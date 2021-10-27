Christmas Decorative Accents

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
Christmas
Decorative Accents
Christmas Decorative Accents
Share
Christmas Decorative Accents
Wall Plaque Wall Décor
featured
Wall Plaque Wall Décor
$36.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Amanti Art Modern Farmhouse II Christmas Dark Floral Vase Framed Canvas Wall Art, Grey, 20X16
featured
Amanti Art Modern Farmhouse II Christmas Dark Floral Vase Framed Canvas Wall Art, Grey, 20X16
$75.59
($83.99
save 10%)
kohl's
Breeze Decor Holly Jolly Christmas Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair
featured
Breeze Decor Holly Jolly Christmas Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair
$54.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Joy and Love Christmas House Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Joy and Love Christmas House Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
$45.98
homedepot
5.25" Distressed White Truck and Christmas Tree Planter Container
5.25" Distressed White Truck and Christmas Tree Planter Container
$31.99
walmart
Christmas Shop Silver Santa Figure
Christmas Shop Silver Santa Figure
$29.20
walmart
Your Life Style Dec Pillow, Christmas Lodge (Deer) - American Heritage Textiles Y20161
Your Life Style Dec Pillow, Christmas Lodge (Deer) - American Heritage Textiles Y20161
$36.00
totallyfurniture
8" Plush Snowman in Black Witch's Hat and Scarf Christmas Figure
8" Plush Snowman in Black Witch's Hat and Scarf Christmas Figure
$48.11
overstock
Callowaymills 1-in Merry Christmas Mat with (Unlit) | 101941729
Callowaymills 1-in Merry Christmas Mat with (Unlit) | 101941729
$13.80
lowes
Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114175-IP-BO-DS02-US Let it Snow Happy Snowman Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.
Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114175-IP-BO-DS02-US Let it Snow Happy Snowman Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.
$21.95
walmart
Breeze Decor Christmas Gingerbread House Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Blue/Brown/Red, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
Breeze Decor Christmas Gingerbread House Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Blue/Brown/Red, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
$54.99
wayfair
Cieken 4PC Christmas Letter pattern Sofa Bed Home Decor Pillow Case Cushion Cover
Cieken 4PC Christmas Letter pattern Sofa Bed Home Decor Pillow Case Cushion Cover
$18.25
walmart
Advertisement
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Merry Christmas Tree House Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Merry Christmas Tree House Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
$45.98
homedepot
Wenham Holly Christmas Embroidered Pillow
Wenham Holly Christmas Embroidered Pillow
$29.68
walmart
Breeze Decor Owl Xmas Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Flag Set in Gray/Green, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Owl Xmas Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Flag Set in Gray/Green, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$35.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor BD-XM-GS-114199-IP-BO-D-US18-WA 13 x 18.5 in. Season Sweet Kisses Winter Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
Breeze Decor BD-XM-GS-114199-IP-BO-D-US18-WA 13 x 18.5 in. Season Sweet Kisses Winter Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
$16.36
walmart
Breeze Decor 13 in. x 18.5 in. Celebrate the Season Snowman Christmas Garden Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
Breeze Decor 13 in. x 18.5 in. Celebrate the Season Snowman Christmas Garden Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
$24.98
homedepot
Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114169-IP-BO-DS02-US Christmas Blessings Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.
Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114169-IP-BO-DS02-US Christmas Blessings Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.
$21.95
walmart
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Christmas Coco House Flag Double-Sided Wintertime Decorative Vertical Flags
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Christmas Coco House Flag Double-Sided Wintertime Decorative Vertical Flags
$45.99
homedepot
ARHOME Red Christmas Cheerful Santa Claus The Happy Deer Snow Celebrate Degraded Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2
ARHOME Red Christmas Cheerful Santa Claus The Happy Deer Snow Celebrate Degraded Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2
$29.99
walmart
Mouse Pad The Nightmare Before Christmas Anti Slip Rubber Round Mousepads Desktop Notebook Mouse Mat for Working and Gaming
Mouse Pad The Nightmare Before Christmas Anti Slip Rubber Round Mousepads Desktop Notebook Mouse Mat for Working and Gaming
$20.03
newegg
Betsy Drake Interiors Santa & Christmas Tree Non-Slip Indoor Door Mat Synthetics in Green/Red, Size 30.0 W x 50.0 D in | Wayfair DM910G
Betsy Drake Interiors Santa & Christmas Tree Non-Slip Indoor Door Mat Synthetics in Green/Red, Size 30.0 W x 50.0 D in | Wayfair DM910G
$62.99
wayfair
Callowaymills 1-in Merry Christmas Mat with (Unlit) | 121411729
Callowaymills 1-in Merry Christmas Mat with (Unlit) | 121411729
$16.17
lowes
6 Pieces Christmas Stocking Holders Fireplace Hooks Hanger Metal Hook Hanger Safety Hand Grip Stocking Grips for Christmas Tree, Fireplace, Christmas Party Holiday Decor
6 Pieces Christmas Stocking Holders Fireplace Hooks Hanger Metal Hook Hanger Safety Hand Grip Stocking Grips for Christmas Tree, Fireplace, Christmas Party Holiday Decor
$12.99
walmart
Advertisement
CMFUN Reindeer Watercolor Funny Deer Santa Claus Year Christmas Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2
CMFUN Reindeer Watercolor Funny Deer Santa Claus Year Christmas Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2
$29.99
walmart
Buytra Christmas Elk Key Ring Decoration Christmas Decor Delicate Hair Ball Key Buckle
Buytra Christmas Elk Key Ring Decoration Christmas Decor Delicate Hair Ball Key Buckle
$8.36
walmart
Christmas Central 46.5 White & Red Snowman with Penguin Decor
Christmas Central 46.5 White & Red Snowman with Penguin Decor
$1,074.13
qvc
ARHOME Collection of Christmas Santa Claus Funny Cartoon Characters Different Emotions Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2
ARHOME Collection of Christmas Santa Claus Funny Cartoon Characters Different Emotions Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2
$29.99
walmart
Breeze Decor Santa Helper Merry Christmas 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Black/Brown/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Santa Helper Merry Christmas 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Black/Brown/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair
$35.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Reindeer Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Orange, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Reindeer Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Orange, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair
$49.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Merry Christmas to You 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Gray, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Merry Christmas to You 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Gray, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair
$35.99
wayfair
Christmas Faceless Doll Knitted Old Man Pendant Decor
Christmas Faceless Doll Knitted Old Man Pendant Decor
$18.53
walmart
CMFUN Vintage Pink Red and Silver Christmas Snow on Watercolor File Snowflakes Stars Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2
CMFUN Vintage Pink Red and Silver Christmas Snow on Watercolor File Snowflakes Stars Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2
$29.99
walmart
Breeze Decor Santa Portrait Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Gray/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 1.0 D in
Breeze Decor Santa Portrait Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Gray/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 1.0 D in
$33.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor BD-XM-GS-114004-IP-BO-D-US15-BD 13 x 18.5 in. Owl Xmas Winter Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
Breeze Decor BD-XM-GS-114004-IP-BO-D-US15-BD 13 x 18.5 in. Owl Xmas Winter Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
$41.72
walmart
Christmas Bells Large Pillow 18x18
Christmas Bells Large Pillow 18x18
$46.49
overstock
Advertisement
Breeze Decor Christmas Wishes Words 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Gray, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Christmas Wishes Words 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Gray, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$43.99
wayfair
Merry Christmas in Gold Letters Lumbar 20x12-inch Pillow Cover Only
Merry Christmas in Gold Letters Lumbar 20x12-inch Pillow Cover Only
$49.49
overstock
Breeze Decor Candy Cane Christmas Winter Impressions 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Flag Set in Green, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Candy Cane Christmas Winter Impressions 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Flag Set in Green, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
$35.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114145-IP-BO-DS02-US Chalkboard Merry Christmas Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.
Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114145-IP-BO-DS02-US Chalkboard Merry Christmas Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.
$29.90
walmart
Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114176-IP-BO-DS02-US Build a Snowman Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.
Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114176-IP-BO-DS02-US Build a Snowman Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.
$11.64
walmart
Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114154-IP-BO-DS02-US Sealed with a Kiss Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.
Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114154-IP-BO-DS02-US Sealed with a Kiss Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.
$29.90
walmart
Breeze Decor Cheer to Reindeer Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Brown/Red, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Cheer to Reindeer Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Brown/Red, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair
$49.99
wayfair
BPBOP Xmas Merry Christmas Holiday Pattern Christmas Decoration Green Leaf Pillow Case Cushion Cover Case Throw Pillow Case 20x30 inches
BPBOP Xmas Merry Christmas Holiday Pattern Christmas Decoration Green Leaf Pillow Case Cushion Cover Case Throw Pillow Case 20x30 inches
$16.99
walmart
Callowaymills 0.6-in Merry Christmas Mat with (Unlit) in Red | 105901729
Callowaymills 0.6-in Merry Christmas Mat with (Unlit) in Red | 105901729
$19.99
lowes
Christmas Chickadees Extra Large Zippered Pillow 20x24
Christmas Chickadees Extra Large Zippered Pillow 20x24
$45.98
overstock
Breeze Decor Seasons Greetings Poinsettia Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Red, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
Breeze Decor Seasons Greetings Poinsettia Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Red, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
$49.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor BD-WT-G-114172-IP-BO-DS02-US 13 x 18.5 in. Seasonal Winter Wonderland Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - Christmas Noel Winter
Breeze Decor BD-WT-G-114172-IP-BO-DS02-US 13 x 18.5 in. Seasonal Winter Wonderland Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - Christmas Noel Winter
$15.85
walmart
Advertisement
Mouse Pad Stag Deer Head Vintage Hdrawn Christmas Decor Gaming Mouse Pad Rectangle NonSlip Rubber Mousepad for Computers Laptop 79x95 Inches
Mouse Pad Stag Deer Head Vintage Hdrawn Christmas Decor Gaming Mouse Pad Rectangle NonSlip Rubber Mousepad for Computers Laptop 79x95 Inches
$7.99
newegg
Breeze Decor Christmas Cardinals Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Gray, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Christmas Cardinals Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Gray, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair
$49.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Joy Snow Woman Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Brown/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Joy Snow Woman Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Brown/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
$35.99
wayfair
Anx ORA Pillow Cases Red - Red & White 'Merry Christmas' Bow Throw Pillow Cover - Set of Two
Anx ORA Pillow Cases Red - Red & White 'Merry Christmas' Bow Throw Pillow Cover - Set of Two
$1.00
($14.99
save 93%)
zulily
ankishi Christmas Santa Gnome Plush Holiday Christmas Elf Scandinavian Tomte Nordic Elf Dwarf for Christmas Gift Home Decor
ankishi Christmas Santa Gnome Plush Holiday Christmas Elf Scandinavian Tomte Nordic Elf Dwarf for Christmas Gift Home Decor
$12.72
walmart
24PCS Artificial Mini Christmas Trees Bottle Brush Mini Sisal Trees with Wood Base for Christmas Table Top Decor
24PCS Artificial Mini Christmas Trees Bottle Brush Mini Sisal Trees with Wood Base for Christmas Table Top Decor
$13.15
walmart
Annalee 9" Christmas Candy Santa Figurine - Red, White, Green
Annalee 9" Christmas Candy Santa Figurine - Red, White, Green
$26.99
($37.00
save 27%)
macy's
Christmas Santa Claus Tomte Long Hat Gnome Plush Doll Handmade Home Decor
Christmas Santa Claus Tomte Long Hat Gnome Plush Doll Handmade Home Decor
$11.88
walmart
BH Home Collectibles and Figurines red - Red & Gray Christmas Gnome Figurine
BH Home Collectibles and Figurines red - Red & Gray Christmas Gnome Figurine
$1.00
($17.99
save 94%)
zulily
ARHOME Cowboy Snowman in The Western Style Hat Christmas Man Snow Bandoleer Branches Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2
ARHOME Cowboy Snowman in The Western Style Hat Christmas Man Snow Bandoleer Branches Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2
$29.99
walmart
Breeze Decor BD-XM-H-114156-IP-BO-DS02-US My Bear Hands Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical House Flag - 28 x 40 in.
Breeze Decor BD-XM-H-114156-IP-BO-DS02-US My Bear Hands Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical House Flag - 28 x 40 in.
$36.95
walmart
Christmas Decoration Rudolph Forest Old Man Stand Action Figure Face-Less Standing Ornamental Action Figure
Christmas Decoration Rudolph Forest Old Man Stand Action Figure Face-Less Standing Ornamental Action Figure
$9.94
walmart
Load More
Christmas Decorative Accents
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.