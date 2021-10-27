Christmas Garlands

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
There’s plenty of entertainment here to be thankful for.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Christmas
Garlands
Christmas Garlands
Share
Christmas Garlands
Glittery Bristle Artificial 6' Pre-Lit Garland with 50 Warm Clear/White Lights
featured
Glittery Bristle Artificial 6' Pre-Lit Garland with 50 Warm Clear/White Lights
$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Best Selling Home Decor Indoor Pre-lit Battery-operated 9-ft Spruce Garland with White LED Lights in Green | 307400
featured
Best Selling Home Decor Indoor Pre-lit Battery-operated 9-ft Spruce Garland with White LED Lights in Green | 307400
$15.40
lowes
Classic Christmas Garland Garland by 1-800 Flowers
featured
Classic Christmas Garland Garland by 1-800 Flowers
$67.99
($79.99
save 15%)
1800flowers
North Carolina Pine Garland By Ashland® | Michaels®
North Carolina Pine Garland By Ashland® | Michaels®
$19.99
michaelsstores
6Ft Snowy Spruce Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
6Ft Snowy Spruce Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
$19.99
michaelsstores
6Ft Flocked Dusty Miller Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
6Ft Flocked Dusty Miller Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
$19.99
michaelsstores
National Tree Company 9 ft. Frosted Pine Berry Garland with Clear Lights
National Tree Company 9 ft. Frosted Pine Berry Garland with Clear Lights
$51.53
($83.99
save 39%)
walmartusa
BANBERRY DESIGNS Winter Christmas Garland - Pinecones, Cotton, Pine, Snowflakes, Red Berries - Rustic Farmhouse Christmas Home Décor - 45 Inches Long
BANBERRY DESIGNS Winter Christmas Garland - Pinecones, Cotton, Pine, Snowflakes, Red Berries - Rustic Farmhouse Christmas Home Décor - 45 Inches Long
$24.00
newegg
Set of 4 Red and Gold Christmas Ribbon Garlands 6.25'
Set of 4 Red and Gold Christmas Ribbon Garlands 6.25'
$62.49
walmart
Costway 9ft Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Garland w/ Berries Poinsettia - White - See Details
Costway 9ft Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Garland w/ Berries Poinsettia - White - See Details
$52.99
overstock
Costway 9ft Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Garland W/ Berries Poinsettia Flowers Timer
Costway 9ft Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Garland W/ Berries Poinsettia Flowers Timer
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Club Pack of 12 Red and White Floral Artificial Christmas Garlands - Unlit
Club Pack of 12 Red and White Floral Artificial Christmas Garlands - Unlit
$68.74
walmart
Advertisement
Brookstone Open Box: Crestwood Spruce 9' Garland w/ Lights in Green
Brookstone Open Box: Crestwood Spruce 9' Garland w/ Lights in Green
$19.99
($34.99
save 43%)
brookstone
4" x 64" Green and Red Elegant Christmas Pinecone Garland - Unlit
4" x 64" Green and Red Elegant Christmas Pinecone Garland - Unlit
$99.99
walmart
Glitzhome Metal Christmas Kitty Garland
Glitzhome Metal Christmas Kitty Garland
$27.99
($56.00
save 50%)
macys
Glitzhome® 9Ft Pre-Lit Pinecone Christmas Garland, 2ct. in Green | Michaels®
Glitzhome® 9Ft Pre-Lit Pinecone Christmas Garland, 2ct. in Green | Michaels®
$96.74
($193.49
save 50%)
michaelsstores
GE Indoor or Outdoor Pre-lit Electrical Outlet 25-ft Pine Garland with Color Changing LED Lights in Green | 84520LO
GE Indoor or Outdoor Pre-lit Electrical Outlet 25-ft Pine Garland with Color Changing LED Lights in Green | 84520LO
$24.98
lowes
9 ft Pre-lit Snow Flocked Tips Christmas Garland with Red Berries 50 Lights
9 ft Pre-lit Snow Flocked Tips Christmas Garland with Red Berries 50 Lights
$81.00
newegg
9' Pine Garland
9' Pine Garland
$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Andover Mills™ 72" Pine Garland in Green, Size 72.0 H x 5.5 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair BF0575DBBB0D4131902E1D3A6CBBB4A9
Andover Mills™ 72" Pine Garland in Green, Size 72.0 H x 5.5 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair BF0575DBBB0D4131902E1D3A6CBBB4A9
$29.99
wayfair
Holiday Time 9-Foot Christmas Garland with Ribbon, Red & White
Holiday Time 9-Foot Christmas Garland with Ribbon, Red & White
$34.98
walmartusa
Kurt S. Adler Silver 30-Light Battery-Operated Silver and Iridescent Tinsel Garland with Multi-Color LED Lights
Kurt S. Adler Silver 30-Light Battery-Operated Silver and Iridescent Tinsel Garland with Multi-Color LED Lights
$74.17
($148.35
save 50%)
belk
9' x 14" Pre-Lit Curled Sprigs Artificial Christmas Garland - Clear Lights - Green
9' x 14" Pre-Lit Curled Sprigs Artificial Christmas Garland - Clear Lights - Green
$125.49
overstock
Washington Frasier Fir Artificial Christmas Garland
Washington Frasier Fir Artificial Christmas Garland
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Napco 6' x 5" Unlit Long Needle Pine and Rope Christmas Garland
Napco 6' x 5" Unlit Long Needle Pine and Rope Christmas Garland
$18.99
walmart
Northlight 9' Mixed 2-Tone Pine Artificial Christmas Garland - Unlit - Green
Northlight 9' Mixed 2-Tone Pine Artificial Christmas Garland - Unlit - Green
$34.99
($70.00
save 50%)
macy's
66' Small Metallic Silver Beaded Christmas Garland
66' Small Metallic Silver Beaded Christmas Garland
$11.19
walmartusa
National Tree Co. Juniper Mix Pine Indoor Outdoor Christmas Garland, One Size , Green
National Tree Co. Juniper Mix Pine Indoor Outdoor Christmas Garland, One Size , Green
$176.99
($295.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
7.25" Snowflakes Patterned Banister Protecting Christmas Garland Ties, 3ct. By Northlight | Michaels®
7.25" Snowflakes Patterned Banister Protecting Christmas Garland Ties, 3ct. By Northlight | Michaels®
$54.99
($108.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
National Tree Company Eastwood Spruce Pre-Lit Garland With Mixed Cones Clear
National Tree Company Eastwood Spruce Pre-Lit Garland With Mixed Cones Clear
$69.99
buybuybaby
9' x 10" Pre-lit Norwood Fir Artificial Christmas Garland with 50 Concave Multi 4-Color LED Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
9' x 10" Pre-lit Norwood Fir Artificial Christmas Garland with 50 Concave Multi 4-Color LED Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$49.75
($98.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
6Ft Autumn Pine Nut Garland with Pincecones By National Tree Company | Michaels®
6Ft Autumn Pine Nut Garland with Pincecones By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$68.24
($136.49
save 50%)
michaelsstores
15' X 6" White Pearl Beaded Christmas Garland - Unlit
15' X 6" White Pearl Beaded Christmas Garland - Unlit
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nearly Natural 6’ Magnolia, Pine and Berries Artificial Garland, White
Nearly Natural 6’ Magnolia, Pine and Berries Artificial Garland, White
$54.58
($74.99
save 27%)
amazon
Northlight Indoor Pre-lit Battery-operated 6-ft Pine Garland with White LED Lights in Black | 31742030
Northlight Indoor Pre-lit Battery-operated 6-ft Pine Garland with White LED Lights in Black | 31742030
$105.84
lowes
Holiday Handicraft Galvanized Garland, Home Decor, Decorative Accessories, Christmas, 1 Piece
Holiday Handicraft Galvanized Garland, Home Decor, Decorative Accessories, Christmas, 1 Piece
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
National Tree Company 5' Berry And Pine Cone Garland Green
National Tree Company 5' Berry And Pine Cone Garland Green
$47.99
buybuybaby
9Ft Pre-lit Feel Real® Wintry Berry Collection Artificial Christmas Garlands W/ Big Pine Cones, Red Berries, Snowy Bristle W/ 70 Clear Lights By
9Ft Pre-lit Feel Real® Wintry Berry Collection Artificial Christmas Garlands W/ Big Pine Cones, Red Berries, Snowy Bristle W/ 70 Clear Lights By
$69.17
($138.34
save 50%)
michaelsstores
8' x 2.5" Clear Iridescent Icicle Shaped Beaded Christmas Garland
8' x 2.5" Clear Iridescent Icicle Shaped Beaded Christmas Garland
$8.99
walmartusa
National Tree Company Outdoor Electrical Outlet 9-ft Fir Garland in Green | TF-9A-1
National Tree Company Outdoor Electrical Outlet 9-ft Fir Garland in Green | TF-9A-1
$31.99
lowes
Noble House Decorated Pine Prelit Garland, 10" (Assorted Colors)
Noble House Decorated Pine Prelit Garland, 10" (Assorted Colors)
$39.99
($48.20
save 17%)
walmartusa
National Tree Company Garlands - Wintry Pine Collection Mailbox Swag
National Tree Company Garlands - Wintry Pine Collection Mailbox Swag
$35.27
($39.00
save 10%)
zulily
Joiedomi 9 ft. Tall Green Plastic Prelit Christmas Garland with 50 LED Lights, Bristle, Pine Cones and Red Berries
Joiedomi 9 ft. Tall Green Plastic Prelit Christmas Garland with 50 LED Lights, Bristle, Pine Cones and Red Berries
$51.49
overstock
9' Bow and Pinecone Christmas Garland with 35 Clear LED Lights
9' Bow and Pinecone Christmas Garland with 35 Clear LED Lights
$38.99
overstock
9' x 12" Pre-lit Snowy Bristle Pine Artificial Christmas Garland with 70 Clear Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
9' x 12" Pre-lit Snowy Bristle Pine Artificial Christmas Garland with 70 Clear Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$56.92
($119.99
save 53%)
michaelsstores
6' Colorado Fir Artificial Christmas Garland with Lights - Green - 72
6' Colorado Fir Artificial Christmas Garland with Lights - Green - 72
$49.99
overstock
National Tree Company Outdoor Pre-lit Electrical Outlet 9-ft Fir Garland with White Incandescent Lights in Green | NF-9ALO-1
National Tree Company Outdoor Pre-lit Electrical Outlet 9-ft Fir Garland with White Incandescent Lights in Green | NF-9ALO-1
$33.99
lowes
National Tree Company Garlands GREEN - 9' Clear Light Norwood Fir Garland
National Tree Company Garlands GREEN - 9' Clear Light Norwood Fir Garland
$24.99
($39.99
save 38%)
zulily
Advertisement
Silver Bells and Mixed Greenery Pine Garland
Silver Bells and Mixed Greenery Pine Garland
$109.99
kirkland'shome
9' Pre-Lit Designer Garland
9' Pre-Lit Designer Garland
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
9' Glittery Bristle Pre-Lit Garland with 50 Clear/White Lights
9' Glittery Bristle Pre-Lit Garland with 50 Clear/White Lights
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fully Flocked Pinecone Christmas Garland, 72 in.
Fully Flocked Pinecone Christmas Garland, 72 in.
$84.99
kirkland'shome
Glitzhome 9' Led Pinecone Christmas Garland In Green
Glitzhome 9' Led Pinecone Christmas Garland In Green
$56.99
buybuybaby
Black Chunky Wood Bead Christmas Garland
Black Chunky Wood Bead Christmas Garland
$16.99
kirkland'shome
Holiday Living Outdoor Pre-lit Battery-operated 9-ft Pine Garland with Color Changing LED Lights in Green | GT90M4G66L00
Holiday Living Outdoor Pre-lit Battery-operated 9-ft Pine Garland with Color Changing LED Lights in Green | GT90M4G66L00
$22.98
lowes
4.5Ft Shimmering Green Lighted Peace Garland By Impact | Michaels®
4.5Ft Shimmering Green Lighted Peace Garland By Impact | Michaels®
$27.49
($54.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
5Ft Magnolia Berry Pine Artificial Garland By Nearly Natural in Red | Michaels®
5Ft Magnolia Berry Pine Artificial Garland By Nearly Natural in Red | Michaels®
$81.99
michaelsstores
9' Garwood Spruce Garland with 12 Mixed Cones & 300 Warm White LED Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
9' Garwood Spruce Garland with 12 Mixed Cones & 300 Warm White LED Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$191.94
($380.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
National Tree Co. Classical Collection Feel Real Indoor Outdoor Christmas Garland, One Size , Green
National Tree Co. Classical Collection Feel Real Indoor Outdoor Christmas Garland, One Size , Green
$143.99
($240.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
9' x 10" Pre-lit Feel Real® Avalon Spruce Artificial Christmas Garland with 50 Clear Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
9' x 10" Pre-lit Feel Real® Avalon Spruce Artificial Christmas Garland with 50 Clear Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$56.49
($112.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Load More
Christmas Garlands
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.