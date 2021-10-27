Easter Candles & Holders

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Easter
Candles Holders
Easter Candles & Holders
Share
Easter Candles & Holders
Richard Glaesser Rabbits Pyramid Candelabra
featured
Richard Glaesser Rabbits Pyramid Candelabra
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
National Tree Company Duckling Glass Candleholders (Set Of 4) Yellow
featured
National Tree Company Duckling Glass Candleholders (Set Of 4) Yellow
$22.99
buybuybaby
Glass Ducklings & Flowers Candle Holder Set By National Tree Company in Yellow | Michaels®
featured
Glass Ducklings & Flowers Candle Holder Set By National Tree Company in Yellow | Michaels®
$18.74
($37.48
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Pure Beeswax Molded Rabbit Candle White or Natural
Pure Beeswax Molded Rabbit Candle White or Natural
$11.50
amazon
Black & White Bunny Rabbit Jar Candle hand painted by Mary Wilson of Pet Lovers Boutique Cinnamon Vanilla
Black & White Bunny Rabbit Jar Candle hand painted by Mary Wilson of Pet Lovers Boutique Cinnamon Vanilla
$25.00
amazon
Happy Easter Candle Easter Gifts Easter Decor Gift For Easter Bunny Easter Gifts For Adults Gifts For Easter Family Easter Gifts Mother
Happy Easter Candle Easter Gifts Easter Decor Gift For Easter Bunny Easter Gifts For Adults Gifts For Easter Family Easter Gifts Mother
$12.99
amazon
11.5" Brown Traditional Cross Easter Pillar Candle Holder
11.5" Brown Traditional Cross Easter Pillar Candle Holder
$54.99
overstock
Ceramic Candle Holder. Original Handmade Rustic Tea Light Lantern. All-Natural Original 6 inch Tall Hand-Crafted, Unpainted Terracotta Home Decor. Table Top or Hanging. Perfect Easter Gift.
Ceramic Candle Holder. Original Handmade Rustic Tea Light Lantern. All-Natural Original 6 inch Tall Hand-Crafted, Unpainted Terracotta Home Decor. Table Top or Hanging. Perfect Easter Gift.
$34.84
amazon
Decorative Candle Lanterns Battery Operated Metal Lantern, Flameless Candles, Flickering Warm White LED Light, Spring Wedding Decor, Batteries & Timer
Decorative Candle Lanterns Battery Operated Metal Lantern, Flameless Candles, Flickering Warm White LED Light, Spring Wedding Decor, Batteries & Timer
$156.99
wayfairnorthamerica
11 Carved Design Spring Candlestick Pedestalby Valerie
11 Carved Design Spring Candlestick Pedestalby Valerie
$29.06
qvc
Hand-Carved Easter Bunny Pillar Candle
Hand-Carved Easter Bunny Pillar Candle
$24.95
amazon
tag Candles Multi - Pastel Petunia Easter Egg Candle - Set of Four
tag Candles Multi - Pastel Petunia Easter Egg Candle - Set of Four
$15.74
($21.00
save 25%)
zulily
Advertisement
Ceramic Candle Holder. Original Handmade Rustic Tea Light Lantern. All-Natural Original 6 inch Tall Hand-Crafted, Hand-painted Terracotta Home Decor. Table Top or Hanging. Perfect Easter Gift.
Ceramic Candle Holder. Original Handmade Rustic Tea Light Lantern. All-Natural Original 6 inch Tall Hand-Crafted, Hand-painted Terracotta Home Decor. Table Top or Hanging. Perfect Easter Gift.
$34.84
amazon
Everly Quinn Gold Taper Candlestick Holders Table Decor, Modern Wedding Metal Candlestick Decor Centerpieces, Set Of 3 Metal in Yellow | Wayfair
Everly Quinn Gold Taper Candlestick Holders Table Decor, Modern Wedding Metal Candlestick Decor Centerpieces, Set Of 3 Metal in Yellow | Wayfair
$129.99
wayfair
Rabbit Iron Candlestick
Rabbit Iron Candlestick
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wedding Purple carved candle set with Swan - Luxury Home Decor and gift for Mother Day, Easter, Unity ceremony
Wedding Purple carved candle set with Swan - Luxury Home Decor and gift for Mother Day, Easter, Unity ceremony
$64.00
amazon
National Tree Company 16" Spring & Easter Candleholder, Multi
National Tree Company 16" Spring & Easter Candleholder, Multi
$31.70
($39.63
save 20%)
amazon
KWANITHINK Scented Candles Gifts Set, Aromatherapy Candle Set for Mom Gift, Thanksgiving Day Gifts, Scented Candles Set of 4X4.4 OZ
KWANITHINK Scented Candles Gifts Set, Aromatherapy Candle Set for Mom Gift, Thanksgiving Day Gifts, Scented Candles Set of 4X4.4 OZ
$15.02
($19.87
save 24%)
amazon
Lenox Easter (Set of 2) Glass-Candleholder/Taper/Chick
Lenox Easter (Set of 2) Glass-Candleholder/Taper/Chick
$29.99
replacementsltd
ABPHOTO Polyester 5x7ft Happy Easter Backdrop Painted Eggs Basket Ribbon Candle Flowers Bokeh Glitter Sequins Spring Frohe Ostern Photography Background Kids Adults Photo Studio Props
ABPHOTO Polyester 5x7ft Happy Easter Backdrop Painted Eggs Basket Ribbon Candle Flowers Bokeh Glitter Sequins Spring Frohe Ostern Photography Background Kids Adults Photo Studio Props
$26.99
walmart
Timeless Candle - Privet Flower - Bunny Williams Home - White
Timeless Candle - Privet Flower - Bunny Williams Home - White
$75.00
onekingslane
Beeswax Flower Carved Egg Candle
Beeswax Flower Carved Egg Candle
$15.00
amazon
Magnificent - Carved candle - Easter - Women's Day - Birthday gift for Mom Grandma Girl - Wedding Engagement Anniversary - Home Decorative Luxury Beautiful Candle - Yellow Purple - Perfect Gift
Magnificent - Carved candle - Easter - Women's Day - Birthday gift for Mom Grandma Girl - Wedding Engagement Anniversary - Home Decorative Luxury Beautiful Candle - Yellow Purple - Perfect Gift
$49.00
amazon
Hand-Carved Easter Bunny Candle Set
Hand-Carved Easter Bunny Candle Set
$34.95
amazon
Advertisement
16" Green and Pink Artificial Flowers Easter Pillar Candle Holder
16" Green and Pink Artificial Flowers Easter Pillar Candle Holder
$95.49
overstock
National Tree RAE-BE30367A-1 16 in. Spring & Easter Candleholder, Pink
National Tree RAE-BE30367A-1 16 in. Spring & Easter Candleholder, Pink
$31.70
($58.99
save 46%)
walmartusa
Beeswax Candle Carved Faberge Easter Egg Shaped Candle White or Natural
Beeswax Candle Carved Faberge Easter Egg Shaped Candle White or Natural
$13.75
amazon
Primitive Candle Mat - Bunny and Pot 11" dia.
Primitive Candle Mat - Bunny and Pot 11" dia.
$18.00
amazon
Creative Co-Op Candleholders Antiqued - Rabbit Candleholder
Creative Co-Op Candleholders Antiqued - Rabbit Candleholder
$20.99
($34.49
save 39%)
zulily
Bordallo Pinheiro Rabbit Pink Votive Candleholder (Holds 3)
Bordallo Pinheiro Rabbit Pink Votive Candleholder (Holds 3)
$9.99
($11.99
save 17%)
replacementsltd
Charlton Home® Rabbit Iron Candlestick Iron in Brown/Gray, Size 10.75 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair CA10EE4E8BB0460CB085D13BD686208D
Charlton Home® Rabbit Iron Candlestick Iron in Brown/Gray, Size 10.75 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair CA10EE4E8BB0460CB085D13BD686208D
$48.99
wayfair
Creative Co-Op Cast Iron Rabbit Candleholder in Antiqued Bronze Finish
Creative Co-Op Cast Iron Rabbit Candleholder in Antiqued Bronze Finish
$48.99
amazon
ChicWick Car Candle Butt Naked Bunny Shape Car Freshener Fragrance
ChicWick Car Candle Butt Naked Bunny Shape Car Freshener Fragrance
$10.99
amazon
Blue Sky Ceramics Carrot Bunny Candle House, Multi (20539)
Blue Sky Ceramics Carrot Bunny Candle House, Multi (20539)
$27.53
amazon
Coffee - Carved candle - Easter - Women's Day - Birthday gift for Mom Grandma Girl - Wedding Engagement Anniversary - Home Decorative Luxury Beautiful Candle - Brown White
Coffee - Carved candle - Easter - Women's Day - Birthday gift for Mom Grandma Girl - Wedding Engagement Anniversary - Home Decorative Luxury Beautiful Candle - Brown White
$36.00
amazon
Soy Scented Candles | Handmade & Highly Aromatic Candles Burns Upto 85 Hours in Glass Jar - Perfect for Home Décor, Wedding, Birthday, Dinner (Happy Easter, 12 oz)
Soy Scented Candles | Handmade & Highly Aromatic Candles Burns Upto 85 Hours in Glass Jar - Perfect for Home Décor, Wedding, Birthday, Dinner (Happy Easter, 12 oz)
$18.00
amazon
Advertisement
Primitive Candle Mat - Bunny in Pot - 9" dia.
Primitive Candle Mat - Bunny in Pot - 9" dia.
$16.00
amazon
ChicWick Car Candle Strawberry Leather Bunny Shape Car Freshener Fragrance
ChicWick Car Candle Strawberry Leather Bunny Shape Car Freshener Fragrance
$10.99
amazon
Spring carved candle with bird and apple flowers - Easter candle and gift decorative set
Spring carved candle with bird and apple flowers - Easter candle and gift decorative set
$49.00
amazon
Hand Carved Candle Gift Special Unique Handmade Shop For Her, Passover, Easter gifts for Women and Mother in law
Hand Carved Candle Gift Special Unique Handmade Shop For Her, Passover, Easter gifts for Women and Mother in law
$43.00
amazon
Teardrop carved ostrich egg carved candle holder
Teardrop carved ostrich egg carved candle holder
$140.00
amazon
Goebel Easter Figurine-Goebel Easter Candleholder - With Box
Goebel Easter Figurine-Goebel Easter Candleholder - With Box
$6.99
replacementsltd
Have A Hippity Hoppity Easter, Gift For Easter, Easter Gifts, Easter Candles, Easter Decor, Easter Gifts Mother, Easter Gifts For Adults
Have A Hippity Hoppity Easter, Gift For Easter, Easter Gifts, Easter Candles, Easter Decor, Easter Gifts Mother, Easter Gifts For Adults
$12.99
amazon
Candle gift idea for Easter or Valentine's day or Mother Day surprise handmade
Candle gift idea for Easter or Valentine's day or Mother Day surprise handmade
$38.50
amazon
K&K Interiors B4071 6 Inch Lg Egg with Leaves Candle, Wax
K&K Interiors B4071 6 Inch Lg Egg with Leaves Candle, Wax
$12.30
amazon
Killer Easter Horror Gift Box︱9oz. & 3.5oz. Soy Candles, Soy Wax Melts, Lip Balms & Greeting Card
Killer Easter Horror Gift Box︱9oz. & 3.5oz. Soy Candles, Soy Wax Melts, Lip Balms & Greeting Card
$50.00
amazon
Hand-Carved Easter Candle Set with Bunny Accents
Hand-Carved Easter Candle Set with Bunny Accents
$34.95
amazon
The Holiday Aisle® 10" Metal Tabletop Candelabra Metal in Green/Pink, Size 10.0 H x 17.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair B2662BD277A34B55BBFDCFF52523A48E
The Holiday Aisle® 10" Metal Tabletop Candelabra Metal in Green/Pink, Size 10.0 H x 17.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair B2662BD277A34B55BBFDCFF52523A48E
$85.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Majestic Flower - Carved candle - Easter - Women's Day - Birthday gift for Mom Grandma Girl - Wedding Engagement Anniversary - Home Decorative Luxury Beautiful Candle - Blue Pink Yellow
Majestic Flower - Carved candle - Easter - Women's Day - Birthday gift for Mom Grandma Girl - Wedding Engagement Anniversary - Home Decorative Luxury Beautiful Candle - Blue Pink Yellow
$43.00
amazon
Johanna Parker Easter Daffodil Scented Candle
Johanna Parker Easter Daffodil Scented Candle
$16.97
amazon
Primitive Candle Mat - Running Bunny 9" dia.
Primitive Candle Mat - Running Bunny 9" dia.
$16.00
amazon
Bunny Easter Egg Hand Painted Stained Glass Square Candle Holder
Bunny Easter Egg Hand Painted Stained Glass Square Candle Holder
$19.99
amazon
Pimitive Candle Mat - Bunny 11'
Pimitive Candle Mat - Bunny 11'
$18.00
amazon
2 Outdoor Waterproof Flameless Candle With Remote Timer Flickering Battery Operated Electric LED Plastic Resin Pillar Garden Patio Halloween Christmas
2 Outdoor Waterproof Flameless Candle With Remote Timer Flickering Battery Operated Electric LED Plastic Resin Pillar Garden Patio Halloween Christmas
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Admired By Nature Artificial Pink 13'' Artficial Flower Candle Ring Handmade Floral Spring Wreath for Front Door Wall Wedding Party Home Decor ABN1W005-PK-CM
Admired By Nature Artificial Pink 13'' Artficial Flower Candle Ring Handmade Floral Spring Wreath for Front Door Wall Wedding Party Home Decor ABN1W005-PK-CM
$15.80
($17.99
save 12%)
amazon
5" Red, Brown, and Green Mushroom with Bunnies Decorative Incense Burner
5" Red, Brown, and Green Mushroom with Bunnies Decorative Incense Burner
$95.49
overstock
Mothers Day - Easter - Spa 2021 Soy Beeswax Candle Gift Set| Handmade in the USA with 80% Soy Wax and 20% ethically sourced local Beeswax
Mothers Day - Easter - Spa 2021 Soy Beeswax Candle Gift Set| Handmade in the USA with 80% Soy Wax and 20% ethically sourced local Beeswax
$30.00
amazon
17 Stories Candle Lanterns Battery Operated Decorative Metal Lantern, Flameless Pillar Candles, Flickering Warm White LED Light | Wayfair
17 Stories Candle Lanterns Battery Operated Decorative Metal Lantern, Flameless Pillar Candles, Flickering Warm White LED Light | Wayfair
$156.99
wayfair
11.5" Brown Traditional Cross Easter Pillar Candle Holder
11.5" Brown Traditional Cross Easter Pillar Candle Holder
$54.99
overstock
I Love You More Than Jelly Beans Candle Easter Candles Easter Gifts Easter Decor Easter Gifts For Adults Gifts For Easter Bunny Gifts Mom
I Love You More Than Jelly Beans Candle Easter Candles Easter Gifts Easter Decor Easter Gifts For Adults Gifts For Easter Bunny Gifts Mom
$12.99
amazon
Load More
Easter Candles & Holders
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.