Christmas Candles & Holders

featured

27" Artificial Green Pine And Dark Twig Candle Holder Christmas Centerpiece

$79.74
overstock
featured

Aunt Sadies Couple w/ Tree Famous Pine Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in Gray/Green, Size 4.0 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair TREE010

$17.99
wayfair
featured

Aunt Sadies Famous Pine Balsam Scented Designer Candle Paraffin in Green, Size 4.0 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair

$16.99
wayfair

Crystal Candles: Scented Soy Candle In Hand Engraved Red Crystal Cup ~ Christmas Tree Scent. - Default Title

$93.99
wayfairnorthamerica

AMARA Christmas - Berry Tealight Holder

$35.00
amaraus

Amanda de Montal Jean Paul Hevin x Amanda De MontalChoco Art Magnac 4-Wick Scented Candle

$314.00
saksfifthavenue

Christmas Tree Scented Candle

$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica

SMELL OF CHRISTMAS Aromatique Metallic Glass 6 oz Scented Jar Candle

$38.52
walmart

Cinnamon Spruce Soy Candle - Christmas, Holiday Scented Candle

$16.00
amazon

Northlight Seasonal Pine Cone Christmas Votive Holder Glass/Plastic in Brown, Size 3.25 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 32625566

$42.99
wayfair

Millwood Pines Luxury Seaside Scented Designer Candle Soy in Brown/Green, Size 3.0 H x 9.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 49ED6600E9CD400680BA4555091E0A4E

$34.99
wayfair

Manly Indulgence Black Pine & Oak Moss Scented Jar Candle, Medium, Grey

$18.51
amazon
Advertisement

Pine Cone Christmas Votive Holder

$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Jo Malone London(TM) Pine & Eucalyptus Scented Home Candle at Nordstrom

$74.00
nordstrom

Christmas Candle Holder Glitter Mosaic Stained Glass Votive

$32.79
amazon

Spicy Chestnuts and Musk 4oz Christmas Candle

$19.99
amazon

10.75" Decorative White Tealight Snowman With Star Cut-Outs Christmas Candle Holder

$33.68
walmartusa

20" Dark Green and Burgundy Candle and Pine Cone Christmas Stocking with Red Velveteen Cuff

$23.49
overstock

10.75" Decorative White Tealight Snowman With Star Cut-Outs Christmas Candle Holder

$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Millwood Pines Luxury Seaside Scented Designer Candle Soy in Brown/Green, Size 3.0 H x 20.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair A1963DFD47B248F9BFAB2B3E04F8A137

$51.99
wayfair

4 Wood Christmas Candle Holders Wood Blocks - Home Decor Tealight Rustic Candle Stick Holder Letters Engraved - Advent Candle Holder Christmas Noel decor

$34.49
amazon

JenSan Bayberry 2-Wick Christmas Holiday Pillar Candle in Tumbler Jar – Large 28oz - Handmade – Decorative – Strong Scent

$39.00
amazon

Root Candles Traveler Tin Scented Beeswax Blend Candle, 4-Ounce, Holly & Ivy

$11.14
amazon

Carved candle Set in blue and silver colors - gift for him and her for Christmas, Easter, Mother's Day

$35.00
amazon
Advertisement

Carved Candles Rainbow 5.5''- Christmas Hand Carved Rainbow Candles-Advent Fireplace Candle for Home Interior-Oscar Candles

$37.95
amazon

Carved Candles Handmade-Beautiful Christmas Gift Candle 10-Oscar Candles

$26.95
amazon

Millwood Pines Luxury Verdant Scented Designer Candle Soy in Brown/Green, Size 3.0 H x 20.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair E431613357994D4F9A71250C70078A0F

$51.99
wayfair

Lenox Snowman Christmas Collection Snowman Votive Candleholder

$13.99
($19.99 save 30%)
replacementsltd

14in. Christmas Poinsettia, Berry and Pinecone Metal Candle Holder Christmas Artificial Table Arrangement

$49.05
amazon

Northlight Seasonal 4.75 Ceramic Christmas Star Gnome Tealight Candle Holder Ceramic in Red, Size 4.75 H x 3.75 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair

$49.99
wayfair

Northlight Seasonal Christmas Morning Ceramic Votive Ceramic in Red/White, Size 19.25 H x 12.25 W x 9.75 D in | Wayfair 32258178

$116.99
wayfair

Christmas Tree 4oz Vegan Soy Candle

$19.99
amazon

Paddywax 10 oz Holiday Holly Berries Soy Blend Candle | Michaels®

$4.99
($9.99 save 50%)
michaelsstores

14" Christmas Poinsettia, Berry and Pinecone Metal Candle Arrangement - 14

$46.99
overstock

7.25 Red Ceramic Santa Christmas Gnome Tealight Candle Holder

$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Wall Sconce Candle Holder Classic Retro Anti-Rust Metal Wall Art Decorations For Home, Holiday, Halloween, Christmas, Living Room, Dining Room, Bathro

$142.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Beige Brown Pillar carved candle handmade unique gift idea for her and him - Christmas, Easter, Mother's day candle Decor

$42.00
amazon

Mercer41 Crackling Pine Scented Pillar Candle Paraffin in Green, Size 10.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 02B50004BCDD44638B20AFAC6C1F9E38

$73.99
wayfair

Mikasa Celebrations Rejoice 3 Candle Snowman Tealight Holder

$25.02
qvc

Falls Bridge Candles Christmas Cheer Scented Jar Candle w/ Handle Lid Paraffin/Soy in White, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair FL-CHRSCHR16

$37.99
wayfair

it's the most wonderful time of the year,christmas candles,christmas gift,Vintage christmas gifts,vintage christmas,gifts for, brother in law christmas gifts,christmas eve box (Fireside)

$23.00
amazon

Eco Candle Co Winter Wonderland Scented Jar Candle Soy in Green/Yellow, Size 4.5 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 16WWL

$22.00
wayfair

christmas gift,Christmas,funny christmas gift,christmas candles,christmas gift,Holiday candles,gifts for,christmas gift for mom,Holiday gifts (Fireside, Medium 8oz)

$23.00
amazon

halloween candle,halloween candles,pennywise decor, Dancing Clown,Knife,Halloween Knife,scary clown,Man with knife (Christmas Eve)

$23.00
amazon

Home Collection by Raghu 15" D Black Cardinal Christmas Candle Mat

$26.07
amazon

Believe,christmas candles,Christ candle,christmas gift,Religious Gifts for Christmas,Gift of Joy,Spiritual Gifts,gifts for, brother in law christmas gifts,christmas eve box (SnickerDoodle)

$23.00
amazon

Falls Bridge Candles Gingerbread Scented Jar Candle, 26-Ounce Without Lid

$29.85
amazon

Eco Candle Co Winter Wonderland Scented Jar Candle Soy in Green, Size 3.5 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 8WWL

$15.29
wayfair
Advertisement

No. 153: CHRISTMAS HEARTH // Natural Soy Candle // 6 oz Tin // Highly Scented

$9.50
amazon

Lilac Hand Poured Natural Coconut & Soy Wax Candle in Cloche | Small Batch| Handmade| Scented Vegan Candle | Perfect Christmas/Holiday Gift

$38.99
amazon

Hand Poured Natural Coconut & Soy Vegan Wax Scented 8oz Tin Candle | Choose Your Scent | Small Batch | Perfect Holiday/Christmas Gift (Sea Mist)

$17.00
amazon

Hand Poured Natural Coconut & Soy Vegan Wax Scented 8oz Tin Candle | Choose Your Scent | Small Batch | Perfect Holiday/Christmas Gift (Enchanted Cranberry)

$17.00
amazon

Succulent Garden 10oz Hand Poured Natural Coconut Soy Wax Candle | Small Batch | Handmade | Luxury Scented Vegan Candle | Aloe & Jade Plant Scent Holiday/Christmas Gift

$20.99
amazon

English Rose Hand Poured Natural Coconut Soy Wax Candle 3oz, 2" Votive| Mini Travel Candle | Small Batch | Handmade | Glass Jar Luxury Scented Vegan Candle | Perfect Christmas/Holiday Gift

$11.99
amazon

Handmade Green Christmas Tree Candle Holder

$45.00
amazon

Christmas Red Green Pillar Candles -Set of 2 Scented Unscented - 3x6 inch 60 Hour - 20 oz each - New Year Decoration

$37.00
amazon

Yellow Beeswax Small Holly Berry Christmas Tree Candle

$16.00
amazon

DII Z02086 Highly Scented Tealight Candle for Home Décor, Wedding, Party, Holiday, Spa and Aromatherapy, 1.5x0.63, Fresh Fruit Sorbet

$12.97
($15.99 save 19%)
amazon

Carved Solutions Merry Christmas Citrus Escape 4" Palm Candle Champagne

$29.99
bedbath&beyond

Block Whimsy Christmas Votive Candleholder

$27.99
($33.99 save 18%)
replacementsltd
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com