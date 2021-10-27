Christmas Dinnerware

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Christmas
Tableware
Dinnerware
Christmas Dinnerware
Share
Christmas Dinnerware
Amscan Christmas Wishes 12 in. Oval Plates, 3 Pack (592189) | Quill
featured
Amscan Christmas Wishes 12 in. Oval Plates, 3 Pack (592189) | Quill
$19.59
quill
Amscan Christmas Shining Snow Paper Dinner Plate Paper in Gray | Wayfair 592174
featured
Amscan Christmas Shining Snow Paper Dinner Plate Paper in Gray | Wayfair 592174
$13.00
wayfair
American Atelier Classic Christmas Dinner Plate
featured
American Atelier Classic Christmas Dinner Plate
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Twelve Days of Christmas Salad Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Twelve Days of Christmas Salad Plate
$9.99
replacementsltd
Poinsettia Basic Paper Dinner Plate
Poinsettia Basic Paper Dinner Plate
$21.10
wayfairnorthamerica
222 Fifth (PTS) Christmas Scotty Argyle Square Salad Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Christmas Scotty Argyle Square Salad Plate
$15.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Poinsettia Holly Square Salad Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Poinsettia Holly Square Salad Plate
$9.99
replacementsltd
Christmas Twinkling Tree Paper Appetizer Plate
Christmas Twinkling Tree Paper Appetizer Plate
$26.70
wayfairnorthamerica
Christmas Holly Leaves Round Plates, 8.5" - 40 Pcs.
Christmas Holly Leaves Round Plates, 8.5" - 40 Pcs.
$5.16
amazon
Amscan Christmas Twinkling Tree Paper Appetizer Plate Plastic in Green/Red | Wayfair 749729
Amscan Christmas Twinkling Tree Paper Appetizer Plate Plastic in Green/Red | Wayfair 749729
$26.70
wayfair
American Atelier Christmas Woodland Rim Soup Bowl
American Atelier Christmas Woodland Rim Soup Bowl
$6.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Christmas Stockings Square Appetizer Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Christmas Stockings Square Appetizer Plate
$7.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement
222 Fifth (PTS) Christmas Foliage Appetizer Plate
222 Fifth (PTS) Christmas Foliage Appetizer Plate
$8.99
replacementsltd
Christmas Shining Season Paper Appetizer Plate
Christmas Shining Season Paper Appetizer Plate
$38.68
wayfairnorthamerica
Amscan Traditional Holly Christmas Plate, White/Green/Red, 40/Set, 3/Pack (570149) | Quill
Amscan Traditional Holly Christmas Plate, White/Green/Red, 40/Set, 3/Pack (570149) | Quill
$18.29
quill
Amscan Christmas Peace Joy Love Rectangular Decorative Plate Plastic in Green, Size 11.0 H x 18.0 W x 1.4 D in | Wayfair 430786
Amscan Christmas Peace Joy Love Rectangular Decorative Plate Plastic in Green, Size 11.0 H x 18.0 W x 1.4 D in | Wayfair 430786
$14.99
wayfair
Melange 6-Piece 100% Melamine Dinner Plates Christmas Collection-New Age Holly Shatter-Proof and Chip-Resistant|, 10.5", White
Melange 6-Piece 100% Melamine Dinner Plates Christmas Collection-New Age Holly Shatter-Proof and Chip-Resistant|, 10.5", White
$35.99
overstock
Maxcera Corp Sketch Poinsettia Dinner Plate
Maxcera Corp Sketch Poinsettia Dinner Plate
$25.99
replacementsltd
Nikko Americana Christmas Luncheon Plate
Nikko Americana Christmas Luncheon Plate
$19.99
replacementsltd
Julia Knight Poinsettia 9" Bowl, Pomegranate, Red
Julia Knight Poinsettia 9" Bowl, Pomegranate, Red
$50.25
amazon
Johnson Brothers Victorian Christmas ("England 1883") Dinner Plate
Johnson Brothers Victorian Christmas ("England 1883") Dinner Plate
$8.99
replacementsltd
Johnson Brothers Victorian Christmas ("Made in England") Rim Soup Bowl
Johnson Brothers Victorian Christmas ("Made in England") Rim Soup Bowl
$39.99
replacementsltd
International Christmas Story Dinner Plate
International Christmas Story Dinner Plate
$45.99
replacementsltd
Nikko Christmas Tradition 11" Oval Vegetable Bowl
Nikko Christmas Tradition 11" Oval Vegetable Bowl
$89.95
replacementsltd
Advertisement
Old World Christmas (Newer) Old World Christmas Bowl Of Ramen - No Box
Old World Christmas (Newer) Old World Christmas Bowl Of Ramen - No Box
$24.99
replacementsltd
Michael Aram Mistletoe Small Dish & Spoon Set
Michael Aram Mistletoe Small Dish & Spoon Set
$150.00
saksfifthavenue
Lenox Holiday (Dimension) "Cookies for Santa" Plate
Lenox Holiday (Dimension) "Cookies for Santa" Plate
$19.99
replacementsltd
OXINGO Soup Rice Dessert Bowls Set Of 6, 23 Ounce Porcelain Bowls For Ice Cream/Tapas/Cereal Bowls, Blue w/ Snowflake Dots Porcelain China/Ceramic
OXINGO Soup Rice Dessert Bowls Set Of 6, 23 Ounce Porcelain Bowls For Ice Cream/Tapas/Cereal Bowls, Blue w/ Snowflake Dots Porcelain China/Ceramic
$102.99
wayfair
HAPPY HOLIDAYS PAPER DESSERT PLATE (8 COUNT) by Partypro
HAPPY HOLIDAYS PAPER DESSERT PLATE (8 COUNT) by Partypro
$15.42
walmart
Christmas Ice Cream Sundae Kit - Red Green and White Polka Dot Paper Treat Cups - Plastic Spoons - Christmas Paper Straws - 16 Pack of Each
Christmas Ice Cream Sundae Kit - Red Green and White Polka Dot Paper Treat Cups - Plastic Spoons - Christmas Paper Straws - 16 Pack of Each
$10.99
walmart
Malacasa ChristmasTree 2 Piece Salad Bowl Set Porcelain China/Ceramic in Red/White, Size 2.56 H in | Wayfair PAT-CHRISTMASTREE-BOWL
Malacasa ChristmasTree 2 Piece Salad Bowl Set Porcelain China/Ceramic in Red/White, Size 2.56 H in | Wayfair PAT-CHRISTMASTREE-BOWL
$46.99
wayfair
Lenox Eternal Christmas 6" All Purpose (Cereal) Bowl
Lenox Eternal Christmas 6" All Purpose (Cereal) Bowl
$39.99
replacementsltd
Poinsettias, 7" Bowl S6
Poinsettias, 7" Bowl S6
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Noble Excellence Twas the Night Before Christmas Dinner Plate
Noble Excellence Twas the Night Before Christmas Dinner Plate
$11.99
replacementsltd
Maxcera Corp Top Hat Snowman 14" Chop Plate (Round Platter)
Maxcera Corp Top Hat Snowman 14" Chop Plate (Round Platter)
$35.99
replacementsltd
Noble Excellence Twas the Night Before Christmas Fruit/Dessert (Sauce) Bowl
Noble Excellence Twas the Night Before Christmas Fruit/Dessert (Sauce) Bowl
$11.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement
NicoleFantiniCollection Poinsettia Wreath Dinner Plate for 48 Guests Heavy Duty Paper in Red/White | Wayfair PLATESET - HS99310
NicoleFantiniCollection Poinsettia Wreath Dinner Plate for 48 Guests Heavy Duty Paper in Red/White | Wayfair PLATESET - HS99310
$48.99
($54.99
save 11%)
wayfair
Mud Pie Christmas Deviled Egg Tray, White, Tray 11" x 8 3/4" | Fork 7"
Mud Pie Christmas Deviled Egg Tray, White, Tray 11" x 8 3/4" | Fork 7"
$34.46
amazon
Christmas Toile 16 Piece Dinnerware Set - Multi
Christmas Toile 16 Piece Dinnerware Set - Multi
$57.99
($98.00
save 41%)
macy's
Johnson Brothers Merry Christmas ("A Genuine Hand Engraving") Sugar Bowl & Lid
Johnson Brothers Merry Christmas ("A Genuine Hand Engraving") Sugar Bowl & Lid
$139.95
($159.95
save 13%)
replacementsltd
Lenox Eternal White Christmas Square Salad Plate
Lenox Eternal White Christmas Square Salad Plate
$11.99
replacementsltd
Johnson Brothers Victorian Christmas ("England 1883") Salad Plate
Johnson Brothers Victorian Christmas ("England 1883") Salad Plate
$5.99
replacementsltd
Johnson Brothers Merry Christmas ("A Genuine Hand Engraving") Square Salad Plate
Johnson Brothers Merry Christmas ("A Genuine Hand Engraving") Square Salad Plate
$19.99
replacementsltd
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Christmas Lights Luncheon Plate
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Christmas Lights Luncheon Plate
$35.99
($39.99
save 10%)
replacementsltd
Johnson Brothers Friendly Village, The (Christmas) Square Accent Salad Plate
Johnson Brothers Friendly Village, The (Christmas) Square Accent Salad Plate
$39.99
replacementsltd
FIESTA Plates - Blue Christmas Tree Appetizer Plate
FIESTA Plates - Blue Christmas Tree Appetizer Plate
$14.99
($22.99
save 35%)
zulily
Gibson Designs Poinsettia Holly Berry Soup/Cereal Bowl
Gibson Designs Poinsettia Holly Berry Soup/Cereal Bowl
$8.99
replacementsltd
Fitz And Floyd Holly Jolly Snowman Snack Plate
Fitz And Floyd Holly Jolly Snowman Snack Plate
$19.99
($40.00
save 50%)
macys
Advertisement
Cuthbertson Christmas Tree (Narrow Green Band, White) 9" Round Vegetable Bowl
Cuthbertson Christmas Tree (Narrow Green Band, White) 9" Round Vegetable Bowl
$19.99
($31.99
save 38%)
replacementsltd
CaiZhi Soup Rice Dessert Bowls Set Of 6, 23 Ounce Porcelain Bowls For Ice Cream/Tapas/Cereal Bowls, Blue w/ Snowflake Dots in Blue/Red | Wayfair
CaiZhi Soup Rice Dessert Bowls Set Of 6, 23 Ounce Porcelain Bowls For Ice Cream/Tapas/Cereal Bowls, Blue w/ Snowflake Dots in Blue/Red | Wayfair
$101.99
wayfair
Caspari Poinsettia Painting Square Paper Salad/Dessert Plates, Pearl, 8 Count
Caspari Poinsettia Painting Square Paper Salad/Dessert Plates, Pearl, 8 Count
$8.41
amazon
Cuthbertson Christmas Tree (Narrow Green Band) Service Plate (Charger)
Cuthbertson Christmas Tree (Narrow Green Band) Service Plate (Charger)
$31.99
($37.99
save 16%)
replacementsltd
Snowflake Swirls Dessert Plates
Snowflake Swirls Dessert Plates
$12.99
target
Caspari Entertaining 8-Pack Square Salad/Dessert Plates, Wild Christmas, Ivory
Caspari Entertaining 8-Pack Square Salad/Dessert Plates, Wild Christmas, Ivory
$6.55
amazon
Entertaining with Caspari Jeweled Snowflakes Paper Dinner Plates, 16-Count
Entertaining with Caspari Jeweled Snowflakes Paper Dinner Plates, 16-Count
$12.32
amazon
Barfly Holiday Snowflakes Cocktail Shaker Set with Santa Spoon
Barfly Holiday Snowflakes Cocktail Shaker Set with Santa Spoon
$44.95
amazon
C.R. Gibson 8" Red & White Striped Holly Jolly Christmas Paper Plates, 8ct. | Michaels®
C.R. Gibson 8" Red & White Striped Holly Jolly Christmas Paper Plates, 8ct. | Michaels®
$21.99
michaelsstores
Creative Converting Perfect Poinsettia 9" Paper Plates 24 Count
Creative Converting Perfect Poinsettia 9" Paper Plates 24 Count
$17.10
walmartusa
Creative Converting Elegant Poinsettia Banquet Plates, 12", Multi-color
Creative Converting Elegant Poinsettia Banquet Plates, 12", Multi-color
$8.00
amazon
Celebrate the Home Christmas Tree Cutlery Holder, Blue
Celebrate the Home Christmas Tree Cutlery Holder, Blue
$16.74
amazon
Load More
Christmas Dinnerware
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.