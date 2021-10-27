Gift Wrapping Paper

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Gift Wrap
Wrapping Paper
Gift Wrapping Paper
Share
Gift Wrapping Paper
American Greetings Reversible Valentine's Day Wrapping Paper Jumbo Roll, Red and Black Plaid and Polka Dots (1 Pack, 175 sq. ft.)
featured
American Greetings Reversible Valentine's Day Wrapping Paper Jumbo Roll, Red and Black Plaid and Polka Dots (1 Pack, 175 sq. ft.)
$16.99
amazon
American Greetings Reversible Wrapping Paper, Pink and Chevron (1 Jumbo Roll, 175 sq. ft.)
featured
American Greetings Reversible Wrapping Paper, Pink and Chevron (1 Jumbo Roll, 175 sq. ft.)
$16.99
amazon
American Greetings Christmas Wrapping Paper Kit - 4 Red Patterned Rolls with Gridlines, 7 Bows and 30 Gift Tags (41-Count, 120 sq. ft.)
featured
American Greetings Christmas Wrapping Paper Kit - 4 Red Patterned Rolls with Gridlines, 7 Bows and 30 Gift Tags (41-Count, 120 sq. ft.)
$17.84
amazon
American Greetings Christmas Reversible Wrapping Paper, Santa with Characters and Snowflakes Mega Roll, 30", 175 Total Sq. Ft.
American Greetings Christmas Reversible Wrapping Paper, Santa with Characters and Snowflakes Mega Roll, 30", 175 Total Sq. Ft.
$16.99
walmartusa
Pack of 1, Monster Truck 24" x 833' Full Ream Roll Gift Wrap for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion - Kids
Pack of 1, Monster Truck 24" x 833' Full Ream Roll Gift Wrap for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion - Kids
$488.19
overstock
Pack Of 1, Rainbow Confetti 24" X 417' Roll Birthday Gift Wrap For 175 -200 Gifts Made In USA - Dot
Pack Of 1, Rainbow Confetti 24" X 417' Roll Birthday Gift Wrap For 175 -200 Gifts Made In USA - Dot
$173.95
overstock
Pack of 1, Leaves & Berries (Kraft) 24" x 417' Recycled Gift Wrap Half Ream Roll for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion
Pack of 1, Leaves & Berries (Kraft) 24" x 417' Recycled Gift Wrap Half Ream Roll for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion
$183.59
overstock
Roberts Bulk 1/4 Ream Double-Sided Reversible Gift Wrap, 24" x 208', Metallic Silver/Metallic Gold Kraft
Roberts Bulk 1/4 Ream Double-Sided Reversible Gift Wrap, 24" x 208', Metallic Silver/Metallic Gold Kraft
$69.57
amazon
Innisbrook - Gold Bullion Gift Wrap - Set of Two
Innisbrook - Gold Bullion Gift Wrap - Set of Two
$13.99
($15.00
save 7%)
zulily
Pack Of 1, Christmas Plaid 24" X 85' (Kraft) Roll Christmas Premium Gift Wrap Papers For 40-50 Gifts Made In Usa
Pack Of 1, Christmas Plaid 24" X 85' (Kraft) Roll Christmas Premium Gift Wrap Papers For 40-50 Gifts Made In Usa
$58.85
overstock
Gold Holographic Dots Gift Wrap - 30 X 208' - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
Gold Holographic Dots Gift Wrap - 30 X 208' - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$88.66
papermart
Pack of 1, Pristine Plaid 24" x 417' Half Ream Roll Gift Wrap for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion - Plaid / Gingham
Pack of 1, Pristine Plaid 24" x 417' Half Ream Roll Gift Wrap for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion - Plaid / Gingham
$311.03
overstock
Advertisement
#f9203 Joyeux Brilliant - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#f9203 Joyeux Brilliant - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$135.57
papermart
Pack of 1, Red Velvet 24" x 417' Half Ream Roll Gift Wrap for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion - Multicolor
Pack of 1, Red Velvet 24" x 417' Half Ream Roll Gift Wrap for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion - Multicolor
$311.03
overstock
Red Christmas Icons Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - Gift Wrapping Paper - Type: Colored Ink On 40# Kraft Paper by Paper Mart
Red Christmas Icons Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - Gift Wrapping Paper - Type: Colored Ink On 40# Kraft Paper by Paper Mart
$100.61
papermart
Pack of 1, Silver Moire Gift Wrap 24" x 833' Gift Wrap Full Ream Roll for Holiday, Party, Kids' Birthday & Occasion - Multicolor
Pack of 1, Silver Moire Gift Wrap 24" x 833' Gift Wrap Full Ream Roll for Holiday, Party, Kids' Birthday & Occasion - Multicolor
$512.89
overstock
#h6029 Gray Velvet - Gift Wrap Colored - 26 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#h6029 Gray Velvet - Gift Wrap Colored - 26 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$186.45
papermart
Pack Of 1, Lullaby Meadow Toile 24" X 417' Roll Reversible Gift Wrap For Approximately 175 -200 Gifts Made In USA - Floral
Pack Of 1, Lullaby Meadow Toile 24" X 417' Roll Reversible Gift Wrap For Approximately 175 -200 Gifts Made In USA - Floral
$173.95
overstock
#h9010 Sentimental Critters - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#h9010 Sentimental Critters - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$185.00
papermart
Hanging Ornaments Christmas Gift Wrap - 30 X 833' - Gift Wrapping Paper - Type: Colored & Gold Ink On 62# Paper by Paper Mart
Hanging Ornaments Christmas Gift Wrap - 30 X 833' - Gift Wrapping Paper - Type: Colored & Gold Ink On 62# Paper by Paper Mart
$395.22
papermart
Holographic Metal #m9194 Blue Crackle Holo - Gift Wrap - 30 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
Holographic Metal #m9194 Blue Crackle Holo - Gift Wrap - 30 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$278.70
papermart
#h9100 Pool Party - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#h9100 Pool Party - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$185.00
papermart
#k6339 Chocolate Chrome - Gift Wrap Colored - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#k6339 Chocolate Chrome - Gift Wrap Colored - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$217.97
papermart
Double-Sided Black / Silver Gift Wrap - 24 X 208' - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
Double-Sided Black / Silver Gift Wrap - 24 X 208' - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$69.40
papermart
Advertisement
#h9150 Purple Tipped Diamonds - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#h9150 Purple Tipped Diamonds - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$185.00
papermart
Holographic Metal #m8116 Metlc Gold/Slv Felisso - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
Holographic Metal #m8116 Metlc Gold/Slv Felisso - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$241.81
papermart
#g9304 Christmas Home - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#g9304 Christmas Home - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$155.22
papermart
Pack of 1, Leopard Print 24" x 417' Half Ream Roll Gift Wrap for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion - Animals
Pack of 1, Leopard Print 24" x 417' Half Ream Roll Gift Wrap for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion - Animals
$311.03
overstock
Dbl-Sided Royal/Silver Kraft Gift Wrap Colored - 30 X 208' - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
Dbl-Sided Royal/Silver Kraft Gift Wrap Colored - 30 X 208' - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$74.69
papermart
#h9279 Wheelie Christmas Bikes - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#h9279 Wheelie Christmas Bikes - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$185.00
papermart
Stargaze Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - Gift Wrapping Paper - Type: Gold Ink On 50# Glossy Paper by Paper Mart
Stargaze Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - Gift Wrapping Paper - Type: Gold Ink On 50# Glossy Paper by Paper Mart
$100.61
papermart
Kraft Paper - 24 X 720' - Wrapping Paper - Type: 50 Lbs by Paper Mart
Kraft Paper - 24 X 720' - Wrapping Paper - Type: 50 Lbs by Paper Mart
$26.82
papermart
Holographic Metal #m9233 Rainbow Stars Holo - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
Holographic Metal #m9233 Rainbow Stars Holo - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$241.81
papermart
Black Damask Gift Wrap - 30 X 208' - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
Black Damask Gift Wrap - 30 X 208' - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$74.69
papermart
Pack of 1, Unicorns Donut Exist 24" x 833' Full Ream Roll Gift Wrap for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion - Multicolor
Pack of 1, Unicorns Donut Exist 24" x 833' Full Ream Roll Gift Wrap for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion - Multicolor
$488.19
overstock
Pack of 1, Silver Moire Gift Wrap 24" x 417' Gift Wrap Half Ream Roll for Holiday, Party, Kids' Birthday & Occasion - Multicolor
Pack of 1, Silver Moire Gift Wrap 24" x 417' Gift Wrap Half Ream Roll for Holiday, Party, Kids' Birthday & Occasion - Multicolor
$293.14
overstock
Advertisement
#h9189 Cardinal Collage - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#h9189 Cardinal Collage - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$185.00
papermart
Christmas Cactus Gift Wrap - 30 X 208' - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
Christmas Cactus Gift Wrap - 30 X 208' - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$74.69
papermart
#h7453 Rainbow Stripe - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#h7453 Rainbow Stripe - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$185.00
papermart
#h9022 Foosball Gloss - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#h9022 Foosball Gloss - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$185.00
papermart
Silver Checkered Metallic Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - Gift Wrapping Paper - Type: Brushed Checkerboard Foil On 62# Paper by Paper Mart
Silver Checkered Metallic Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - Gift Wrapping Paper - Type: Brushed Checkerboard Foil On 62# Paper by Paper Mart
$185.00
papermart
#c7934 Acute Santa - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#c7934 Acute Santa - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$117.81
papermart
#f9242 Truck And Trees - Gift Wrap - 26 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#f9242 Truck And Trees - Gift Wrap - 26 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$137.54
papermart
#k8571 Red Dots On Red - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#k8571 Red Dots On Red - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$217.97
papermart
#h9177 Pandamanium - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#h9177 Pandamanium - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$185.00
papermart
#k8879 - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#k8879 - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$217.97
papermart
#k9275 Star Bucks - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#k9275 Star Bucks - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$217.97
papermart
#k9238 Red/Black Twist - Gift Wrap - 26 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#k9238 Red/Black Twist - Gift Wrap - 26 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$219.78
papermart
Advertisement
Jillson Roberts Bulk 1/4 Ream Solid Color Gift Wrap Available in 20 Colors, 24" x 208', Yellow Matte
Jillson Roberts Bulk 1/4 Ream Solid Color Gift Wrap Available in 20 Colors, 24" x 208', Yellow Matte
$41.94
amazon
JAM Paper Solid Gift Wrapping Paper, 12.5 sq. ft. per roll, Royal Blue, 2/pack (27705938c) | Quill
JAM Paper Solid Gift Wrapping Paper, 12.5 sq. ft. per roll, Royal Blue, 2/pack (27705938c) | Quill
$13.29
quill
Innisbrook - Red & Yellow Gingham Gift Wrap - Set of Two
Innisbrook - Red & Yellow Gingham Gift Wrap - Set of Two
$13.99
($15.00
save 7%)
zulily
JAM Paper Kraft Wrapping Paper Rolls - 125 sq ft. - Kraft Christmas Set - 5 Rolls/Pack | Quill
JAM Paper Kraft Wrapping Paper Rolls - 125 sq ft. - Kraft Christmas Set - 5 Rolls/Pack | Quill
$29.99
quill
JAM Christmas Wrapping Paper, 100 Sq ft Total, 4/Pack, Holly Jolly Foil Gift Wrap Set
JAM Christmas Wrapping Paper, 100 Sq ft Total, 4/Pack, Holly Jolly Foil Gift Wrap Set
$19.13
($20.78
save 8%)
walmartusa
JAM PAPER Gift Wrap, Glossy Wrapping Paper, 25 Sq Ft per Roll, Fuchsia, 2/Pack | Quill
JAM PAPER Gift Wrap, Glossy Wrapping Paper, 25 Sq Ft per Roll, Fuchsia, 2/Pack | Quill
$17.99
quill
#h9005 Christmas Woods - Gift Wrap - 30 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#h9005 Christmas Woods - Gift Wrap - 30 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$212.83
papermart
#b4246 - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper - Type: Colored Ink On 50# Gloss Paper by Paper Mart
#b4246 - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper - Type: Colored Ink On 50# Gloss Paper by Paper Mart
$115.80
papermart
#m9179 Hanging Ornaments - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#m9179 Hanging Ornaments - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$241.81
papermart
Metal #h2110 Pale Silver Crash - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
Metal #h2110 Pale Silver Crash - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$185.00
papermart
#h9192 Holiday Traffic - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
#h9192 Holiday Traffic - Gift Wrap - 24 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart
$185.00
papermart
Gold Wrapping Paper Colored - 24 X 833' - Gift Wrapping Paper - Type: Gold Ink On Super Gloss Finish 50# Paper by Paper Mart
Gold Wrapping Paper Colored - 24 X 833' - Gift Wrapping Paper - Type: Gold Ink On Super Gloss Finish 50# Paper by Paper Mart
$179.09
papermart
Load More
Gift Wrapping Paper
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.