light Halloween-Lights Decorations Printed Pattern Hanging Lam for Halloween Party Decor
$8.35
walmart
AGD Halloween Decor - Here for the Boos Ghost Bundle 3pc Set
AGD Halloween Decor - Here for the Boos Ghost Bundle 3pc Set
$15.95
amazon
Cute Halloween Pumpkin String Lamps LED Lantern Outdoor Fairy Lights Party Home BBQ Garden Christmas Decor DIY Creative Pumpkin Lighting Chains
Cute Halloween Pumpkin String Lamps LED Lantern Outdoor Fairy Lights Party Home BBQ Garden Christmas Decor DIY Creative Pumpkin Lighting Chains
$12.52
walmart
Bibo Ornament, Bibo! Bibo! Itâ€™s everyoneâ€™s favorite god monster that shoots colored smoke from his hip. By Accoutrements
Bibo Ornament, Bibo! Bibo! Itâ€™s everyoneâ€™s favorite god monster that shoots colored smoke from his hip. By Accoutrements
$25.66
walmart
1 Set Immortal Daruma Small Wooden Man Halloween Magic Tricks Funny Toy Stage Magic Props Halloween Funny Wooden Magic Toy Gift
1 Set Immortal Daruma Small Wooden Man Halloween Magic Tricks Funny Toy Stage Magic Props Halloween Funny Wooden Magic Toy Gift
$6.99
walmart
3/5.6FT Halloween Poseable Life Size Human Skeleton Halloween Decor Party Prop
3/5.6FT Halloween Poseable Life Size Human Skeleton Halloween Decor Party Prop
$39.99
newegg
Very Scary Halloween Garden Flags Pack Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Very Scary Halloween Garden Flags Pack Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Amscan Friendly Ghost Mini Hanging Decoration, 15 x 19, 8/Pack (241531) | Quill
Amscan Friendly Ghost Mini Hanging Decoration, 15 x 19, 8/Pack (241531) | Quill
$14.79
quill
Angeleno Heritage Very Scary Halloween House Flag Set Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner in Black/Brown | Wayfair
Angeleno Heritage Very Scary Halloween House Flag Set Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner in Black/Brown | Wayfair
$53.99
wayfair
Akloker Simulation Spider Tricky Toy Scary Black Plastic Halloween Decor Ornaments
Akloker Simulation Spider Tricky Toy Scary Black Plastic Halloween Decor Ornaments
$8.39
walmart
20ct. Orange LED Flicker String Lights by Ashland® Halloween | Michaels®
20ct. Orange LED Flicker String Lights by Ashland® Halloween | Michaels®
$8.49
($16.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Arlmont & Co. Horror Realistic Wall Decoration Trick Or Treat Garden Flag Spider Web Vertical Double Sided in Black, Size 0.1 H x 12.5 W in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Horror Realistic Wall Decoration Trick Or Treat Garden Flag Spider Web Vertical Double Sided in Black, Size 0.1 H x 12.5 W in | Wayfair
$83.99
wayfair
100 Pcs Plastic Simulated Fly Joke Toys Prank Flies Toys for Halloween Party Decorations;100 Pcs Plastic Simulated Fly Joke Toys Prank Toys for Halloween Party Decor
100 Pcs Plastic Simulated Fly Joke Toys Prank Flies Toys for Halloween Party Decorations;100 Pcs Plastic Simulated Fly Joke Toys Prank Toys for Halloween Party Decor
$10.79
walmart
ABPHQTO Cartoon Monsters Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
ABPHQTO Cartoon Monsters Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
$13.99
walmart
17 Stories Wall Clock Roman Numerals Metal Skeleton Retro Non-Ticking Clocks Battery Operated Living Room Cafe Office Bedroom Home Decor Clocks
17 Stories Wall Clock Roman Numerals Metal Skeleton Retro Non-Ticking Clocks Battery Operated Living Room Cafe Office Bedroom Home Decor Clocks
$154.99
wayfair
Broom Stop House Flag Halloween Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
Broom Stop House Flag Halloween Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Solar String Lights, 20Ft 30Led Moon Fairy Halloween Christmas Lights Decorative Lighting For Outdoor, Garden, Home, Party,Halloween And Holiday Decorations (Warm White)
Solar String Lights, 20Ft 30Led Moon Fairy Halloween Christmas Lights Decorative Lighting For Outdoor, Garden, Home, Party,Halloween And Holiday Decorations (Warm White)
$30.99
walmart
Time For Halloween House Flag Set Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
Time For Halloween House Flag Set Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Halloween Ornament Decoration Pumpkin Man
Halloween Ornament Decoration Pumpkin Man
$12.25
amazon
Eerie Trick Or Treat Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 13" x 18.5" Double Sided Garden Flag Set Metal Pole Hardware
Eerie Trick Or Treat Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 13" x 18.5" Double Sided Garden Flag Set Metal Pole Hardware
$28.95
walmart
Creepy Pumpkins House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Creepy Pumpkins House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Halloween Ornament Decoration Spooky Tuxedo Owl Bird
Halloween Ornament Decoration Spooky Tuxedo Owl Bird
$12.25
amazon
Halloween Ornament Decoration Creepy Mummy Monster
Halloween Ornament Decoration Creepy Mummy Monster
$12.25
amazon
222 Fifth (PTS) Golden Spiderweb Dinner Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Golden Spiderweb Dinner Plate
$15.99
($16.99
save 6%)
replacementsltd
Aibecy Kids Toys Swing Ghost with Music Red Eyes Scary Beggar Creepy Coin Piggy Bank Ghost Ornament Gift Decoration for Indoor Outdoor Party Festivals Decor
Aibecy Kids Toys Swing Ghost with Music Red Eyes Scary Beggar Creepy Coin Piggy Bank Ghost Ornament Gift Decoration for Indoor Outdoor Party Festivals Decor
$47.99
walmart
Halloween Ornament Decoration Scary Skull Bones
Halloween Ornament Decoration Scary Skull Bones
$12.25
amazon
Spider Lights Spooky Scary Haunted House Halloween Carnival Party Decoration
Spider Lights Spooky Scary Haunted House Halloween Carnival Party Decoration
$48.48
newegg
Skeleton Fiesta Garden Flag Set Day Of Dead Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
Skeleton Fiesta Garden Flag Set Day Of Dead Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AYYUFE 15cm Fake Realistic Scary Spider Model Toy Halloween Party Joke Tricky Props
AYYUFE 15cm Fake Realistic Scary Spider Model Toy Halloween Party Joke Tricky Props
$7.54
walmart
ABPHQTO Halloween Pumpkins Bats Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
ABPHQTO Halloween Pumpkins Bats Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
$13.99
walmart
UNDEAD PINHEAD CANNIBALISTIC ZOMBIE STATUE HALLOWEEN DECOR
UNDEAD PINHEAD CANNIBALISTIC ZOMBIE STATUE HALLOWEEN DECOR
$45.20
walmart
