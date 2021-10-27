Skip to content
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Easter
Wreaths Garlands
Easter Wreaths & Garlands
Share
Easter Wreaths & Garlands
Breeze Decor Garden flag-Wildflower Wreath Garden Flag Floral Spring 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
featured
Breeze Decor Garden flag-Wildflower Wreath Garden Flag Floral Spring 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
$30.99
wayfair
Hydrangea Forsythia Cosmos Berry Spring Everyday Silk Wreath
featured
Hydrangea Forsythia Cosmos Berry Spring Everyday Silk Wreath
$233.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Yellow and Pink Spring Florals Artificial Wreath - 20-Inch
featured
Yellow and Pink Spring Florals Artificial Wreath - 20-Inch
$76.92
($90.49
save 15%)
overstock
Welcome Bouquet Garden Flag Spring Floral Wreath Flower Decor Sunflower Season Springtime Growth Decoration Banner Small Yard House Gift Double-Sided Made In USA 13 X 18.5
Welcome Bouquet Garden Flag Spring Floral Wreath Flower Decor Sunflower Season Springtime Growth Decoration Banner Small Yard House Gift Double-Sided Made In USA 13 X 18.5
$21.95
walmart
Brilliant Blooms - Magenta Zinnia, Pink Rose, Cream Peony and Hydrangea with Boston Fern Front Door Spring Summer Wreath
Brilliant Blooms - Magenta Zinnia, Pink Rose, Cream Peony and Hydrangea with Boston Fern Front Door Spring Summer Wreath
$469.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DarbyCreekTrading Real Touch Magnolia Spring Cotton Wreath Metal in Green, Size 32.0 H x 32.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair EC1006-32
DarbyCreekTrading Real Touch Magnolia Spring Cotton Wreath Metal in Green, Size 32.0 H x 32.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair EC1006-32
$439.99
wayfair
Easter Bunny Wreath 2-Sided Polyester 44 x 30 in. Garden Flag
Easter Bunny Wreath 2-Sided Polyester 44 x 30 in. Garden Flag
$31.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Lantern Wreath House Flag Floral Spring 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner in Gray, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
Breeze Decor Lantern Wreath House Flag Floral Spring 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner in Gray, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
$38.99
wayfair
DII 4th of July Home Décor Celebrate The Spring & Summer Season, Garland
DII 4th of July Home Décor Celebrate The Spring & Summer Season, Garland
$25.21
newegg
August Grove® 22" Spring Flowers Wreath in Green/Pink/Yellow, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair A3930E2A3F304059AAF7939B2B8DCE61
August Grove® 22" Spring Flowers Wreath in Green/Pink/Yellow, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair A3930E2A3F304059AAF7939B2B8DCE61
$51.99
wayfair
Welcome Flower Wreath Spring Garden Flag Yard Burlap Welcome Garden Flag Double Sided Summer Rustic Garden Decoration Sign Style A
Welcome Flower Wreath Spring Garden Flag Yard Burlap Welcome Garden Flag Double Sided Summer Rustic Garden Decoration Sign Style A
$8.72
walmart
Beistle 9.75" x 8' Easter Party Decorative Tissue Tassel Garland - 12 Pack (1/Pkg)
Beistle 9.75" x 8' Easter Party Decorative Tissue Tassel Garland - 12 Pack (1/Pkg)
$73.49
overstock
Breeze Decor Lantern Wreath Garden Flag Floral Spring 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner in Gray | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Lantern Wreath Garden Flag Floral Spring 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner in Gray | Wayfair
$30.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Retro Spring Blossom Flowers w/ French Garden Florets Garland Floral Sheet Set Microfiber/Polyester/Microfiber in Gray/Green/Pink
East Urban Home Retro Spring Blossom Flowers w/ French Garden Florets Garland Floral Sheet Set Microfiber/Polyester/Microfiber in Gray/Green/Pink
$57.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Spring Blossom Flowers w/ French Garden Florets Garland Artisan Image Floral Sheet Set Microfiber/Polyester/Microfiber | Wayfair
East Urban Home Spring Blossom Flowers w/ French Garden Florets Garland Artisan Image Floral Sheet Set Microfiber/Polyester/Microfiber | Wayfair
$46.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Peony Hydrangea Spring Silk Wreath Silk in Pink, Size 26.0 H x 26.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 61B32B8598D84DC8A5A30CB6D4477707
Canora Grey Peony Hydrangea Spring Silk Wreath Silk in Pink, Size 26.0 H x 26.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 61B32B8598D84DC8A5A30CB6D4477707
$246.99
wayfair
24" Vibrant Puleo International Artificial Dogwood and Poppy and Daisy Floral Spring Wreath
24" Vibrant Puleo International Artificial Dogwood and Poppy and Daisy Floral Spring Wreath
$59.98
($84.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
East Urban Home Bee In Wildflowers Wreath - Picture Frame Print on Canvas Canvas & Fabric in White, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Bee In Wildflowers Wreath - Picture Frame Print on Canvas Canvas & Fabric in White, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair
$144.99
wayfair
GODPOK Marriage with Floral Garland and Calligraphic Text Eiffel Tower with Blooming Spring Flowers Over Old Rug Doormat Bath Mat 23.6x15.7 inch
GODPOK Marriage with Floral Garland and Calligraphic Text Eiffel Tower with Blooming Spring Flowers Over Old Rug Doormat Bath Mat 23.6x15.7 inch
$17.99
walmart
Jeniya 20" Spring Rose Wreath
Jeniya 20" Spring Rose Wreath
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Green and Brown Artificial Easter Wreath - 15-Inch, Unlit
Green and Brown Artificial Easter Wreath - 15-Inch, Unlit
$41.37
($73.99
save 44%)
walmartusa
Primrue 24? Hydrangea Lavender Wildflower Wreath in Indigo/Pink/Yellow, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair A86BA1E89EEE47C4A6E4ED4707A84C70
Primrue 24? Hydrangea Lavender Wildflower Wreath in Indigo/Pink/Yellow, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair A86BA1E89EEE47C4A6E4ED4707A84C70
$67.99
wayfair
Nature Spring 16.5-in Leaves Wreath in Green | 500413KIB
Nature Spring 16.5-in Leaves Wreath in Green | 500413KIB
$33.88
lowes
Artificial Lavender Wreath For Spring Wedding Party Cloth Wall Hangings
Artificial Lavender Wreath For Spring Wedding Party Cloth Wall Hangings
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
24-inch Spring Garden and Twig Wreath - Green
24-inch Spring Garden and Twig Wreath - Green
$74.95
($83.28
save 10%)
overstock
22" Multicolor Decorated Easter Wreath By National Tree Company | Michaels®
22" Multicolor Decorated Easter Wreath By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$32.28
($64.56
save 50%)
michaelsstores
22" Spring Flower Wreath By National Tree Company in Red | Michaels®
22" Spring Flower Wreath By National Tree Company in Red | Michaels®
$30.46
($60.93
save 50%)
michaelsstores
22" Spring Flowers Wreath
22" Spring Flowers Wreath
$46.10
($58.99
save 22%)
walmartusa
Pastel Birdhouse Spring Welcome 24" Burlap Wreath
Pastel Birdhouse Spring Welcome 24" Burlap Wreath
$153.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Artificial Spring Flowers Wreath Blue&Yellow 30" - National Tree Company
Artificial Spring Flowers Wreath Blue&Yellow 30" - National Tree Company
$87.99
target
22" White, Blue, & Green Spring Tulip Wreath By National Tree Company | Michaels®
22" White, Blue, & Green Spring Tulip Wreath By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$50.77
($101.54
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Primrue 24" Lamb's Ear Leaf Wildflower Wreath in Green/Orange/Yellow, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 7D965A8E6848479C80A1BC794227C100
Primrue 24" Lamb's Ear Leaf Wildflower Wreath in Green/Orange/Yellow, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 7D965A8E6848479C80A1BC794227C100
$67.99
wayfair
Door Wreath With Green Leaves, Spring Wreath For Front Door, Wedding, Wall, Home Decorations
Door Wreath With Green Leaves, Spring Wreath For Front Door, Wedding, Wall, Home Decorations
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Northlight 15 in. Unlit Green Pink and Purple Decorative Artificial Spring Floral Twig Wreath, Multi-Colored
Northlight 15 in. Unlit Green Pink and Purple Decorative Artificial Spring Floral Twig Wreath, Multi-Colored
$90.28
homedepot
Pink Floral, Berry and Twig Artificial Spring Wreath, 12-Inch
Pink Floral, Berry and Twig Artificial Spring Wreath, 12-Inch
$34.36
overstock
Northlight 23 in. Chrysanthemum and Berry Floral Spring Multi-Colored Wreath
Northlight 23 in. Chrysanthemum and Berry Floral Spring Multi-Colored Wreath
$60.62
homedepot
National Tree Co. 22" Spring Wreath With Gerbera Daisy Wreath, One Size , Multiple Colors
National Tree Co. 22" Spring Wreath With Gerbera Daisy Wreath, One Size , Multiple Colors
$64.99
($109.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Primrue Spring/Summer 22" Foam Wreath in Orange/Yellow, Size 5.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 272D537DD9D345A4A21E302C7E6B4A7D
Primrue Spring/Summer 22" Foam Wreath in Orange/Yellow, Size 5.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 272D537DD9D345A4A21E302C7E6B4A7D
$141.99
wayfair
Northlight 20 in. Pink and Yellow Hydrangea Artificial Spring Wreath with Green Foliage
Northlight 20 in. Pink and Yellow Hydrangea Artificial Spring Wreath with Green Foliage
$46.09
homedepot
ROPALIA 30Cm Easter Egg Element Garland w/ Bow | Wayfair LRJGHW28732046B
ROPALIA 30Cm Easter Egg Element Garland w/ Bow | Wayfair LRJGHW28732046B
$32.99
wayfair
Pastel Princess - Blue Rose, Pink Lilac & Lavender Alstroemeria Asymmetrical Front Door Summer Spring Wreath
Pastel Princess - Blue Rose, Pink Lilac & Lavender Alstroemeria Asymmetrical Front Door Summer Spring Wreath
$243.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Watercolor and Seafoam Mixed Peony Spring Summer Front Door Wreath
Watercolor and Seafoam Mixed Peony Spring Summer Front Door Wreath
$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Primrue 24" Summer Lavender Wildflower Wreath in Blue/Indigo/Red, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 38912B5405AD440DB0A227F289CC86F4
Primrue 24" Summer Lavender Wildflower Wreath in Blue/Indigo/Red, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 38912B5405AD440DB0A227F289CC86F4
$61.99
wayfair
Primrue Spring 18" Rattan Wreath in Green/White, Size 4.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 7EF8BD6D797742419DB74FA91092DAC8
Primrue Spring 18" Rattan Wreath in Green/White, Size 4.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 7EF8BD6D797742419DB74FA91092DAC8
$167.99
wayfair
Primrue Mixed Spring Pillar Candle 7" Plastic Wreath in Pink, Size 7.0 H x 7.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair D241BA38FF6348EB967305E4488E2944
Primrue Mixed Spring Pillar Candle 7" Plastic Wreath in Pink, Size 7.0 H x 7.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair D241BA38FF6348EB967305E4488E2944
$19.99
wayfair
Ornament Collection Sunflowers Wreath House Flag Set Floral Spring 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
Ornament Collection Sunflowers Wreath House Flag Set Floral Spring 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
$64.99
wayfair
Nearly Natural Multi 24-in. Spring Garden Wreath W/Twig Base
Nearly Natural Multi 24-in. Spring Garden Wreath W/Twig Base
$65.20
($163.00
save 60%)
belk
Primrue Two-Tone Pink Ranunculus, Rose, Hanging Blossom w/ Ivy & Berry Front Door Spring Summer Wreath Silk/Floral in Green/Pink | Wayfair
Primrue Two-Tone Pink Ranunculus, Rose, Hanging Blossom w/ Ivy & Berry Front Door Spring Summer Wreath Silk/Floral in Green/Pink | Wayfair
$359.99
wayfair
Primrue Under the Sea - Orchid, Turquoise Eucalyptus & Yellow Ranunculus Spring Summer Front Door Wreath Silk/Floral in Green/Orange | Wayfair
Primrue Under the Sea - Orchid, Turquoise Eucalyptus & Yellow Ranunculus Spring Summer Front Door Wreath Silk/Floral in Green/Orange | Wayfair
$299.99
wayfair
Puleo International Yellow 30 Inch Artificial Poppy Floral Spring Wreath
Puleo International Yellow 30 Inch Artificial Poppy Floral Spring Wreath
$100.00
($250.00
save 60%)
belk
Boxwood Leaves Wreath Flowers Spring Wreath For Wedding/Garden/Party/Wall/Home Decor
Boxwood Leaves Wreath Flowers Spring Wreath For Wedding/Garden/Party/Wall/Home Decor
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
24" Rose, Dogwood & Daisy Floral Spring Wreath By Puleo International | Michaels®
24" Rose, Dogwood & Daisy Floral Spring Wreath By Puleo International | Michaels®
$119.49
michaelsstores
Enjoy The Ride Spring Bicycle Wreath
Enjoy The Ride Spring Bicycle Wreath
$94.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Puleo International Yellow 30 Inch Artificial Chrysanthemum and Daisy Floral Spring Wreath
Puleo International Yellow 30 Inch Artificial Chrysanthemum and Daisy Floral Spring Wreath
$100.00
($250.00
save 60%)
belk
Happy Spring Pastel Wreath Handmade Deco Mesh
Happy Spring Pastel Wreath Handmade Deco Mesh
$161.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Artificial Flower Wreath Wildflower Summer Floral Wreath For Front Door, Home Decor, Festival Garland
Artificial Flower Wreath Wildflower Summer Floral Wreath For Front Door, Home Decor, Festival Garland
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Foam 24" Spring Leafy Sage Wreath in Green, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 8B2B7D09162343D4B054785C00E0FD3A
The Holiday Aisle® Foam 24" Spring Leafy Sage Wreath in Green, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 8B2B7D09162343D4B054785C00E0FD3A
$54.99
wayfair
Easter Eggs Wreath Shaped Wood Ornament
Easter Eggs Wreath Shaped Wood Ornament
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® 14" Easter Wreath in Green/Yellow, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair GAE30-24WEM
The Holiday Aisle® 14" Easter Wreath in Green/Yellow, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair GAE30-24WEM
$51.99
wayfair
Front Door Wreath Spring Wreaths For All Seasons Flower Wreath For Outdoor Indoor Window Fireplace Home Decoration
Front Door Wreath Spring Wreaths For All Seasons Flower Wreath For Outdoor Indoor Window Fireplace Home Decoration
$111.99
wayfairnorthamerica
