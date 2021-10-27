Christmas Table Linens

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Christmas
Tableware
table linens
Christmas Table Linens
Share
Christmas Table Linens
French Perle Poinsettia Tablecloth Linen, 60 x 120, Linen
featured
French Perle Poinsettia Tablecloth Linen, 60 x 120, Linen
$65.99
($150.00
save 56%)
touchofclass
Amscan Poinsettia Plastic Tablecloth Plastic in Red/White | Wayfair 572710
featured
Amscan Poinsettia Plastic Tablecloth Plastic in Red/White | Wayfair 572710
$17.01
wayfair
Amaryllis Flower Christmas Quilted Fabric Placemats set of 8
featured
Amaryllis Flower Christmas Quilted Fabric Placemats set of 8
$44.98
amazon
Amscan Christmas Luxury Tablecloth in Red, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 570095
Amscan Christmas Luxury Tablecloth in Red, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 570095
$22.99
wayfair
Snowman Winterland Holiday Snowflake Rectangle Tablecloth, 60x102, Multi
Snowman Winterland Holiday Snowflake Rectangle Tablecloth, 60x102, Multi
$25.99
ashleyhomestore
August Grove® Lena Geometric Cotton Blend Christmas Table Runner Cotton Blend in White, Size 13.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG4939 43369956
August Grove® Lena Geometric Cotton Blend Christmas Table Runner Cotton Blend in White, Size 13.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG4939 43369956
$17.99
wayfair
Christmas Shining Season Plastic Tablecloth Rolls
Christmas Shining Season Plastic Tablecloth Rolls
$22.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Andover Mills™ Johnone Jute Christmas Table Runner Polyester in Brown, Size 54.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair LOON4877 30056533
Andover Mills™ Johnone Jute Christmas Table Runner Polyester in Brown, Size 54.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair LOON4877 30056533
$30.99
wayfair
Manor Luxe 13 in. x 18 in. Cozy Reindeer Christmas Placemats (4-Set), Brown
Manor Luxe 13 in. x 18 in. Cozy Reindeer Christmas Placemats (4-Set), Brown
$86.99
homedepot
Manor Luxe 72 in. H x 14 in. W Saint Nick Christmas With Printed Burlap Collection Table Runner, Natural
Manor Luxe 72 in. H x 14 in. W Saint Nick Christmas With Printed Burlap Collection Table Runner, Natural
$49.99
homedepot
Manor Luxe Sparkling Snowflakes Embroidered Double Layer Christmas Table Runner - Dark Gray
Manor Luxe Sparkling Snowflakes Embroidered Double Layer Christmas Table Runner - Dark Gray
$41.99
($70.00
save 40%)
macy's
Santa Claus Riding On Car Christmas Table Runner 16 by 36-Inch
Santa Claus Riding On Car Christmas Table Runner 16 by 36-Inch
$40.78
overstock
Advertisement
Mainstream Emblems of Reindeer in Winter on Wood Siding Vinyl Flannel Back Tablecloth (52' x 70' Oblong)
Mainstream Emblems of Reindeer in Winter on Wood Siding Vinyl Flannel Back Tablecloth (52' x 70' Oblong)
$24.52
newegg
Millwood Pines Plaid 100% Cotton Christmas Tablecloth Cotton in Red/Black, Size 60.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair 063AEADD51D4438CB5CBE04FA8535105
Millwood Pines Plaid 100% Cotton Christmas Tablecloth Cotton in Red/Black, Size 60.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair 063AEADD51D4438CB5CBE04FA8535105
$27.19
wayfair
Mud Pie™ Gather Checkered Cotton Blend Christmas Table Runner Cotton Blend in Black/Red/White, Size 17.0 D in | Wayfair 43900051
Mud Pie™ Gather Checkered Cotton Blend Christmas Table Runner Cotton Blend in Black/Red/White, Size 17.0 D in | Wayfair 43900051
$29.94
wayfair
Plastic Placemat (Marshmallow Snowman) - Set of 12
Plastic Placemat (Marshmallow Snowman) - Set of 12
$34.49
overstock
Rustic Burlap Snowflake Placemats and Table Runner Set, Rustic Christmas Dining Table Decorations, Let It Snow Winter Runner And Place Mats 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12
Rustic Burlap Snowflake Placemats and Table Runner Set, Rustic Christmas Dining Table Decorations, Let It Snow Winter Runner And Place Mats 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12
$55.00
amazon
Reindeer Winter Placemat Set of 4
Reindeer Winter Placemat Set of 4
$47.49
overstock
Maison d' Hermine Floral 100% Cotton Christmas Tablecloth Cotton in Blue/Gray/Red, Size 108.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair TC037EA01
Maison d' Hermine Floral 100% Cotton Christmas Tablecloth Cotton in Blue/Gray/Red, Size 108.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair TC037EA01
$54.99
wayfair
Personalized Classic Snowflake Table Runner - Red-Available in Red or White
Personalized Classic Snowflake Table Runner - Red-Available in Red or White
$29.99
walmartusa
Northlight Seasonal Plaid Christmas Table Runner Polyester/Lace in Red/White, Size 0.5 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT LT91563
Northlight Seasonal Plaid Christmas Table Runner Polyester/Lace in Red/White, Size 0.5 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT LT91563
$30.99
wayfair
Christmas Table Runner Candy Canes Christmas Trees Snowflakes Red Lime Green White Buffet Holiday Decor Reversible
Christmas Table Runner Candy Canes Christmas Trees Snowflakes Red Lime Green White Buffet Holiday Decor Reversible
$18.00
amazon
Red Christmas Tablecloth with Golden Lurex Santa Old Pattern (Round Ø140 (55in), R)
Red Christmas Tablecloth with Golden Lurex Santa Old Pattern (Round Ø140 (55in), R)
$54.99
amazon
100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner
100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Red Christmas Table Runner
Red Christmas Table Runner
$35.00
amazon
Plaid Deer Christmas Plastic Tablecloth | Tableware | 1 Pc.
Plaid Deer Christmas Plastic Tablecloth | Tableware | 1 Pc.
$15.57
amazon
Personalized Table Runner - Crest - Handmade in the USA, home decor, present, housewarming gift, holiday, seasonal decor, tablewear, Christmas table
Personalized Table Runner - Crest - Handmade in the USA, home decor, present, housewarming gift, holiday, seasonal decor, tablewear, Christmas table
$30.00
amazon
Manor Luxe Merry Christmas Truck Embroidered Table Runner - Linen
Manor Luxe Merry Christmas Truck Embroidered Table Runner - Linen
$47.99
($80.00
save 40%)
macy's
Christmas by The Sea Table Runner 72
Christmas by The Sea Table Runner 72
$42.99
overstock
Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner Cotton in Gray, Size 72.0 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair TR033AB01
Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner Cotton in Gray, Size 72.0 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair TR033AB01
$32.99
wayfair
Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner Cotton in Gray/Orange, Size 108.0 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair TR065SB01
Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner Cotton in Gray/Orange, Size 108.0 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair TR065SB01
$28.99
wayfair
Santa Claus Riding On Car Christmas Placemats 14 by 20-Inch, Set of 4
Santa Claus Riding On Car Christmas Placemats 14 by 20-Inch, Set of 4
$47.99
overstock
Plaid 100% Cotton Christmas Tablecloth
Plaid 100% Cotton Christmas Tablecloth
$15.29
wayfairnorthamerica
Prosser Floral Christmas Tablecloth
Prosser Floral Christmas Tablecloth
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Manor Luxe Magical Snowflakes Crewel Embroidered Christmas Placemats 16" Round, Set of 4 - Red
Manor Luxe Magical Snowflakes Crewel Embroidered Christmas Placemats 16" Round, Set of 4 - Red
$80.99
($135.00
save 40%)
macy's
East Urban Home Geometric Christmas Table Runner Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair F0D972B095EB46298D4961C0D91B3091
East Urban Home Geometric Christmas Table Runner Polyester in Black/Gray, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair F0D972B095EB46298D4961C0D91B3091
$23.99
wayfair
Advertisement
East Urban Home Geometric Christmas Tablecloth Polyester in Blue/Gray/Green, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 6B23D4C6FE9348DFA0997683DCC52396
East Urban Home Geometric Christmas Tablecloth Polyester in Blue/Gray/Green, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 6B23D4C6FE9348DFA0997683DCC52396
$25.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Christmas 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Gray, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair F5FFBF4ED0A34791B0B12B75470ED88E
East Urban Home Christmas 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Gray, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair F5FFBF4ED0A34791B0B12B75470ED88E
$39.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Geometric Christmas Table Runner Polyester in Blue/Gray/Green, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair E1AC346A890F47A091E650D9362D9ACE
East Urban Home Geometric Christmas Table Runner Polyester in Blue/Gray/Green, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair E1AC346A890F47A091E650D9362D9ACE
$23.99
wayfair
Group of Penguins in Caps Walking on Snow with Surprise Christmas Presents Tablecloth
Group of Penguins in Caps Walking on Snow with Surprise Christmas Presents Tablecloth
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Floral Christmas Tablecloth Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 2EC88AA732C24DB9869FBCBAE045241A
East Urban Home Floral Christmas Tablecloth Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 2EC88AA732C24DB9869FBCBAE045241A
$44.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Gingerbread Man Tablecloth Polyester in Brown/Gray/Orange, Size 70.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair 42CC7BA929B8492594F5D66A24FF5305
East Urban Home Gingerbread Man Tablecloth Polyester in Brown/Gray/Orange, Size 70.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair 42CC7BA929B8492594F5D66A24FF5305
$24.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Geometric Christmas Table Runner Polyester in Blue/Gray, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 7AD1A74AA44E4C1EA247871D9A7B76B0
East Urban Home Geometric Christmas Table Runner Polyester in Blue/Gray, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 7AD1A74AA44E4C1EA247871D9A7B76B0
$20.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Table Runner Polyester in Yellow, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 9F7231AB5B8844ADB42C6260E6C85708
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Table Runner Polyester in Yellow, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 9F7231AB5B8844ADB42C6260E6C85708
$55.24
wayfair
East Urban Home Geometric Christmas Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Red, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair 53D06D0EBA034EFFB918B95425463A8C
East Urban Home Geometric Christmas Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Red, Size 52.0 D in | Wayfair 53D06D0EBA034EFFB918B95425463A8C
$21.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Christmas 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 712E34CC47AB493CA9F9E9952A2A5BA0
East Urban Home Christmas 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 712E34CC47AB493CA9F9E9952A2A5BA0
$39.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Christmas 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Gray, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 3CCBF668B56146E6A084F04FA1E25AA0
East Urban Home Christmas 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Gray, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 3CCBF668B56146E6A084F04FA1E25AA0
$39.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Ambesonne Winter Round Tablecloth, Cozy Christmas Concept Of Skates Socks Hats & Mittens, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Ambesonne Winter Round Tablecloth, Cozy Christmas Concept Of Skates Socks Hats & Mittens, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair
$42.99
wayfair
Advertisement
DaDa Bedding TR-6068 Christmas Fiesta Woven Table Runner, 13 by 17-Inch, Floral
DaDa Bedding TR-6068 Christmas Fiesta Woven Table Runner, 13 by 17-Inch, Floral
$8.55
amazon
DII Jolly Christmas Tree Tabletop Kitchen Collection, Tablecloth, 52x52, Nutcracker Plaid
DII Jolly Christmas Tree Tabletop Kitchen Collection, Tablecloth, 52x52, Nutcracker Plaid
$5.39
($22.99
save 77%)
amazon
Reversible Wipe-clean Plastic Placemats Set of 4 - Paisley Snowman
Reversible Wipe-clean Plastic Placemats Set of 4 - Paisley Snowman
$23.99
overstock
Set of 4 Red and White Joyful Snowflakes Jacquard Collection Placemat, 19"
Set of 4 Red and White Joyful Snowflakes Jacquard Collection Placemat, 19"
$41.24
overstock
East Urban Home Christmas 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 6605B203605C4BAC8B6A4E72E8036F76
East Urban Home Christmas 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 6605B203605C4BAC8B6A4E72E8036F76
$39.99
wayfair
DII Woods Embellished Linens Christmas Tabletopper, 14x72 Table Runner
DII Woods Embellished Linens Christmas Tabletopper, 14x72 Table Runner
$18.70
($23.99
save 22%)
amazon
Carnation Home Fashions "Santa's Coat Holiday Placemat, Set of 4
Carnation Home Fashions "Santa's Coat Holiday Placemat, Set of 4
$13.99
amazon
Mistletoe Embroidered Table Runner 14x108
Mistletoe Embroidered Table Runner 14x108
$40.99
walmartusa
DII Cotton, Machine Washable, Metallic Jaquard Kitchen Table Runner For Dinner Parties, Christmas & Holidays & Thanksgiving - 14x108", Winter Jaquard
DII Cotton, Machine Washable, Metallic Jaquard Kitchen Table Runner For Dinner Parties, Christmas & Holidays & Thanksgiving - 14x108", Winter Jaquard
$16.18
($30.99
save 48%)
walmartusa
East Urban Home Christmas 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Orange, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 49DDA486C95746DEB7866B3AACBACAD1
East Urban Home Christmas 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Orange, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 49DDA486C95746DEB7866B3AACBACAD1
$39.99
wayfair
72" Christmas Icons Table Runner By Designs Direct | Michaels®
72" Christmas Icons Table Runner By Designs Direct | Michaels®
$28.99
($57.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Design Imports 14 x 108 Merry Christmas TruckTable Runner
Design Imports 14 x 108 Merry Christmas TruckTable Runner
$34.09
qvc
Load More
Christmas Table Linens
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.