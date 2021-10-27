Gift Wrap Supplies

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Gift Wrap
Gift Wrap Supplies
Share
Gift Wrap Supplies
Wrapping Paper
boxes bags
tags
bows ribbon
Chickabug - Vintage Red Truck Christmas Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 24
featured
Chickabug - Vintage Red Truck Christmas Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 24
$11.99
($17.00
save 29%)
zulily
1.38" Rhinestone Mesh Ribbon by Celebrate It® Occasions™ in Light Pink | 1.38 in | Michaels®
featured
1.38" Rhinestone Mesh Ribbon by Celebrate It® Occasions™ in Light Pink | 1.38 in | Michaels®
$7.99
michaelsstores
2.5" Satin Sonic Edge Wired Ribbon by Celebrate It® Mega in Bright Yellow | 2.5 in | Michaels®
featured
2.5" Satin Sonic Edge Wired Ribbon by Celebrate It® Mega in Bright Yellow | 2.5 in | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
5.5" Jute Mesh Ribbon by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
5.5" Jute Mesh Ribbon by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Chickabug - Snowman Couple Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 28
Chickabug - Snowman Couple Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 28
$11.99
($14.00
save 14%)
zulily
Giant Holiday Gift Bag 3 Pack 36 in x 44 in (Green & Red), Set of 3 Jumbo gift bags 36 x 44 inches with ties and coordinating gift tags By Christmas House
Giant Holiday Gift Bag 3 Pack 36 in x 44 in (Green & Red), Set of 3 Jumbo gift bags 36 x 44 inches with ties and coordinating gift tags By Christmas House
$20.48
walmart
5.75" Kraft Gift Bow with Gold Dots By Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
5.75" Kraft Gift Bow with Gold Dots By Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$2.00
($3.49
save 43%)
michaelsstores
1.5" Grosgrain Side-Stitched Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ in Fuchsia/White | 1.5 in | Michaels®
1.5" Grosgrain Side-Stitched Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ in Fuchsia/White | 1.5 in | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
16" Natural Jute Harvest Bow by Celebrate It™ Fall | Michaels®
16" Natural Jute Harvest Bow by Celebrate It™ Fall | Michaels®
$3.99
($9.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
Large Bright Dots Square Gift Bag by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
Large Bright Dots Square Gift Bag by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$1.99
($4.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
3/16" Iridescent White Curling Ribbon by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
3/16" Iridescent White Curling Ribbon by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$5.49
michaelsstores
Brother P-touch Embellish Gold Print on Navy Satin Ribbon TZERN34 - ~½” Wide x 13.1’ Long for use with P-touch Embellish Ribbon & Tape Printer
Brother P-touch Embellish Gold Print on Navy Satin Ribbon TZERN34 - ~½” Wide x 13.1’ Long for use with P-touch Embellish Ribbon & Tape Printer
$14.30
($15.02
save 5%)
amazon
Advertisement
Creative Ideas Solid Satin Ribbon, 5/8-Inch by 100 Yard, Navy Blu, Solid, Navy Blue
Creative Ideas Solid Satin Ribbon, 5/8-Inch by 100 Yard, Navy Blu, Solid, Navy Blue
$12.15
amazon
1.5" Wired Red Ribbon by Celebrate It™ Christmas | Michaels®
1.5" Wired Red Ribbon by Celebrate It™ Christmas | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
18 Pack: 3/16" Gift Ribbon Keg by Celebrate It™ in Light Blue | 3/16" x 66ft | Michaels®
18 Pack: 3/16" Gift Ribbon Keg by Celebrate It™ in Light Blue | 3/16" x 66ft | Michaels®
$16.02
michaelsstores
Small Pink Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ 13ct. | Michaels®
Small Pink Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ 13ct. | Michaels®
$7.49
michaelsstores
Creative Ideas Solid Satin Ribbon, 5/8-Inch by 100 Yard, Coral, Solid
Creative Ideas Solid Satin Ribbon, 5/8-Inch by 100 Yard, Coral, Solid
$12.00
amazon
2.5" Wired Red & Green Check Ribbon by Celebrate It™ Christmas | Michaels®
2.5" Wired Red & Green Check Ribbon by Celebrate It™ Christmas | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
8 Packs: 13 ct. (104 total) Medium Paper Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ in Black | 8" x 4.75" x 10" | Michaels®
8 Packs: 13 ct. (104 total) Medium Paper Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ in Black | 8" x 4.75" x 10" | Michaels®
$42.64
michaelsstores
8 Packs: 13 ct. (104 total) Small Solid Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ in Turquoise | 5.25" x 3.25" x 8.5" | Michaels®
8 Packs: 13 ct. (104 total) Small Solid Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ in Turquoise | 5.25" x 3.25" x 8.5" | Michaels®
$36.88
michaelsstores
Berwick 1 355 Offray Splendorette Crimped Curling Ribbon, 3/16 W X 500 yd, Robins Egg
Berwick 1 355 Offray Splendorette Crimped Curling Ribbon, 3/16 W X 500 yd, Robins Egg
$9.99
amazon
Gold Gift Tags By Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
Gold Gift Tags By Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$2.00
($3.49
save 43%)
michaelsstores
1/2" Lamé Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ in Gold | 1/2 in | Michaels®
1/2" Lamé Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ in Gold | 1/2 in | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
1.5" Metallic Faux Linen Wired Ribbon by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
1.5" Metallic Faux Linen Wired Ribbon by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Advertisement
Light Pink Curling Ribbon, 1 Roll
Light Pink Curling Ribbon, 1 Roll
$3.97
($9.95
save 60%)
walmartusa
1.5" Grosgrain Side-Stitched Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ in Light Blue/White | 1.5 in | Michaels®
1.5" Grosgrain Side-Stitched Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ in Light Blue/White | 1.5 in | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
2.5" Muslin Wired Ribbon by Celebrate It™ Décor | Michaels®
2.5" Muslin Wired Ribbon by Celebrate It™ Décor | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
1.5" Taffeta Wired Sheer Stripes Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ | Michaels®
1.5" Taffeta Wired Sheer Stripes Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
Gift Tags Love, Santa Claus
Gift Tags Love, Santa Claus
$3.50
thecontainerstore
C.E. Pattberg Rainbow Curling Ribbon, Multicolored
C.E. Pattberg Rainbow Curling Ribbon, Multicolored
$16.86
amazon
12 Pack: 7/8" Grosgrain Blue Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ | Michaels®
12 Pack: 7/8" Grosgrain Blue Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ | Michaels®
$38.88
michaelsstores
McGinley Mills 1.3" W Acetate Satin Ribbon, Valeria Dark Orange, 100 Yard Spool
McGinley Mills 1.3" W Acetate Satin Ribbon, Valeria Dark Orange, 100 Yard Spool
$21.64
($23.99
save 10%)
amazon
Berwick Offray 360125 1.5" Wide Single Face Satin Ribbon, Red, 3 Yds
Berwick Offray 360125 1.5" Wide Single Face Satin Ribbon, Red, 3 Yds
$2.97
amazon
2.5" Taffeta Wired Ornament Ribbon by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
2.5" Taffeta Wired Ornament Ribbon by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Bright Micro Gift Bag Value ct By Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
Bright Micro Gift Bag Value ct By Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$3.00
($3.99
save 25%)
michaelsstores
25mm Handmade Ceramic Charm, Red Star Christmas Gift Tags
25mm Handmade Ceramic Charm, Red Star Christmas Gift Tags
$4.99
amazon
Advertisement
Creative Ideas PSF0708-465 Solid Satin Ribbon, 7/8"/100 yd, Purple
Creative Ideas PSF0708-465 Solid Satin Ribbon, 7/8"/100 yd, Purple
$13.66
amazon
Berwick Offray 7/8" Wide Double Face Satin Ribbon, Rose Water Pink, 100 Yards
Berwick Offray 7/8" Wide Double Face Satin Ribbon, Rose Water Pink, 100 Yards
$30.59
amazon
Berwick H100 12 Holographic Curling Ribbon, 3/16-Inch Wide by 100-Yard Spool, Royal
Berwick H100 12 Holographic Curling Ribbon, 3/16-Inch Wide by 100-Yard Spool, Royal
$21.48
newegg
2" Satin Pink Wired Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ | Michaels®
2" Satin Pink Wired Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
Chickabug - Pink Nutcracker Ballet Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 24
Chickabug - Pink Nutcracker Ballet Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 24
$11.99
($17.00
save 29%)
zulily
2.5" Faux Burlap Wired Pinecone Ribbon by Celebrate It™ Christmas | Michaels®
2.5" Faux Burlap Wired Pinecone Ribbon by Celebrate It™ Christmas | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
2.5" Cotton Ribbon by Celebrate It® Occasions™ | Michaels®
2.5" Cotton Ribbon by Celebrate It® Occasions™ | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
Berwick Offray Curling Ribbon-3/8 W X 250 Yards-Penguins Ribbon
Berwick Offray Curling Ribbon-3/8 W X 250 Yards-Penguins Ribbon
$9.26
amazon
American Greetings Christmas Wrapping Paper Kit with Gridlines, Bows and Gift Tags, Red, Black and White, Plaid, Reindeer and Snowflakes (41-Count, 120 sq. ft.)
American Greetings Christmas Wrapping Paper Kit with Gridlines, Bows and Gift Tags, Red, Black and White, Plaid, Reindeer and Snowflakes (41-Count, 120 sq. ft.)
$19.99
amazon
American Greetings Marble and Plaid Medium Gift Bags with Tissue Paper (4-Count)
American Greetings Marble and Plaid Medium Gift Bags with Tissue Paper (4-Count)
$10.53
($13.99
save 25%)
walmartusa
American Greetings Large Christmas Gift Bags with Tissue Paper Bundle; 4 Gift Bags and 20 Sheets of Tissue Paper
American Greetings Large Christmas Gift Bags with Tissue Paper Bundle; 4 Gift Bags and 20 Sheets of Tissue Paper
$11.97
($13.99
save 14%)
amazon
Set of 4 Floral Print Gift Tags Gray & Teal - Ballard Designs
Set of 4 Floral Print Gift Tags Gray & Teal - Ballard Designs
$9.00
ballarddesigns
Advertisement
7/8" Faux Fur Wired Ribbon by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
7/8" Faux Fur Wired Ribbon by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Christmas | Birthday Wooden Gift Tags - Something to Read, Need, Want and Wear - Set of 4
Christmas | Birthday Wooden Gift Tags - Something to Read, Need, Want and Wear - Set of 4
$15.99
amazon
1.5" Metallic Wired Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360™ | Michaels®
1.5" Metallic Wired Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360™ | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
12 Pack: 1.5" Satin Taupe Metallic Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ | Michaels®
12 Pack: 1.5" Satin Taupe Metallic Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ | Michaels®
$38.88
michaelsstores
Berwick 14248150-KEGP 3/16" x 66ft Curl Keg Ribbon, Holographic Red
Berwick 14248150-KEGP 3/16" x 66ft Curl Keg Ribbon, Holographic Red
$5.11
amazon
2.5" Faux Burlap Wired Textured Ribbon by Celebrate It™ Décor | Michaels®
2.5" Faux Burlap Wired Textured Ribbon by Celebrate It™ Décor | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Brother P-touch Embellish Gold Print on White Satin Ribbon TZER234 – ~½” Wide x ~13.1’ Long for use with P-touch Embellish Ribbon & Tape Printer
Brother P-touch Embellish Gold Print on White Satin Ribbon TZER234 – ~½” Wide x ~13.1’ Long for use with P-touch Embellish Ribbon & Tape Printer
$12.32
amazon
Creative Ideas PSF0708-117 Solid Satin Ribbon, 7/8"/100 yd, Light Pink
Creative Ideas PSF0708-117 Solid Satin Ribbon, 7/8"/100 yd, Light Pink
$13.28
amazon
C.E. Pattberg Curling Ribbon, 25mm-91m, Silver
C.E. Pattberg Curling Ribbon, 25mm-91m, Silver
$8.19
amazon
White Mini Gift Tags Value ct By Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
White Mini Gift Tags Value ct By Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$2.00
($3.49
save 43%)
michaelsstores
5/8" Grosgrain Zebra Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ in White | Michaels®
5/8" Grosgrain Zebra Ribbon by Celebrate It® 360°™ in White | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
Large Happy Day Square Gift Bag by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
Large Happy Day Square Gift Bag by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$1.99
($4.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
Load More
Gift Wrap Supplies
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.