Christmas Serveware

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Christmas
Tableware
Serveware
Christmas Serveware
Share
Christmas Serveware
Snowflake Swirls Napkins, 48 Count Serves 48 Guests
featured
Snowflake Swirls Napkins, 48 Count Serves 48 Guests
$11.52
($16.05
save 28%)
walmartusa
Cosmos Emerald Holiday Holly 40-Oz. Pitcher
featured
Cosmos Emerald Holiday Holly 40-Oz. Pitcher
$39.99
amazon
Appletree Design I've Got Your Back Santa and Mrs. Claus Salt and Pepper Set, 4-Inch
featured
Appletree Design I've Got Your Back Santa and Mrs. Claus Salt and Pepper Set, 4-Inch
$24.35
amazon
Bordallo Pinheiro Holly (Christmas Holly) 40 Oz Pitcher
Bordallo Pinheiro Holly (Christmas Holly) 40 Oz Pitcher
$49.99
replacementsltd
Disney Christmas Sketchbook 13" Rectangular Serving Platter
Disney Christmas Sketchbook 13" Rectangular Serving Platter
$35.99
replacementsltd
Christmas In The Village Rooftop Square Platter - Multi
Christmas In The Village Rooftop Square Platter - Multi
$50.00
macy's
Christmas Tree Hand Painted Glass Salt and Pepper Shakers Set
Christmas Tree Hand Painted Glass Salt and Pepper Shakers Set
$21.95
amazon
10-Inch Ceramic Dinner Plate Set Of 6 Pieces, Ceramic Pasta Salad Plate, Serving Plate For Thanksgiving And Christmas, Durable And Large, Dishwasher A
10-Inch Ceramic Dinner Plate Set Of 6 Pieces, Ceramic Pasta Salad Plate, Serving Plate For Thanksgiving And Christmas, Durable And Large, Dishwasher A
$115.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Co-Op Bears, Snowman & Deer Winter Scene Rectangle Stoneware Platters, Multi Color
Creative Co-Op Bears, Snowman & Deer Winter Scene Rectangle Stoneware Platters, Multi Color
$29.80
amazon
Amscan Christmas Platter, Green/Gold/White, 2/Pack (430786) | Quill
Amscan Christmas Platter, Green/Gold/White, 2/Pack (430786) | Quill
$13.99
quill
Block Poinsettia 12" Chop Plate (Round Platter)
Block Poinsettia 12" Chop Plate (Round Platter)
$37.99
($39.99
save 5%)
replacementsltd
Cosmos Gifts Mrs.Claus and Santa Naughty or Nice 2-Piece Salt And Pepper Set
Cosmos Gifts Mrs.Claus and Santa Naughty or Nice 2-Piece Salt And Pepper Set
$23.40
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Cosmos Gifts Snowman Serving Decorative Platter, Multicolored
Cosmos Gifts Snowman Serving Decorative Platter, Multicolored
$12.51
amazon
Blue Sky Ceramics Sleepy Reindeer Salt & Pepper Set, Multi (Model: 18003)
Blue Sky Ceramics Sleepy Reindeer Salt & Pepper Set, Multi (Model: 18003)
$20.14
amazon
Cosmos Gifts Cow's Wearing Christmas Hat Salt & Pepper Shaker Set
Cosmos Gifts Cow's Wearing Christmas Hat Salt & Pepper Shaker Set
$14.40
wayfairnorthamerica
Custom Large Thick Cutting Board Game of Thrones GOT personalized bamboo cutting board cheese board with your name Christmas Gift
Custom Large Thick Cutting Board Game of Thrones GOT personalized bamboo cutting board cheese board with your name Christmas Gift
$33.95
amazon
Coastline Imports Christmas Flamingo 13" Rectangular Serving Platter
Coastline Imports Christmas Flamingo 13" Rectangular Serving Platter
$23.99
replacementsltd
East Urban Home Christmas Tray Wood in Brown/Green/Red, Size 12.0 W in | Wayfair DC4F74D3FE364913B475B5BD843573F6
East Urban Home Christmas Tray Wood in Brown/Green/Red, Size 12.0 W in | Wayfair DC4F74D3FE364913B475B5BD843573F6
$34.99
wayfair
FIESTA Serving Platters Snowman - White & Red Snowman & Snowwoman Oval Platter
FIESTA Serving Platters Snowman - White & Red Snowman & Snowwoman Oval Platter
$34.79
($74.00
save 53%)
zulily
Cosmos Gifts Christmas Owl Salt & Pepper Shaker Set Earthenware in Green/Red, Size 2.75 H x 1.88 W x 2.13 D in | Wayfair 10916
Cosmos Gifts Christmas Owl Salt & Pepper Shaker Set Earthenware in Green/Red, Size 2.75 H x 1.88 W x 2.13 D in | Wayfair 10916
$17.38
wayfair
East Urban Home Snowflake Holiday Bobble Chill Tray Wood in Pink/Yellow, Size 1.25 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair EHME8992 33820719
East Urban Home Snowflake Holiday Bobble Chill Tray Wood in Pink/Yellow, Size 1.25 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair EHME8992 33820719
$42.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Christmas Canine Jack Russell Tray Wood in Brown/Green, Size 1.25 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair EHME8994 33820730
East Urban Home Christmas Canine Jack Russell Tray Wood in Brown/Green, Size 1.25 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair EHME8994 33820730
$42.99
wayfair
Fitz and Floyd Mistletoe Merriment Snowman Pitcher, 60-Ounce, Assorted
Fitz and Floyd Mistletoe Merriment Snowman Pitcher, 60-Ounce, Assorted
$47.45
amazon
Portmeirion Christmas Story 56 Oz Glassware Pitcher
Portmeirion Christmas Story 56 Oz Glassware Pitcher
$109.95
replacementsltd
Advertisement
Snowman Cheese Board with Top Hat Spreader
Snowman Cheese Board with Top Hat Spreader
$40.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Mud Pie Christmas Deviled Egg Tray, White, Tray 11" x 8 3/4" | Fork 7"
Mud Pie Christmas Deviled Egg Tray, White, Tray 11" x 8 3/4" | Fork 7"
$34.46
amazon
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) 14" Round Platter
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) 14" Round Platter
$43.99
($99.95
save 56%)
replacementsltd
Spode Christmas Tree Rudolph Platter All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in White, Size 10.0 W in | Wayfair 1756328
Spode Christmas Tree Rudolph Platter All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in White, Size 10.0 W in | Wayfair 1756328
$34.99
wayfair
Salt and Pepper Grinder Set, Christmas Dinner Table Decoration, Hand Painted Wooden Mills, Farmhouse Kitchen Decor, Adjustable Coarse, Hostess Gift
Salt and Pepper Grinder Set, Christmas Dinner Table Decoration, Hand Painted Wooden Mills, Farmhouse Kitchen Decor, Adjustable Coarse, Hostess Gift
$44.00
amazon
Spode Christmas Tree Tray
Spode Christmas Tree Tray
$29.99
($60.00
save 50%)
macys
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) 2006 Annual 6" Revere Candy Bowl
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) 2006 Annual 6" Revere Candy Bowl
$19.99
replacementsltd
Spode Christmas Tree Embossed Deep Serving Bowl In White White/multi
Spode Christmas Tree Embossed Deep Serving Bowl In White White/multi
$39.99
buybuybaby
Spode Christmas Tree Pitcher Clear/multi
Spode Christmas Tree Pitcher Clear/multi
$42.99
bedbath&beyond
Spode Salt and Pepper Shakers GREEN - Christmas Tree Hexagonal Salt & Pepper Shaker Set
Spode Salt and Pepper Shakers GREEN - Christmas Tree Hexagonal Salt & Pepper Shaker Set
$21.99
($40.00
save 45%)
zulily
Spode Christmas Tree Serve Platter All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Green/White, Size 18.13 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair 1556171
Spode Christmas Tree Serve Platter All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Green/White, Size 18.13 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair 1556171
$59.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Stoneware Platter w/ Green Rim "Merry Christmas", Size 6.5 W x 12.75 D in | Wayfair DB1C370CAD644B2EBF456056B914C6B7
The Holiday Aisle® Stoneware Platter w/ Green Rim "Merry Christmas", Size 6.5 W x 12.75 D in | Wayfair DB1C370CAD644B2EBF456056B914C6B7
$24.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Christmas Tree Sculpted Platter
Christmas Tree Sculpted Platter
$70.25
wayfairnorthamerica
Spode Christmas Tree 14" Melamine Round Platter Multi
Spode Christmas Tree 14" Melamine Round Platter Multi
$24.99
buybuybaby
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) 11" Nutcracker Dessert Tray
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) 11" Nutcracker Dessert Tray
$29.99
replacementsltd
The Holiday Aisle® Winter Reindeer 15 Inch Round Tray in Gray, Size 1.5 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair 90FA1A02CAF74DF7AD2B6432CE3AFD42
The Holiday Aisle® Winter Reindeer 15 Inch Round Tray in Gray, Size 1.5 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair 90FA1A02CAF74DF7AD2B6432CE3AFD42
$79.99
wayfair
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) 1 Piece Square Chip and Dip
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) 1 Piece Square Chip and Dip
$35.99
replacementsltd
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) 5" Star Shaped Tray
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) 5" Star Shaped Tray
$8.99
replacementsltd
Spode Pimpernel Christmas Tree 15" Sandwich Tray Multi
Spode Pimpernel Christmas Tree 15" Sandwich Tray Multi
$16.99
bedbath&beyond
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) 2018 Annual Dessert Tray
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) 2018 Annual Dessert Tray
$19.99
($49.99
save 60%)
replacementsltd
GINGERBREAD BAKERY Bamboo Cutting Board Engraved Wood Charcuterie Tray Cheese Christmas Holiday Kitchen Decor
GINGERBREAD BAKERY Bamboo Cutting Board Engraved Wood Charcuterie Tray Cheese Christmas Holiday Kitchen Decor
$29.95
amazon
The Holiday Aisle® The Holiday Aisle Stranger Christmas Salt & Pepper Shaker Set Earthenware in Brown/Green/Yellow, Size 3.75 H x 2.0 W x 4.13 D in
The Holiday Aisle® The Holiday Aisle Stranger Christmas Salt & Pepper Shaker Set Earthenware in Brown/Green/Yellow, Size 3.75 H x 2.0 W x 4.13 D in
$19.99
wayfair
Spode Christmas Tree Rectangular Scalloped Tray
Spode Christmas Tree Rectangular Scalloped Tray
$19.99
($40.00
save 50%)
macys
Spode Christmas Tree Serving Bowl All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Green/White, Size 4.75 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 1612303
Spode Christmas Tree Serving Bowl All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Green/White, Size 4.75 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 1612303
$54.41
wayfair
Advertisement
222 Fifth (PTS) Poinsettia Holly 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Square Dinner&Salad Plate)
222 Fifth (PTS) Poinsettia Holly 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Square Dinner&Salad Plate)
$25.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Christmas Foliage 10" Round Serving Bowl
222 Fifth (PTS) Christmas Foliage 10" Round Serving Bowl
$29.99
replacementsltd
Lone Elm Studios 14" L Chess Tray with Coasters Christmas, 0InL x 0InW x 0InH, Multi
Lone Elm Studios 14" L Chess Tray with Coasters Christmas, 0InL x 0InW x 0InH, Multi
$83.94
amazon
Nikko Winter Wonderland 11" Pasta Serving Bowl
Nikko Winter Wonderland 11" Pasta Serving Bowl
$15.99
replacementsltd
Cheese Board And Knife Set, 100% Bamboo Charcuterie Board & Serving Platter For Wine, Crackers, Brie And Meat, Unique Gift For Christmas, Housewarming
Cheese Board And Knife Set, 100% Bamboo Charcuterie Board & Serving Platter For Wine, Crackers, Brie And Meat, Unique Gift For Christmas, Housewarming
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Martins Homewares Vintage Christmas Tree Serving Tray Wood in Brown/Red, Size 1.25 H x 20.0 W in | Wayfair 85570M
Martins Homewares Vintage Christmas Tree Serving Tray Wood in Brown/Red, Size 1.25 H x 20.0 W in | Wayfair 85570M
$143.99
wayfair
J.K. Adams Solid Maple 13-Inch Holiday Artisan Serving Plate, Holly Leaf
J.K. Adams Solid Maple 13-Inch Holiday Artisan Serving Plate, Holly Leaf
$37.95
amazon
Holiday Time Christmas Red Plaid Serving Tray, 16.5 inch
Holiday Time Christmas Red Plaid Serving Tray, 16.5 inch
$19.98
walmartusa
Lenox Balsam Lane "oh Christmas Tree" 13.75" Platter White/green
Lenox Balsam Lane "oh Christmas Tree" 13.75" Platter White/green
$49.99
buybuybaby
Christmas Party Supplies - Serves 24, Christmas Party Supplies, Xmas Tree Design
Christmas Party Supplies - Serves 24, Christmas Party Supplies, Xmas Tree Design
$25.49
overstock
Magenta Christmas Polka Dot 14" Rectangular Serving Platter
Magenta Christmas Polka Dot 14" Rectangular Serving Platter
$25.99
replacementsltd
Holiday Pinecone and Holly 64 fl oz. Serving Bowl
Holiday Pinecone and Holly 64 fl oz. Serving Bowl
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Christmas Serveware
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.