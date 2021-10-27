Christmas Dinnerware

featured

Amscan Christmas Wishes 12 in. Oval Plates, 3 Pack (592189) | Quill

$19.59
quill
featured

Amscan Christmas Shining Snow Paper Dinner Plate Paper in Gray | Wayfair 592174

$13.00
wayfair
featured

American Atelier Classic Christmas Dinner Plate

$8.99
($9.99 save 10%)
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Twelve Days of Christmas Salad Plate

$9.99
replacementsltd

Poinsettia Basic Paper Dinner Plate

$21.10
wayfairnorthamerica

222 Fifth (PTS) Christmas Scotty Argyle Square Salad Plate

$15.99
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Poinsettia Holly Square Salad Plate

$9.99
replacementsltd

Christmas Twinkling Tree Paper Appetizer Plate

$26.70
wayfairnorthamerica

Christmas Holly Leaves Round Plates, 8.5" - 40 Pcs.

$5.16
amazon

Amscan Christmas Twinkling Tree Paper Appetizer Plate Plastic in Green/Red | Wayfair 749729

$26.70
wayfair

American Atelier Christmas Woodland Rim Soup Bowl

$6.99
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Christmas Stockings Square Appetizer Plate

$7.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement

222 Fifth (PTS) Christmas Foliage Appetizer Plate

$8.99
replacementsltd

Christmas Shining Season Paper Appetizer Plate

$38.68
wayfairnorthamerica

Amscan Traditional Holly Christmas Plate, White/Green/Red, 40/Set, 3/Pack (570149) | Quill

$18.29
quill

Amscan Christmas Peace Joy Love Rectangular Decorative Plate Plastic in Green, Size 11.0 H x 18.0 W x 1.4 D in | Wayfair 430786

$14.99
wayfair

Melange 6-Piece 100% Melamine Dinner Plates Christmas Collection-New Age Holly Shatter-Proof and Chip-Resistant|, 10.5", White

$35.99
overstock

Maxcera Corp Sketch Poinsettia Dinner Plate

$25.99
replacementsltd

Nikko Americana Christmas Luncheon Plate

$19.99
replacementsltd

Julia Knight Poinsettia 9" Bowl, Pomegranate, Red

$50.25
amazon

Johnson Brothers Victorian Christmas ("England 1883") Dinner Plate

$8.99
replacementsltd

Johnson Brothers Victorian Christmas ("Made in England") Rim Soup Bowl

$39.99
replacementsltd

International Christmas Story Dinner Plate

$45.99
replacementsltd

Nikko Christmas Tradition 11" Oval Vegetable Bowl

$89.95
replacementsltd
Advertisement

Old World Christmas (Newer) Old World Christmas Bowl Of Ramen - No Box

$24.99
replacementsltd

Michael Aram Mistletoe Small Dish & Spoon Set

$150.00
saksfifthavenue

Lenox Holiday (Dimension) "Cookies for Santa" Plate

$19.99
replacementsltd

OXINGO Soup Rice Dessert Bowls Set Of 6, 23 Ounce Porcelain Bowls For Ice Cream/Tapas/Cereal Bowls, Blue w/ Snowflake Dots Porcelain China/Ceramic

$102.99
wayfair

HAPPY HOLIDAYS PAPER DESSERT PLATE (8 COUNT) by Partypro

$15.42
walmart

Christmas Ice Cream Sundae Kit - Red Green and White Polka Dot Paper Treat Cups - Plastic Spoons - Christmas Paper Straws - 16 Pack of Each

$10.99
walmart

Malacasa ChristmasTree 2 Piece Salad Bowl Set Porcelain China/Ceramic in Red/White, Size 2.56 H in | Wayfair PAT-CHRISTMASTREE-BOWL

$46.99
wayfair

Lenox Eternal Christmas 6" All Purpose (Cereal) Bowl

$39.99
replacementsltd

Poinsettias, 7" Bowl S6

$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Noble Excellence Twas the Night Before Christmas Dinner Plate

$11.99
replacementsltd

Maxcera Corp Top Hat Snowman 14" Chop Plate (Round Platter)

$35.99
replacementsltd

Noble Excellence Twas the Night Before Christmas Fruit/Dessert (Sauce) Bowl

$11.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement

NicoleFantiniCollection Poinsettia Wreath Dinner Plate for 48 Guests Heavy Duty Paper in Red/White | Wayfair PLATESET - HS99310

$48.99
($54.99 save 11%)
wayfair

Mud Pie Christmas Deviled Egg Tray, White, Tray 11" x 8 3/4" | Fork 7"

$34.46
amazon

Christmas Toile 16 Piece Dinnerware Set - Multi

$57.99
($98.00 save 41%)
macy's

Johnson Brothers Merry Christmas ("A Genuine Hand Engraving") Sugar Bowl & Lid

$139.95
($159.95 save 13%)
replacementsltd

Lenox Eternal White Christmas Square Salad Plate

$11.99
replacementsltd

Johnson Brothers Victorian Christmas ("England 1883") Salad Plate

$5.99
replacementsltd

Johnson Brothers Merry Christmas ("A Genuine Hand Engraving") Square Salad Plate

$19.99
replacementsltd

Homer Laughlin Fiesta Christmas Lights Luncheon Plate

$35.99
($39.99 save 10%)
replacementsltd

Johnson Brothers Friendly Village, The (Christmas) Square Accent Salad Plate

$39.99
replacementsltd

FIESTA Plates - Blue Christmas Tree Appetizer Plate

$14.99
($22.99 save 35%)
zulily

Gibson Designs Poinsettia Holly Berry Soup/Cereal Bowl

$8.99
replacementsltd

Fitz And Floyd Holly Jolly Snowman Snack Plate

$19.99
($40.00 save 50%)
macys
Advertisement

Cuthbertson Christmas Tree (Narrow Green Band, White) 9" Round Vegetable Bowl

$19.99
($31.99 save 38%)
replacementsltd

CaiZhi Soup Rice Dessert Bowls Set Of 6, 23 Ounce Porcelain Bowls For Ice Cream/Tapas/Cereal Bowls, Blue w/ Snowflake Dots in Blue/Red | Wayfair

$101.99
wayfair

Caspari Poinsettia Painting Square Paper Salad/Dessert Plates, Pearl, 8 Count

$8.41
amazon

Cuthbertson Christmas Tree (Narrow Green Band) Service Plate (Charger)

$31.99
($37.99 save 16%)
replacementsltd

Snowflake Swirls Dessert Plates

$12.99
target

Caspari Entertaining 8-Pack Square Salad/Dessert Plates, Wild Christmas, Ivory

$6.55
amazon

Entertaining with Caspari Jeweled Snowflakes Paper Dinner Plates, 16-Count

$12.32
amazon

Barfly Holiday Snowflakes Cocktail Shaker Set with Santa Spoon

$44.95
amazon

C.R. Gibson 8" Red & White Striped Holly Jolly Christmas Paper Plates, 8ct. | Michaels®

$21.99
michaelsstores

Creative Converting Perfect Poinsettia 9" Paper Plates 24 Count

$17.10
walmartusa

Creative Converting Elegant Poinsettia Banquet Plates, 12", Multi-color

$8.00
amazon

Celebrate the Home Christmas Tree Cutlery Holder, Blue

$16.74
amazon
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com