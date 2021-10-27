Christmas Decorative Accents

featured

Wall Plaque Wall Décor

$36.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Amanti Art Modern Farmhouse II Christmas Dark Floral Vase Framed Canvas Wall Art, Grey, 20X16

$75.59
($83.99 save 10%)
kohl's
featured

Breeze Decor Holly Jolly Christmas Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair

$54.99
wayfair

Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Joy and Love Christmas House Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags

$45.98
homedepot

5.25" Distressed White Truck and Christmas Tree Planter Container

$31.99
walmart

Christmas Shop Silver Santa Figure

$29.20
walmart

Your Life Style Dec Pillow, Christmas Lodge (Deer) - American Heritage Textiles Y20161

$36.00
totallyfurniture

8" Plush Snowman in Black Witch's Hat and Scarf Christmas Figure

$48.11
overstock

Callowaymills 1-in Merry Christmas Mat with (Unlit) | 101941729

$13.80
lowes

Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114175-IP-BO-DS02-US Let it Snow Happy Snowman Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.

$21.95
walmart

Breeze Decor Christmas Gingerbread House Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Blue/Brown/Red, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in

$54.99
wayfair

Cieken 4PC Christmas Letter pattern Sofa Bed Home Decor Pillow Case Cushion Cover

$18.25
walmart
Advertisement

Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Merry Christmas Tree House Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags

$45.98
homedepot

Wenham Holly Christmas Embroidered Pillow

$29.68
walmart

Breeze Decor Owl Xmas Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Flag Set in Gray/Green, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair

$35.99
wayfair

Breeze Decor BD-XM-GS-114199-IP-BO-D-US18-WA 13 x 18.5 in. Season Sweet Kisses Winter Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole

$16.36
walmart

Breeze Decor 13 in. x 18.5 in. Celebrate the Season Snowman Christmas Garden Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags

$24.98
homedepot

Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114169-IP-BO-DS02-US Christmas Blessings Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.

$21.95
walmart

Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Christmas Coco House Flag Double-Sided Wintertime Decorative Vertical Flags

$45.99
homedepot

ARHOME Red Christmas Cheerful Santa Claus The Happy Deer Snow Celebrate Degraded Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2

$29.99
walmart

Mouse Pad The Nightmare Before Christmas Anti Slip Rubber Round Mousepads Desktop Notebook Mouse Mat for Working and Gaming

$20.03
newegg

Betsy Drake Interiors Santa & Christmas Tree Non-Slip Indoor Door Mat Synthetics in Green/Red, Size 30.0 W x 50.0 D in | Wayfair DM910G

$62.99
wayfair

Callowaymills 1-in Merry Christmas Mat with (Unlit) | 121411729

$16.17
lowes

6 Pieces Christmas Stocking Holders Fireplace Hooks Hanger Metal Hook Hanger Safety Hand Grip Stocking Grips for Christmas Tree, Fireplace, Christmas Party Holiday Decor

$12.99
walmart
Advertisement

CMFUN Reindeer Watercolor Funny Deer Santa Claus Year Christmas Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2

$29.99
walmart

Buytra Christmas Elk Key Ring Decoration Christmas Decor Delicate Hair Ball Key Buckle

$8.36
walmart

Christmas Central 46.5 White & Red Snowman with Penguin Decor

$1,074.13
qvc

ARHOME Collection of Christmas Santa Claus Funny Cartoon Characters Different Emotions Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2

$29.99
walmart

Breeze Decor Santa Helper Merry Christmas 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Black/Brown/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair

$35.99
wayfair

Breeze Decor Reindeer Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Orange, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair

$49.99
wayfair

Breeze Decor Merry Christmas to You 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Gray, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair

$35.99
wayfair

Christmas Faceless Doll Knitted Old Man Pendant Decor

$18.53
walmart

CMFUN Vintage Pink Red and Silver Christmas Snow on Watercolor File Snowflakes Stars Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2

$29.99
walmart

Breeze Decor Santa Portrait Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Gray/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 1.0 D in

$33.99
wayfair

Breeze Decor BD-XM-GS-114004-IP-BO-D-US15-BD 13 x 18.5 in. Owl Xmas Winter Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole

$41.72
walmart

Christmas Bells Large Pillow 18x18

$46.49
overstock
Advertisement

Breeze Decor Christmas Wishes Words 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Gray, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair

$43.99
wayfair

Merry Christmas in Gold Letters Lumbar 20x12-inch Pillow Cover Only

$49.49
overstock

Breeze Decor Candy Cane Christmas Winter Impressions 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Flag Set in Green, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair

$35.99
wayfair

Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114145-IP-BO-DS02-US Chalkboard Merry Christmas Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.

$29.90
walmart

Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114176-IP-BO-DS02-US Build a Snowman Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.

$11.64
walmart

Breeze Decor BD-XM-G-114154-IP-BO-DS02-US Sealed with a Kiss Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - 13 x 18.5 in.

$29.90
walmart

Breeze Decor Cheer to Reindeer Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Brown/Red, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair

$49.99
wayfair

BPBOP Xmas Merry Christmas Holiday Pattern Christmas Decoration Green Leaf Pillow Case Cushion Cover Case Throw Pillow Case 20x30 inches

$16.99
walmart

Callowaymills 0.6-in Merry Christmas Mat with (Unlit) in Red | 105901729

$19.99
lowes

Christmas Chickadees Extra Large Zippered Pillow 20x24

$45.98
overstock

Breeze Decor Seasons Greetings Poinsettia Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Red, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in

$49.99
wayfair

Breeze Decor BD-WT-G-114172-IP-BO-DS02-US 13 x 18.5 in. Seasonal Winter Wonderland Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - Christmas Noel Winter

$15.85
walmart
Advertisement

Mouse Pad Stag Deer Head Vintage Hdrawn Christmas Decor Gaming Mouse Pad Rectangle NonSlip Rubber Mousepad for Computers Laptop 79x95 Inches

$7.99
newegg

Breeze Decor Christmas Cardinals Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Gray, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair

$49.99
wayfair

Breeze Decor Joy Snow Woman Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Brown/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair

$35.99
wayfair

Anx ORA Pillow Cases Red - Red & White 'Merry Christmas' Bow Throw Pillow Cover - Set of Two

$1.00
($14.99 save 93%)
zulily

ankishi Christmas Santa Gnome Plush Holiday Christmas Elf Scandinavian Tomte Nordic Elf Dwarf for Christmas Gift Home Decor

$12.72
walmart

24PCS Artificial Mini Christmas Trees Bottle Brush Mini Sisal Trees with Wood Base for Christmas Table Top Decor

$13.15
walmart

Annalee 9" Christmas Candy Santa Figurine - Red, White, Green

$26.99
($37.00 save 27%)
macy's

Christmas Santa Claus Tomte Long Hat Gnome Plush Doll Handmade Home Decor

$11.88
walmart

BH Home Collectibles and Figurines red - Red & Gray Christmas Gnome Figurine

$1.00
($17.99 save 94%)
zulily

ARHOME Cowboy Snowman in The Western Style Hat Christmas Man Snow Bandoleer Branches Pillow Case Pillow Cover 18x18 inch Set of 2

$29.99
walmart

Breeze Decor BD-XM-H-114156-IP-BO-DS02-US My Bear Hands Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical House Flag - 28 x 40 in.

$36.95
walmart

Christmas Decoration Rudolph Forest Old Man Stand Action Figure Face-Less Standing Ornamental Action Figure

$9.94
walmart
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com